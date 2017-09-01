₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Niyi Adenuga Marries Secretly (Mike Adenuga's Son) by money121(m): 12:41pm
Niyi,the son of Globacom Boss Mike Adenuga married secretly on Friday September 15,2017 and the wedding held in Banana Island.
According to eye witness report,most of the guests were from Ghana indicating that the bride is possibly from that side.
The wedding was so Private that it mobile phones were not allowed at all and guests had to abide by the privacy rules..
Here is wishing Niyi Adenuga and his bride a happy married life.
Source: http://www.stelladimokokorkus.com/2017/09/mike-adenugas-son-marries-secretly.html?m=1
2 Likes
|Re: Niyi Adenuga Marries Secretly (Mike Adenuga's Son) by Gwaihir: 12:46pm
True son of his father.
9 Likes
|Re: Niyi Adenuga Marries Secretly (Mike Adenuga's Son) by Houseofglam7: 12:47pm
|Re: Niyi Adenuga Marries Secretly (Mike Adenuga's Son) by Kowor(f): 12:56pm
Ariwo ko o!
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Niyi Adenuga Marries Secretly (Mike Adenuga's Son) by FortifiedCity: 1:58pm
Wetin consign me
Abeg make I go look for small trouble jare
1 Like
|Re: Niyi Adenuga Marries Secretly (Mike Adenuga's Son) by elog(m): 8:07pm
The guy said he's not marrying anytime soon weeks ago
Pics or I don't believe
1 Like
|Re: Niyi Adenuga Marries Secretly (Mike Adenuga's Son) by DanielsParker(m): 8:07pm
No news here actually, no pictures..
|Re: Niyi Adenuga Marries Secretly (Mike Adenuga's Son) by TINALETC3(f): 8:07pm
Where is d wedding pix na or is dat one private too ,
|Re: Niyi Adenuga Marries Secretly (Mike Adenuga's Son) by Wisedove(m): 8:07pm
Make you kukuma tell us say the lady wowo so tey Niyi dey ashame to show us. Lemme come and be going jere
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Niyi Adenuga Marries Secretly (Mike Adenuga's Son) by jashar(f): 8:07pm
Will it improve the quality of Glo service?
8 Likes
|Re: Niyi Adenuga Marries Secretly (Mike Adenuga's Son) by elantraceey(f): 8:08pm
Happy married life to him.
|Re: Niyi Adenuga Marries Secretly (Mike Adenuga's Son) by Swiftlee(m): 8:08pm
Happy Married life Niyi! He knows the damage the social media can cause through their uninvited approko! Besides, they would still use his fathers GLO subscription to disorganize their wedding via dia lie lie Muhammad.. sorry, lie lie story I meant.
1 Like
|Re: Niyi Adenuga Marries Secretly (Mike Adenuga's Son) by Flexherbal(m): 8:08pm
Congratulations to him !
|Re: Niyi Adenuga Marries Secretly (Mike Adenuga's Son) by Xlpacks(m): 8:09pm
......
|Re: Niyi Adenuga Marries Secretly (Mike Adenuga's Son) by guru90: 8:09pm
I can't wish him anything... since it is secret and private wedding...
Thanks op.
|Re: Niyi Adenuga Marries Secretly (Mike Adenuga's Son) by Flashh: 8:09pm
Seems the son has no face.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Niyi Adenuga Marries Secretly (Mike Adenuga's Son) by jonnytad(m): 8:09pm
Hmmmmmm...... Rich people get money, bt dem no get security, poor pple get security bt dem no get money. Irony of life.
2 Likes
|Re: Niyi Adenuga Marries Secretly (Mike Adenuga's Son) by winkmart: 8:09pm
Money talks
|Re: Niyi Adenuga Marries Secretly (Mike Adenuga's Son) by luckynzo(m): 8:10pm
The Money Team
|Re: Niyi Adenuga Marries Secretly (Mike Adenuga's Son) by Akalia(m): 8:10pm
Feels good to be the son of a powerful mogul especially in a country like Nigeria; where the rich is revered.
|Re: Niyi Adenuga Marries Secretly (Mike Adenuga's Son) by Yomzzyblog: 8:11pm
Ok
|Re: Niyi Adenuga Marries Secretly (Mike Adenuga's Son) by Stanbic(m): 8:11pm
Who cares, no one cares. Place do anyone really care? ?
