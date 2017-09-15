I really think Nigeria as a country don't want to move forward.



All other countries are growing above little things like tribes.



I have taken my time to watch many african president

and wat I have notice is that most of them put on Suit for their official duties and work..

Those countries have different ethinic groups, just like Nigeria. But just to make a multi ethinic country to work, you have to represent everyone and every tribe, i mean if our official language can be english, y can.t we have official dressing.



Look at Nigeria, every president that comes in , try every possible means to show that he is from his region first...



obasanjo

GEJ

PMB



Buhari have never represented any other region in terms of dressing than the Northern way of dressing,...



Before you start saying, it is nothing to worrry about, remember, tribe is just mostly dressing, food and language.





If Nigeria wants to conquer this foolishness that have been dragging us bacckward..hate



they should implement coporate dressing for every public holder in the federal level of government....the president inclusive...



Even mugabe wears suit all the time....to repesent all tribes in the country.....but our own...never....



once a child sees them, he will know , yes hes an hausa man, hes an igbo man, hes a yoruba man.....



The only way we can defect this hate going on in Nigeria, is through psychology, if not......





we will be going two step forward, ten step backward....





If you think nigeria should be were it is, just take a look at most independent industry....music, movies, etc



thry are all doing well, that is to show you nigerian have the spirit to excel but bad leaders and senior citizen keeps dragging us backwards.... 1 Like