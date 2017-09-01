Nairaland Forum / Science/Technology / Phones / See How Much It Cost Apple To Make The Iphone 10 (13046 Views)

Reviled Photos Of Iphone 10 To Be Released In 2020 / Regardless Of Recession Nigerians Are Pre-booking For The Iphone 7 In Ikeja / Apple To Unveil Iphone 7 Today (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)





The most expensive component is the 5.8” OLED panel manufactured by Samsung. It’s price is $80 per unit which is way higher than any other part.



The NAND memory, acquired from Toshiba is $45 for 256 GB.



The 3 GB RAM is half - only $24.



Apple announced the A11 Bionic chipset, which is built by TSMC on their 10 nm process technology. One chipset costs $26 while the modem that is plastered on it is provided by Qualcomm and is $18 more.



The 3D sensor is also in the expensive category - it is $25. It is packed behind the glass on the front panel which is another $18.



The logistics and few production costs aren't included here though.



Recall that the iPhone X (iPhone 10) costs about $1000 (N400,000). So do you think that Apple is making huge profits from their devices?



SOURCE: http://www.wizytechs.com/2017/09/it-cost-apple-41275-to-make-iphone-x.html?m=0 The new iPhone X also called iPhone 10 costs apple approximately $412.75 to produce the phone. Check out the cost of each component used belowThe most expensive component is the 5.8” OLED panel manufactured by Samsung. It’s price is $80 per unit which is way higher than any other part.The NAND memory, acquired from Toshiba is $45 for 256 GB.The 3 GB RAM is half - only $24.Apple announced the A11 Bionic chipset, which is built by TSMC on their 10 nm process technology. One chipset costs $26 while the modem that is plastered on it is provided by Qualcomm and is $18 more.The 3D sensor is also in the expensive category - it is $25. It is packed behind the glass on the front panel which is another $18.The logistics and few production costs aren't included here though.Recall that the iPhone X (iPhone 10) costs about $1000 (N400,000). So do you think that Apple is making huge profits from their devices? 1 Like

Imagine

Hmmm

BRANDING



Mama bomboy meatpie and Mr Biggs meat pie no be mates 35 Likes 1 Share

life of a baller

Instead of me to buy that thing, I go make my own phone. 23 Likes

people will still rush it because,DUDE!,IT'S AN IPHONE 22 Likes 2 Shares

It's called market Skimming and since the IOS is a monopolistic market they can set there prices as they see fit 3 Likes

More reasons why I want to stick with my Tecno Camon CX. It's affordable 12 Likes 2 Shares

ikp120:

Instead of me to buy that thing, I go make my own phone. I de tell you. Make it to your own spec I de tell you. Make it to your own spec 2 Likes

many will buy bcus of fashion and not FUNCTION ! 11 Likes

Oyinbo have been duping us since time memorial 7 Likes 1 Share

That just how much the materials cost.

What about the brains fixing those stuff.

It takes only an expert to build that phone to perfection. 45 Likes

I learnt the IphoneX has phenomenal features...



But i feel all these features are always underutilized by your average user 8 Likes

Though this is probably redundant advice, buy through someone coming from UK, US or DUBAI (UK is expensive though)



I bought a Samsung S8 last month through a colleague $679 = N247k



It's 300,000 naira on Konga!



If you have no friend coming in, you pay sellers for importation charges 1 Like

GeneralOjukwu:

I learnt the IphoneX has phenomenal features...



But i feel all these features are always underutilized by your average user

bravesoul247:

More reasons why I want to stick with my Tecno Camon CX. It's affordable Yes, that's true. It's affordable. And so are other phones on this list of Yes, that's true. It's affordable. And so are other phones on this list of latest Tecno phones and prices

What of...labor costs, advert cost, promo cost, taxes, cost of investment, etc 6 Likes

maisauki:

What of...labor costs, advert cost, promo cost, taxes, cost of investment, etc

Actually not included Actually not included 1 Like







Well...





Aristos will still get it Well...Aristos will still get it 3 Likes 1 Share

hmmm 1 Like

Apple has released iPhone X and iphone8..oya runs girls,on your nyash get set,Go 4 Likes

birdsview:

Apple has released iPhone X and iphone8..oya runs girls,on your nyash get set,Go 1 Like

Yahoo boys Food is ready

birdsview:

Apple has released iPhone X and iphone8..oya runs girls,on your nyash get set,Go So, the only way a gal can acquire iphone is by doing runs? Don't you ever reason that some people work legit for their money? Why must you reason like you aren't educated? Are you not?? 10 Likes 1 Share

R

See the way you guys reason, you didnt factor the cost of Intellectual Property and ideas..



You think coupling up those sh.its would make the phone work like an iPhone ?



No wonder the uneducated rule the educated in Nigeria.



The educated just do not have a thinking faculty 6 Likes 1 Share

No...won't dey pay for marketing, packaging and other operating cost. Its a good figure. 8 Likes

bravesoul247:

More reasons why I want to stick with my Tecno Camon CX. It's affordable

Marketing strategy. Marketing strategy. 2 Likes