|Senator Dino Melaye’s Recall Timetable Released By INEC (Photos) by solaugo1: 5:28am On Sep 19
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) today released an amended timetable and schedule of activities for the recall of Senator Dino Melaye, who represents the Kogi West Senatorial District.
According a statement signed by the Commission’s Secretary, Mrs. Augusta Ogakwu, the verification notice to kickstart the exercise will be issued on 3rd October. The last day for observers to submit their applications is 5th October, while the published list of accredited observes will be released on 9th October.
A stakeholder’s meeting at both the senatorial and local government headquarters will hold on 10th October, while 12th October is the last day for the submission of names of polling agents by the member sought to be recalled and the representatives of the petitioners. Barring any unforeseen circumstances, the actual verification will be conducted on 14th October.
Mrs. Ogakwu noted that in fixing the timeline for the verification, sufficient time has been provided for the Senator to study the petition and accompanying materials, in order to effectively prepare for the verification exercise, in accordance with the order of the Federal High Court, Abuja.
It will be recalled that some registered voters from the Kogi West Senatorial District had approached the Commission on 21st June, 2017 and submitted a petition to initiate the process of recalling the Senator representing their district. After formally acknowledging receipt of the petition, and relying on Sections 69 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended) and Section 116 of the Electoral Act 2010 (as amended), the Commission announced the timetable and schedule of activities for the recall of the Senator on 3rd July. The first activity in the schedule, slated for 10th July, was the release of detailed guidelines for the recall, starting with the pasting of the Notice of Verification at the Kogi West Constituency (INEC Office in Lokoja).
But on the same 10th July, the Commission received an order given by the Federal High Court, Abuja and dated 6th July, directing the “parties to maintain the status quo till the determination of the plaintiff’s motion on notice” in respect of the suit filed by the concerned senator, seeking orders of injunction against the Commission to stop it from acting on the petition by the registered voters of Kogi West Senatorial District.
The Judge, in granting the relief sought by the Senator, also fixed 29th September 2017 as the date to hear the motion on notice. However, the 90-day framework established by the Constitution for the entire process to be completed would have elapsed.
Having realised that the court order and its implications would negatively affect its ability to carry out its constitutional mandate, the Commission took immediate steps to vacate the court order and for the matter to be heard and determined expeditiously, while staying action on the process in compliance with the court order. Judgment in the suit was delivered on 11th September 2017, clearing all legal hurdles.
https://news.assure.ng/inec-resume-melayes-recall-exercise-oct-3-releases-amended-timetable-photos/
|Re: Senator Dino Melaye’s Recall Timetable Released By INEC (Photos) by THUNDAR(m): 5:37am On Sep 19
Make Una allow people hear word jor! Na so Una go de delay till tenure end!
Recall or not who Una epp
|Re: Senator Dino Melaye’s Recall Timetable Released By INEC (Photos) by baritereign24(m): 5:42am On Sep 19
The case is already at the appeal court
|Re: Senator Dino Melaye’s Recall Timetable Released By INEC (Photos) by muyibaba222(m): 5:43am On Sep 19
Nice development, @least we will test the people's power for once. I just the Appeal court won't suspend it again
|Re: Senator Dino Melaye’s Recall Timetable Released By INEC (Photos) by asfrank(m): 5:51am On Sep 19
I hope this recall is successful, it will be a big lesson. To say the fact I see Bello's hand in this whole thing, but the truth is Dino is better off at home than in the hallowed chambers for Kogi people.
|Re: Senator Dino Melaye’s Recall Timetable Released By INEC (Photos) by gadgetsngs: 6:07am On Sep 19
Nowhere to hide
|Re: Senator Dino Melaye’s Recall Timetable Released By INEC (Photos) by omenka(m): 6:23am
The success of this process would really deepen our democracy. It would show indeed that power lies with the people.
