|Explosion Rocks NNPC Apapa, Lagos. 4 People Killed by ikorodureporta: 5:46am
Samson Folarin and Femi Asu
Tragedy struck on Monday at the Petroleum Wharf, Apapa, Lagos State, after an explosion at the jetty killed four people.
Source: http://punchng.com/four-killed-as-explosion-rocks-nnpc-lagos-depot
lalasticlala...aaa!
|Re: Explosion Rocks NNPC Apapa, Lagos. 4 People Killed by cummando(m): 5:48am
Ewo lariwo
|Re: Explosion Rocks NNPC Apapa, Lagos. 4 People Killed by Oma307: 5:59am
Rip
|Re: Explosion Rocks NNPC Apapa, Lagos. 4 People Killed by remsonik(f): 6:04am
RIP to the victims. I hope God will console their families. So ships were spilling fuel while offloading and our government kept mute. Tax payers money are being wasted,human lives are put at risk. I just feel for those dead and their families.
|Re: Explosion Rocks NNPC Apapa, Lagos. 4 People Killed by malware: 6:12am
Our safety culture is zero in Nigeria, RIP anyway
|Re: Explosion Rocks NNPC Apapa, Lagos. 4 People Killed by Danielmoore(m): 6:31am
Are they Hausa's
|Re: Explosion Rocks NNPC Apapa, Lagos. 4 People Killed by Prouddevil(m): 6:38am
Danielmoore:what if they are hausas? Just asking
|Re: Explosion Rocks NNPC Apapa, Lagos. 4 People Killed by ikorodureporta: 7:01am
Bt...hwcom i dd nt hear ds ysterdy if it happnd 3am monday??
|Re: Explosion Rocks NNPC Apapa, Lagos. 4 People Killed by policy12: 7:25am
R. I. P to dead.
|Re: Explosion Rocks NNPC Apapa, Lagos. 4 People Killed by Joel3(m): 7:28am
i am suspecting all this things are staged. the recent attacks
|Re: Explosion Rocks NNPC Apapa, Lagos. 4 People Killed by DanielsParker(m): 8:09am
Saddening
|Re: Explosion Rocks NNPC Apapa, Lagos. 4 People Killed by sotall(m): 8:09am
OK
|Re: Explosion Rocks NNPC Apapa, Lagos. 4 People Killed by brownsugar23: 8:10am
RIP
|Re: Explosion Rocks NNPC Apapa, Lagos. 4 People Killed by nullboss: 8:12am
more dead people please.
|Re: Explosion Rocks NNPC Apapa, Lagos. 4 People Killed by Nairalandboss: 8:12am
God have mercy
|Re: Explosion Rocks NNPC Apapa, Lagos. 4 People Killed by winkmart: 8:12am
Too bad
|Re: Explosion Rocks NNPC Apapa, Lagos. 4 People Killed by 9japrof(m): 8:13am
If the four people that died were those scooping the fuel damning all consequences, then they got what they bargained for, u wouldn't feel sorry for them.
Buh if the dead were innocent fellows, like firemen or ship crew then I would feel sorry and pray that God comforts the family...
|Re: Explosion Rocks NNPC Apapa, Lagos. 4 People Killed by LastSurvivor11: 8:14am
Hoodlums scooping fuel in a whole wharf?
What happened to security agents?
RIP to the dead thou..
|Re: Explosion Rocks NNPC Apapa, Lagos. 4 People Killed by Hofbrauhaus: 8:14am
|Re: Explosion Rocks NNPC Apapa, Lagos. 4 People Killed by aminu790(m): 8:17am
nullboss:Before i join nairaland someone told me about this man.
|Re: Explosion Rocks NNPC Apapa, Lagos. 4 People Killed by santopelele(m): 8:18am
just four? they would have make it at least 500, calamities must surely befalls northern and Western Nigeria, because they like injustice and they supports evils against biafrans
|Re: Explosion Rocks NNPC Apapa, Lagos. 4 People Killed by obinna58(m): 8:20am
nullboss:Rip in advance
|Re: Explosion Rocks NNPC Apapa, Lagos. 4 People Killed by epistleNow(m): 8:20am
RIP to hoodlums who were illegally tampering ....?
I think its either some of us don't understand or comprehend issues or lost our sense of morality
|Re: Explosion Rocks NNPC Apapa, Lagos. 4 People Killed by divineshare(m): 8:21am
santopelele:
What if those 500 are biafrans residing in Lagos?
|Re: Explosion Rocks NNPC Apapa, Lagos. 4 People Killed by nullboss: 8:22am
aminu790:you say wah?
|Re: Explosion Rocks NNPC Apapa, Lagos. 4 People Killed by Catalyst4real: 8:22am
I've never really liked how Nairaland uses the word "Rocks" to describe a disaster and at the same time use the same verb to describe the outfit of a celebrity
|Re: Explosion Rocks NNPC Apapa, Lagos. 4 People Killed by luvinhubby(m): 8:22am
The level of poverty in this land is freaking alarming, people scoop fuel and diesel from fallen tankers on the road not minding the consequences, shows level of impoverishment in the land.
People going to scoop fuel in tank farms is wrong, but if they had a decent means of livelihood, nothing like that would have happened.
|Re: Explosion Rocks NNPC Apapa, Lagos. 4 People Killed by burkingx(f): 8:22am
|Re: Explosion Rocks NNPC Apapa, Lagos. 4 People Killed by mrlaw93(m): 8:27am
Jeez! Tnk God am off
|Re: Explosion Rocks NNPC Apapa, Lagos. 4 People Killed by YourCoffin: 8:29am
How do I reach their families?
