₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,880,046 members, 3,798,021 topics. Date: Monday, 18 September 2017 at 12:18 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Health / Any Lady I Have Sex With Gets Pimples On Her Face: What Could Be Wrong With Me? (13192 Views)
My Wife Has Pregnancy Symptoms But Not Pregnant, What Could Be Wrong With Her? / How To Clear Darkspots On Face From Pimples / How To Get Rid Of Pimples On Your Face. (1) (2) (3) (4)
(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (Reply) (Go Down)
|Any Lady I Have Sex With Gets Pimples On Her Face: What Could Be Wrong With Me? by Harbeeorlar: 5:32am
Good morning nairalanders, please i need ur advice/help/idea on this serious issue.
The issue is i met my fiancé little over a year, when we met she had a very clean smooth face every woman will pray for but after few months her face is gathering pimples and within a short time her face become rough. She made different consultations, tried different face cleansers but to no avail.
There was a day she said something that baffles me and got me thinking. She said "she noticed her face start getting rough when we start making love." We laugh it over but i reminisce over what she said and i could remember the same happened to my ex. My ex nurse pimple throughout our time together.
And apparently, there is actually a lady i met before i met fiancé, she is dark and lovely with a very smooth face, we had series of sex before she later travelled. After some month when i later she her, her face is full of pimples.
I was not actually bothered before now owning that i just gained employment when i met her and i did pre-employment medical test before i got the job and all the results from the test shows i am ok. Perhaps the tests i did doesnt includs this that i dont know and keeps me worried.
My question now is, can it actually be that my intercourse with them is causing this? If yes, whats the cure to it from my own side and how can my fiancé's face be treated. Has anyone experienced or suffer from sch before?
Meanwhile my face remain clear and smooth all the while, if i have a pimple at all its actually because i changed cosmetics or too weak to bathe at night.
Please help a brother cos this is disturbing me and its a concern for her as well. She has spent a lot trying to get her clean smooth face back. Thanks
Lalasticlala kindly help move to front page
|Re: Any Lady I Have Sex With Gets Pimples On Her Face: What Could Be Wrong With Me? by cummando(m): 5:34am
Happened to my friend.....I'll tell you what I said to him
Abstain from premarital sex!
121 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Any Lady I Have Sex With Gets Pimples On Her Face: What Could Be Wrong With Me? by tbabs10166: 5:35am
I think this is strange
|Re: Any Lady I Have Sex With Gets Pimples On Her Face: What Could Be Wrong With Me? by 9inches(m): 5:41am
Hmm, I neva hear this one before o
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Any Lady I Have Sex With Gets Pimples On Her Face: What Could Be Wrong With Me? by oz4real83(m): 5:56am
All the tests you did during your employment process were only job related to check your physical and psychological fitness levels. I advise you to go for a more comprehensive tests in a quality health facility.
10 Likes
|Re: Any Lady I Have Sex With Gets Pimples On Her Face: What Could Be Wrong With Me? by Harbeeorlar: 5:59am
cummando:
3 Likes
|Re: Any Lady I Have Sex With Gets Pimples On Her Face: What Could Be Wrong With Me? by cummando(m): 6:06am
[quote author=Harbeeorlar post=60569059][/quote]
Ogbeni don't embed your word in mine when mentioning. Shebi na pimple you still dey see? Ma worry!! When they start to grow leaves na that time you go sabi something. If you dey bang and you get wahala go see doctor. Punna wey we dey hide bang na Im you carry come here dey announce publicly. Promoting your bad habit. Besides its my opinion..if e no sweet you just ignore.
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Any Lady I Have Sex With Gets Pimples On Her Face: What Could Be Wrong With Me? by justi4jesu(f): 11:08am
I just can't stop laughing
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Any Lady I Have Sex With Gets Pimples On Her Face: What Could Be Wrong With Me? by Ruggedfitness: 11:08am
In reality, it is possible for pimples to appear after sex. Although, this is mostly common with boys and I believe it is normally supposed to happen during puberty or post puberty.
But sex is not actually the reason why her pimples are breaking out, it is simply contributing to it..
Sexual hormones also increase the production of sebum. If bacteria (known as P. acnes) are present together with sebum (oil), then this can trigger acne development.
Try and look into other things, it couldn't only be having sex that she changed when she went into a relationship with you... And do you have acne, if "no" then she should look into what she has changed when the relationship started. Having sex is simply contributing to that...
I remain your favorite health blogger, Paul Samuel FitnessDoctor
In Other News
3 S￡x Positions Every Woman Hates! No.1 Will Shock You
http://www.realfitbody.com/2017/09/3-sx-positions-every-woman-hates-no1.html
4 Likes
|Re: Any Lady I Have Sex With Gets Pimples On Her Face: What Could Be Wrong With Me? by Narldon(f): 11:08am
Ok
|Re: Any Lady I Have Sex With Gets Pimples On Her Face: What Could Be Wrong With Me? by barackosama(m): 11:08am
Bro, you better use Nixoderm as Butter whenever you're eating bread, seems like you have internal pimples.
69 Likes
|Re: Any Lady I Have Sex With Gets Pimples On Her Face: What Could Be Wrong With Me? by johnstar(m): 11:09am
Anoda one
1 Like
|Re: Any Lady I Have Sex With Gets Pimples On Her Face: What Could Be Wrong With Me? by MrSonik: 11:09am
|Re: Any Lady I Have Sex With Gets Pimples On Her Face: What Could Be Wrong With Me? by tgmservice: 11:09am
We need more details on your sex life do u cum on their faces if so your sperm is infected with scabies.
