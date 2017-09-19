Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Iyabo Ojo To Launch Restaurant, Abula Spot Lounge & Bar In Lekki Lagos On Sunday (7559 Views)

The beauty salon owner is now the owner of a posh Abula restaurant located in Lekki Lagos.



This was made known by her UK-based colleague, Opeyemi Aiyeola through an Instagram post yesterday.



Iyabo Ojo revealed the official opening date of Abula Restaurant.



The restaurant located at Omorinre Johnson street, off Busola Durosimi Etti street. Lekki phase 1 will officially open to the public this coming Sunday the 24th of September 2017.







congratulation my dear 2 Likes

Congratulations

A very welcome initiatives...... Now some useless slay mama will lose their boo on the platter of abula now



This what you should be expecting 16 Likes 1 Share

God bless her endeavors 1 Like

One day , My comment will come on top. I will show it to My university teacher, who said that I can't achieve anything in my life. 10 Likes

Nice one

Abula lovers denge posing for the day to arrive. 4 Likes

Wake me up when food is ready.

Who wants Abula anyway? 1 Like

I hope #1000 will be enough to eat there. Besides, I want to know if Sunday's food will be free cuz we need to taste what we'll be buying. 5 Likes

iyabo

wetin do her díldo shop?

Alrty

How these people are getting their money is what I don't understand? 5 Likes

Hm

Maga don pay! Who b the maga this time? Yewande husband for banana island? 1 Like

Interesting

Sugar Daddy ti San owo 3 Likes

What is Abula please?

i don't understand jiberish!Thanks

Ok

maga dey pay....smh 1 Like

Good one..

VIPERVENOM:

wetin do her díldo shop? E yaff Shut down E yaff Shut down

gne giri

OrestesDante:

How these people are getting their money is what I don't understand? How they get theirs isnt my own problems nor yours, we should be thinking about how to get ours or keep making more... How they get theirs isnt my own problems nor yours, we should be thinking about how to get ours or keep making more... 6 Likes

VIPERVENOM:

wetin do her díldo shop? Diversification.... Diversification....

takenadoh:

What is Abula please? i don't understand jiberish!Thanks The way i dont understand ofe nsala The way i dont understand ofe nsala 1 Like



Abula korh If you know, you knowAbula korh

small wrap of amala,poundo yam.fufu,eba plus assorted. meat 5k small wrap of amala,poundo yam.fufu,eba plus assorted. meat 5k

Am not surprised this made the fp in less than 20 minutes. That's the corruption ongoing in nairaland. While many much more important threads with scores of comments are begging for fp attention in various threads, mods have cultivated the habit of pushing very less important threads like this to the fp.



Am beginning to think that most of these celebs are either bribing mods in cash or kind, directly or indirectly through their agents on nairaland. 1 Like