In addition, the proponents of the school of thought "they are untouchable", would be placed in their rightful place.
|Re: Senator Dino Melaye’s Recall Timetable Released By INEC (Photos) by EnEnPeecee: 7:02am
apc are completely senile, corrupt and useless. Please how did we find ourselves in this circumstances? ??
|Re: Senator Dino Melaye’s Recall Timetable Released By INEC (Photos) by Mophasa(m): 7:11am
Let the will of God be done
It's not just Dino that needs to be recalled but the whole National house of Assembly members
|Re: Senator Dino Melaye’s Recall Timetable Released By INEC (Photos) by Harbeyg09(m): 9:52am
Ajekun iya master
|Re: Senator Dino Melaye’s Recall Timetable Released By INEC (Photos) by ogorwyne(f): 9:52am
Let's see how this will play out.
|Re: Senator Dino Melaye’s Recall Timetable Released By INEC (Photos) by Aufbauh(m): 9:52am
Senator Melaya right now
|Re: Senator Dino Melaye’s Recall Timetable Released By INEC (Photos) by ojejo10: 9:52am
Na wa...talking abt election while dey have not worked for the one already elected for
|Re: Senator Dino Melaye’s Recall Timetable Released By INEC (Photos) by DaudaAbu(m): 9:52am
Ok
lets go there
|Re: Senator Dino Melaye’s Recall Timetable Released By INEC (Photos) by modelmike7(m): 9:53am
Na Ajekun Iya Dino go chop
|Re: Senator Dino Melaye’s Recall Timetable Released By INEC (Photos) by SalomonKane: 9:53am
Somebody really doesn't like Dino's guts. Then again, do you blame them? When all he does is display his foolery like a whore_ who wasn't paid her daily stipend after being used.
|Re: Senator Dino Melaye’s Recall Timetable Released By INEC (Photos) by DaudaAbu(m): 9:53am
His count down have started
|Re: Senator Dino Melaye’s Recall Timetable Released By INEC (Photos) by SweetJoystick(m): 9:58am
Dino, going, going, ......
|Re: Senator Dino Melaye’s Recall Timetable Released By INEC (Photos) by magoo10: 9:58am
As long it will represent the wish of the people and not politically motivated ,it is a welcome exercise.
But if all this is as a result of his political difference with the state govt then the exercise is a waste of time and tax payers money, which makes INEC an irresponsible agency of govt.
|Re: Senator Dino Melaye’s Recall Timetable Released By INEC (Photos) by ipobarecriminals: 9:58am
who are dey deceiving.? dis thing go drag on till 2919 election. Kogites should free the tout and do the needful later
|Re: Senator Dino Melaye’s Recall Timetable Released By INEC (Photos) by enemyofprogress: 9:59am
The mother fokn bastard and other criminals in the senate won't make it to sail through
|Re: Senator Dino Melaye’s Recall Timetable Released By INEC (Photos) by quiverfull(m): 9:59am
"Choose your battles wisely". Melaye took on too many political enemies. His political downfall has been determined.
|Re: Senator Dino Melaye’s Recall Timetable Released By INEC (Photos) by alexistaiwo: 9:59am
This is kogites wahala jare.
No be person wey don chop dey find recall
|Re: Senator Dino Melaye’s Recall Timetable Released By INEC (Photos) by luvinhubby(m): 9:59am
omenka:
And you support this useless charade of a recall, were the total number of voters that Dino won with is less than 1/3 of the registered voters in the senatorial zone and the number of signatures for the recall is more than the total number registered voters, including names of dead people.
We cannot deepen our democracy with fraudulent and spurious processes.
|Re: Senator Dino Melaye’s Recall Timetable Released By INEC (Photos) by Hofbrauhaus: 10:00am
|Re: Senator Dino Melaye’s Recall Timetable Released By INEC (Photos) by dakeskese(m): 10:00am
F
|Re: Senator Dino Melaye’s Recall Timetable Released By INEC (Photos) by enemyofprogress: 10:01am
Mophasa:please leave God out of this and let's do the right thing by kicking the motherfoka out of the senate
