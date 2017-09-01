Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Hector Joberteh Shot Dead In Lagos (Graphic Photo) (7285 Views)

Gulder Ultimate Search Season 3 Winner Hector Joberteh, Shot Dead In Lagos



Gulder Ultimate Search Season 3 (2006) winner Hector Joberteh was shot dead in Lagos by Gunmen.



A Facebook user, Oluwatosin Van Phillips Genesis wrote this on his timeline narrating how the incident went:



I hope I survive this shock.

A Lady that we have been friends here for over 2years chat me this morning that she will like to worship at my church today, of course I was very happy because we have not meet before and I was like I will be happy to meet her.

I told her that unfortunately, I wouldn't be able to see her but she can go to the church and I dropped the church address for her, she dropped her number for me to call her when I'm done because I will be busy.

When I through where I went to, I called her to ask if she has gone.

She said, Tosin sudden thing happened immediately she drop her number for me, she said she heard a knock of her flat door and she ask who's there and a man answered and told her that a car is parked and it blocked his way to drive pass that who is the owner of the car, she said she don't know and those men flashed their gun and pushed her, they said they have been trailing the car and the car parked not long time ago, she cannot do anything than to confess that the owner is living in upstair, They went there to shot the man, he was rushed to hospital but he couldn't survive it.

Furthermore, The victim is an international man who just arrived Last Month, he has his wife and children in abroad.

The victim actually went to pick his younger brother in MM2 airport this morning where the thief/assassin were trailing him from.

R.I.P Hector Joberteh, The Winner of Season3 Gulder Ultimate Search. (2006).

My Questions are:

If this is a set up, is it encouraging to have Nigerians as friends in abroad?

Is Nigeria an option country to come to after making it in abroad?

Can one come to Nigeria from abroad with confidence?

Is Lagos airport a safe route to pass when coming from abroad?

I'm so sad right now.

Rip bro!



Just like that?! There's another side to this story

RIP 1 Like

Is this real? 2 Likes







##RIP bruh.. #speechless#..##RIP bruh..

Violence everywhere.

One needs to be careful and not 'show oneself' anyhow.A lot of evil people abound. 9 Likes

what has he done to deserve this lawd.....

Demigods666:

When them tell una. Do charms to protect yourselves.



You mortals will shout. STFU, get behind me Satan. Bla bla bla..



If he had powers. He would still be alive today.



R. I. P



TOO BAD. Your brain is paining you! Your brain is paining you! 8 Likes

When them tell una. Do charms to protect yourselves.



You mortals will shout. STFU, get behind me Satan. Bla bla bla..



If he had powers. He would still be alive today.



R. I. P



TOO BAD.

Demigods666:

When them tell una. Do charms to protect yourselves.



You mortals will shout. STFU, get behind me Satan. Bla bla bla..



If he had powers. He would still be alive today.



R. I. P



TOO BAD.

Hercules is a demigod and I have never heard he used charms before. Which kind demigod you be sef? Hercules is a demigod and I have never heard he used charms before. Which kind demigod you be sef? 1 Like 1 Share

So ooo bad,, Wat way 9ja?

Rip







I blame Buhari for this This story get k-legI blame Buhari for this

This can't be true....







The most painful part is seeing the body on the floor as the other man cries. Please must you put the picture of the dead body? And as you post the picture e go bring the man to life or make we go share the body do suya? Some things are just wrong........





Now I can't get the dead guy off my head. Op ori e o pe

Jesus Christ !!

Rip.. too bad!

Lately, the fear of airport officials is the beginning of wisdom

kennygee:





Hercules is a demigod and I have never heard he used charms before. Which kind demigod you be sef? U cme spoil matter. Wich one be hercules now.

Nigerians go carry oyinbo mata for head like anytin. U cme spoil matter. Wich one be hercules now.Nigerians go carry oyinbo mata for head like anytin. 2 Likes

This is so bad!!!

Now am reconsidering my plans of coming back to Nigeria when i travel abroad.. Evil ppl everywhere 1 Like

Ha!

Na wa o!

This is sad...RIP Handsome one.

Osahon7:

This is so bad!!!

Now am reconsidering my plans of coming back to Nigeria when i travel abroad.. Evil ppl everywhere and there are no evil people in the abroad you are?



You people sef.... Others that have been coming back and did not get shot, you won't hear their story and you just hear one, you're afraid.



You will die wherever you're supposed to, by whatever manner.



RIP Hector and there are no evil people in the abroad you are?You people sef.... Others that have been coming back and did not get shot, you won't hear their story and you just hear one, you're afraid.You will die wherever you're supposed to, by whatever manner.RIP Hector 3 Likes 1 Share

Meeloreh:

Just like that?! There's another side to this story

RIP



so?? who will have to tell it?? hector is gone!! so sad.

Return If Possible man.... God knows best. so?? who will have to tell it?? hector is gone!! so sad.Return If Possible man.... God knows best.

But where is lalasticlala sef

kennygee:





Hercules is a demigod and I have never heard he used charms before. Which kind demigod you be sef?

Bet why



Bet why

Jesus ,Hector. RIP

Life has no meaning. ...







Trust me.

Sad

haba

Rest on