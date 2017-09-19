₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Ichapi Peter: Man Who Delivers Food To Workers With Okada In Makurdi
A man Identified to be Ichapi Peter has broken our Jaws as he takes to the street of Makurdi City to deliver meals to people especially workers with tight schedule at their doorstep.
He uses his Moto cycle to carve a niche for himself. Many busy workers including Bankers, Vendors, Tailor, Police officer in the state can attest to the satisfaction they have enjoyed from his meals.
He has been spotted doing his delivery at different times and location in Makurdi.
We couldn't help but share this adorable Photos of Peter.
Source: http://castnigeria.com.ng/mealsonwheels-meet-the-man-who-deliver-meal-to-resident-doorstep-of-makurdi-benue-state-using-okada/
Re: Ichapi Peter: Man Who Delivers Food To Workers With Okada In Makurdi
See More Photos here: http://castnigeria.com.ng/mealsonwheels-meet-the-man-who-deliver-meal-to-resident-doorstep-of-makurdi-benue-state-using-okada/
Re: Ichapi Peter: Man Who Delivers Food To Workers With Okada In Makurdi
Good move bro! This is creativity with packaging, may God answer your call soonest.
Re: Ichapi Peter: Man Who Delivers Food To Workers With Okada In Makurdi
he must be a blood relation of the biblical NOAH
Re: Ichapi Peter: Man Who Delivers Food To Workers With Okada In Makurdi
Re: Ichapi Peter: Man Who Delivers Food To Workers With Okada In Makurdi
Clean hustle, God bless your hustle bro....
Re: Ichapi Peter: Man Who Delivers Food To Workers With Okada In Makurdi
Re: Ichapi Peter: Man Who Delivers Food To Workers With Okada In Makurdi
This isn't new na, but all the same kudos to him.
Re: Ichapi Peter: Man Who Delivers Food To Workers With Okada In Makurdi
Re: Ichapi Peter: Man Who Delivers Food To Workers With Okada In Makurdi
Where should I come for my own
Re: Ichapi Peter: Man Who Delivers Food To Workers With Okada In Makurdi
May God bless his hustle
Re: Ichapi Peter: Man Who Delivers Food To Workers With Okada In Makurdi
Wao.. I like guys who hustle... I hate lazy guys.. May God crown your effort
Re: Ichapi Peter: Man Who Delivers Food To Workers With Okada In Makurdi
Great innovation.
All the best comrades.
Re: Ichapi Peter: Man Who Delivers Food To Workers With Okada In Makurdi
Pls can he deliver food to us here in Chibok Phase ll ... Theres no good restaurant here
Re: Ichapi Peter: Man Who Delivers Food To Workers With Okada In Makurdi
Nice one.
Re: Ichapi Peter: Man Who Delivers Food To Workers With Okada In Makurdi
Thank you Fatymore
Re: Ichapi Peter: Man Who Delivers Food To Workers With Okada In Makurdi
Better than going around carrying flags and screaming nigeria is not working
He knows what he's doing and also good at it.
Kudos man!
Re: Ichapi Peter: Man Who Delivers Food To Workers With Okada In Makurdi
God bless your hustle
No room for laziness, you all should yield to this
Re: Ichapi Peter: Man Who Delivers Food To Workers With Okada In Makurdi
we shall all be favoured in anything we choose to do..
Re: Ichapi Peter: Man Who Delivers Food To Workers With Okada In Makurdi
Re: Ichapi Peter: Man Who Delivers Food To Workers With Okada In Makurdi
I am proud of this guy.
And great job CastNigeriaMedia
Re: Ichapi Peter: Man Who Delivers Food To Workers With Okada In Makurdi
We are hard working in benue state
Re: Ichapi Peter: Man Who Delivers Food To Workers With Okada In Makurdi
Re: Ichapi Peter: Man Who Delivers Food To Workers With Okada In Makurdi
That's Z the definition of having ideas
Re: Ichapi Peter: Man Who Delivers Food To Workers With Okada In Makurdi
I will start selling food now, got a bold mentor.fine boy no fit credit my account.. I will start selling food now, got a bold mentor.fine boy no fit credit my account..
Re: Ichapi Peter: Man Who Delivers Food To Workers With Okada In Makurdi
lols...you know I love you now...
Re: Ichapi Peter: Man Who Delivers Food To Workers With Okada In Makurdi
are you the guy..
modelmike7:are you the guy..
|Re: Ichapi Peter: Man Who Delivers Food To Workers With Okada In Makurdi by modelmike7(m): 9:41am
fatymore:I do more of the same thing the guy does as part time!! Or rather want to start it! Looking out to buy a BBQ van soon. So help me God.
Re: Ichapi Peter: Man Who Delivers Food To Workers With Okada In Makurdi
Re: Ichapi Peter: Man Who Delivers Food To Workers With Okada In Makurdi
Correct the topic op
Re: Ichapi Peter: Man Who Delivers Food To Workers With Okada In Makurdi
Good work
