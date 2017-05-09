₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Josh 2 Funny, Chibuike Josh Alfred: "People Think I’m Gay" by alobispot(m): 12:24pm
Nigerian Comedian, Chibuike Josh Alfred, popularly known as Josh 2 Funny and Madam Felicia, who is known for remaking songs with his "awkwardly" comedic tunes, has opened up on his career..
See excerpts from his chat with TOFARATI IGE of PUNCH..
How exactly did comedy start for you?
I wouldn’t say I was born a comedian, but when I was in secondary school, I used to do a bit of comedy. I was also a part of the literary and debating society. Whenever we had special events, I would crack jokes about the things I had read in the newspaper.
At that point, I didn’t know that comedy could be a business; I just took it as a hobby. But along the line, people started telling me that I would make a good comedian and I decided to give it a try since it was something I knew how to do.
I started professionally by performing in churches and other social events.
Which was your hit joke that made people start taking notice of you on social media?
It was a joke I did with another comedian, Longman. In the video, I acted as his mother and when I slapped him, he started rotating and singing the popular Christian chorus, ‘I can see everything turning around for my good.’
What is your educational qualification?
I studied Computer Science at the Federal Science and Technical College, Yaba.
After that, I studied photography for about two years, and I attended a school of performance arts, Qban Centre in Ikoyi, Lagos.
Is comedy your full-time job?
Yes. But I also have a studio where I produce songs and videos. I compere events too.
Why did you decide to dress like a woman?
I don’t dress like a woman; I only put on female attire to record my videos because I play the typical Igbo woman.
Dressing like a woman makes the jokes funnier and people are able to relate with it. In real-life, I’m a full-blooded man and I like women.
Do you face any peculiar challenges because you dress like a woman?
Yes. Some people think that I’m gay because I wear female clothing. But I’m still letting people know that this is just comedy.
Even when I perform on stage, I wear men’s clothing. I usually give an example of Tyler Perry, who has been acting as Madea, a woman, for a long time and it doesn’t mean he is homosexual.
Has any homosexual ever wooed you?
Yes. There was a time a guy sent me a message on social media and was asking if I like men.
I told him that if he sent me any more messages, I would pray and he would go blind. The guy ran away after that.
See more at >> https://www.celebsnest.com.ng/people-think-im-ga-y-cross-dressing-comedian-josh-2-funny-reveals/
|Re: Josh 2 Funny, Chibuike Josh Alfred: "People Think I’m Gay" by kingjomezy(m): 12:58pm
u ain't jorr.. I just know
2 Likes
|Re: Josh 2 Funny, Chibuike Josh Alfred: "People Think I’m Gay" by Hardewarlee(m): 5:18pm
Maybe you are
1 Like
|Re: Josh 2 Funny, Chibuike Josh Alfred: "People Think I’m Gay" by DanielsParker(m): 5:18pm
You can still do your comedy without putting on feminine cloths, or is it better , or will I say funnier when you put on feminine cloths?.
|Re: Josh 2 Funny, Chibuike Josh Alfred: "People Think I’m Gay" by DancingSkeleton(m): 5:19pm
My girlfriend thinks im a good artist
29 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Josh 2 Funny, Chibuike Josh Alfred: "People Think I’m Gay" by muller101(m): 5:19pm
We don't think . We already know u are gay
10 Likes
|Re: Josh 2 Funny, Chibuike Josh Alfred: "People Think I’m Gay" by Jackeeh(m): 5:20pm
Don't mind them! They wished u were.
1 Like
|Re: Josh 2 Funny, Chibuike Josh Alfred: "People Think I’m Gay" by BoyHuncho(m): 5:20pm
muller101:Ahhhhh!!!
You already know!!!
Baba na ur yansh e dey kpansh abi..cos u seem sooooo sure
21 Likes
|Re: Josh 2 Funny, Chibuike Josh Alfred: "People Think I’m Gay" by Uchenna4322: 5:20pm
Lol
|Re: Josh 2 Funny, Chibuike Josh Alfred: "People Think I’m Gay" by Darkseid(m): 5:20pm
Has any homosexual ever wooed you?
