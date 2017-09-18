₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|This Electric Car Prototype Is Built For Africa’s Rural Roads by Bmedels26(m): 8:52am On Sep 18
With few exceptions, most electric cars are delicate, expensive creatures designed for paved streets and well-heeled early adopters. And that makes them ill-suited to rural Africa – many roads away from the cities aren’t paved at all, and just about any EV would be out of reach. That’s where the Technical University of Munich comes into play. It recently revealed a prototype electric vehicle, the aCar, that’s designed for both the conditions and uses of rural Africa.
It has a rugged, four-wheel-drive design that can handle dirt roads and off-roading. It only has about 50 miles of range, but the very nature of an electric motor makes it both well-suited to clearing obstacles (since it always has full torque) and more reliable. Also, it’s modular – it can switch between carrying passengers and cargo, and you can even use the battery to power a winch or other equipment beyond the car.
The aCar completed real-world tests in Ghana this July, and it’s already expected to go into production (eventually in Africa) with a target price below €10,000 (about $11,944). That’s not a trivial expense, but it’s far more affordable than the Nissan Leaf and other vehicles that wouldn’t be as well-suited to the African landscape.
|Re: This Electric Car Prototype Is Built For Africa’s Rural Roads by nurey(m): 9:36am On Sep 18
Innoson we are waiting for the CKD
4.5m not too affordable for the target market, but i believe the governemnt can do something meaningful about that.
|Re: This Electric Car Prototype Is Built For Africa’s Rural Roads by Nemesis1: 11:43am On Sep 18
Weh done
Drive this one in Lagos, and see your phone collected on daily basis
|Re: This Electric Car Prototype Is Built For Africa’s Rural Roads by Lovetinz(m): 4:17pm On Sep 18
With a 50mile range, a small petrol generator might end up as permanent cargo.
|Re: This Electric Car Prototype Is Built For Africa’s Rural Roads by TRYGO(m): 4:32pm On Sep 18
Saw this vehicle yesterday, and hailed the move towards renewable energy as an alternatives to fossil fuels.
But from looking at the vehicle, it looks ugly, and the speed range allocated to it, in my view, is ridiculous.
What happens, for instance, if you're in a place, like southern Africa, where you have lots of wild animals, or even a vehicle breakbown?
It's only when all these(more charge stations, increased battery range, and cost reductions) are sorted out by the auto guys, that this "African made for vehicle" can be sustainable.
