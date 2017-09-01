In that photo there is only one person eating or maximum two. The senator was just posing!



That by itself is scandalous! Why demean your fellow human being pretending to eat with him, only to use his/their photo to score a point/sell yourself on the net?



Who is fooled by the way with Nigerian politicians 'eat in public' with commoners, when they only remember the poor when seeking election/re-election?



You buy 100 naira rice for a commoner and then go behind and pocket the 100 million that should have been used to build a hospital or school!



All the so-called constituency budgets - why dont the senators show us what they have built or what they have spent the money on?



Nonsense.



Sad, they are yet to learn their lesson. There is one 'Nnamdi Kanu' coming after you in your constituency soon! 1 Like