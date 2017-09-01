₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,880,211 members, 3,798,447 topics. Date: Monday, 18 September 2017 at 03:20 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / The Bad Condition Of A Magistrate Court In Makurdi, Benue State (Photos) (6847 Views)
Electric Wire Falls & Electrocutes 3-Year-Old Boy In Makurdi, Benue (Photos) / The Huge Snake Caught By Soldiers In Borno State (Photos) / Truck With Hero Beer Falls In Gboko, Benue State (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|The Bad Condition Of A Magistrate Court In Makurdi, Benue State (Photos) by LasgidiOnline: 1:18pm
By Lasgidi Online
According to a Facebook user, Bem Jabez Ordedoo, said he visited one of the Magistrate courts in Makurdi, the Benue state capital this morning and decided to call the attention of the government to it.
He posted the photos and said;
A visit to the MAGISTRATE COURTS in Benue State will bring you face to face to a house that can best be described as PIG HOUSING.
The images below are that of the MAGISTRATE court situated at MAKURDI MODERN MARKET court 3 to be precise.
This morning the whole court was filled with water licking from the ceiling, court attendants had to wait outside for hours as a result of the inhabitable nature of the court at that time.
The CEILINGS are spoilt with no chairs to seat upon.
The building floor is no longer befitting of a place housing responsible people that always patronizes this courts.
At the entrance, one is usually greeted with an awful smell the type that comes from the Toilet.
My appeal to the Benue State government.
The judiciary which is the third arm of our government can not be neglected to this length.
The past administration might have neglected this Sector but the present can do better.
Let this COURTS be renovated and maintenance be ensured.
http://www.lasgidionline.com.ng/2017/09/see-bad-condition-of-magistrate-court.html
lalasticlala
|Re: The Bad Condition Of A Magistrate Court In Makurdi, Benue State (Photos) by LasgidiOnline: 1:18pm
this is bad
See more photos here: http://www.lasgidionline.com.ng/2017/09/see-bad-condition-of-magistrate-court.html
|Re: The Bad Condition Of A Magistrate Court In Makurdi, Benue State (Photos) by Jostico: 1:27pm
Nawa for 9ja sha.
|Re: The Bad Condition Of A Magistrate Court In Makurdi, Benue State (Photos) by stGabrielo(m): 1:39pm
only in Nigeria,a magistrate court for dah matter... I rep lag anyway
1 Like
|Re: The Bad Condition Of A Magistrate Court In Makurdi, Benue State (Photos) by DOUBLEWAHALA: 2:17pm
anything owned by the government are in a terrible condition
|Re: The Bad Condition Of A Magistrate Court In Makurdi, Benue State (Photos) by Tvegas(m): 2:17pm
Why wont a judge sitting in this court collect bribe if offered one? .
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: The Bad Condition Of A Magistrate Court In Makurdi, Benue State (Photos) by sukomit(m): 2:19pm
Hummmmmmmm
|Re: The Bad Condition Of A Magistrate Court In Makurdi, Benue State (Photos) by Harwoyeez(m): 2:19pm
Too bad, everything is in shambles in motherland, no hope in sight. Where do we run to? Only God knows what d money allocated to judiciary is used for or if they have been given sef
|Re: The Bad Condition Of A Magistrate Court In Makurdi, Benue State (Photos) by pinnket: 2:19pm
You still wonder why our judicial system can never come up with anything good in a short period?... This is the result. When the judicial sector is left to rot, the masses suffer for it instead.
Like I'll always say, Justice in Nigeria is to the highest bidder.
|Re: The Bad Condition Of A Magistrate Court In Makurdi, Benue State (Photos) by hahn(m): 2:19pm
A true reflection of the judicial system
|Re: The Bad Condition Of A Magistrate Court In Makurdi, Benue State (Photos) by MadCow1: 2:20pm
Ehen?! And so what?
I am not advocating breaking up Nigeria.. But as long as we still dey run this agbata é kę (what we get, we share) system of Government, no State will have any reason to be serious. A Governor just needs to sit in his house, wait for CBN alert at the end of the month, pay salaries of Civil servants, loot what he can, if change remain ehn find one street tar or one expression to patch. If money no reach e go borrow from foreign banks (Baba a.k.a FG go pay back). Motivation to open up the state and make it business friendly remains zero.
Make all state start to take kia of themselves by themselves.. Lagos go first blow pass even FG, but I promise you say Atleast 15 - 20 states will not be far behind them. The remaining state will go bankrupt and dissolve. Until then, you will keep having things like these not just with courtsl houses but with hospitals, schools, police stations, fire stations, water stations, power stations, e.t.c..
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: The Bad Condition Of A Magistrate Court In Makurdi, Benue State (Photos) by richidinho(m): 2:21pm
Omenka, your state
1 Like
|Re: The Bad Condition Of A Magistrate Court In Makurdi, Benue State (Photos) by abdelrahman: 2:21pm
Ortamatic wheel barrow,why,you old morafucker theif politicians have failed us from north to south,PDP to APC.
|Re: The Bad Condition Of A Magistrate Court In Makurdi, Benue State (Photos) by AlienRobot: 2:21pm
Holl up... Aren't we in Nigeria?
|Re: The Bad Condition Of A Magistrate Court In Makurdi, Benue State (Photos) by kikake: 2:21pm
LasgidiOnline:
Summary is this: One Nigeria as structured and governed is not practicable. Buhari can deploy his operation this and that forces to wherever to sustain the system, he is wasting time, unless his Fulani wants to kill all non-Fulani Nigerians.