Yes. There was a time a guy sent me a message on social media
and was asking if I like men.
I told him that if he sent me any more messages, I would pray and
he would go blind. The guy ran away after that.
The bolded got me laughing like crazy.
2 Likes
|Re: Josh 2 Funny, Chibuike Josh Alfred: "People Think I’m Gay" by sanfranka2(m): 5:20pm
are they mad......?
1 Like
|Re: Josh 2 Funny, Chibuike Josh Alfred: "People Think I’m Gay" by free2ryhme: 5:20pm
alobispot:
you dey look for attention abi
1 Like
|Re: Josh 2 Funny, Chibuike Josh Alfred: "People Think I’m Gay" by gseph(m): 5:21pm
you dont actually look like one
2 Likes
|Re: Josh 2 Funny, Chibuike Josh Alfred: "People Think I’m Gay" by zeekeyboy: 5:21pm
.
|Re: Josh 2 Funny, Chibuike Josh Alfred: "People Think I’m Gay" by ive61829: 5:21pm
Nigerian Comedian,
|Re: Josh 2 Funny, Chibuike Josh Alfred: "People Think I’m Gay" by dmostcheerful(f): 5:22pm
When you see a gay, the spirit following them have odour you will perceive it.
As for josh he aren't one
1 Like
|Re: Josh 2 Funny, Chibuike Josh Alfred: "People Think I’m Gay" by Chiedu4Trump: 5:22pm
Deu 22:5
The woman shall not wear that which pertaineth unto a man, neither shall a man put on a woman's garment: for all that do so are abomination unto the LORD thy God
|Re: Josh 2 Funny, Chibuike Josh Alfred: "People Think I’m Gay" by Youngsage: 5:24pm
2 Funny
Like funny x2?? I don't get.
|Re: Josh 2 Funny, Chibuike Josh Alfred: "People Think I’m Gay" by fSociety: 5:24pm
muller101:
He punctured your father's _anal sphincter?
2 Likes
|Re: Josh 2 Funny, Chibuike Josh Alfred: "People Think I’m Gay" by fSociety: 5:25pm
dmostcheerful:
Wawu!
1 Like
|Re: Josh 2 Funny, Chibuike Josh Alfred: "People Think I’m Gay" by muller101(m): 5:25pm
BoyHuncho:I said WE . That's you and i
|Re: Josh 2 Funny, Chibuike Josh Alfred: "People Think I’m Gay" by BoyHuncho(m): 5:26pm
muller101:
You no fi generalize for everybody na
|Re: Josh 2 Funny, Chibuike Josh Alfred: "People Think I’m Gay" by lepagawu: 5:26pm
Okay what are you
|Re: Josh 2 Funny, Chibuike Josh Alfred: "People Think I’m Gay" by Goldenheart(m): 5:26pm
|Re: Josh 2 Funny, Chibuike Josh Alfred: "People Think I’m Gay" by Divay22(f): 5:26pm
Even his face is funny
|Re: Josh 2 Funny, Chibuike Josh Alfred: "People Think I’m Gay" by realestniggah: 5:26pm
lack of employment = Instagram comedian
1 Like
|Re: Josh 2 Funny, Chibuike Josh Alfred: "People Think I’m Gay" by sunshineV(m): 5:27pm
I also gat people calling me aunty sunshine cus they think I'm guy
|Re: Josh 2 Funny, Chibuike Josh Alfred: "People Think I’m Gay" by Kokaine(m): 5:27pm
DancingSkeleton:funny enough i think so too. nothing spoil except the eyes
|Re: Josh 2 Funny, Chibuike Josh Alfred: "People Think I’m Gay" by muller101(m): 5:27pm
fSociety:yeah ur dad introduced him to mine.
2 Likes
|Re: Josh 2 Funny, Chibuike Josh Alfred: "People Think I’m Gay" by abdelrahman: 5:29pm
Ok atigbo,neeeeext.
