IPOB Is Sponsored By Looters And The Politically Disgruntled - Lai Mohammed by stephanie11: 7:10pm On Sep 17
The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has said the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) is being sponsored by certain disgruntled elements to sabotage the Buhari Administration, under the guise of fighting for the rights of the people of the South-east.
PoliticsNGR learned that the minister was reacting to recent events that have happened over the last few days between members of IPOB and the Nigerian army in the south-east. He said;
''Nigerians must understand that IPOB was not set up to fight for the right of anyone or group, but as a tool to destabilize the nation, divert attention from the efforts of the Buhari Administration and obliterate the laudable achievements of the Government,'' the Minister told a press conference in Lagos on Sunday.
''IPOB is being sponsored by those I will call the Coalition of the Politically Disgruntled and the Treasury Looters. They believe that by sponsoring this group to destabilize the country and trigger chaos, they will realize their ambition of escaping justice and then be free to dip their hands into the nation's treasury again,'' he said.
Alhaji Mohammed wondered why the activities of IPOB became heightened with the advent of this Administration, saying: ''If this is coincidental, then that coincidence is uncanny, at the least. Remember that Nnamdi Kanu, who led a protest at the Nigeria House in London against Boko Haram insurgency and in support of Nigeria's unity, under the Jonathan Administration, has suddenly metamorphosed into an IPOB monster who will rather set the nation ablaze.''
He said IPOB thrived on exploiting the nation's fault lines, and that its modus operandi ''is to trigger conflagration nationwide through attacks and reprisals''.
''Thankfully, IPOB has failed in its evil machinations. The good people of Nigeria have seen beyond those cheap tactics and have avoided being incited against one another. We must remain vigilant and resolute. We must all say no to the incendiary and divisive tendencies of IPOB and its cohorts,'' he said.
The Minister commended the Nigerian military for labeling IPOB a terrorist organization and for checkmating the group, and the South-east Governors for proscribing the organization.
''But for (the military's) quick and decisive intervention, IPOB could have set the nation on fire. Thanks to the decisiveness of the military, today the Governors of the states in the South east have wisely proscribed IPOB,'' he said.
Alhaji Mohammed accused IPOB of harvesting gory videos from the distant past and from other lands to deceive the international community that the people of the South-east are victims of state-sponsored ethno-sectarian violence, describing such tactics as '''lies and propaganda''.
''Such videos, which have very high emotive quotient, are circulating on the Social Media. We call on all to subject such videos to the greatest scrutiny so as not to be misled. In particular, we urge the international community not to jump to any conclusion on the basis of such videos,'' he said.
The Minister also appealed to the media to show greater restraint and avoid sensationalism in their reporting of the military exercise, Operation Python Dance II, in the South-east.
''The divisive and jaundiced opinions of some anarchists have been given a big play by a section of the media. This is wrong. Let me remind all of us of the role of the media, especially the radio, in the 1994 genocide in Rwanda that left about 800,000 people dead,'' he said, adding that the Nigerian media cannot afford to sit on the fence or engage in irresponsible journalism when the issue at stake is the very survival of the nation.
http://politicsngr.com/2017/09/17/ipob-sponsored-looters-lai-mohammed/
Re: IPOB Is Sponsored By Looters And The Politically Disgruntled - Lai Mohammed by emmasege: 7:11pm On Sep 17
Here comes the pathological liar that never says the truth.
Re: IPOB Is Sponsored By Looters And The Politically Disgruntled - Lai Mohammed by DickDastardLION(m): 7:14pm On Sep 17
Re: IPOB Is Sponsored By Looters And The Politically Disgruntled - Lai Mohammed by fergie001(m): 7:14pm On Sep 17
Lie Mohammed
A pathological liar.
Even 'your' people here are humbled by your consistent doublespeak.
Sir,your boss' penchant for tribalism and ethnic cleansing is what is causing the uproar,of course,the opposition has cashed in on it,just like your party did to OCCUPY NIGERIA.
