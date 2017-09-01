₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Lady Holds Baby Shower For Her Pregnant Dog In Abuja (Photos) by 0luwajuwon(m): 11:27am
See what she wrote below;
My cute Pet Pinky had her baby shower yesterday. She will put to bed soon. Nigerians should imbibe the habit of keeping pets as it has a way of keeping you sane from mouthy family and friends. In short they are God’s way of saying I got your back when humans fail.
SEE MORE PHOTOS @http://www.connectwarri.com.ng/2017/09/lady-based-in-abuja-holds-baby-shower.html
1 Like
|Re: Lady Holds Baby Shower For Her Pregnant Dog In Abuja (Photos) by Ninethmare: 11:28am
Some animals are more affectionate, trustworthy and faithful than some people
.
.
safe delivery dog we love you
58 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Lady Holds Baby Shower For Her Pregnant Dog In Abuja (Photos) by soberdrunk(m): 11:29am
.........When boys have used your heart to play ping pong so many times that it has started to affect your head........
Ps-This one dinor' have aunties that talk to her?
12 Likes
|Re: Lady Holds Baby Shower For Her Pregnant Dog In Abuja (Photos) by pyyxxaro: 11:32am
If naa so , I go do bush pig shower
because my bush pig is pregnant
Olumo rock fall on her webbed feet
4 Likes
|Re: Lady Holds Baby Shower For Her Pregnant Dog In Abuja (Photos) by dingbang(m): 11:32am
Put to which bed biko? My friend park one side...
|Re: Lady Holds Baby Shower For Her Pregnant Dog In Abuja (Photos) by josephine123: 11:37am
Chei
|Re: Lady Holds Baby Shower For Her Pregnant Dog In Abuja (Photos) by eyeview: 11:38am
She needs a man and some kids of her own. She is displaying some early stages of a disorder and its easy to see what the vaccum in her life is yearning for. Maybe she had tried but it didnt work out and from her last statement,its obvious
6 Likes
|Re: Lady Holds Baby Shower For Her Pregnant Dog In Abuja (Photos) by decatalyst(m): 11:39am
Nah the husband Una suppose blame.
He marry mumu still con buy am female dog...mumu raise to power two. If the dog con born more female dogs, then the man's house is the breeding home for mumu
And all of them are mumu
But if she never marry, then one needs to beware of the girls...make one no goan marry a total slowpoke.
2 Likes
|Re: Lady Holds Baby Shower For Her Pregnant Dog In Abuja (Photos) by 14teenK(m): 11:41am
Bunch of ignorant rats in boxers screaming above me... If you don't own a dog you won't understand feeling
22 Likes
|Re: Lady Holds Baby Shower For Her Pregnant Dog In Abuja (Photos) by decatalyst(m): 11:42am
14teenK:
Compound mumu spotted!
30 Likes
|Re: Lady Holds Baby Shower For Her Pregnant Dog In Abuja (Photos) by Evaberry(f): 11:56am
dingbang:
haba you are here again
always everywhere
every thread
1 Like
|Re: Lady Holds Baby Shower For Her Pregnant Dog In Abuja (Photos) by AK6464(m): 11:58am
Endtime mentality
|Re: Lady Holds Baby Shower For Her Pregnant Dog In Abuja (Photos) by greatmarshall(m): 11:59am
Cool
|Re: Lady Holds Baby Shower For Her Pregnant Dog In Abuja (Photos) by dingbang(m): 11:59am
Evaberry:well... I will soon go out
|Re: Lady Holds Baby Shower For Her Pregnant Dog In Abuja (Photos) by MhizzAJ(f): 12:06pm
That pet is such a cutie
|Re: Lady Holds Baby Shower For Her Pregnant Dog In Abuja (Photos) by eyeview: 12:17pm
14teenK:I have actually owned and trained dogs on basic commands. She is deranged
|Re: Lady Holds Baby Shower For Her Pregnant Dog In Abuja (Photos) by 14teenK(m): 12:45pm
decatalyst:E PAIN AM WELL WELL
5 Likes
|Re: Lady Holds Baby Shower For Her Pregnant Dog In Abuja (Photos) by Greene66: 12:52pm
eyeview:
How many dogs? How many commands?
The way you see a dog defers from the way I see my own dog so you are the deranged person here. The woman loves her dogs and she is free to even buy cars for them. It's her money and time. Respect it
5 Likes
|Re: Lady Holds Baby Shower For Her Pregnant Dog In Abuja (Photos) by 14teenK(m): 12:55pm
eyeview:some people shaa....is it your dog and your money... If.you own a Nigerian shepherd and your not willing to spend on her, does it make someone that buys stuff for her dog deranged?? ...learn to appreciate peoples property and quit hating
7 Likes
|Re: Lady Holds Baby Shower For Her Pregnant Dog In Abuja (Photos) by Narldon(f): 3:15pm
The Deductions I could assert from this Post;
it has a way of keeping you sane from mouthy family and friends.
1. She's under Pressure from Her Family and Friends to get Married. She looks above 30.
they are God’s way of saying I got your back when humans fail
2. She just got a HeartBreak or out of a Failed Relationship. She Either Fell for A Playboy or A Yoruba Demon
In summary: She got the Attention she was Looking For
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Lady Holds Baby Shower For Her Pregnant Dog In Abuja (Photos) by noble71(m): 3:15pm
Dog baby shower?
2 Likes
|Re: Lady Holds Baby Shower For Her Pregnant Dog In Abuja (Photos) by kaziblake(f): 3:16pm
My cute facebook friend
|Re: Lady Holds Baby Shower For Her Pregnant Dog In Abuja (Photos) by PointZerom: 3:16pm
Nonsense
1 Like
|Re: Lady Holds Baby Shower For Her Pregnant Dog In Abuja (Photos) by emeijeh(m): 3:16pm
As fela said...... Animal in craze man skin
|Re: Lady Holds Baby Shower For Her Pregnant Dog In Abuja (Photos) by sladimeji(m): 3:18pm
Haaaaa ayemi temi Bami..... Iru omo wo leyi tori oloun
1 Like
|Re: Lady Holds Baby Shower For Her Pregnant Dog In Abuja (Photos) by LEXYCOM: 3:18pm
I beg, I no won talk
|Re: Lady Holds Baby Shower For Her Pregnant Dog In Abuja (Photos) by silasweb(m): 3:18pm
This is pure madness
|Re: Lady Holds Baby Shower For Her Pregnant Dog In Abuja (Photos) by IMASTEX: 3:18pm
Social media madness: Welcome to the new world where people now think and do crazy things just to be noticed on social media. I pity this generation for what is to come!
|Re: Lady Holds Baby Shower For Her Pregnant Dog In Abuja (Photos) by LOVEGINO(m): 3:19pm
0luwajuwon:for dis Buharia? Evans mode activated.
|Re: Lady Holds Baby Shower For Her Pregnant Dog In Abuja (Photos) by jbnm: 3:19pm
lovely pets
|Re: Lady Holds Baby Shower For Her Pregnant Dog In Abuja (Photos) by Saintabdul(m): 3:19pm
Rubbish.......I said Rubbish
Nonentity
