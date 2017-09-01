Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / The Bad Condition Of A Magistrate Court In Makurdi, Benue State (Photos) (6847 Views)

According to a Facebook user, Bem Jabez Ordedoo, said he visited one of the Magistrate courts in Makurdi, the Benue state capital this morning and decided to call the attention of the government to it.



He posted the photos and said;





A visit to the MAGISTRATE COURTS in Benue State will bring you face to face to a house that can best be described as PIG HOUSING.



The images below are that of the MAGISTRATE court situated at MAKURDI MODERN MARKET court 3 to be precise.



This morning the whole court was filled with water licking from the ceiling, court attendants had to wait outside for hours as a result of the inhabitable nature of the court at that time.



The CEILINGS are spoilt with no chairs to seat upon.



The building floor is no longer befitting of a place housing responsible people that always patronizes this courts.



At the entrance, one is usually greeted with an awful smell the type that comes from the Toilet.



My appeal to the Benue State government.

The judiciary which is the third arm of our government can not be neglected to this length.



The past administration might have neglected this Sector but the present can do better.



Let this COURTS be renovated and maintenance be ensured.















Nawa for 9ja sha. Nawa for 9ja sha.

only in Nigeria,a magistrate court for dah matter... I rep lag anyway 1 Like

anything owned by the government are in a terrible condition

. Why wont a judge sitting in this court collect bribe if offered one? 7 Likes 1 Share

Hummmmmmmm

? Only God knows what d money allocated to judiciary is used for or if they have been given sef Too bad, everything is in shambles in motherland, no hope in sight. Where do we run to? Only God knows what d money allocated to judiciary is used for or if they have been given sef







You still wonder why our judicial system can never come up with anything good in a short period?... This is the result. When the judicial sector is left to rot, the masses suffer for it instead.







Like I'll always say, Justice in Nigeria is to the highest bidder. You still wonder why our judicial system can never come up with anything good in a short period?... This is the result. When the judicial sector is left to rot, the masses suffer for it instead.Like I'll always say, Justice in Nigeria is to the highest bidder.

A true reflection of the judicial system

Ehen?! And so what?



I am not advocating breaking up Nigeria.. But as long as we still dey run this agbata é kę (what we get, we share) system of Government, no State will have any reason to be serious. A Governor just needs to sit in his house, wait for CBN alert at the end of the month, pay salaries of Civil servants, loot what he can, if change remain ehn find one street tar or one expression to patch. If money no reach e go borrow from foreign banks (Baba a.k.a FG go pay back). Motivation to open up the state and make it business friendly remains zero.



Make all state start to take kia of themselves by themselves.. Lagos go first blow pass even FG, but I promise you say Atleast 15 - 20 states will not be far behind them. The remaining state will go bankrupt and dissolve. Until then, you will keep having things like these not just with courtsl houses but with hospitals, schools, police stations, fire stations, water stations, power stations, e.t.c.. 4 Likes 1 Share





Omenka, your state Omenka, your state 1 Like

Ortamatic wheel barrow,why,you old morafucker theif politicians have failed us from north to south,PDP to APC.

Holl up... Aren't we in Nigeria?

Summary is this: One Nigeria as structured and governed is not practicable. Buhari can deploy his operation this and that forces to wherever to sustain the system, he is wasting time, unless his Fulani wants to kill all non-Fulani Nigerians. Summary is this: One Nigeria as structured and governed is not practicable. Buhari can deploy his operation this and that forces to wherever to sustain the system, he is wasting time, unless his Fulani wants to kill all non-Fulani Nigerians. 1 Like

very bad, government Has to do something.

useless country.. common toilet we cannot keep clean what would you expect of magistrate court

And we said the judge should not collect bribe



Whoever is responsible for this should be ashamed of themselves



What a country

Not surprised, Nigeria is a zoo

hmmm benue and leaving in bad condition is like 5&6

DOUBLEWAHALA:

anything owned by the government are in a terrible condition

Including Nigerian People. And they wont allow you to go and form your own country. Am tired of Nigeria. Including Nigerian People. And they wont allow you to go and form your own country. Am tired of Nigeria.

richidinho:





Omenka, your state There are far worst than this. Trust me.



Remember, this is in no way unique to Benue state.



Can you TRUTHFULLY, and with all sense of pride, tell us which state you are from?



Mind you, I've never bragged about Benue state having good infrastructure, because I know we lack it and I'm not ashamed to admit it.



So, which state are you from? Let me show you a few pics of things from your state. There are far worst than this. Trust me.Remember, this is in no way unique to Benue state.Can you TRUTHFULLY, and with all sense of pride, tell us which state you are from?Mind you, I've never bragged about Benue state having good infrastructure, because I know we lack it and I'm not ashamed to admit it.So, which state are you from? Let me show you a few pics of things from your state.

omenka:

There are far worst than this. Trust me.



Can you TRUTHFULLY, and with all sense of pride, tell us which state you are from?



Mind you, I've never bragged about Benue state having good infrastructure, because I know we lack it and I'm not ashamed to admit it.



So, which state are you from?

Ofcourse Benue state Ofcourse Benue state

Anything that will deliver justice should not be taken for granted.