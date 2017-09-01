₦airaland Forum

Lady Holds Baby Shower For Her Pregnant Dog In Abuja (Photos)

Lady Holds Baby Shower For Her Pregnant Dog In Abuja (Photos)

Lady Holds Baby Shower For Her Pregnant Dog In Abuja (Photos) by 0luwajuwon(m): 11:27am
See what she wrote below;

My cute Pet Pinky had her baby shower yesterday. She will put to bed soon. Nigerians should imbibe the habit of keeping pets as it has a way of keeping you sane from mouthy family and friends. In short they are God’s way of saying I got your back when humans fail.

SEE MORE PHOTOS @http://www.connectwarri.com.ng/2017/09/lady-based-in-abuja-holds-baby-shower.html

Re: Lady Holds Baby Shower For Her Pregnant Dog In Abuja (Photos) by Ninethmare: 11:28am
Some animals are more affectionate, trustworthy and faithful than some people
.
.
safe delivery dog we love you

Re: Lady Holds Baby Shower For Her Pregnant Dog In Abuja (Photos) by soberdrunk(m): 11:29am
.........When boys have used your heart to play ping pong so many times that it has started to affect your head........ angry


Ps-This one dinor' have aunties that talk to her?

Re: Lady Holds Baby Shower For Her Pregnant Dog In Abuja (Photos) by pyyxxaro: 11:32am
If naa so , I go do bush pig shower

because my bush pig is pregnant



Olumo rock fall on her webbed feet kiss

Re: Lady Holds Baby Shower For Her Pregnant Dog In Abuja (Photos) by dingbang(m): 11:32am
Put to which bed biko? My friend park one side...
Re: Lady Holds Baby Shower For Her Pregnant Dog In Abuja (Photos) by josephine123: 11:37am
Chei
Re: Lady Holds Baby Shower For Her Pregnant Dog In Abuja (Photos) by eyeview: 11:38am
She needs a man and some kids of her own. She is displaying some early stages of a disorder and its easy to see what the vaccum in her life is yearning for. Maybe she had tried but it didnt work out and from her last statement,its obvious

Re: Lady Holds Baby Shower For Her Pregnant Dog In Abuja (Photos) by decatalyst(m): 11:39am
Nah the husband Una suppose blame.


He marry mumu still con buy am female dog...mumu raise to power two. If the dog con born more female dogs, then the man's house is the breeding home for mumu

And all of them are mumu undecided

But if she never marry, then one needs to beware of the girls...make one no goan marry a total slowpoke.

Re: Lady Holds Baby Shower For Her Pregnant Dog In Abuja (Photos) by 14teenK(m): 11:41am
Bunch of ignorant rats in boxers screaming above me... If you don't own a dog you won't understand feeling cool

Re: Lady Holds Baby Shower For Her Pregnant Dog In Abuja (Photos) by decatalyst(m): 11:42am
14teenK:
Bunch of ignorant rats in boxers screaming above me... If you don't own a dog you won't understand feeling cool


Compound mumu spotted!

Re: Lady Holds Baby Shower For Her Pregnant Dog In Abuja (Photos) by Evaberry(f): 11:56am
dingbang:
Put to which bed biko? My friend park one side...


haba you are here again


always everywhere

every thread

Re: Lady Holds Baby Shower For Her Pregnant Dog In Abuja (Photos) by AK6464(m): 11:58am
Endtime mentality
Re: Lady Holds Baby Shower For Her Pregnant Dog In Abuja (Photos) by greatmarshall(m): 11:59am
Cool
Re: Lady Holds Baby Shower For Her Pregnant Dog In Abuja (Photos) by dingbang(m): 11:59am
Evaberry:



haba you are here again


always everywhere

every thread
well... I will soon go out
Re: Lady Holds Baby Shower For Her Pregnant Dog In Abuja (Photos) by MhizzAJ(f): 12:06pm
That pet is such a cutie
Re: Lady Holds Baby Shower For Her Pregnant Dog In Abuja (Photos) by eyeview: 12:17pm
14teenK:
Bunch of ignorant rats in boxers screaming above me... If you don't own a dog you won't understand feeling cool
I have actually owned and trained dogs on basic commands. She is deranged
Re: Lady Holds Baby Shower For Her Pregnant Dog In Abuja (Photos) by 14teenK(m): 12:45pm
decatalyst:



