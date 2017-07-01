Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / $1.1bn Malabu Deal: Crisis Brews Over Reps Invitation To Jonathan (5281 Views)

From Kemi Yesufu, Abuja





A major is brewing in the House of Representatives Adhoc Committee investigating the alleged fraud in the award of Oil Prospecting License (OPL) 245 to Malabu Oil and Gas, with lawmakers from the South-South, poised to thwart moves to have ex-president Goodluck Jonathan appear before it.



The Razak Atunwa-led committee had on July 5, written Jonathan to explain his part in the deal, particularly as his name had been mentioned a number of times in relation with the matter, which saw the country fraudulently losing huge revenues.



But the former president is yet to respond to the letter even as the House of Representatives prepares to resume next week.



Signals that inviting Jonathan would divide the committee along zonal and party lines came to fore months back as it took the committee two days of extensive meetings before it could issue the July statement on its decision to investigate the role played by the ex-president on the award of OPL 245, which covers a large area of 1,958 square kilometers including two deep water fields and is reckoned to hold an estimated 9.2 billion barrels of crude oil.



Despite his silence on the invitation from the committee, Jonathan has rejected claims of guilt on the Malabu deal through his media aide, Ikechukwu Eze.



Daily Sun investigations showed that members of the committee, especially those from the South-South, are unhappy that the committee went ahead to write the former president, insisting that it was a great embarrassment to them.



“Whenever we meet, the meeting is going to be contentious and any attempt to indict the former president may be hotly contested,” a member of the committee who pleaded anonymity in a follow-up phone chat revealed.



“You could see a lot of political interests at play over the issue. Many members will be asking if this was the same treatment given to former President Olusegun Obasanjo, during the power sector probe by this same House. They will want to know what has changed and why Jonathan’s case is different,” a source in the committee told Daily Sun.



Regardless, Atunwa, in a phone interview with Daily Sun over the weekend, said members of the committee will decide on the next line of action with regard to the former president. The lawmaker had explained before the annual vacation of the National Assembly that there is a need to bring to a close the probe and that the testimony of the former president was the only missing item in the report.



“The committee is going to call for a meeting immediately the House resumes. The opinions of members is going to shape the committee’s decision on the matter,” he said.



http://sunnewsonline.com/1-1bn-malabu-deal-crisis-brews-over-reps-invitation-to-jonathan/





GEJ should simply refuse to go. That's all. 10 Likes

Drag the iddiot by the balls to that place joor! 6 Likes

aolawale025:

GEJ should simply refuse to go. That's all.

Impunity is why we are where we are today. If he was validly Invited, we should encourage him to appear before the committee and clear his name. Urging him to disregard the summons of the National assembly is very bad. Impunity is why we are where we are today. If he was validly Invited, we should encourage him to appear before the committee and clear his name. Urging him to disregard the summons of the National assembly is very bad. 17 Likes 5 Shares

They'll soon come and start shouting witch hunt



Jonathan was named in many scams, malabu, shell, Italian deals





He is known as Don Fortunato in Italy



Serial criminal serials scammer 9 Likes 2 Shares

seunmsg:





Impunity is why we are where we are today. If he was validly Invited, we should encourage him to appear before the committee and clear his name. Urging him to disregard the summons of the National assembly is very bad.

If you recall even Buhari didn't go to oputa panel. And he neither submitted a certificate to contest elections. What is good for the goose is good for the gander If you recall even Buhari didn't go to oputa panel. And he neither submitted a certificate to contest elections. What is good for the goose is good for the gander 38 Likes 3 Shares

“You could see a lot of political interests at play over the issue. Many members will be asking if this was the same treatment given to former President Olusegun Obasanjo, during the power sector probe by this same House. They will want to know what has changed and why Jonathan’s case is different,” a source in the committee told Daily Sun.

Tribalism at play



All Nigeria's current problems starts with B, name em:



Buhari, Biafra, Boko Haram, Badoo(court group), Bobrisky. 1 Like

Good move.

He is not above accountability.



Otr southern senators should forget this our brother thing.

If other regions don't want to prosecute thei criminals, that is their problem. 2 Likes 1 Share

Nemesis1:

They'll soon come and start shouting witch hunt



Jonathan was named in many scams, malabu, shell, Italian deals





He is known as Don Fortunato in Italy



Serial criminal serials scammer

More like eldorado, "city of loot" More like eldorado, "city of loot"

They should apply wisdom 1 Like

FitnessDoctor:

He is going nowhere have they invited Obasanjo and IBB for questioning 8 Likes 1 Share

What's the big deal there? He should present himself before the NA and clear his name. 1 Like 1 Share

I have a suggestion and this is it,



Jonathan should go and explain himself to set a precedent. I am sick and tired of these former Head of states having this larger than life persona.



The IBB's, Abdulsalamis, OBJ and Buhari of these world have these same skewed mindset towards the law and summons simply because they had a stint of military rule and what not. The moronic sycophants will always support them no matter what.



Leadership should be by example. Buhari and his large congregation of sycopidiots will cheer whenever they he flouts the law or preach what he can't practice.



Such Hypocrisy! GEJ should go to set a precedent and answer if he is culpable of dipping hands in the cookie jar.



#simple

4 Likes

The plan is to tarnish any name capable of growing jitters in the south... 1 Like

Dongreat:





More like eldorado, "city of loot"

That's what they turned Nigeria to, city to loot That's what they turned Nigeria to, city to loot 2 Likes 1 Share

Useless people.

If they invite GEJ, He should be a Gentleman he has always come across as and honour their invitation, and clear his name. This will set a precedent and benchmark for the masses to rally and demand that other "untouchable" Leaders of past that have been linked with other scandals be subjected to the same scrutiny. But here comes the trust issue..."will this be served to just GEJ or will it extend in the same weight and kind to all those old cocky Generals and their cohorts?





seunmsg:





Impunity is why we are where we are today. If he was validly Invited, we should encourage him to appear before the committee and clear his name. Urging him to disregard the summons of the National assembly is very bad.

WAT U SAID IS TRUE, BUT NIGERIANS NEED TO STOP APPLYING SELECTIVE JUDGMENTS. WAT U SAID IS TRUE, BUT NIGERIANS NEED TO STOP APPLYING SELECTIVE JUDGMENTS. 1 Like

obyrich:

What's the big deal there? He should present himself before the NA and clear his name.



Let your Babachir the grass gutter do the clearing. Let your Babachir the grass gutter do the clearing. 3 Likes 1 Share

And Jonathan is still there problem 1 Like







hmmm, he should appear to clear his name.

obyrich:

What's the big deal there? He should present himself before the NA and clear his name.

CRIMINALS PROBING ANOTHER CRIMINAL. VERY AMUSING. CRIMINALS PROBING ANOTHER CRIMINAL. VERY AMUSING. 1 Like

Just attend the questioning.



After all you are innocent.... Or are you not?

...



May it never be well with All looters

So when has becoming a president make somebody above the law ? Eeeh ! Naija ! Naija!! When people can not be made to account for their actions and inactions why then do we have law in the land ?