|El-Rufai: "Yar'adua Fought Me, He Ended Up In the Grave" (Video) by HDVideos: 6:51pm On Sep 17
The Controversial Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai, has made a statement which people consider derogatory at the recent Kaduna APC stakeholders meeting held at Murtala Mohammed Square, Kaduna, .
According to the Kaduna state governor, while taking a jab at former president , Yar ‘Adua, he bragged in Hausa that Yar ‘Adua fought him and he is in the Grave now.
The Governor who also talked about his fight with Goodluck Jonathan, said he ended up loosing the Election and he is in his village, Otueke now after fighting him.
Nasir El-Rufai who warned his political opponents not to fight him, said;
“I had fought with two presidents, Umaru Yar’Adua ended in his grave, while President Goodluck Jonathan ended in Otueke.”
Below is the video and people's comments about his statement
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=myCHJkDTVrY
|Re: El-Rufai: "Yar'adua Fought Me, He Ended Up In the Grave" (Video) by mumumugu(m): 6:53pm On Sep 17
I did not watch the video so I won't end up in grave
|Re: El-Rufai: "Yar'adua Fought Me, He Ended Up In the Grave" (Video) by HDVideos: 6:54pm On Sep 17
El Rufai doesn't have the temperament to lead a Nation like Nigeria, he is careless in his speech and actions coupled with the fact he is very divisive and bigoted
|Re: El-Rufai: "Yar'adua Fought Me, He Ended Up In the Grave" (Video) by HDVideos: 6:55pm On Sep 17
lalasticlala:
My Hausa brothers and sisters, I need you to help me prove its the right translation of what El Rufai said
|Re: El-Rufai: "Yar'adua Fought Me, He Ended Up In the Grave" (Video) by HDVideos: 6:56pm On Sep 17
Other comments about El Rufais Statement
|Re: El-Rufai: "Yar'adua Fought Me, He Ended Up In the Grave" (Video) by HDVideos: 7:02pm On Sep 17
El Rufai seems t be divisive
|Re: El-Rufai: "Yar'adua Fought Me, He Ended Up In the Grave" (Video) by JUSTICE4Nigeria: 7:11pm On Sep 17
from kanu it will be a hate speech
|Re: El-Rufai: "Yar'adua Fought Me, He Ended Up In the Grave" (Video) by HDVideos: 7:18pm On Sep 17
Where is Seun
Where is Lalasticlala
Where is Mynd44
|Re: El-Rufai: "Yar'adua Fought Me, He Ended Up In the Grave" (Video) by GreyLaw(m): 7:21pm On Sep 17
Trust us Nigerians; we'll vote him to be President and then tell the world that he is "born again".
|Re: El-Rufai: "Yar'adua Fought Me, He Ended Up In the Grave" (Video) by jumobi1(m): 7:22pm On Sep 17
May be dead Rest In Peace but did he argue with his kids too? I thought this man was a gentleman. How can he make such a statement after losing people close to him too?
|Re: El-Rufai: "Yar'adua Fought Me, He Ended Up In the Grave" (Video) by psucc(m): 7:24pm On Sep 17
Just got fed up with this government.
|Re: El-Rufai: "Yar'adua Fought Me, He Ended Up In the Grave" (Video) by Paperwhite(m): 7:28pm On Sep 17
Just look at the poo type of people occupying leadership position in this country.El Rufai is just an arrogant and extremely selfish and wicked midget.He doesn't even have respect for the dead He'll never surpass Yar'Addua's record.Guess this senseless statement will be termed "hate speech"?
|Re: El-Rufai: "Yar'adua Fought Me, He Ended Up In the Grave" (Video) by fergie001(m): 7:40pm On Sep 17
I am not surprised.
And these are the men who get the ears of the President.
