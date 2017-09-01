₦airaland Forum

Janet Museveni Visits Aisha Buhari (Photos) by metromediaboss: 5:01pm
Wife of the President, Aisha Buhari hosted First Lady of Uganda,Janet K Museveni at the State House. See photos below

http://www.metronaija.com/2017/09/photos-first-lady-of-uganda-janet-k.html

Re: Janet Museveni Visits Aisha Buhari (Photos) by ritababe(f): 5:06pm
and she gave her book as a gift?

Re: Janet Museveni Visits Aisha Buhari (Photos) by zico530(m): 5:14pm
Two beautiful ladies

Re: Janet Museveni Visits Aisha Buhari (Photos) by veekid(m): 5:57pm
zico530:
Two beautiful ladies
you say wetin?

Re: Janet Museveni Visits Aisha Buhari (Photos) by Develpeast: 5:57pm
See her face like ugandan economy

Re: Janet Museveni Visits Aisha Buhari (Photos) by Hardeysolution(m): 5:57pm
Difference is much more clearer
Re: Janet Museveni Visits Aisha Buhari (Photos) by Afam4eva(m): 5:58pm
She looks somalian.

Re: Janet Museveni Visits Aisha Buhari (Photos) by chibike69: 5:58pm
aisha buhari is a suicide bomber

-the cabals

Re: Janet Museveni Visits Aisha Buhari (Photos) by julietnazzy(f): 5:58pm
okay and then what??

Re: Janet Museveni Visits Aisha Buhari (Photos) by 9PBLIVE(m): 5:58pm
first ladies

Re: Janet Museveni Visits Aisha Buhari (Photos) by Narldon(f): 5:58pm



History will never forget Great Queen Amina of Zaria who led Men to War







Girls of Nowadays are only Good at leading Men to

Shopping Mall,

Crunchies,

Apple Store,

Amusement Park,

Lounge,

Hotel

KFC,

Night Club,

Most importantly


Za ozza room!


Re: Janet Museveni Visits Aisha Buhari (Photos) by id4sho(m): 5:59pm
IPOBS won't comment. e pain them

Re: Janet Museveni Visits Aisha Buhari (Photos) by Unsad(m): 5:59pm
shocked
Re: Janet Museveni Visits Aisha Buhari (Photos) by emekaeneh: 6:00pm
See face
Re: Janet Museveni Visits Aisha Buhari (Photos) by Sweetmom: 6:00pm
What you conveniently left out of your "Funny Wicked story" was that the son who looked different's way of complaining was calling his Father a "terrorist pedophile goro eating muslim", "vegetable" , e.t.c and calling his brothers "Coward Afonja", "Zombie" and all other sort of demeaning names, also the so called son disowned his family and threatened to pick up arms to kill his father and brothers if not allowed to break away and start his own family, you will agree with me that this "Wicked" son is been shown love if whipping is the only punishment he is getting.

In future I would advise him not to burn bridges and disrespect his elders if he wants to be taken seriously.


MarcC:
MY FUNNY WICKED STORY

*HOW LOVING IS YOUR FATHER*

A MAN WITH HIS CHILDREN ALL IN ONE HOUSE..

There came a day, one of his sons was wailing dat his father doesn't love him and treats him unfairly.. But his father paid deaf ears to this boy cos he never liked how this his son looks.. His wailing son wasn't as his brothers were..
The boy wailed n wailed to seek his father's attention, but his father paid him no attention... Then the boy threatens to break his father's jar in order to get d attention of his father., The father heard this and immediately went for his whip n used it on this lad. The lad who looked different from his brothers was not liked by them also.. They supported their father and also encouraged him to whip this son the more.,

How loving is the father?

This is the situation of our country in relation to Federal government and The igbos (IPOB)

*The man* is Buhari..who doesn't like the igbos...who took no step in trying to hear her (IPOB) complains of being marginalized but rather used the IPOB election threat which was to get his attention as a reason to express his hatred for the igbos

*The wailing son*.. Is IPOB.. IPOB has for long complained of being marginalized but Buhari paid deaf ears.. IPOB unlike Boko haram represent one of dmajor ethnic group, if a major ethic group complains of being marginalized, n u pay them deaf ears now without destroying properties n killing people they threatened to disrupt your election just to seek ur attention, should the use of Force be ur first move? Y not dialogue first

*The children*...r other ethnic groups in support of the move by FG cos of their hatred for the Igbos.


*Let our conscience be the judge*


Would u not agree that it is only a *wicked soul* that would support the use of violence on IPOB members without first discussing with them, just because they said they would disrupt election, a threat to seek FG's attention?

Would u not agree with me that the use of violence without discuss is an act of wickedness?

Don't misquote me, I do not want a divided Nigeria, but I believe in the law of fairness and justice, which gives everyone the right to express himself without being intimidated .., Their agitation which so far b4 now has never been violent, y should FG use violence on certain persons who non violently express their thought.. Threat to election was to get FG attention..


Which side are u on now, myside or my western and the northern sentimentalist ?

Re: Janet Museveni Visits Aisha Buhari (Photos) by Unsad(m): 6:00pm
baike:
president buhari is dead that thing you're seeing is plastic

Re: Janet Museveni Visits Aisha Buhari (Photos) by hanassholesolo: 6:01pm
They kind of look alike.

Re: Janet Museveni Visits Aisha Buhari (Photos) by Catalyst4real: 6:01pm
baike:
president buhari is dead that thing you're seeing is plastic
Only thing dead here is your brain!

Re: Janet Museveni Visits Aisha Buhari (Photos) by stankezzy: 6:02pm
a person that learnt hair dressing and tailoring u are giving a book , for what , to read , abi for decoration

Re: Janet Museveni Visits Aisha Buhari (Photos) by birdsview(m): 6:02pm
Why do people grow older when they ascend to power?? Aisha looks older...maybe iyam not seeing well

Re: Janet Museveni Visits Aisha Buhari (Photos) by DonJandon(m): 6:03pm
Funny....

I really pity Nigeria. This same First lady visited USA and there was no clear evidence to proof Fayose story wrong. She could not visit the white house and give us a picture like this.
But the first lady of another country visits Nigeria and it is big news they took pictures together. What a shame.
Re: Janet Museveni Visits Aisha Buhari (Photos) by GioArmani: 6:03pm
She came to warn Aisha about Biafra and IPOD grin grin grin

Re: Janet Museveni Visits Aisha Buhari (Photos) by Alariwo2: 6:04pm
zico530:
Two beautiful ladies

Eyes dey pain you..

I see only one beauty there with one average looking old woman.
Be careful

Re: Janet Museveni Visits Aisha Buhari (Photos) by Elfaris(m): 6:04pm
metromediaboss:
Wife of the President, Aisha Buhari hosted First Lady of Uganda,Janet K Museveni at the State House. See photos below

http://www.metronaija.com/2017/09/photos-first-lady-of-uganda-janet-k.html

Welcome to Nigeria ma.. the land of milk and honey. hehehe.
Re: Janet Museveni Visits Aisha Buhari (Photos) by kabakaauu: 6:06pm
Kk
Re: Janet Museveni Visits Aisha Buhari (Photos) by mykh01(m): 6:06pm
[color=#770077][/color]
Re: Janet Museveni Visits Aisha Buhari (Photos) by StainlessH(m): 6:07pm
This is suicidal! grin grin

