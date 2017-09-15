Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Career / What's Your Current Challenge At Your Place Of Work? (1378 Views)

Okies, Morning everybody how una dey? Would love you all to share your current work challenges and let's see ways in which we could assist you or advice you. Mine should be eye service everybody not doing the job well because the want the growth of the company but so that oga would love them. 1 Like 1 Share

My madam is Hot

I alway get distracted by her big ass

I know if i just browse her internet the distraction will stop.

Nairalander pls help me how do i get her laid? 1 Like

ftc sack letter fall on u, na big ass u dey luk if go work abi , k na, kwontinu ftc sack letter fall on u, na big ass u dey luk if go work abi, k na, kwontinu 3 Likes 1 Share

Funny topic

paiz:

My madam is Hot

I alway get distracted by her big ass

I know if i just browse her internet the distraction will stop.

Nairalander pls help me how do i get her laid? As e dey do u make u fvck ur madam,na so person wan fvck ur real babe too



Do me I do u God no vex who knows if dem even dey give ur babe doggy now As e dey do u make u fvck ur madam,na so person wan fvck ur real babe tooDo me I do u God no vex who knows if dem even dey give ur babe doggy now 4 Likes 2 Shares

challenge at my current place of work?



Am searching for a job! 1 Like

My boss for work na Nairalander too...I just come here to read other people post 5 Likes

Its issue of salary for good nine month

boss like ac too much and sweat like goat all the time

Nothing cos I'm jobless 3 Likes

Mine is delay in payment of salary

Most nairalanders are jobless



What kind of a man wake up in the morning only to start dragging FTC with kids on NL 2 Likes

Stagnation

The pupils are too so very dull. Abeg, government primary school no be school. Primary 2 that can spell 2 letter words. Speaking only yoruba in the class. How do they want me to teach now.? 1 Like 1 Share

work load oooo

Attitude and believe of majority of Nigerians towards the Insurance sector

everything in my work place is a challenge

starting from salary to targets to peoples attitude

TINALETC3:

ftc sack letter fall on u, na big ass u dey luk if go work abi , k na, kwontinu



why you dey distract me this morning



na u start am o why you dey distract me this morningna u start am o

I love my job, despite I need more staff/hands but the challenges is worth it, it makes me more refined.....but they should increase my salary as they promised

We have stayed longer than expected (Over 5 years). There's no growth or motivation and the staff strength keeps reducing, yet they won't fill up the vacancies but they prefer the share the responsibilities to those left making work difficult and the targets ridiculous.



My Brother,





My Current Challenge is what to Eat this Morning





I Cannot Come and Go and Be Killing Myself because of Work





Operating at shallow waters

My job is a contract job that is ending this month. I need a new job o

1. I have to generate more Fixed Deposit Placement in order to meet my target

2. I have to sell properties to also meet target



Who is going to help out.

@ my working place, d M.D(woman) regarded us as her slaves even doe as d working place dey ceta of xcell( vi)