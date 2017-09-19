₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,880,539 members, 3,799,877 topics. Date: Tuesday, 19 September 2017 at 08:22 AM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Iyabo Ojo To Launch Restaurant, Abula Spot Lounge & Bar In Lekki Lagos On Sunday (7559 Views)
'How Iyabo Ojo Disgraced A Blogger Who Tried To Interview Her At A Wedding' / Iyabo Ojo Got A Car From Her Pastor Sugar Daddy - Kemi Olunloyo / Popular Nollywood Actress Iyabo Ojo To Wed Soon (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Iyabo Ojo To Launch Restaurant, Abula Spot Lounge & Bar In Lekki Lagos On Sunday by Nollyzonenews: 7:08am
Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo has spread her investment wing.
The beauty salon owner is now the owner of a posh Abula restaurant located in Lekki Lagos.
This was made known by her UK-based colleague, Opeyemi Aiyeola through an Instagram post yesterday.
Iyabo Ojo revealed the official opening date of Abula Restaurant.
The restaurant located at Omorinre Johnson street, off Busola Durosimi Etti street. Lekki phase 1 will officially open to the public this coming Sunday the 24th of September 2017.
http://news.nollyzone.com/actress-iyabo-ojo-set-launch-restaurant-abula-spot-lounge-bar-lekki-lagos-sunday/
Lalasticlala Fynestboi MissyB3 mynd44
|Re: Iyabo Ojo To Launch Restaurant, Abula Spot Lounge & Bar In Lekki Lagos On Sunday by Mrsoundoro(m): 7:12am
congratulation my dear
2 Likes
|Re: Iyabo Ojo To Launch Restaurant, Abula Spot Lounge & Bar In Lekki Lagos On Sunday by MrNollyzone: 7:13am
Congratulations
|Re: Iyabo Ojo To Launch Restaurant, Abula Spot Lounge & Bar In Lekki Lagos On Sunday by Settingz321(m): 7:14am
A very welcome initiatives...... Now some useless slay mama will lose their boo on the platter of abula now
This what you should be expecting
16 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Iyabo Ojo To Launch Restaurant, Abula Spot Lounge & Bar In Lekki Lagos On Sunday by DanielsParker(m): 7:18am
God bless her endeavors
1 Like
|Re: Iyabo Ojo To Launch Restaurant, Abula Spot Lounge & Bar In Lekki Lagos On Sunday by drizslim(m): 7:18am
One day , My comment will come on top. I will show it to My university teacher, who said that I can't achieve anything in my life.
10 Likes
|Re: Iyabo Ojo To Launch Restaurant, Abula Spot Lounge & Bar In Lekki Lagos On Sunday by Lummygold1: 7:20am
Nice one
|Re: Iyabo Ojo To Launch Restaurant, Abula Spot Lounge & Bar In Lekki Lagos On Sunday by Hibiscuss(m): 7:20am
Abula lovers denge posing for the day to arrive.
4 Likes
|Re: Iyabo Ojo To Launch Restaurant, Abula Spot Lounge & Bar In Lekki Lagos On Sunday by ScotFree(m): 7:21am
Wake me up when food is ready.
|Re: Iyabo Ojo To Launch Restaurant, Abula Spot Lounge & Bar In Lekki Lagos On Sunday by RedAlert08(m): 7:21am
Who wants Abula anyway?
1 Like
|Re: Iyabo Ojo To Launch Restaurant, Abula Spot Lounge & Bar In Lekki Lagos On Sunday by abejide1000(m): 7:21am
I hope #1000 will be enough to eat there. Besides, I want to know if Sunday's food will be free cuz we need to taste what we'll be buying.
5 Likes
|Re: Iyabo Ojo To Launch Restaurant, Abula Spot Lounge & Bar In Lekki Lagos On Sunday by cassidy1996(m): 7:21am
iyabo
|Re: Iyabo Ojo To Launch Restaurant, Abula Spot Lounge & Bar In Lekki Lagos On Sunday by VIPERVENOM(m): 7:21am
wetin do her díldo shop?
|Re: Iyabo Ojo To Launch Restaurant, Abula Spot Lounge & Bar In Lekki Lagos On Sunday by money121(m): 7:21am
Alrty
|Re: Iyabo Ojo To Launch Restaurant, Abula Spot Lounge & Bar In Lekki Lagos On Sunday by OrestesDante: 7:22am
How these people are getting their money is what I don't understand?
5 Likes
|Re: Iyabo Ojo To Launch Restaurant, Abula Spot Lounge & Bar In Lekki Lagos On Sunday by asaju10(m): 7:22am
Hm
|Re: Iyabo Ojo To Launch Restaurant, Abula Spot Lounge & Bar In Lekki Lagos On Sunday by luxy44: 7:24am
Maga don pay! Who b the maga this time? Yewande husband for banana island?
1 Like
|Re: Iyabo Ojo To Launch Restaurant, Abula Spot Lounge & Bar In Lekki Lagos On Sunday by Naijashortcode(m): 7:25am
Interesting
|Re: Iyabo Ojo To Launch Restaurant, Abula Spot Lounge & Bar In Lekki Lagos On Sunday by dewums(m): 7:26am
Sugar Daddy ti San owo
3 Likes
|Re: Iyabo Ojo To Launch Restaurant, Abula Spot Lounge & Bar In Lekki Lagos On Sunday by takenadoh: 7:26am
What is Abula please?
i don't understand jiberish!Thanks
|Re: Iyabo Ojo To Launch Restaurant, Abula Spot Lounge & