₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,880,587 members, 3,800,081 topics. Date: Tuesday, 19 September 2017 at 09:36 AM

Explosion Rocks NNPC Apapa, Lagos. 4 People Killed - Politics - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Explosion Rocks NNPC Apapa, Lagos. 4 People Killed (7098 Views)

Graphic Photos Of People Killed In Aba / APC Celebration In Elele, Rivers Turns Bloody As Bullets Hit 4 People (Pics) / Updated: Explosion Rocks Oworonsoki Lagos, Four Injured (Photo) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Explosion Rocks NNPC Apapa, Lagos. 4 People Killed by ikorodureporta: 5:46am
Samson Folarin and Femi Asu

Tragedy struck on Monday at the Petroleum Wharf, Apapa, Lagos State, after an explosion at the jetty killed four people.

PUNCH Metro learnt that a vessel, identified as Histria Ivory, was discharging Premium Motor Spirit (petrol) around 3am when some hoodlums besieged it to scoop fuel spilling from the vessel.

The activities of the hoodlums were to have caused an explosion, which resulted in the death of four people.


Officials of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, men of the Lagos State Fire Service, Federal Fire Service, Nigerian Ports Authority and the Nigerian Navy were said to have been called when the jetty’s in-house fire unit could not handle the inferno.

A top official of one of the oil marketing companies in Apapa told PUNCH Metro that the fire lasted for about one hour.

He said, “The fire incident started around 3am at the Petroleum Wharf, Apapa, which is one of the three jetties in Apapa. It lasted for about one hour. The people who were scooping fuel were trying to open one of the manifolds through which the depots receive fuel from vessels when the fire occurred. Four people died in the process.”

The Director of the Lagos State Fire Service, Rasak Fadipe, who confirmed the explosion, said he could not tell if there was any casualty.

He said, “A vessel was discharging fuel and the manifold caught fire, which led to an explosion. The jetty in-house fire unit responded first, before calls were made to other fire agencies. We all battled the fire and put it out.”

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, in a statement on Monday, said the fire was caused by hoodlums who interrupted the discharge of fuel.

The statement, which was signed by the NNPC Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division, Ndu Ughamadu, assured motorists and other consumers of petroleum products nationwide that the fire would not affect the supply of petroleum products.

He said, “The NNPC has deployed a team of engineers in the jetty, while the repair of the affected parts will commence immediately.

“The fire was caused by the activities of hoodlums who were scooping fuel spilled from ships discharging fuel at the jetty.

“NNPC Group Managing Director, Dr Maikanti Baru, who has been fully briefed on the incident, described the occurrence as unfortunate, assuring the public that the NNPC has more than 1.6bn litres of Premium Motor Spirit, otherwise called petrol, enough to last for 48 days.”

A police source told one of our correspondents that the corpses of four people that were killed had been deposited in a morgue.

Source: http://punchng.com/four-killed-as-explosion-rocks-nnpc-lagos-depot


lalasticlala...aaa!

2 Likes

Re: Explosion Rocks NNPC Apapa, Lagos. 4 People Killed by cummando(m): 5:48am
Ewo lariwo
Re: Explosion Rocks NNPC Apapa, Lagos. 4 People Killed by Oma307: 5:59am
Rip
Re: Explosion Rocks NNPC Apapa, Lagos. 4 People Killed by remsonik(f): 6:04am
RIP to the victims. I hope God will console their families. So ships were spilling fuel while offloading and our government kept mute. Tax payers money are being wasted,human lives are put at risk. I just feel for those dead and their families.

3 Likes

Re: Explosion Rocks NNPC Apapa, Lagos. 4 People Killed by malware: 6:12am
Our safety culture is zero in Nigeria, RIP anyway cry

6 Likes

Re: Explosion Rocks NNPC Apapa, Lagos. 4 People Killed by Danielmoore(m): 6:31am
Are they Hausa's
Re: Explosion Rocks NNPC Apapa, Lagos. 4 People Killed by Prouddevil(m): 6:38am
Danielmoore:
Are they Hausa's
what if they are hausas? Just asking undecided

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: Explosion Rocks NNPC Apapa, Lagos. 4 People Killed by ikorodureporta: 7:01am
Bt...hwcom i dd nt hear ds ysterdy if it happnd 3am monday??
Re: Explosion Rocks NNPC Apapa, Lagos. 4 People Killed by policy12: 7:25am
R. I. P to dead.
Re: Explosion Rocks NNPC Apapa, Lagos. 4 People Killed by Joel3(m): 7:28am
i am suspecting all this things are staged. the recent attacks
Re: Explosion Rocks NNPC Apapa, Lagos. 4 People Killed by DanielsParker(m): 8:09am
Saddening
Re: Explosion Rocks NNPC Apapa, Lagos. 4 People Killed by sotall(m): 8:09am
OK
Re: Explosion Rocks NNPC Apapa, Lagos. 4 People Killed by brownsugar23: 8:10am
RIP
Re: Explosion Rocks NNPC Apapa, Lagos. 4 People Killed by nullboss: 8:12am
more dead people please.

