Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Business / Niyi Adenuga Marries Secretly (Mike Adenuga's Son) (13054 Views)

Billionaire Alakija’s Son Marries Model Heart Throb In $6m Dream Wedding / Dayo Amusa, Yemi Jacobs Involved In Accident With Dami Adenuga (Video, Pic) / D'banj Secretly Weds Half Caste Lady In Lagos Court - Stella Dimoko reports (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





According to eye witness report,most of the guests were from Ghana indicating that the bride is possibly from that side.



The wedding was so Private that it mobile phones were not allowed at all and guests had to abide by the privacy rules..



Here is wishing Niyi Adenuga and his bride a happy married life.



Source: Niyi,the son of Globacom Boss Mike Adenuga married secretly on Friday September 15,2017 and the wedding held in Banana Island.According to eye witness report,most of the guests were from Ghana indicating that the bride is possibly from that side.The wedding was so Private that it mobile phones were not allowed at all and guests had to abide by the privacy rules..Here is wishing Niyi Adenuga and his bride a happy married life.Source: http://www.stelladimokokorkus.com/2017/09/mike-adenugas-son-marries-secretly.html?m=1 2 Likes

True son of his father. 9 Likes

Ariwo ko o! 5 Likes 1 Share





Abeg make I go look for small trouble jare Wetin consign meAbeg make I go look for small trouble jare 1 Like





Pics or I don't believe The guy said he's not marrying anytime soon weeks agoPics or I don't believe 1 Like

No news here actually, no pictures..

, Where is d wedding pix na or is dat one private too

Make you kukuma tell us say the lady wowo so tey Niyi dey ashame to show us. Lemme come and be going jere 4 Likes 1 Share

Will it improve the quality of Glo service? 8 Likes

Happy married life to him.

Happy Married life Niyi! He knows the damage the social media can cause through their uninvited approko! Besides, they would still use his fathers GLO subscription to disorganize their wedding via dia lie lie Muhammad.. sorry, lie lie story I meant. 1 Like

Congratulations to him !

......

I can't wish him anything... since it is secret and private wedding...

Thanks op.

Seems the son has no face. 2 Likes 1 Share

Hmmmmmm...... Rich people get money, bt dem no get security, poor pple get security bt dem no get money. Irony of life. 2 Likes

Money talks

The Money Team

Feels good to be the son of a powerful mogul especially in a country like Nigeria; where the rich is revered.

Ok

?













Maybe i don't know Who cares, no one cares. Place do anyone really care?Maybe i don't know



not the type even passerbys will rush in and fight for food.

even the old women in the village that will come with big ghana must go bag to steal drinks and be going around the place with water proof bags scavenging for bones for their ekukes. my type of wedding.not the type even passerbys will rush in and fight for food.even the old women in the village that will come with big ghana must go bag to steal drinks and be going around the place with water proof bags scavenging for bones for their ekukes. 2 Likes

Until i see the lady before i comment, till then.

Congrat more money and influence to u sir

Dis guy is sopos to b a grandfather by now na





A social media platform that has three income streams! a Reward Program , a Passive Income & Futuro Coins!

Futurenet is a 3 x 10 Matrix.....Get paid for all activity that you normally do on Facebook. Login, chat, games, posts, shares ETC....but also get paid for people who join you. There is six levels to join in but I will promote the $10usa level as everyone who joins will upgrade......because it will make everyone in the Matrix 7.4 Million when they do. It is easy I need members simply to join pay $10usa and when we have reached the top of our Matrix we upgrade quickly because our members are already active and BOOOOOOOOM.......7.4 Million Dollars....Come and join me....the quicker people join......the FASTER this world will have more MILLIONARES.

Future Ad Pro is an Advertising Program where you purchase advertising packages. A choice of 2. A $10 package and a $50 package.....the $10 package gives you $12 return and the $50 package gives you $60 return. This involves 10 ad clicks a day only.....but they are compounding so each package is consumed in the 10 clicks to bring faster returns of income....so if have say 10 $50 ad packs you with receive $600 returned for only 10 ad clicks a day from 8 minutes work. The great thing also is that when people you have joined purchases advertising packages you will receive 5% in low-level Matrix or 50% in higher level Matrix for ever person who buy any digital software including advertising packages.... so don't wait let's get started....



TO REGISTER, CLICK ON THE LINK

http://geulink.futurenet.club/



AND FOR FURTHER DETAILS CONTACT ME ON FUTUREVOIP/WHATSAPP ON 08062555799. ABOUT FUTURENETA social media platform that has three income streams! a Reward Program , a Passive Income & Futuro Coins!Futurenet is a 3 x 10 Matrix.....Get paid for all activity that you normally do on Facebook. Login, chat, games, posts, shares ETC....but also get paid for people who join you. There is six levels to join in but I will promote the $10usa level as everyone who joins will upgrade......because it will make everyone in the Matrix 7.4 Million when they do. It is easy I need members simply to join pay $10usa and when we have reached the top of our Matrix we upgrade quickly because our members are already active and BOOOOOOOOM.......7.4 Million Dollars....Come and join me....the quicker people join......the FASTER this world will have more MILLIONARES.Future Ad Pro is an Advertising Program where you purchase advertising packages. A choice of 2. A $10 package and a $50 package.....the $10 package gives you $12 return and the $50 package gives you $60 return. This involves 10 ad clicks a day only.....but they are compounding so each package is consumed in the 10 clicks to bring faster returns of income....so if have say 10 $50 ad packs you with receive $600 returned for only 10 ad clicks a day from 8 minutes work. The great thing also is that when people you have joined purchases advertising packages you will receive 5% in low-level Matrix or 50% in higher level Matrix for ever person who buy any digital software including advertising packages.... so don't wait let's get started....TO REGISTER, CLICK ON THE LINKAND FOR FURTHER DETAILS CONTACT ME ON FUTUREVOIP/WHATSAPP ON 08062555799.

Greedy people they dont wan mey we come eat

Who dem help?

It's Adenugas family na hw won't it appear in front page.

Abegi....Make we hear word....Baba Don go wipe house girl give am belle...her parents no gree. Marriage fallout..#future secured .

N.B

Plus I belive the house girl go fresh die, so I no blame am...#money overdose N.BPlus I belive the house girl go fresh die, so I no blame am...#money overdose

elog:

The guy said he's not marrying anytime soon weeks ago



Pics or I don't believe that was Paddy Adenuga that was Paddy Adenuga 2 Likes