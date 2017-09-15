₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,878,536 members, 3,792,556 topics. Date: Friday, 15 September 2017 at 04:19 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / President Buhari Receives President Museveni Of Uganda At The State House (pics) (5209 Views)
Buhari Receives President Mahamadou Issoufou Of Niger Republic In Daura (Photos) / Buhari Receives President François Hollande In The State House / President Buhari Receives President Of Niger Republic (see Pictures). (1) (2) (3) (4)
|President Buhari Receives President Museveni Of Uganda At The State House (pics) by WotzupNG: 2:47pm
Below are pictures of President Museveni of Uganda being received by President Buhari at the State House in Abuja.
Pictures shared by Lauretta Onochie on twitter.
https://www.wotzup.ng/president-buhari-receives-president-museveni/
|Re: President Buhari Receives President Museveni Of Uganda At The State House (pics) by WotzupNG: 2:48pm
lalasticlala
|Re: President Buhari Receives President Museveni Of Uganda At The State House (pics) by MrTechy(m): 2:49pm
Ok we done see
|Re: President Buhari Receives President Museveni Of Uganda At The State House (pics) by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 2:50pm
Is he still alive ?
5 Likes
|Re: President Buhari Receives President Museveni Of Uganda At The State House (pics) by MhizzAJ(f): 2:50pm
Okay
I wish him long life
3 Likes
|Re: President Buhari Receives President Museveni Of Uganda At The State House (pics) by FemiEddy(m): 2:51pm
Africans and Old Leaders are 1&2
|Re: President Buhari Receives President Museveni Of Uganda At The State House (pics) by saintikechi(m): 2:51pm
Yes!!! He has come to tell the zoo president to stop killing innocent biafrans.
|Re: President Buhari Receives President Museveni Of Uganda At The State House (pics) by Flets: 2:52pm
The message has to be conveyed in person. I hope his ears would work this time to enable him listen.
However, I strongly believe its already late for Nigeria..... too late. The deed is done unfortunately.
|Re: President Buhari Receives President Museveni Of Uganda At The State House (pics) by samyyoung1(m): 2:52pm
I hate Buhari . .....but u hate Nnamdi KANU more
|Re: President Buhari Receives President Museveni Of Uganda At The State House (pics) by NorthSide: 2:59pm
CROWNWEALTH019:
Well, according to one mentally unstable man from the south east, our Buhari is dead. Thats his doppelganger from Sudan.
12 Likes
|Re: President Buhari Receives President Museveni Of Uganda At The State House (pics) by Pearlyakin(m): 3:38pm
Africa shall rise and be great again.....
1 Like
|Re: President Buhari Receives President Museveni Of Uganda At The State House (pics) by ceeroh(m): 3:38pm
Museveni, see your life
1 Like
|Re: President Buhari Receives President Museveni Of Uganda At The State House (pics) by Joel3(m): 3:39pm
we are watching.
|Re: President Buhari Receives President Museveni Of Uganda At The State House (pics) by hilroy: 3:39pm
CROWNWEALTH019:
Buhari is alive and healthy.
One mumu called Cownu said he is dead but from the way things are going, it seems the albino bastard will die before the general
The imbecilic idiot had the audacity to call a democratic elected president fool and mad in front of the whole world
The bastard have the effontery to say he will tear up a country under the leadership of a retired general
The fool is dumb enough to publicly display his malnourished armed units and secret service
The nincompoop is so stupid that he violated every single bail conditions granted to him
The last time I heard of the bastard albino, I heard that he hasn't eaten for 3 days, and that he is crying blood now
Right now as I'm talking to you, pythons are dancing galala on the roof of his house
Operation python dance in full swing
3 Likes
|Re: President Buhari Receives President Museveni Of Uganda At The State House (pics) by Oloripelebe: 3:39pm
this sudanese man... ntoor ipob
1 Like
|Re: President Buhari Receives President Museveni Of Uganda At The State House (pics) by wakaman: 3:40pm
Sai baba,
Baba the lion, that owns a dancing python.
6 Likes
|Re: President Buhari Receives President Museveni Of Uganda At The State House (pics) by EponOjuku: 3:40pm
saintikechi:
In your hopelessness and desperation for support from just anywhere, you fail to realize that Yoweri Museveni has an history of brutalizing the opposition.
1 Like
|Re: President Buhari Receives President Museveni Of Uganda At The State House (pics) by drunkcow(m): 3:40pm
It dis not the booharry one(you know who)said is dead?