4 Likes

Re: Explosion Rocks NNPC Apapa, Lagos. 4 People Killed by Nairalandboss: 8:12am
God have mercy
Re: Explosion Rocks NNPC Apapa, Lagos. 4 People Killed by winkmart: 8:12am
Too bad
Re: Explosion Rocks NNPC Apapa, Lagos. 4 People Killed by 9japrof(m): 8:13am
If the four people that died were those scooping the fuel damning all consequences, then they got what they bargained for, u wouldn't feel sorry for them.

Buh if the dead were innocent fellows, like firemen or ship crew then I would feel sorry and pray that God comforts the family...

2 Likes

Re: Explosion Rocks NNPC Apapa, Lagos. 4 People Killed by LastSurvivor11: 8:14am
Hoodlums scooping fuel in a whole wharf?
What happened to security agents?

RIP to the dead thou..

2 Likes

Re: Explosion Rocks NNPC Apapa, Lagos. 4 People Killed by Hofbrauhaus: 8:14am
angry

1 Like

Re: Explosion Rocks NNPC Apapa, Lagos. 4 People Killed by aminu790(m): 8:17am
nullboss:
more dead people please.
Before i join nairaland someone told me about this man.

1 Like

Re: Explosion Rocks NNPC Apapa, Lagos. 4 People Killed by santopelele(m): 8:18am
just four? they would have make it at least 500, calamities must surely befalls northern and Western Nigeria, because they like injustice and they supports evils against biafrans

2 Likes

Re: Explosion Rocks NNPC Apapa, Lagos. 4 People Killed by obinna58(m): 8:20am
nullboss:
more dead people please.
Rip in advance
Re: Explosion Rocks NNPC Apapa, Lagos. 4 People Killed by epistleNow(m): 8:20am
RIP to hoodlums who were illegally tampering ....?

I think its either some of us don't understand or comprehend issues or lost our sense of morality
Re: Explosion Rocks NNPC Apapa, Lagos. 4 People Killed by divineshare(m): 8:21am
santopelele:
just four? they would have make it at least 500, calamities must surely befalls northern and Western Nigeria, because they like injustice and they supports evils against biafrans

What if those 500 are biafrans residing in Lagos?

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: Explosion Rocks NNPC Apapa, Lagos. 4 People Killed by nullboss: 8:22am
aminu790:
Before i join nairaland someone told me about this man.
you say wah?
Re: Explosion Rocks NNPC Apapa, Lagos. 4 People Killed by Catalyst4real: 8:22am
I've never really liked how Nairaland uses the word "Rocks" to describe a disaster and at the same time use the same verb to describe the outfit of a celebrity

5 Likes

Re: Explosion Rocks NNPC Apapa, Lagos. 4 People Killed by luvinhubby(m): 8:22am
The level of poverty in this land is freaking alarming, people scoop fuel and diesel from fallen tankers on the road not minding the consequences, shows level of impoverishment in the land.

People going to scoop fuel in tank farms is wrong, but if they had a decent means of livelihood, nothing like that would have happened.
Re: Explosion Rocks NNPC Apapa, Lagos. 4 People Killed by burkingx(f): 8:22am
shocked
Re: Explosion Rocks NNPC Apapa, Lagos. 4 People Killed by mrlaw93(m): 8:27am
Jeez! Tnk God am off shocked
Re: Explosion Rocks NNPC Apapa, Lagos. 4 People Killed by YourCoffin: 8:29am
How do I reach their families?

(0) (1) (Reply)

Happy Independence? / Covered Number Plates Banned In Lagos. No More Chief Of Your Village On Plates. / Alison-madueke Summoned By Reps Over Fuel Scarcity

Viewing this topic: tony9k, gboyeking4(m), Tbillz(m), db15, hentech911, Chizua(m), Moneytize, crownprince7(m), lastmessenger, johnnynikky(m), biomustry, temmyg(f), Thehustler, iamNegro(m), Seneroz, godzwilla, saviola77(m), chidelacreme(f), youngbang(m), santopelele(m), Afam4eva(m) and 43 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 19
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.