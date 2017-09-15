₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,878,372 members, 3,791,947 topics. Date: Friday, 15 September 2017 at 11:49 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Career / What's Your Current Challenge At Your Place Of Work? (1378 Views)
What Will You Do If This Happens In Your Place Of Work? / Does This Happen In Your Place Of Work Too? / Career Mistakes You Should Avoid In Your Place Of Work. (1) (2) (3) (4)
|What's Your Current Challenge At Your Place Of Work? by jaelz(m): 8:05am
Okies, Morning everybody how una dey? Would love you all to share your current work challenges and let's see ways in which we could assist you or advice you. Mine should be eye service everybody not doing the job well because the want the growth of the company but so that oga would love them.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: What's Your Current Challenge At Your Place Of Work? by paiz(m): 8:26am
My madam is Hot
I alway get distracted by her big ass
I know if i just browse her internet the distraction will stop.
Nairalander pls help me how do i get her laid?
1 Like
|Re: What's Your Current Challenge At Your Place Of Work? by TINALETC3(f): 11:19am
ftc sack letter fall on u, na big ass u dey luk if go work abi , k na, kwontinu
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: What's Your Current Challenge At Your Place Of Work? by DanielsParker(m): 11:19am
.
|Re: What's Your Current Challenge At Your Place Of Work? by presido997(m): 11:20am
Funny topic
|Re: What's Your Current Challenge At Your Place Of Work? by tyson98: 11:20am
paiz:As e dey do u make u fvck ur madam,na so person wan fvck ur real babe too
Do me I do u God no vex who knows if dem even dey give ur babe doggy now
4 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: What's Your Current Challenge At Your Place Of Work? by doughziay(m): 11:21am
challenge at my current place of work?
Am searching for a job!
1 Like
|Re: What's Your Current Challenge At Your Place Of Work? by horlahsunbo225(m): 11:21am
G
|Re: What's Your Current Challenge At Your Place Of Work? by drstainlex(m): 11:21am
My boss for work na Nairalander too...I just come here to read other people post
5 Likes
|Re: What's Your Current Challenge At Your Place Of Work? by davjos: 11:21am
Its issue of salary for good nine month
|Re: What's Your Current Challenge At Your Place Of Work? by Greatmind23: 11:21am
boss like ac too much and sweat like goat all the time
|Re: What's Your Current Challenge At Your Place Of Work? by tgmservice: 11:22am
d
|Re: What's Your Current Challenge At Your Place Of Work? by homeboy205: 11:22am
Nothing cos I'm jobless
3 Likes
|Re: What's Your Current Challenge At Your Place Of Work? by blezzymoore: 11:22am
Mine is delay in payment of salary
|Re: What's Your Current Challenge At Your Place Of Work? by Holyfield1(m): 11:22am
Most nairalanders are jobless
What kind of a man wake up in the morning only to start dragging FTC with kids on NL
2 Likes
|Re: What's Your Current Challenge At Your Place Of Work? by lonelydora(m): 11:22am
Stagnation
|Re: What's Your Current Challenge At Your Place Of Work? by rezzy: 11:22am
The pupils are too so very dull. Abeg, government primary school no be school. Primary 2 that can spell 2 letter words. Speaking only yoruba in the class. How do they want me to teach now.?
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: What's Your Current Challenge At Your Place Of Work? by Vuya: 11:23am
work load oooo
|Re: What's Your Current Challenge At Your Place Of Work? by ALAYORMII: 11:23am
Attitude and believe of majority of Nigerians towards the Insurance sector
|Re: What's Your Current Challenge At Your Place Of Work? by chynie: 11:24am
everything in my work place is a challenge
starting from salary to targets to peoples attitude
|Re: What's Your Current Challenge At Your Place Of Work? by doughziay(m): 11:24am
TINALETC3:
why you dey distract me this morning
na u start am o
|Re: What's Your Current Challenge At Your Place Of Work? by ceeroh(m): 11:24am
|Re: What's Your Current Challenge At Your Place Of Work? by midehi2(f): 11:24am
I love my job, despite I need more staff/hands but the challenges is worth it, it makes me more refined.....but they should increase my salary as they promised
|Re: What's Your Current Challenge At Your Place Of Work? by Francon(f): 11:24am
We have stayed longer than expected (Over 5 years). There's no growth or motivation and the staff strength keeps reducing, yet they won't fill up the vacancies but they prefer the share the responsibilities to those left making work difficult and the targets ridiculous.
|Re: What's Your Current Challenge At Your Place Of Work? by Tongtallest(m): 11:25am
[quote author=tyson98 post=60481585] As e dey do u make u fvck ur madam,na so person wan fvck ur real babe too
Do me I do u God no vex who knows if dem even dey give ur
babe doggy now [lolz)[color=][quote author=tyson98 post=60481585] As e dey do u make u fvck ur madam,na so person wan fvck ur real babe too
Do me I do u God no vex who knows if dem even dey give ur
babe doggy now [lolz)[/color][quote author=tyson98 post=60481585] As e dey do u make u fvck ur madam,na so person wan fvck ur real babe too
Do me I do u God no vex who knows if dem even dey give ur
babe doggy now [lolz)
|Re: What's Your Current Challenge At Your Place Of Work? by money121(m): 11:26am
Self Employed
|Re: What's Your Current Challenge At Your Place Of Work? by Narldon(f): 11:26am
My Brother,
My Current Challenge is what to Eat this Morning
I Cannot Come and Go and Be Killing Myself because of Work
|Re: What's Your Current Challenge At Your Place Of Work? by deepwater(f): 11:26am
Operating at shallow waters
|Re: What's Your Current Challenge At Your Place Of Work? by KillerBeauty(f): 11:26am
My job is a contract job that is ending this month. I need a new job o
|Re: What's Your Current Challenge At Your Place Of Work? by Captain2605(m): 11:27am
1. I have to generate more Fixed Deposit Placement in order to meet my target
2. I have to sell properties to also meet target
Who is going to help out.
|Re: What's Your Current Challenge At Your Place Of Work? by femijay8271(m): 11:28am
@ my working place, d M.D(woman) regarded us as her slaves even doe as d working place dey ceta of xcell( vi)
|Re: What's Your Current Challenge At Your Place Of Work? by blezzymoore: 11:29am
Op, most of nairalanders re jobless
The Best Way To Make Money Online In Nigeria / Become A Registered NURSE. / 2014/2015 Nigerian ARMY Recruitment Shortlist Slot,assistance And Help
Viewing this topic: san316(m), Meel, Davidatita, Mustoph1(m), JMCsporo(m), stefanweeks, clow(m), Jbsky, ceenote, olupee1234(f), tyson98, aluta2, Nigeriadondie, prospero5(m), wamiikechukwu(m), Nascad, mustydeen(m), Neyova(m), TarOrfeek, mikuz(m), Florblu(f), litaninja(m), sammoR, wabsco(m), AlimiYetunde(f), blip(f), inspiredbelieve, maxtum(m), mostHandsome01, donsiqua(m), lhordspy, Naaseer01(m), clems88(m), frannyema(f), Yhemit(m), gurunlocker, Elderss, macb(m), willjoe, drceejay(m), yvesboss(m), chichijas(m), ixicks(m), OgbeniYemi, kissoflife, 20bc(m), Sempumping(f), tmas(m) and 45 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 21