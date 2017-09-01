₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Janet Museveni Visits Aisha Buhari (Photos) by metromediaboss: 5:01pm
Wife of the President, Aisha Buhari hosted First Lady of Uganda,Janet K Museveni at the State House. See photos below
http://www.metronaija.com/2017/09/photos-first-lady-of-uganda-janet-k.html
Re: Janet Museveni Visits Aisha Buhari (Photos) by ritababe(f): 5:06pm
and she gave her book as a gift?
Re: Janet Museveni Visits Aisha Buhari (Photos) by zico530(m): 5:14pm
Two beautiful ladies
Re: Janet Museveni Visits Aisha Buhari (Photos) by veekid(m): 5:57pm
zico530:
you say wetin?
Re: Janet Museveni Visits Aisha Buhari (Photos) by Develpeast: 5:57pm
See her face like ugandan economy
Re: Janet Museveni Visits Aisha Buhari (Photos) by Hardeysolution(m): 5:57pm
Difference is much more clearer
Re: Janet Museveni Visits Aisha Buhari (Photos) by Afam4eva(m): 5:58pm
She looks somalian.
Re: Janet Museveni Visits Aisha Buhari (Photos) by chibike69: 5:58pm
aisha buhari is a suicide bomber
-the cabals
Re: Janet Museveni Visits Aisha Buhari (Photos) by julietnazzy(f): 5:58pm
okay and then what??
Re: Janet Museveni Visits Aisha Buhari (Photos) by 9PBLIVE(m): 5:58pm
first ladies
Re: Janet Museveni Visits Aisha Buhari (Photos) by Narldon(f): 5:58pm
History will never forget Great Queen Amina of Zaria who led Men to War
Girls of Nowadays are only Good at leading Men to
Shopping Mall,
Crunchies,
Apple Store,
Amusement Park,
Lounge,
Hotel
KFC,
Night Club,
Most importantly
Za ozza room!
Re: Janet Museveni Visits Aisha Buhari (Photos) by id4sho(m): 5:59pm
IPOBS won't comment. e pain them
|Re: Janet Museveni Visits Aisha Buhari (Photos) by Unsad(m): 5:59pm
Re: Janet Museveni Visits Aisha Buhari (Photos) by emekaeneh: 6:00pm
See face
Re: Janet Museveni Visits Aisha Buhari (Photos) by Sweetmom: 6:00pm
What you conveniently left out of your "Funny Wicked story" was that the son who looked different's way of complaining was calling his Father a "terrorist pedophile goro eating muslim", "vegetable" , e.t.c and calling his brothers "Coward Afonja", "Zombie" and all other sort of demeaning names, also the so called son disowned his family and threatened to pick up arms to kill his father and brothers if not allowed to break away and start his own family, you will agree with me that this "Wicked" son is been shown love if whipping is the only punishment he is getting.
In future I would advise him not to burn bridges and disrespect his elders if he wants to be taken seriously.
MarcC:
Re: Janet Museveni Visits Aisha Buhari (Photos) by Unsad(m): 6:00pm
baike:
Re: Janet Museveni Visits Aisha Buhari (Photos) by hanassholesolo: 6:01pm
They kind of look alike.
Re: Janet Museveni Visits Aisha Buhari (Photos) by Catalyst4real: 6:01pm
baike:Only thing dead here is your brain!
Re: Janet Museveni Visits Aisha Buhari (Photos) by stankezzy: 6:02pm
a person that learnt hair dressing and tailoring u are giving a book , for what , to read , abi for decoration
Re: Janet Museveni Visits Aisha Buhari (Photos) by birdsview(m): 6:02pm
Why do people grow older when they ascend to power?? Aisha looks older...maybe iyam not seeing well
Re: Janet Museveni Visits Aisha Buhari (Photos) by DonJandon(m): 6:03pm
Funny....
I really pity Nigeria. This same First lady visited USA and there was no clear evidence to proof Fayose story wrong. She could not visit the white house and give us a picture like this.
But the first lady of another country visits Nigeria and it is big news they took pictures together. What a shame.
Re: Janet Museveni Visits Aisha Buhari (Photos) by GioArmani: 6:03pm
She came to warn Aisha about Biafra and IPOD
Re: Janet Museveni Visits Aisha Buhari (Photos) by Alariwo2: 6:04pm
zico530:
Eyes dey pain you..
I see only one beauty there with one average looking old woman.
Be careful
Re: Janet Museveni Visits Aisha Buhari (Photos) by Elfaris(m): 6:04pm
metromediaboss:Welcome to Nigeria ma.. the land of milk and honey. hehehe.
Re: Janet Museveni Visits Aisha Buhari (Photos) by kabakaauu: 6:06pm
Kk
Re: Janet Museveni Visits Aisha Buhari (Photos) by mykh01(m): 6:06pm
[color=#770077][/color]
Re: Janet Museveni Visits Aisha Buhari (Photos) by StainlessH(m): 6:07pm
This is suicidal!
