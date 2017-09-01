₦airaland Forum

Any Lady I Have Sex With Gets Pimples On Her Face: What Could Be Wrong With Me? by Harbeeorlar: 5:32am
Good morning nairalanders, please i need ur advice/help/idea on this serious issue.

The issue is i met my fiancé little over a year, when we met she had a very clean smooth face every woman will pray for but after few months her face is gathering pimples and within a short time her face become rough. She made different consultations, tried different face cleansers but to no avail.

There was a day she said something that baffles me and got me thinking. She said "she noticed her face start getting rough when we start making love." We laugh it over but i reminisce over what she said and i could remember the same happened to my ex. My ex nurse pimple throughout our time together.

And apparently, there is actually a lady i met before i met fiancé, she is dark and lovely with a very smooth face, we had series of sex before she later travelled. After some month when i later she her, her face is full of pimples.

I was not actually bothered before now owning that i just gained employment when i met her and i did pre-employment medical test before i got the job and all the results from the test shows i am ok. Perhaps the tests i did doesnt includs this that i dont know and keeps me worried.

My question now is, can it actually be that my intercourse with them is causing this? If yes, whats the cure to it from my own side and how can my fiancé's face be treated. Has anyone experienced or suffer from sch before?

Meanwhile my face remain clear and smooth all the while, if i have a pimple at all its actually because i changed cosmetics or too weak to bathe at night.

Please help a brother cos this is disturbing me and its a concern for her as well. She has spent a lot trying to get her clean smooth face back. Thanks

Re: Any Lady I Have Sex With Gets Pimples On Her Face: What Could Be Wrong With Me? by cummando(m): 5:34am
Happened to my friend.....I'll tell you what I said to him









Abstain from premarital sex!

Re: Any Lady I Have Sex With Gets Pimples On Her Face: What Could Be Wrong With Me? by tbabs10166: 5:35am
I think this is strange
Re: Any Lady I Have Sex With Gets Pimples On Her Face: What Could Be Wrong With Me? by 9inches(m): 5:41am
Hmm, I neva hear this one before o shocked

Re: Any Lady I Have Sex With Gets Pimples On Her Face: What Could Be Wrong With Me? by oz4real83(m): 5:56am
All the tests you did during your employment process were only job related to check your physical and psychological fitness levels. I advise you to go for a more comprehensive tests in a quality health facility.

Re: Any Lady I Have Sex With Gets Pimples On Her Face: What Could Be Wrong With Me? by Harbeeorlar: 5:59am
cummando:
Happened to my friend.....I'll tell you what I said to him

Is abstaining a solution? If i abstain will that solve the problem?







Abstain from premarital sex!

Re: Any Lady I Have Sex With Gets Pimples On Her Face: What Could Be Wrong With Me? by cummando(m): 6:06am
[quote author=Harbeeorlar post=60569059][/quote]
Ogbeni don't embed your word in mine when mentioning. Shebi na pimple you still dey see? Ma worry!! When they start to grow leaves na that time you go sabi something. If you dey bang and you get wahala go see doctor. Punna wey we dey hide bang na Im you carry come here dey announce publicly. Promoting your bad habit. Besides its my opinion..if e no sweet you just ignore.

Re: Any Lady I Have Sex With Gets Pimples On Her Face: What Could Be Wrong With Me? by justi4jesu(f): 11:08am
grin grin grin grin grin grin grin I just can't stop laughing

Re: Any Lady I Have Sex With Gets Pimples On Her Face: What Could Be Wrong With Me? by Ruggedfitness: 11:08am
In reality, it is possible for pimples to appear after sex. Although, this is mostly common with boys and I believe it is normally supposed to happen during puberty or post puberty.

But sex is not actually the reason why her pimples are breaking out, it is simply contributing to it..

Sexual hormones also increase the production of sebum. If bacteria (known as P. acnes) are present together with sebum (oil), then this can trigger acne development.

Try and look into other things, it couldn't only be having sex that she changed when she went into a relationship with you... And do you have acne, if "no" then she should look into what she has changed when the relationship started. Having sex is simply contributing to that...

