He uses his Moto cycle to carve a niche for himself. Many busy workers including Bankers, Vendors, Tailor, Police officer in the state can attest to the satisfaction they have enjoyed from his meals.

He has been spotted doing his delivery at different times and location in Makurdi.

We couldn't help but share this adorable Photos of Peter.



Do show some love



Good move bro! This is creativity with packaging, may God answer your call soonest. 23 Likes 1 Share

he must be a blood relation of the biblical NOAH 2 Likes

Clean hustle, God bless your hustle bro.... Clean hustle, God bless your hustle bro.... 11 Likes

welldone 1 Like

This isn't new na, but all the same kudos to him. 4 Likes

Where should I come for my own

May God bless his hustle

Wao.. I like guys who hustle... I hate lazy guys.. May God crown your effort 10 Likes 1 Share

Great innovation.

Pls can he deliver food to us here in Chibok Phase ll ... Theres no good restaurant here

Nice one.

He knows what he's doing and also good at it.



Kudos man! Better than going around carrying flags and screaming nigeria is not workingHe knows what he's doing and also good at it.Kudos man! 7 Likes 1 Share

God bless your hustle





No room for laziness, you all should yield to this

we shall all be favoured in anything we choose to do..

Scooter, where is my scooter?

I am proud of this guy.

And great job CastNigeriaMedia

We are hard working in benue state 1 Like

Dear, I'm hustling too ooo



Do u like me

That's Z the definition of having ideas

I will start selling food now, got a bold mentor.fine boy no fit credit my account.. I will start selling food now, got a bold mentor.fine boy no fit credit my account..I will start selling food now, got a bold mentor.fine boy no fit credit my account..

Dear, I'm hustling too ooo



lols...you know I love you now...

are you the guy..

are you the guy.. I do more of the same thing the guy does as part time!! Or rather want to start it! Looking out to buy a BBQ van soon. So help me God. I do more of the same thing the guy does as part time!! Or rather want to start it! Looking out to buy a BBQ van soon. So help me God.