Your children will suffer a fate more damning than Saddam Hussein.
|Re: El-Rufai: "Yar'adua Fought Me, He Ended Up In the Grave" (Video) by onstelly(f): 7:44pm On Sep 17
Really
|Re: El-Rufai: "Yar'adua Fought Me, He Ended Up In the Grave" (Video) by morbeta(m): 8:02pm On Sep 17
Leprosy of the tongue.
|Re: El-Rufai: "Yar'adua Fought Me, He Ended Up In the Grave" (Video) by idupaul: 8:08pm On Sep 17
It called delusions of grandeur which is a mental situation where person begins to believe they are more special than they really are in reality and begin to try to relate unrelated events to special powers they have
|Re: El-Rufai: "Yar'adua Fought Me, He Ended Up In the Grave" (Video) by Hofbrauhaus: 8:10pm On Sep 17
I'm tired of Nigeria..I was born in the wrong country.
|Re: El-Rufai: "Yar'adua Fought Me, He Ended Up In the Grave" (Video) by fistonati(m): 8:14pm On Sep 17
imagine such immoral and unpolite statement's from the assumed leaders. This man should cover his face in shame.
This utterance is hate speech that should be dealt with. The man is getting out of control and he must be duly check.
|Re: El-Rufai: "Yar'adua Fought Me, He Ended Up In the Grave" (Video) by Evablizin(f): 8:37pm On Sep 17
Is a pity see him Nigeria leader,let's see how far you will go with you unbridled tongue,Yar'dua is much more better than you
|Re: El-Rufai: "Yar'adua Fought Me, He Ended Up In the Grave" (Video) by HDVideos: 9:15pm On Sep 17
Mynd44 , Lalasticlala , Seun
|Re: El-Rufai: "Yar'adua Fought Me, He Ended Up In the Grave" (Video) by TonyeBarcanista(m): 9:21pm On Sep 17
That midget smh
|Re: El-Rufai: "Yar'adua Fought Me, He Ended Up In the Grave" (Video) by Nukualofa: 9:35pm On Sep 17
onstelly:where have u been for long
|Re: El-Rufai: "Yar'adua Fought Me, He Ended Up In the Grave" (Video) by Prinzyy: 10:34pm On Sep 17
Just nedogu!! and this is from a governor ,this man's name should be hell rufai not elrufai.ewu.
|Re: El-Rufai: "Yar'adua Fought Me, He Ended Up In the Grave" (Video) by adadike281(f): 10:36pm On Sep 17
Really? did your children also fought u coz some of them ended up in d grave?
|Re: El-Rufai: "Yar'adua Fought Me, He Ended Up In the Grave" (Video) by abdelrahman: 10:55pm On Sep 17
I don't believe this.
|Re: El-Rufai: "Yar'adua Fought Me, He Ended Up In the Grave" (Video) by stonemasonn: 11:34pm On Sep 17
Mama Taraba has finally finished this one. Oya Atiku over to you...road to aso rock don dey clear small small…..Obasanjo is the only obstacle.
|Re: El-Rufai: "Yar'adua Fought Me, He Ended Up In the Grave" (Video) by onstelly(f): 5:06am
Nukualofa:Smiles I have been around oh
|Re: El-Rufai: "Yar'adua Fought Me, He Ended Up In the Grave" (Video) by uboma(m): 5:08am
El Rufia needs to bridle his tongue.
how did he even become the governor of Kaduna state with his unbridled tongue and trust issues?
|Re: El-Rufai: "Yar'adua Fought Me, He Ended Up In the Grave" (Video) by Izonpikin: 5:57am
Watch how this fool will be repackaged and many Nigerians voting for him..failed state
|Re: El-Rufai: "Yar'adua Fought Me, He Ended Up In the Grave" (Video) by Esseite: 7:04am
When you have the opportunity to travel and see other parts of the world... you would know your country of origin is next to cesspit..
|Re: El-Rufai: "Yar'adua Fought Me, He Ended Up In the Grave" (Video) by obiageIi(f): 7:15am
Mehn, I used to respect this guy so much. Didn't watch the video though
|Re: El-Rufai: "Yar'adua Fought Me, He Ended Up In the Grave" (Video) by Omeokachie: 7:16am
Ofcause it's El rufai afterall
The midget whom Aisha Alhassan was prevailed upon not to reveal the stench of his turbulent life.