I remain your favorite health blogger, Paul Samuel FitnessDoctor

Re: Any Lady I Have Sex With Gets Pimples On Her Face: What Could Be Wrong With Me? by Narldon(f): 11:08am
Ok
Re: Any Lady I Have Sex With Gets Pimples On Her Face: What Could Be Wrong With Me? by barackosama(m): 11:08am
Bro, you better use Nixoderm as Butter whenever you're eating bread, seems like you have internal pimples. grin grin grin grin

Re: Any Lady I Have Sex With Gets Pimples On Her Face: What Could Be Wrong With Me? by johnstar(m): 11:09am
Anoda one

Re: Any Lady I Have Sex With Gets Pimples On Her Face: What Could Be Wrong With Me? by MrSonik: 11:09am
grin
Re: Any Lady I Have Sex With Gets Pimples On Her Face: What Could Be Wrong With Me? by tgmservice: 11:09am
We need more details on your sex life do u cum on their faces if so your sperm is infected with scabies.

BTW nland mods are perverts putting all sorts of Viewer topics on FP but when someone upload indecent pics they will ban that person pretending as if they are holy

Re: Any Lady I Have Sex With Gets Pimples On Her Face: What Could Be Wrong With Me? by Kobicove(m): 11:09am
Your semen contains concentrated hydrochloric acid grin

Re: Any Lady I Have Sex With Gets Pimples On Her Face: What Could Be Wrong With Me? by hahn(m): 11:09am
Try to come on their faces and have them rub it all over

As a preventive measure smiley

Re: Any Lady I Have Sex With Gets Pimples On Her Face: What Could Be Wrong With Me? by Bennyrock: 11:09am
Chui..ur prick get pimples grin

Re: Any Lady I Have Sex With Gets Pimples On Her Face: What Could Be Wrong With Me? by chynie: 11:09am
other men Sp**m dey clear pimples
yours dey bring pimples

in conclusion, your sp**m has expired. lipsrsealed

Re: Any Lady I Have Sex With Gets Pimples On Her Face: What Could Be Wrong With Me? by OCTAVO: 11:10am
cheesy
Re: Any Lady I Have Sex With Gets Pimples On Her Face: What Could Be Wrong With Me? by Jiang(m): 11:10am
So you people still fuvck around before marriage, YOU NEVER SEE ANYTHING SEF

Re: Any Lady I Have Sex With Gets Pimples On Her Face: What Could Be Wrong With Me? by praiseneofingz(m): 11:10am
oya come outside...

Re: Any Lady I Have Sex With Gets Pimples On Her Face: What Could Be Wrong With Me? by Moreoffaith(m): 11:10am
I no fit laugh abeg.

Re: Any Lady I Have Sex With Gets Pimples On Her Face: What Could Be Wrong With Me? by constance500: 11:10am
Settle your village people first

Re: Any Lady I Have Sex With Gets Pimples On Her Face: What Could Be Wrong With Me? by idee91: 11:10am
Your yoghurt has too much fat and oil grin

Re: Any Lady I Have Sex With Gets Pimples On Her Face: What Could Be Wrong With Me? by BlaQWolf: 11:11am
End time preek... I have seen it all...

Re: Any Lady I Have Sex With Gets Pimples On Her Face: What Could Be Wrong With Me? by Viccur(m): 11:11am
another one
Re: Any Lady I Have Sex With Gets Pimples On Her Face: What Could Be Wrong With Me? by ezzylee(m): 11:11am
Pimples wey you suppose get na hin you dey transfer give the girl..... Issorait
Re: Any Lady I Have Sex With Gets Pimples On Her Face: What Could Be Wrong With Me? by Nwaoma198(f): 11:11am
Nonsense sperm

Re: Any Lady I Have Sex With Gets Pimples On Her Face: What Could Be Wrong With Me? by madamgrace: 11:11am
Your sperrm is soured
Re: Any Lady I Have Sex With Gets Pimples On Her Face: What Could Be Wrong With Me? by Okwute001: 11:11am
The gods are not happy with you...