"To a liar,the most dangerous individual is the person who catches his/her lies, but doesn't say anything about it.Then the liar isn't sure which lies are compromised." (J.B)
You will go down in history anyways."bad" history.
Re: IPOB Is Sponsored By Looters And The Politically Disgruntled - Lai Mohammed by Nemesis1: 7:15pm On Sep 17
emmasege:
That's your assertion
Being blind to the obvious truth is your problem
Nnamdi Kanu while he was on a payroll was the organizer of one Nigeria, March against boko haram UK chapter in 2012
Radio Biafra has been in existence all that time but Nnamdi was not given access, the radio only discussed Ibo related matters for progress
Fast forward to 2015 someone made him Director of radio Biafra, a station that's been in existence before his father thought of giving birth to him, the radio created by Ojukwu and Co before war broke out in Nigeria, without qualifications or anything, he just became Director of that radio station
Same nnamdi who was singing one Nigeria in 2012 now became voice of Biafra hate, propaganda, insult etc in 2015
Someone with clearance and access allowed those guns his Turkish friend sent to him through checking at dock until the guns made it to Nigeria
If you can't cross the T's and dot the I's by now, do not procreate
Re: IPOB Is Sponsored By Looters And The Politically Disgruntled - Lai Mohammed by Victornezzar: 7:16pm On Sep 17
emmasege:baba lai shocked me on dis 1 oo
he said d truth
Re: IPOB Is Sponsored By Looters And The Politically Disgruntled - Lai Mohammed by aolawale025: 7:16pm On Sep 17
Another alternative fact
Re: IPOB Is Sponsored By Looters And The Politically Disgruntled - Lai Mohammed by bedspread: 7:16pm On Sep 17
Lai keep Qwayet Sir
Re: IPOB Is Sponsored By Looters And The Politically Disgruntled - Lai Mohammed by Goderlist(m): 7:21pm On Sep 17
I pray that useless IpIGs will continue agitating so that Python will swallow half of them.
Re: IPOB Is Sponsored By Looters And The Politically Disgruntled - Lai Mohammed by Nemesis1: 7:22pm On Sep 17
bedspread:
You need brainSpread
Re: IPOB Is Sponsored By Looters And The Politically Disgruntled - Lai Mohammed by bedspread: 7:23pm On Sep 17
Nemesis1:RECIVE IT..
Re: IPOB Is Sponsored By Looters And The Politically Disgruntled - Lai Mohammed by Nemesis1: 7:28pm On Sep 17
Goderlist:
Bet why are you wicked? Less than 50 has been swallowed and they are spamming Trumps page and UN's page
If LiePob ≠ 4 million yooots
Half is 2 million
By then my brother all of them will be in Cotonou or Ghana
All they have is mouth
Re: IPOB Is Sponsored By Looters And The Politically Disgruntled - Lai Mohammed by Joel3(m): 7:50pm On Sep 17
lol this man has really sold his soul to the devil and now he is holding the tittle of father of all liers.
shittee killing is still on the table of amnesty. and now this? why is its always the Nigeria military?
the military is the most unprofessional arms forced in the world mainly thrived from corruption. the blood of the innocent the police and soldiers keep on killing everyday with false allegations and framed up it not new to the general masses. reason the public is not cooperating with the armed forces.
Re: IPOB Is Sponsored By Looters And The Politically Disgruntled - Lai Mohammed by Goderlist(m): 7:50pm On Sep 17
Nemesis1:sometimes i do laugh to these gullible youth in Eastern part of the country, if not cus of illiteracy, how on the earth someone will obey a bigger terrorist like KANU as their hero? Some of them even considered him as their god. Oh my God! why did white people conquered us with useless society?
