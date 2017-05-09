Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Josh 2 Funny, Chibuike Josh Alfred: "People Think I’m Gay" (11035 Views)

See excerpts from his chat with TOFARATI IGE of PUNCH..



How exactly did comedy start for you?



I wouldn’t say I was born a comedian, but when I was in secondary school, I used to do a bit of comedy. I was also a part of the literary and debating society. Whenever we had special events, I would crack jokes about the things I had read in the newspaper.



At that point, I didn’t know that comedy could be a business; I just took it as a hobby. But along the line, people started telling me that I would make a good comedian and I decided to give it a try since it was something I knew how to do.



I started professionally by performing in churches and other social events.



Which was your hit joke that made people start taking notice of you on social media?



It was a joke I did with another comedian, Longman. In the video, I acted as his mother and when I slapped him, he started rotating and singing the popular Christian chorus, ‘I can see everything turning around for my good.’



What is your educational qualification?



I studied Computer Science at the Federal Science and Technical College, Yaba.



After that, I studied photography for about two years, and I attended a school of performance arts, Qban Centre in Ikoyi, Lagos.



Is comedy your full-time job?



Yes. But I also have a studio where I produce songs and videos. I compere events too.



Why did you decide to dress like a woman?



I don’t dress like a woman; I only put on female attire to record my videos because I play the typical Igbo woman.



Dressing like a woman makes the jokes funnier and people are able to relate with it. In real-life, I’m a full-blooded man and I like women.



Do you face any peculiar challenges because you dress like a woman?



Yes. Some people think that I’m gay because I wear female clothing. But I’m still letting people know that this is just comedy.



Even when I perform on stage, I wear men’s clothing. I usually give an example of Tyler Perry, who has been acting as Madea, a woman, for a long time and it doesn’t mean he is homosexual.



Has any homosexual ever wooed you?



Yes. There was a time a guy sent me a message on social media and was asking if I like men.



I told him that if he sent me any more messages, I would pray and he would go blind. The guy ran away after that.



u ain't jorr.. I just know 2 Likes

Maybe you are 1 Like

You can still do your comedy without putting on feminine cloths, or is it better , or will I say funnier when you put on feminine cloths? .





10 Likes

Don't mind them! They wished u were. 1 Like

muller101:

We don't think . We already know u are gay



You already know!!!



Baba na ur yansh e dey kpansh abi..cos u seem sooooo sure Ahhhhh!!!You already know!!!Baba na ur yansh e dey kpansh abi..cos u seem sooooo sure 21 Likes

Lol

Has any homosexual ever wooed you?

Yes. There was a time a guy sent me a message on social media

and was asking if I like men.

I told him that if he sent me any more messages, I would pray and

he would go blind. The guy ran away after that.



The bolded got me laughing like crazy. 2 Likes

are they mad......? 1 Like

you dey look for attention abi you dey look for attention abi 1 Like

you dont actually look like one 2 Likes

Nigerian Comedian,

When you see a gay, the spirit following them have odour you will perceive it.

As for josh he aren't one 1 Like



The woman shall not wear that which pertaineth unto a man, neither shall a man put on a woman's garment: for all that do so are abomination unto the LORD thy God Deu 22:5The woman shall not wear that which pertaineth unto a man, neither shall a man put on a woman's garment: for all that do so are abomination unto the LORD thy God





Like funny x2?? I don't get. 2 FunnyLike funny x2?? I don't get.

muller101:

We don't think . We already know u are gay



He punctured your father's _anal sphincter? He punctured your father's _anal sphincter? 2 Likes

dmostcheerful:

When you see a gay, the spirit following it have odour you will perceive it.

As for josh he aren't one



Wawu! Wawu! 1 Like

BoyHuncho:





You already know!!!



Baba na ur yansh e dey kpansh abi..cos u seem sooooo sure Ahhhhh!!!You already know!!!Baba na ur yansh e dey kpansh abi..cos u seem sooooo sure I said WE . That's you and i I said WE . That's you and i

muller101:

I said WE . That's you and i

You no fi generalize for everybody na

Okay what are you

Even his face is funny

lack of employment = Instagram comedian 1 Like

I also gat people calling me aunty sunshine cus they think I'm guy

DancingSkeleton:

My girlfriend thinks im a good artist funny enough i think so too. nothing spoil except the eyes funny enough i think so too. nothing spoil except the eyes

fSociety:







He punctured your father's _anal sphincter? yeah ur dad introduced him to mine. yeah ur dad introduced him to mine. 2 Likes