|Hector Joberteh Shot Dead In Lagos (Graphic Photo) by EDonHappen: 2:54pm
Gulder Ultimate Search Season 3 Winner Hector Joberteh, Shot Dead In Lagos
Gulder Ultimate Search Season 3 (2006) winner Hector Joberteh was shot dead in Lagos by Gunmen.
A Facebook user, Oluwatosin Van Phillips Genesis wrote this on his timeline narrating how the incident went:
I hope I survive this shock.
Rip bro!
|Re: Hector Joberteh Shot Dead In Lagos (Graphic Photo) by Meeloreh(f): 2:57pm
Just like that?! There's another side to this story
RIP
|Re: Hector Joberteh Shot Dead In Lagos (Graphic Photo) by kennygee(f): 2:58pm
Is this real?
|Re: Hector Joberteh Shot Dead In Lagos (Graphic Photo) by EmyLeo(m): 2:59pm
#speechless#..
##RIP bruh..
|Re: Hector Joberteh Shot Dead In Lagos (Graphic Photo) by Juliette05(f): 2:59pm
|Re: Hector Joberteh Shot Dead In Lagos (Graphic Photo) by thorpido(m): 3:02pm
Violence everywhere.
One needs to be careful and not 'show oneself' anyhow.A lot of evil people abound.
|Re: Hector Joberteh Shot Dead In Lagos (Graphic Photo) by BreezyCB(m): 3:04pm
|Re: Hector Joberteh Shot Dead In Lagos (Graphic Photo) by mofeoluwadassah: 3:05pm
what has he done to deserve this lawd.....
|Re: Hector Joberteh Shot Dead In Lagos (Graphic Photo) by Tolexander: 3:05pm
Demigods666:Your brain is paining you!
|Re: Hector Joberteh Shot Dead In Lagos (Graphic Photo) by Demigods666: 3:06pm
When them tell una. Do charms to protect yourselves.
You mortals will shout. STFU, get behind me Satan. Bla bla bla..
If he had powers. He would still be alive today.
R. I. P
TOO BAD.
|Re: Hector Joberteh Shot Dead In Lagos (Graphic Photo) by kennygee(f): 3:11pm
Demigods666:
Hercules is a demigod and I have never heard he used charms before. Which kind demigod you be sef?
|Re: Hector Joberteh Shot Dead In Lagos (Graphic Photo) by slizzyb(m): 3:13pm
So ooo bad,, Wat way 9ja?
|Re: Hector Joberteh Shot Dead In Lagos (Graphic Photo) by osemoses1234(m): 3:14pm
Rip
|Re: Hector Joberteh Shot Dead In Lagos (Graphic Photo) by pyyxxaro: 3:15pm
This story get k-leg
I blame Buhari for this
|Re: Hector Joberteh Shot Dead In Lagos (Graphic Photo) by cummando(m): 3:25pm
This can't be true....
The most painful part is seeing the body on the floor as the other man cries. Please must you put the picture of the dead body? And as you post the picture e go bring the man to life or make we go share the body do suya? Some things are just wrong........
Now I can't get the dead guy off my head. Op ori e o pe
|Re: Hector Joberteh Shot Dead In Lagos (Graphic Photo) by lollmaolol: 4:02pm
Jesus Christ !!
|Re: Hector Joberteh Shot Dead In Lagos (Graphic Photo) by Tamarapetty(f): 4:04pm
Rip.. too bad!
|Re: Hector Joberteh Shot Dead In Lagos (Graphic Photo) by AuroraB(f): 4:04pm
Lately, the fear of airport officials is the beginning of wisdom
|Re: Hector Joberteh Shot Dead In Lagos (Graphic Photo) by MasterKim: 4:13pm
kennygee:U cme spoil matter. Wich one be hercules now.
Nigerians go carry oyinbo mata for head like anytin.
|Re: Hector Joberteh Shot Dead In Lagos (Graphic Photo) by Osahon7(m): 4:13pm
This is so bad!!!
Now am reconsidering my plans of coming back to Nigeria when i travel abroad.. Evil ppl everywhere
|Re: Hector Joberteh Shot Dead In Lagos (Graphic Photo) by Houseofglam7: 4:14pm
Ha!
Na wa o!
|Re: Hector Joberteh Shot Dead In Lagos (Graphic Photo) by rossyc(f): 4:16pm
This is sad...RIP Handsome one.
|Re: Hector Joberteh Shot Dead In Lagos (Graphic Photo) by safarigirl(f): 4:22pm
Osahon7:and there are no evil people in the abroad you are?
You people sef.... Others that have been coming back and did not get shot, you won't hear their story and you just hear one, you're afraid.
You will die wherever you're supposed to, by whatever manner.
RIP Hector
|Re: Hector Joberteh Shot Dead In Lagos (Graphic Photo) by Chicent(m): 4:29pm
Meeloreh:
so?? who will have to tell it?? hector is gone!! so sad.
Return If Possible man.... God knows best.
|Re: Hector Joberteh Shot Dead In Lagos (Graphic Photo) by Keneking: 4:58pm
But where is lalasticlala sef
|Re: Hector Joberteh Shot Dead In Lagos (Graphic Photo) by Demigods666: 5:06pm
kennygee:
Bet why
|Re: Hector Joberteh Shot Dead In Lagos (Graphic Photo) by Larrey(f): 5:09pm
Jesus ,Hector. RIP
|Re: Hector Joberteh Shot Dead In Lagos (Graphic Photo) by dingbang(m): 5:22pm
Life has no meaning. ...
Trust me.
|Re: Hector Joberteh Shot Dead In Lagos (Graphic Photo) by ojejo: 5:54pm
Sad
|Re: Hector Joberteh Shot Dead In Lagos (Graphic Photo) by miqos02(m): 5:55pm
haba
|Re: Hector Joberteh Shot Dead In Lagos (Graphic Photo) by Kenetumori: 5:55pm
Rest on
|Re: Hector Joberteh Shot Dead In Lagos (Graphic Photo) by kolnel: 5:57pm
Pathetic
So much crime in the land
