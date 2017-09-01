Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Pets / Lady Holds Baby Shower For Her Pregnant Dog In Abuja (Photos) (14208 Views)

Maternity Photos Of A Man And His Pregnant Dog / 5-Year-Old Girl Attacked By Landlord's Dog In Ikorodu, Lagos (Graphic Pics) / Man Hawks Dog In Traffic In Lagos (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





My cute Pet Pinky had her baby shower yesterday. She will put to bed soon. Nigerians should imbibe the habit of keeping pets as it has a way of keeping you sane from mouthy family and friends. In short they are God’s way of saying I got your back when humans fail.

SEE MORE PHOTOS @ See what she wrote below;SEE MORE PHOTOS @ http://www.connectwarri.com.ng/2017/09/lady-based-in-abuja-holds-baby-shower.html 1 Like

Some animals are more affectionate, trustworthy and faithful than some people

.

.

safe delivery dog we love you 58 Likes 1 Share







Ps-This one dinor' have aunties that talk to her? .........When boys have used your heart to play ping pong so many times that it has started to affect your head........Ps-This one dinor' have aunties that talk to her? 12 Likes





because my bush pig is pregnant







Olumo rock fall on her webbed feet If naa so , I go do bush pig showerbecause my bush pig is pregnantOlumo rock fall on her webbed feet 4 Likes

Put to which bed biko? My friend park one side...

Chei

She needs a man and some kids of her own. She is displaying some early stages of a disorder and its easy to see what the vaccum in her life is yearning for. Maybe she had tried but it didnt work out and from her last statement,its obvious 6 Likes







He marry mumu still con buy am female dog...mumu raise to power two. If the dog con born more female dogs, then the man's house is the breeding home for mumu



And all of them are mumu



But if she never marry, then one needs to beware of the girls...make one no goan marry a total slowpoke. Nah the husband Una suppose blame.He marry mumu still con buy am female dog...raise to power two. If the dog con born more female dogs, then the man's house is the breeding home forAnd all of them are 2 Likes

Bunch of ignorant rats in boxers screaming above me... If you don't own a dog you won't understand feeling 22 Likes

14teenK:

Bunch of ignorant rats in boxers screaming above me... If you don't own a dog you won't understand feeling



Compound mumu spotted! 30 Likes

dingbang:

Put to which bed biko? My friend park one side...



haba you are here again





always everywhere



every thread haba you are here againalways everywhereevery thread 1 Like

Endtime mentality

Cool

Evaberry:







haba you are here again





always everywhere



every thread well... I will soon go out well... I will soon go out

That pet is such a cutie

14teenK:

Bunch of ignorant rats in boxers screaming above me... If you don't own a dog you won't understand feeling I have actually owned and trained dogs on basic commands. She is deranged I have actually owned and trained dogs on basic commands. She is deranged

decatalyst:







Compound mumu spotted! E PAIN AM WELL WELL 5 Likes

eyeview:



I have actually owned and trained dogs on basic commands. She is deranged

How many dogs? How many commands?



The way you see a dog defers from the way I see my own dog so you are the deranged person here. The woman loves her dogs and she is free to even buy cars for them. It's her money and time. Respect it How many dogs? How many commands?The way you see a dog defers from the way I see my own dog so you are the deranged person here. The woman loves her dogs and she is free to even buy cars for them. It's her money and time. Respect it 5 Likes

eyeview:



I have actually owned and trained dogs on basic commands. She is deranged some people shaa....is it your dog and your money... If.you own a Nigerian shepherd and your not willing to spend on her, does it make someone that buys stuff for her dog deranged?? ...learn to appreciate peoples property and quit hating some people shaa....is it your dog and your money... If.you own a Nigerian shepherd and your not willing to spend on her, does it make someone that buys stuff for her dog deranged?? ...learn to appreciate peoples property and quit hating 7 Likes





My cute Pet Pinky had her baby shower yesterday. She will put to bed soon. Nigerians should imbibe the habit of keeping pets as it has a way of keeping you sane from mouthy family and friends. In short they are God’s way of saying I got your back when humans fail.





The Deductions I could assert from this Post;





it has a way of keeping you sane from mouthy family and friends.



1. She's under Pressure from Her Family and Friends to get Married. She looks above 30.





they are God’s way of saying I got your back when humans fail



2. She just got a HeartBreak or out of a Failed Relationship. She Either Fell for A Playboy or A Yoruba Demon





In summary: She got the Attention she was Looking For





5 Likes 1 Share

Dog baby shower? 2 Likes

My cute facebook friend

Nonsense 1 Like

As fela said...... Animal in craze man skin

Haaaaa ayemi temi Bami..... Iru omo wo leyi tori oloun 1 Like

I beg, I no won talk

This is pure madness

Social media madness: Welcome to the new world where people now think and do crazy things just to be noticed on social media. I pity this generation for what is to come!

0luwajuwon:

See what she wrote below;







SEE MORE PHOTOS @http://www.connectwarri.com.ng/2017/09/lady-based-in-abuja-holds-baby-shower.html for dis Buharia? Evans mode activated. for dis Buharia? Evans mode activated.

lovely pets