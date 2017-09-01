₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Senator Iyiola Omisore Eating With 'Commoners', Nigerians React To Photo by ChangeIsCostant: 11:35am
Nigerians have reacted to this trending picture of Senator Iyiola Omisore eating from a plate with local residents. See some reactions below;
https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/09/senator-adeleke-eats-with-commoners-in-osun-state.html
|Re: Senator Iyiola Omisore Eating With 'Commoners', Nigerians React To Photo by abdelrahman: 11:36am
FTC...that is great.
|Re: Senator Iyiola Omisore Eating With 'Commoners', Nigerians React To Photo by problemsolver1: 11:43am
okay now
|Re: Senator Iyiola Omisore Eating With 'Commoners', Nigerians React To Photo by policy12: 11:49am
Eating with commoners is now an achievement in Nigeria politics..
29 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Senator Iyiola Omisore Eating With 'Commoners', Nigerians React To Photo by Olatoke007(m): 12:23pm
This is Senator Iyiola Ominsore not Otunba Ademola Adeleke... Aside dis, is now ex-senator... Iro yin po.
6 Likes
|Re: Senator Iyiola Omisore Eating With 'Commoners', Nigerians React To Photo by Pedekunle(m): 12:35pm
Misinformation
|Re: Senator Iyiola Omisore Eating With 'Commoners', Nigerians React To Photo by omenka(m): 12:54pm
I'm kinda confused. That person looks more like Omisore. I don't think it is the Dancing Senator.
1 Like
|Re: Senator Iyiola Omisore Eating With 'Commoners', Nigerians React To Photo by DanielsParker(m): 1:18pm
I don't see anything wrong with it. That he ate with them doesn't mean they're going to vote for him.
Besides, nobody is a commoner, just that some are luckier and fortunate than others
2 Likes
|Re: Senator Iyiola Omisore Eating With 'Commoners', Nigerians React To Photo by eleojo23: 1:18pm
And so?
|Re: Senator Iyiola Omisore Eating With 'Commoners', Nigerians React To Photo by kittykollinxx(m): 1:18pm
scam 101
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Senator Iyiola Omisore Eating With 'Commoners', Nigerians React To Photo by ibkayee(f): 1:18pm
Wrong guy sha
But the guy didn't even try to look candid lol
2 Likes
|Re: Senator Iyiola Omisore Eating With 'Commoners', Nigerians React To Photo by maxiuc(m): 1:19pm
E chop corn e no win
Am not even sure he ate from there
Afonjaaa and Ankara /Amala
1 Like
|Re: Senator Iyiola Omisore Eating With 'Commoners', Nigerians React To Photo by richidinho(m): 1:19pm
4 Likes
|Re: Senator Iyiola Omisore Eating With 'Commoners', Nigerians React To Photo by HDVideos: 1:19pm
Its even obvious through the picture, he wants to do quick and leave.
Omisore with his killa squad
2 Likes
|Re: Senator Iyiola Omisore Eating With 'Commoners', Nigerians React To Photo by SailorUgo(m): 1:20pm
Stone age tactics
Our politicians are just stuck in the 18th century.
1 Like
|Re: Senator Iyiola Omisore Eating With 'Commoners', Nigerians React To Photo by asaju10(m): 1:21pm
Nonsense
|Re: Senator Iyiola Omisore Eating With 'Commoners', Nigerians React To Photo by fidalgo19: 1:21pm
The man even knew the stuff he was doing. Look at how he is looking at camera.
1 Like
|Re: Senator Iyiola Omisore Eating With 'Commoners', Nigerians React To Photo by joenor(m): 1:21pm
From the look on his face, he just want to snap with the commoner as written
|Re: Senator Iyiola Omisore Eating With 'Commoners', Nigerians React To Photo by magoo10: 1:21pm
na today?
1 Like
|Re: Senator Iyiola Omisore Eating With 'Commoners', Nigerians React To Photo by Dee60: 1:22pm
In that photo there is only one person eating or maximum two. The senator was just posing!
That by itself is scandalous! Why demean your fellow human being pretending to eat with him, only to use his/their photo to score a point/sell yourself on the net?
Who is fooled by the way with Nigerian politicians 'eat in public' with commoners, when they only remember the poor when seeking election/re-election?
You buy 100 naira rice for a commoner and then go behind and pocket the 100 million that should have been used to build a hospital or school!
All the so-called constituency budgets - why dont the senators show us what they have built or what they have spent the money on?
Nonsense.
Sad, they are yet to learn their lesson. There is one 'Nnamdi Kanu' coming after you in your constituency soon!
1 Like
|Re: Senator Iyiola Omisore Eating With 'Commoners', Nigerians React To Photo by aycorporat(m): 1:22pm
omenka:It's actually Iyiola Omisore. The Poster is confused.
|Re: Senator Iyiola Omisore Eating With 'Commoners', Nigerians React To Photo by Elnino4ladies: 1:22pm
That is omisore
|Re: Senator Iyiola Omisore Eating With 'Commoners', Nigerians React To Photo by thoollz: 1:22pm
Osun state gubernatorial election is near and our politicians have turned actors or models just to canvass votes. D painful thing about politics is that u don't get to choose, the parties do that. Aregbe is a humongous and catastrophic failure but he'll field in a candidate and it's most likely this one becomes d opponent.
The citizens will have no other choice but to pick one of them. SMH
|Re: Senator Iyiola Omisore Eating With 'Commoners', Nigerians React To Photo by Phenotech(m): 1:23pm
Nigeria and Reactions are like Garri and Kuli Kuli!
1 Like
|Re: Senator Iyiola Omisore Eating With 'Commoners', Nigerians React To Photo by ayamprecious: 1:23pm
Commoners in their country
N they are smiling
Who are the commoners
|Re: Senator Iyiola Omisore Eating With 'Commoners', Nigerians React To Photo by Daboywizzy: 1:23pm
He is not interested in the food but in the pix.
|Re: Senator Iyiola Omisore Eating With 'Commoners', Nigerians React To Photo by governor2022(m): 1:23pm
its a dream once i join politics i must change things buy for now *i Comot boxers hail the man**
|Re: Senator Iyiola Omisore Eating With 'Commoners', Nigerians React To Photo by helicopterman(m): 1:23pm
Face looks familiar