Re: IPOB Is Sponsored By Looters And The Politically Disgruntled - Lai Mohammed by JUSTICE4Nigeria: 7:53pm On Sep 17
U CRITICIZE KANU, and u want Nigeria TO RESTRUCTURE, HMM, well once u are against them then you are a looter, We entered one chance the fire we are fanning do u think north we return power hmmm
Re: IPOB Is Sponsored By Looters And The Politically Disgruntled - Lai Mohammed by Paperwhite(m): 7:54pm On Sep 17
And what about the perinnal fulani murderers that have continued to kill a will Must this pathologic liar continue to insult our sensibility?
Re: IPOB Is Sponsored By Looters And The Politically Disgruntled - Lai Mohammed by yomi96(m): 7:57pm On Sep 17
as usual lies, and propaganda. Trying to justify their faliures. Noting surprises me anymore. 2019 dey come.it is our civic duty to vote out d dullard. Truth is talking
Re: IPOB Is Sponsored By Looters And The Politically Disgruntled - Lai Mohammed by Omeokachie: 8:13pm On Sep 17
Someone left Lai's cage open!
Unnamed sponsors. Unnamed treasury looters.
Re: IPOB Is Sponsored By Looters And The Politically Disgruntled - Lai Mohammed by Nemesis1: 8:46pm On Sep 17
Goderlist:
I am just disgusted
Re: IPOB Is Sponsored By Looters And The Politically Disgruntled - Lai Mohammed by limeta(f): 9:27pm On Sep 17
Ye you right
Looters frm south west
Re: IPOB Is Sponsored By Looters And The Politically Disgruntled - Lai Mohammed by BLSYNG: 9:29pm On Sep 17
HMM
Re: IPOB Is Sponsored By Looters And The Politically Disgruntled - Lai Mohammed by Sleyanya1(m): 10:27pm On Sep 17
I Just Knew It Never Be Specific. Mtcheeeew Oga Lai sef.
Re: IPOB Is Sponsored By Looters And The Politically Disgruntled - Lai Mohammed by TINALETC3(f): 10:27pm On Sep 17
Re: IPOB Is Sponsored By Looters And The Politically Disgruntled - Lai Mohammed by OkpekeBeauty: 10:28pm On Sep 17
What I do these days while reading comments is to check the names of those commenting. Once I see certain names like sarki and ngeneukwenu, I jump without reading because I know they sold their conscience
Re: IPOB Is Sponsored By Looters And The Politically Disgruntled - Lai Mohammed by wellmax(m): 10:28pm On Sep 17
This is true. Some elements in PDP believe APC used Boko-haram to destabilise Jonathan's government.
If you read Fani Kayode, Reno and Deji Adeyanju's frequent posts, you will agree with Oga Lai.
Re: IPOB Is Sponsored By Looters And The Politically Disgruntled - Lai Mohammed by ymee(m): 10:29pm On Sep 17
Believe Lai at your own peril
Re: IPOB Is Sponsored By Looters And The Politically Disgruntled - Lai Mohammed by modelmike7(m): 10:29pm On Sep 17
Doomed. People
Re: IPOB Is Sponsored By Looters And The Politically Disgruntled - Lai Mohammed by Houseofglam7: 10:29pm On Sep 17
Dude, shut up!
We trying to give peace a chance
Re: IPOB Is Sponsored By Looters And The Politically Disgruntled - Lai Mohammed by candidbabe(f): 10:29pm On Sep 17
Chai
Re: IPOB Is Sponsored By Looters And The Politically Disgruntled - Lai Mohammed by Okunaye005: 10:30pm On Sep 17
Lie Mohammed
Re: IPOB Is Sponsored By Looters And The Politically Disgruntled - Lai Mohammed by hotspec(m): 10:30pm On Sep 17
Lai and Lie are like..... Somebody help me with dt meme
Re: IPOB Is Sponsored By Looters And The Politically Disgruntled - Lai Mohammed by OmoOshodi(m): 10:30pm On Sep 17
WHEN WILL THIS MAN STOP TELLING LIES .....maybe when he hears the trumpet for rapture
