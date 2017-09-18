Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / El-Rufai: "Yar'adua Fought Me, He Ended Up In the Grave" (Video) (11183 Views)

Throwback Pictures Of "Where Is Umaru Yar'adua?" Protest In 2010 / Meet Late Musa Yar'adua's Daughters, All Married To Former State Governors / Ibrahim Yar'adua Graduates From London University (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)





According to the Kaduna state governor, while taking a jab at former president , Yar ‘Adua, he bragged in Hausa that Yar ‘Adua fought him and he is in the Grave now.



The Governor who also talked about his fight with Goodluck Jonathan, said he ended up loosing the Election and he is in his village, Otueke now after fighting him.



Nasir El-Rufai who warned his political opponents not to fight him, said;



“I had fought with two presidents, Umaru Yar’Adua ended in his grave, while President Goodluck Jonathan ended in Otueke.”





Below is the video and people's comments about his statement







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=myCHJkDTVrY The Controversial Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai, has made a statement which people consider derogatory at the recent Kaduna APC stakeholders meeting held at Murtala Mohammed Square, Kaduna, .According to the Kaduna state governor, while taking a jab at former president , Yar ‘Adua, he bragged in Hausa that Yar ‘Adua fought him and he is in the Grave now.The Governor who also talked about his fight with Goodluck Jonathan, said he ended up loosing the Election and he is in his village, Otueke now after fighting him.Nasir El-Rufai who warned his political opponents not to fight him, said;“I had fought with two presidents, Umaru Yar’Adua ended in his grave, while President Goodluck Jonathan ended in Otueke.”Below is the video and people's comments about his statement 1 Like 2 Shares

I did not watch the video so I won't end up in grave 5 Likes

El Rufai doesn't have the temperament to lead a Nation like Nigeria, he is careless in his speech and actions coupled with the fact he is very divisive and bigoted 78 Likes 10 Shares

lalasticlala:





I don't understand Hausa so how am I Sure he actually said that? Where are our Hausa brothers, please come and translate..



My Hausa brothers and sisters, I need you to help me prove its the right translation of what El Rufai said My Hausa brothers and sisters, I need you to help me prove its the right translation of what El Rufai said

Other comments about El Rufais Statement 1 Like 1 Share

El Rufai seems t be divisive

from kanu it will be a hate speech 34 Likes 4 Shares

Where is Seun



Where is Lalasticlala



Where is Mynd44

Trust us Nigerians; we'll vote him to be President and then tell the world that he is "born again". 11 Likes 2 Shares

May be dead Rest In Peace but did he argue with his kids too? I thought this man was a gentleman. How can he make such a statement after losing people close to him too? 4 Likes 1 Share

Just got fed up with this government.

He'll never surpass Yar'Addua's record.Guess this senseless statement will be termed "hate speech"? Just look at the poo type of people occupying leadership position in this country.El Rufai is just an arrogant and extremely selfish and wicked midget.He doesn't even have respect for the deadHe'll never surpass Yar'Addua's record.Guess this senseless statement will be termed "hate speech"? 11 Likes 2 Shares

I am not surprised.



And these are the men who get the ears of the President.



Your children will suffer a fate more damning than Saddam Hussein. 8 Likes 1 Share

Really

Leprosy of the tongue. 5 Likes 1 Share

It called delusions of grandeur which is a mental situation where person begins to believe they are more special than they really are in reality and begin to try to relate unrelated events to special powers they have 7 Likes 2 Shares

I'm tired of Nigeria..I was born in the wrong country. 2 Likes 2 Shares

imagine such immoral and unpolite statement's from the assumed leaders. This man should cover his face in shame.



This utterance is hate speech that should be dealt with. The man is getting out of control and he must be duly check. 3 Likes 1 Share

Is a pity see him Nigeria leader,let's see how far you will go with you unbridled tongue,Yar'dua is much more better than you 5 Likes 2 Shares

Mynd44 , Lalasticlala , Seun

That midget smh

onstelly:

Really where have u been for long where have u been for long

Just nedogu!! and this is from a governor ,this man's name should be hell rufai not elrufai.ewu.

Really? did your children also fought u coz some of them ended up in d grave? 5 Likes 1 Share

I don't believe this.

Mama Taraba has finally finished this one. Oya Atiku over to you...road to aso rock don dey clear small small…..Obasanjo is the only obstacle.

Nukualofa:

where have u been for long Smiles I have been around oh Smiles I have been around oh

El Rufia needs to bridle his tongue.





how did he even become the governor of Kaduna state with his unbridled tongue and trust issues?

Watch how this fool will be repackaged and many Nigerians voting for him..failed state

When you have the opportunity to travel and see other parts of the world... you would know your country of origin is next to cesspit.. 1 Like

Mehn, I used to respect this guy so much. Didn't watch the video though