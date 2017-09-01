₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|See How Much It Cost Apple To Make The Iphone 10 by SpecNg: 5:58pm On Sep 15
The new iPhone X also called iPhone 10 costs apple approximately $412.75 to produce the phone. Check out the cost of each component used below
The most expensive component is the 5.8” OLED panel manufactured by Samsung. It’s price is $80 per unit which is way higher than any other part.
The NAND memory, acquired from Toshiba is $45 for 256 GB.
The 3 GB RAM is half - only $24.
Apple announced the A11 Bionic chipset, which is built by TSMC on their 10 nm process technology. One chipset costs $26 while the modem that is plastered on it is provided by Qualcomm and is $18 more.
The 3D sensor is also in the expensive category - it is $25. It is packed behind the glass on the front panel which is another $18.
The logistics and few production costs aren't included here though.
Recall that the iPhone X (iPhone 10) costs about $1000 (N400,000). So do you think that Apple is making huge profits from their devices?
SOURCE: http://www.wizytechs.com/2017/09/it-cost-apple-41275-to-make-iphone-x.html?m=0
|Re: See How Much It Cost Apple To Make The Iphone 10 by sorextee(m): 6:29pm On Sep 15
Imagine
|Re: See How Much It Cost Apple To Make The Iphone 10 by Aeman(m): 7:35pm On Sep 15
Hmmm
|Re: See How Much It Cost Apple To Make The Iphone 10 by KillerFrost(m): 7:37pm On Sep 15
BRANDING
Mama bomboy meatpie and Mr Biggs meat pie no be mates
|Re: See How Much It Cost Apple To Make The Iphone 10 by Olibboy: 7:54pm On Sep 15
life of a baller
|Re: See How Much It Cost Apple To Make The Iphone 10 by ikp120(m): 10:03pm On Sep 15
Instead of me to buy that thing, I go make my own phone.
|Re: See How Much It Cost Apple To Make The Iphone 10 by BunbleBee: 11:04pm On Sep 15
people will still rush it because,DUDE!,IT'S AN IPHONE
|Re: See How Much It Cost Apple To Make The Iphone 10 by prof1990(m): 12:41am
It's called market Skimming and since the IOS is a monopolistic market they can set there prices as they see fit
|Re: See How Much It Cost Apple To Make The Iphone 10 by bravesoul247(m): 12:57am
More reasons why I want to stick with my Tecno Camon CX. It's affordable
|Re: See How Much It Cost Apple To Make The Iphone 10 by bravesoul247(m): 12:59am
ikp120:I de tell you. Make it to your own spec
|Re: See How Much It Cost Apple To Make The Iphone 10 by PrinceJoeWan(m): 1:19am
many will buy bcus of fashion and not FUNCTION !
|Re: See How Much It Cost Apple To Make The Iphone 10 by jdluv(f): 4:29am
Oyinbo have been duping us since time memorial
|Re: See How Much It Cost Apple To Make The Iphone 10 by fidalgo19: 5:25am
That just how much the materials cost.
What about the brains fixing those stuff.
It takes only an expert to build that phone to perfection.
|Re: See How Much It Cost Apple To Make The Iphone 10 by GeneralOjukwu: 5:53am
I learnt the IphoneX has phenomenal features...
But i feel all these features are always underutilized by your average user
|Re: See How Much It Cost Apple To Make The Iphone 10 by GeneralOjukwu: 5:55am
Though this is probably redundant advice, buy through someone coming from UK, US or DUBAI (UK is expensive though)
I bought a Samsung S8 last month through a colleague $679 = N247k
It's 300,000 naira on Konga!
If you have no friend coming in, you pay sellers for importation charges
|Re: See How Much It Cost Apple To Make The Iphone 10 by SpecNg: 7:17am
|Re: See How Much It Cost Apple To Make The Iphone 10 by lastbaff(m): 9:07am
bravesoul247:Yes, that's true. It's affordable. And so are other phones on this list of latest Tecno phones and prices.
|Re: See How Much It Cost Apple To Make The Iphone 10 by maisauki: 9:15am
What of...labor costs, advert cost, promo cost, taxes, cost of investment, etc
|Re: See How Much It Cost Apple To Make The Iphone 10 by SpecNg: 9:47am
maisauki:
Actually not included
|Re: See How Much It Cost Apple To Make The Iphone 10 by NwaAmaikpe: 10:00am
Well...
Aristos will still get it
|Re: See How Much It Cost Apple To Make The Iphone 10 by MhizzAJ(f): 10:01am
hmmm
|Re: See How Much It Cost Apple To Make The Iphone 10 by birdsview(m): 10:02am
Apple has released iPhone X and iphone8..oya runs girls,on your nyash get set,Go
|Re: See How Much It Cost Apple To Make The Iphone 10 by emeijeh(m): 10:03am
birdsview:
|Re: See How Much It Cost Apple To Make The Iphone 10 by Dollarship(m): 10:03am
Yahoo boys Food is ready
|Re: See How Much It Cost Apple To Make The Iphone 10 by fattbabakay(m): 10:03am
birdsview:So, the only way a gal can acquire iphone is by doing runs? Don't you ever reason that some people work legit for their money? Why must you reason like you aren't educated? Are you not??
|Re: See How Much It Cost Apple To Make The Iphone 10 by Sermwell(m): 10:03am
|Re: See How Much It Cost Apple To Make The Iphone 10 by deepwater(f): 10:04am
See the way you guys reason, you didnt factor the cost of Intellectual Property and ideas..
You think coupling up those sh.its would make the phone work like an iPhone ?
No wonder the uneducated rule the educated in Nigeria.
The educated just do not have a thinking faculty
|Re: See How Much It Cost Apple To Make The Iphone 10 by sisisioge: 10:04am
No...won't dey pay for marketing, packaging and other operating cost. Its a good figure.
|Re: See How Much It Cost Apple To Make The Iphone 10 by kennygee(f): 10:04am
bravesoul247:
Marketing strategy.
|Re: See How Much It Cost Apple To Make The Iphone 10 by rose54321: 10:05am
Highly flawed, how will you not include labour & logistics and form a conclusion.