1 Like
|Re: The Bad Condition Of A Magistrate Court In Makurdi, Benue State (Photos) by rachels: 2:21pm
very bad, government Has to do something.
|Re: The Bad Condition Of A Magistrate Court In Makurdi, Benue State (Photos) by Rchibs: 2:22pm
¤ If you have Food in your house, Clothes on your body, A roof over your head and a place 2 sleep, You're richer than 75% of the entire world.
¤ If you have Money in your wallet, A little change, And Can go anywhere you want You are among the top 25% of the world's wealthy people.
¤ If you are alive today with more health than illness, You are more blessed than the million people who will not survive this week and die.
¤ If you can actually 'READ' this message and understand it, You are more fortunate than the 3 billion people in the world who cannot see, cannot read or suffer mental retardation.
¤ Life is not about complaining pain and sorrows. It's about a thousand other reasons to Thank God.
|Re: The Bad Condition Of A Magistrate Court In Makurdi, Benue State (Photos) by tlops(m): 2:22pm
useless country.. common toilet we cannot keep clean what would you expect of magistrate court
|Re: The Bad Condition Of A Magistrate Court In Makurdi, Benue State (Photos) by nwakibie3(m): 2:22pm
|Re: The Bad Condition Of A Magistrate Court In Makurdi, Benue State (Photos) by omoiyalayi(m): 2:23pm
And we said the judge should not collect bribe
Whoever is responsible for this should be ashamed of themselves
What a country
|Re: The Bad Condition Of A Magistrate Court In Makurdi, Benue State (Photos) by Amosjaj(m): 2:23pm
Not surprised, Nigeria is a zoo
|Re: The Bad Condition Of A Magistrate Court In Makurdi, Benue State (Photos) by gooddyoung8: 2:23pm
hmmm benue and leaving in bad condition is like 5&6
|Re: The Bad Condition Of A Magistrate Court In Makurdi, Benue State (Photos) by KingMicky3286: 2:24pm
DOUBLEWAHALA:
Including Nigerian People. And they wont allow you to go and form your own country. Am tired of Nigeria.
|Re: The Bad Condition Of A Magistrate Court In Makurdi, Benue State (Photos) by omenka(m): 2:26pm
richidinho:There are far worst than this. Trust me.
Remember, this is in no way unique to Benue state.
Can you TRUTHFULLY, and with all sense of pride, tell us which state you are from?
Mind you, I've never bragged about Benue state having good infrastructure, because I know we lack it and I'm not ashamed to admit it.
So, which state are you from? Let me show you a few pics of things from your state.
|Re: The Bad Condition Of A Magistrate Court In Makurdi, Benue State (Photos) by richidinho(m): 2:28pm
omenka:
Ofcourse Benue state
|Re: The Bad Condition Of A Magistrate Court In Makurdi, Benue State (Photos) by silasweb(m): 2:29pm
Anything that will deliver justice should not be taken for granted.
|Re: The Bad Condition Of A Magistrate Court In Makurdi, Benue State (Photos) by Primebrains(m): 2:31pm
Electricity Workers Threaten Strike, Nationwide Power Outage Looms | Primebrains
Barring any change in stance, Nigeria may soon be thrown into darkness should electricity workers, on the platform of National Union of Electricity Employees, NUEE, make good of threats to join the impending nationwide strike.
Financial Watch learnt the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers, NUPENG, yesterday said loading of products, including aviation fuel, would stop from today as affiliates of United Labour Congress of Nigeria, ULC, begin an indefinite strike.
The industrial action is fresh move by the United Labor Congress, ULC, a union that seeks to act as umbrella for both NLC and TUC. However, leaders of the National Union of Banks, Insurance and Financial Employees, NUBIFIE, said members may not effectively join the strike today because the union just concluded its delegates conference weekend, warning, however, that members would fully join should the strike persist.
But the Nigerian Labor Congress, NLC, and Trade Union Congress, TUC, insisted yesterday that the ULC was fake, since it was not recognized by government, and urged Nigerians to ignore the group.
Similarly, the Federal Ministry of Labour also held on to its earlier position that the ULC was not recognized by the Federal Government.
The Presidency, through the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, said last night that the Presidency stands by the Labour Minister’s position that the ULC is not recognized by the Federal Government.
SOURCE: http://www.primebrains.com.ng/2017/09/electricity-workers-threaten-strike.html
INEC Office In Ikole LGA Of Ekiti Bombed / Sanusi Lamido Sanusi Talking On Al Jazeera / Igbo Man's Tomato Company In Lagos In Trouble, Moving To Sokoto. Lol
Viewing this topic: mayorkyzo, teflonjake(m), amosadamu, Niceguy123, ChineduUjU2020, AppDevt, Phonefanatic, Chmmyluv(f), cyborg123(m), sheikhtar, Richy4(m), blessednaijaman, clemmonce(m), GenBuhari(m), francisbarrack(m), ashezbrown(m), lawyer(m), akyus(m), Naijasimplenews, dheaven, roldee(m), Chidex50, Iamkingyemi, KelvinC1(m) and 64 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 31