Compound mumu spotted!
grin grin grin grin E PAIN AM WELL WELL

Re: Lady Holds Baby Shower For Her Pregnant Dog In Abuja (Photos) by Greene66: 12:52pm
eyeview:

I have actually owned and trained dogs on basic commands. She is deranged

How many dogs? How many commands?

The way you see a dog defers from the way I see my own dog so you are the deranged person here. The woman loves her dogs and she is free to even buy cars for them. It's her money and time. Respect it

Re: Lady Holds Baby Shower For Her Pregnant Dog In Abuja (Photos) by 14teenK(m): 12:55pm
eyeview:

I have actually owned and trained dogs on basic commands. She is deranged
grin some people shaa....is it your dog and your money... If.you own a Nigerian shepherd and your not willing to spend on her, does it make someone that buys stuff for her dog deranged?? ...learn to appreciate peoples property and quit hating

Re: Lady Holds Baby Shower For Her Pregnant Dog In Abuja (Photos) by Narldon(f): 3:15pm


My cute Pet Pinky had her baby shower yesterday. She will put to bed soon. Nigerians should imbibe the habit of keeping pets as it has a way of keeping you sane from mouthy family and friends. In short they are God’s way of saying I got your back when humans fail.


The Deductions I could assert from this Post;


it has a way of keeping you sane from mouthy family and friends.

1. She's under Pressure from Her Family and Friends to get Married. She looks above 30.


they are God’s way of saying I got your back when humans fail

2. She just got a HeartBreak or out of a Failed Relationship. She Either Fell for A Playboy or A Yoruba Demon


In summary: She got the Attention she was Looking For


Re: Lady Holds Baby Shower For Her Pregnant Dog In Abuja (Photos) by noble71(m): 3:15pm
Dog baby shower? shocked

Re: Lady Holds Baby Shower For Her Pregnant Dog In Abuja (Photos) by kaziblake(f): 3:16pm
My cute facebook friend
Re: Lady Holds Baby Shower For Her Pregnant Dog In Abuja (Photos) by PointZerom: 3:16pm
Nonsense

Re: Lady Holds Baby Shower For Her Pregnant Dog In Abuja (Photos) by emeijeh(m): 3:16pm
As fela said...... Animal in craze man skin
Re: Lady Holds Baby Shower For Her Pregnant Dog In Abuja (Photos) by sladimeji(m): 3:18pm
Haaaaa ayemi temi Bami..... Iru omo wo leyi tori oloun

Re: Lady Holds Baby Shower For Her Pregnant Dog In Abuja (Photos) by LEXYCOM: 3:18pm
I beg, I no won talk
Re: Lady Holds Baby Shower For Her Pregnant Dog In Abuja (Photos) by silasweb(m): 3:18pm
This is pure madness
Re: Lady Holds Baby Shower For Her Pregnant Dog In Abuja (Photos) by IMASTEX: 3:18pm
Social media madness: Welcome to the new world where people now think and do crazy things just to be noticed on social media. I pity this generation for what is to come!
Re: Lady Holds Baby Shower For Her Pregnant Dog In Abuja (Photos) by LOVEGINO(m): 3:19pm
0luwajuwon:
See what she wrote below;



SEE MORE PHOTOS @http://www.connectwarri.com.ng/2017/09/lady-based-in-abuja-holds-baby-shower.html
for dis Buharia? Evans mode activated.
Re: Lady Holds Baby Shower For Her Pregnant Dog In Abuja (Photos) by jbnm: 3:19pm
lovely pets
Re: Lady Holds Baby Shower For Her Pregnant Dog In Abuja (Photos) by Saintabdul(m): 3:19pm
Rubbish.......I said Rubbish
Nonentity