BTW nland mods are perverts putting all sorts of Viewer topics on FP but when someone upload indecent pics they will ban that person pretending as if they are holy
9 Likes
|Re: Any Lady I Have Sex With Gets Pimples On Her Face: What Could Be Wrong With Me? by Kobicove(m): 11:09am
Your semen contains concentrated hydrochloric acid
12 Likes
|Re: Any Lady I Have Sex With Gets Pimples On Her Face: What Could Be Wrong With Me? by hahn(m): 11:09am
Try to come on their faces and have them rub it all over
As a preventive measure
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Any Lady I Have Sex With Gets Pimples On Her Face: What Could Be Wrong With Me? by Bennyrock: 11:09am
Chui..ur prick get pimples
1 Like
|Re: Any Lady I Have Sex With Gets Pimples On Her Face: What Could Be Wrong With Me? by chynie: 11:09am
other men Sp**m dey clear pimples
yours dey bring pimples
in conclusion, your sp**m has expired.
22 Likes
|Re: Any Lady I Have Sex With Gets Pimples On Her Face: What Could Be Wrong With Me? by OCTAVO: 11:10am
|Re: Any Lady I Have Sex With Gets Pimples On Her Face: What Could Be Wrong With Me? by Jiang(m): 11:10am
So you people still fuvck around before marriage, YOU NEVER SEE ANYTHING SEF
1 Like
|Re: Any Lady I Have Sex With Gets Pimples On Her Face: What Could Be Wrong With Me? by praiseneofingz(m): 11:10am
oya come outside...
1 Like
|Re: Any Lady I Have Sex With Gets Pimples On Her Face: What Could Be Wrong With Me? by Moreoffaith(m): 11:10am
I no fit laugh abeg.
|Re: Any Lady I Have Sex With Gets Pimples On Her Face: What Could Be Wrong With Me? by constance500: 11:10am
Settle your village people first
2 Likes
|Re: Any Lady I Have Sex With Gets Pimples On Her Face: What Could Be Wrong With Me? by idee91: 11:10am
Your yoghurt has too much fat and oil
6 Likes
|Re: Any Lady I Have Sex With Gets Pimples On Her Face: What Could Be Wrong With Me? by BlaQWolf: 11:11am
End time preek... I have seen it all...
3 Likes
|Re: Any Lady I Have Sex With Gets Pimples On Her Face: What Could Be Wrong With Me? by Viccur(m): 11:11am
another one
|Re: Any Lady I Have Sex With Gets Pimples On Her Face: What Could Be Wrong With Me? by ezzylee(m): 11:11am
Pimples wey you suppose get na hin you dey transfer give the girl..... Issorait
|Re: Any Lady I Have Sex With Gets Pimples On Her Face: What Could Be Wrong With Me? by Nwaoma198(f): 11:11am
Nonsense sperm
1 Like
|Re: Any Lady I Have Sex With Gets Pimples On Her Face: What Could Be Wrong With Me? by madamgrace: 11:11am
Your sperrm is soured
|Re: Any Lady I Have Sex With Gets Pimples On Her Face: What Could Be Wrong With Me? by Okwute001: 11:11am
The gods are not happy with you...
1 Like
Ebola Cripples West African Economies As Fearful Workers Stay Home / 9 Habits That May Do More Harm Than Good / LASUTH Performs First Kidney Transplant
Viewing this topic: vicbef1000, fatymore(f), bigyomite(m), depopsy11, TruePass(m), sommysomzy, francoray(m), kelvinovie(m), sneakzy(m), bitcoinvin(m), classicking(m), sharpwriter, anitapreeti(f), Horlaz(m), Klins(m), Eboski(m), HEIR, classc25(f), Peinstein, korolarry, damosky12(m), teejarny(m), nnachukz(m), chiswagz, pussykiller, Realists(m), Akosxxx(m), starstunna1313(m), malcolmpounds, Jerry24kay(m), Vandieee(m), DEBJOCH1(m), johnanu(m), moshuur, ayzero6487(m), Sadrey1(m), popez, Pokerface1(m), pastorsmiling(m), stephenUgh, kelechiodo(m), Adeyemi235(m), razor1(m), afariogunone1, waleyy22(m), akoff123, fortune5351(m), Zionprincess(f), Kunlegzy(m), Beey(f), pavoda, benzene00, Potch, Tbrak(f), PSVITA, LORDON(m), Oblongatarh(m), hemmy1843, Afam4eva(m), damar007(m), Cherokee(m), Bush2013, oghenemoney(m), onyefin(m), Smuthx(m), anishe(m), Queeneen(f), Timoodi, saviola77(m), Vcblinks, Fesisko(m), playerinc(m), esther2ola, uptimum123(m), bishopdave(m), Owlumeday(m), youanddme, otomatic(m), GodsClan(m), robosky02(m), ezugegere(m), tunjisanmi(m), SageMahrez, Skywalker3(m), prettyboi1(m), Rukundoo, DavidDplaymaker(m), Grammy08, efjay, Ifeaka32, ultimateballer, oshibote1, berryPee(m), stevolinkon40, yerilistik, olashas(f), Amaudeogu(m), alfaHaywhy(m), marimaar, axhead(m), phil0, Greenbuoy(m), alabig(m), oluwaahmed, EastGold(m), baxton25(m), olaszydaruma(m), rocketphysicist(m), ifymorena(f), kayusbrown(m), deeplow, d1nerbaba(m), tucee31, femokuc0, onyee25(f), Nwaoma198(f), ife01(m), gazilion, ucnwafor(m), XVIER(m), doublezero7(m) and 146 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 20