Maybe i don't know
|Re: Niyi Adenuga Marries Secretly (Mike Adenuga's Son) by PotatoSalad(m): 8:11pm
my type of wedding.
not the type even passerbys will rush in and fight for food.
even the old women in the village that will come with big ghana must go bag to steal drinks and be going around the place with water proof bags scavenging for bones for their ekukes.
2 Likes
|Re: Niyi Adenuga Marries Secretly (Mike Adenuga's Son) by Flyingngel(m): 8:11pm
Until i see the lady before i comment, till then.
|Re: Niyi Adenuga Marries Secretly (Mike Adenuga's Son) by asawanathegreat(m): 8:11pm
Congrat more money and influence to u sir
|Re: Niyi Adenuga Marries Secretly (Mike Adenuga's Son) by tpapi: 8:13pm
Dis guy is sopos to b a grandfather by now na
|Re: Niyi Adenuga Marries Secretly (Mike Adenuga's Son) by Geulink: 8:14pm
ABOUT FUTURENET
A social media platform that has three income streams! a Reward Program , a Passive Income & Futuro Coins!
Futurenet is a 3 x 10 Matrix.....Get paid for all activity that you normally do on Facebook. Login, chat, games, posts, shares ETC....but also get paid for people who join you. There is six levels to join in but I will promote the $10usa level as everyone who joins will upgrade......because it will make everyone in the Matrix 7.4 Million when they do. It is easy I need members simply to join pay $10usa and when we have reached the top of our Matrix we upgrade quickly because our members are already active and BOOOOOOOOM.......7.4 Million Dollars....Come and join me....the quicker people join......the FASTER this world will have more MILLIONARES.
Future Ad Pro is an Advertising Program where you purchase advertising packages. A choice of 2. A $10 package and a $50 package.....the $10 package gives you $12 return and the $50 package gives you $60 return. This involves 10 ad clicks a day only.....but they are compounding so each package is consumed in the 10 clicks to bring faster returns of income....so if have say 10 $50 ad packs you with receive $600 returned for only 10 ad clicks a day from 8 minutes work. The great thing also is that when people you have joined purchases advertising packages you will receive 5% in low-level Matrix or 50% in higher level Matrix for ever person who buy any digital software including advertising packages.... so don't wait let's get started....
TO REGISTER, CLICK ON THE LINK
http://geulink.futurenet.club/
AND FOR FURTHER DETAILS CONTACT ME ON FUTUREVOIP/WHATSAPP ON 08062555799.
|Re: Niyi Adenuga Marries Secretly (Mike Adenuga's Son) by maamisco(f): 8:15pm
Greedy people they dont wan mey we come eat
|Re: Niyi Adenuga Marries Secretly (Mike Adenuga's Son) by Engenuo(m): 8:16pm
Who dem help?
It's Adenugas family na hw won't it appear in front page.
|Re: Niyi Adenuga Marries Secretly (Mike Adenuga's Son) by zamwazi(m): 8:17pm
Abegi....Make we hear word....Baba Don go wipe house girl give am belle...her parents no gree. Marriage fallout..#future secured .
N.B
Plus I belive the house girl go fresh die, so I no blame am...#money overdose
|Re: Niyi Adenuga Marries Secretly (Mike Adenuga's Son) by tiger28: 8:19pm
elog:that was Paddy Adenuga
2 Likes
|Re: Niyi Adenuga Marries Secretly (Mike Adenuga's Son) by wildchild1: 8:22pm
Congrats to latest couple
Congrats to latest couple
Your Genuine Leather Footwear Here! / Photography Business / Liquid Soap Making
