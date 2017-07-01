₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|$1.1bn Malabu Deal: Crisis Brews Over Reps Invitation To Jonathan by dre11(m): 8:19am
From Kemi Yesufu, Abuja
http://sunnewsonline.com/1-1bn-malabu-deal-crisis-brews-over-reps-invitation-to-jonathan/
|Re: $1.1bn Malabu Deal: Crisis Brews Over Reps Invitation To Jonathan by ceeroh(m): 8:20am
|Re: $1.1bn Malabu Deal: Crisis Brews Over Reps Invitation To Jonathan by mikejj(m): 8:25am
|Re: $1.1bn Malabu Deal: Crisis Brews Over Reps Invitation To Jonathan by aolawale025: 8:30am
GEJ should simply refuse to go. That's all.
|Re: $1.1bn Malabu Deal: Crisis Brews Over Reps Invitation To Jonathan by DickDastardLION(m): 8:40am
Drag the iddiot by the balls to that place joor!
|Re: $1.1bn Malabu Deal: Crisis Brews Over Reps Invitation To Jonathan by seunmsg(m): 8:42am
aolawale025:
Impunity is why we are where we are today. If he was validly Invited, we should encourage him to appear before the committee and clear his name. Urging him to disregard the summons of the National assembly is very bad.
|Re: $1.1bn Malabu Deal: Crisis Brews Over Reps Invitation To Jonathan by Nemesis1: 8:52am
They'll soon come and start shouting witch hunt
Jonathan was named in many scams, malabu, shell, Italian deals
He is known as Don Fortunato in Italy
Serial criminal serials scammer
|Re: $1.1bn Malabu Deal: Crisis Brews Over Reps Invitation To Jonathan by aolawale025: 8:54am
seunmsg:
If you recall even Buhari didn't go to oputa panel. And he neither submitted a certificate to contest elections. What is good for the goose is good for the gander
|Re: $1.1bn Malabu Deal: Crisis Brews Over Reps Invitation To Jonathan by FitnessDoctor: 11:00am
“You could see a lot of political interests at play over the issue. Many members will be asking if this was the same treatment given to former President Olusegun Obasanjo, during the power sector probe by this same House. They will want to know what has changed and why Jonathan’s case is different,” a source in the committee told Daily Sun.
Tribalism at play
|Re: $1.1bn Malabu Deal: Crisis Brews Over Reps Invitation To Jonathan by Dmeji4444(m): 11:00am
All Nigeria's current problems starts with B, name em:
Buhari, Biafra, Boko Haram, Badoo(court group), Bobrisky.
|Re: $1.1bn Malabu Deal: Crisis Brews Over Reps Invitation To Jonathan by Proudlyngwa(m): 11:01am
Good move.
He is not above accountability.
Otr southern senators should forget this our brother thing.
If other regions don't want to prosecute thei criminals, that is their problem.
|Re: $1.1bn Malabu Deal: Crisis Brews Over Reps Invitation To Jonathan by Dongreat(m): 11:01am
Nemesis1:
More like eldorado, "city of loot"
|Re: $1.1bn Malabu Deal: Crisis Brews Over Reps Invitation To Jonathan by silasweb(m): 11:01am
They should apply wisdom
|Re: $1.1bn Malabu Deal: Crisis Brews Over Reps Invitation To Jonathan by Ruggedfitness: 11:01am
FitnessDoctor:
I See
|Re: $1.1bn Malabu Deal: Crisis Brews Over Reps Invitation To Jonathan by EZENDIZUOGU(m): 11:01am
He is going nowhere have they invited Obasanjo and IBB for questioning
|Re: $1.1bn Malabu Deal: Crisis Brews Over Reps Invitation To Jonathan by obyrich(m): 11:02am
What's the big deal there? He should present himself before the NA and clear his name.
|Re: $1.1bn Malabu Deal: Crisis Brews Over Reps Invitation To Jonathan by Oildichotomy(m): 11:02am
I have a suggestion and this is it,
Jonathan should go and explain himself to set a precedent. I am sick and tired of these former Head of states having this larger than life persona.
The IBB's, Abdulsalamis, OBJ and Buhari of these world have these same skewed mindset towards the law and summons simply because they had a stint of military rule and what not. The moronic sycophants will always support them no matter what.
Leadership should be by example. Buhari and his large congregation of sycopidiots will cheer whenever they he flouts the law or preach what he can't practice.
Such Hypocrisy! GEJ should go to set a precedent and answer if he is culpable of dipping hands in the cookie jar.
#simple
|Re: $1.1bn Malabu Deal: Crisis Brews Over Reps Invitation To Jonathan by Esseite: 11:03am
The plan is to tarnish any name capable of growing jitters in the south...
|Re: $1.1bn Malabu Deal: Crisis Brews Over Reps Invitation To Jonathan by Nemesis1: 11:04am
Dongreat:
That's what they turned Nigeria to, city to loot
|Re: $1.1bn Malabu Deal: Crisis Brews Over Reps Invitation To Jonathan by PointZerom: 11:05am
Useless people.
|Re: $1.1bn Malabu Deal: Crisis Brews Over Reps Invitation To Jonathan by uhuogba: 11:06am
If they invite GEJ, He should be a Gentleman he has always come across as and honour their invitation, and clear his name. This will set a precedent and benchmark for the masses to rally and demand that other "untouchable" Leaders of past that have been linked with other scandals be subjected to the same scrutiny. But here comes the trust issue..."will this be served to just GEJ or will it extend in the same weight and kind to all those old cocky Generals and their cohorts?
|Re: $1.1bn Malabu Deal: Crisis Brews Over Reps Invitation To Jonathan by buchilino(m): 11:07am
seunmsg:
WAT U SAID IS TRUE, BUT NIGERIANS NEED TO STOP APPLYING SELECTIVE JUDGMENTS.
|Re: $1.1bn Malabu Deal: Crisis Brews Over Reps Invitation To Jonathan by PointZerom: 11:07am
obyrich:
Let your Babachir the grass gutter do the clearing.
|Re: $1.1bn Malabu Deal: Crisis Brews Over Reps Invitation To Jonathan by Thisis2raw(m): 11:08am
And Jonathan is still there problem
|Re: $1.1bn Malabu Deal: Crisis Brews Over Reps Invitation To Jonathan by talkeverytime: 11:08am
hmmm, he should appear to clear his name.
|Re: $1.1bn Malabu Deal: Crisis Brews Over Reps Invitation To Jonathan by buchilino(m): 11:09am
obyrich:
CRIMINALS PROBING ANOTHER CRIMINAL. VERY AMUSING.
|Re: $1.1bn Malabu Deal: Crisis Brews Over Reps Invitation To Jonathan by GavelSlam: 11:10am
Just attend the questioning.
After all you are innocent.... Or are you not?
|Re: $1.1bn Malabu Deal: Crisis Brews Over Reps Invitation To Jonathan by Outofsync(m): 11:15am
...
May it never be well with All looters
|Re: $1.1bn Malabu Deal: Crisis Brews Over Reps Invitation To Jonathan by Charly68: 11:15am
So when has becoming a president make somebody above the law ? Eeeh ! Naija ! Naija!! When people can not be made to account for their actions and inactions why then do we have law in the land ?
|Re: $1.1bn Malabu Deal: Crisis Brews Over Reps Invitation To Jonathan by 2lateBiafra: 11:16am
aolawale025:
Gudluck NA THIEF.