*Drops mic*
*backslides out of thread*
1 Like
|Re: President Buhari Receives President Museveni Of Uganda At The State House (pics) by EponOjuku: 3:40pm
Flets:
|Re: President Buhari Receives President Museveni Of Uganda At The State House (pics) by kasheemawo(m): 3:40pm
this is not Buhari according to cownu
but when...................
1 Like 2 Shares
|Re: President Buhari Receives President Museveni Of Uganda At The State House (pics) by emekaeneh: 3:41pm
All this online and internet warrior have start again
|Re: President Buhari Receives President Museveni Of Uganda At The State House (pics) by ademusiwa3r: 3:41pm
|Re: President Buhari Receives President Museveni Of Uganda At The State House (pics) by ElPadrino33: 3:41pm
Ugandan president advice Buhari oh
|Re: President Buhari Receives President Museveni Of Uganda At The State House (pics) by IamFranco: 3:41pm
Mr Jibrin from Sudan, we sight you
|Re: President Buhari Receives President Museveni Of Uganda At The State House (pics) by drunkcow(m): 3:42pm
MhizzAJ:Spotted
u are dancing in this thread too
1 Like
|Re: President Buhari Receives President Museveni Of Uganda At The State House (pics) by successincentiv(m): 3:43pm
He doesn't care what happens in the south east
|Re: President Buhari Receives President Museveni Of Uganda At The State House (pics) by MhizzAJ(f): 3:43pm
drunkcow:
yea baby
|Re: President Buhari Receives President Museveni Of Uganda At The State House (pics) by Vuya: 3:44pm
i just waka pass abeg.....i no get buhari time
|Re: President Buhari Receives President Museveni Of Uganda At The State House (pics) by three: 3:44pm
Before traveling out
|Re: President Buhari Receives President Museveni Of Uganda At The State House (pics) by anyebedgreat: 3:45pm
This guy in red cap is just everywhere around the presidency.
1 Like
|Re: President Buhari Receives President Museveni Of Uganda At The State House (pics) by BeYourOwnBoss: 3:45pm
I really think Nigeria as a country don't want to move forward.
All other countries are growing above little things like tribes.
I have taken my time to watch many african president
and wat I have notice is that most of them put on Suit for their official duties and work..
Those countries have different ethinic groups, just like Nigeria. But just to make a multi ethinic country to work, you have to represent everyone and every tribe, i mean if our official language can be english, y can.t we have official dressing.
Look at Nigeria, every president that comes in , try every possible means to show that he is from his region first...
obasanjo
GEJ
PMB
Buhari have never represented any other region in terms of dressing than the Northern way of dressing,...
Before you start saying, it is nothing to worrry about, remember, tribe is just mostly dressing, food and language.
If Nigeria wants to conquer this foolishness that have been dragging us bacckward..hate
they should implement coporate dressing for every public holder in the federal level of government....the president inclusive...
Even mugabe wears suit all the time....to repesent all tribes in the country.....but our own...never....
once a child sees them, he will know , yes hes an hausa man, hes an igbo man, hes a yoruba man.....
The only way we can defect this hate going on in Nigeria, is through psychology, if not......
we will be going two step forward, ten step backward....
If you think nigeria should be were it is, just take a look at most independent industry....music, movies, etc
thry are all doing well, that is to show you nigerian have the spirit to excel but bad leaders and senior citizen keeps dragging us backwards....
1 Like
Ribadu Resurfaces In Nigeria! / Isn’t It Shocking To Note That Some People From Eastern Region Biafra Actually / Christmas Day Bomb Victims For Burial Today. Lets Sign A Condolence Register.
Viewing this topic: AbiodunHaruna, oxonek, AdultMaleNegro(m), psammyCUTE(m), jaycool01(m), DoyenExchange, Sheriff19, alamarmeen, Develpeast, Naetta, Rossikki, stevebent(m), nextdoor84(m), Efex13(m), luckyjojo, elyte89, zayons, larrytee(f), MichaelGood17, MerryPlus, famateu, kennyyanki, Asek1(m), WotzupNG, calyto, Chris100, walcuts(m), hadeyolla, LEXYCOM, mmmustapha(m), Lecturer05(m), ProfessorXX(m), mytym1, BUXOMEBONY(f), joshuajunior(m), ogohfrankmoses(m) and 98 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 43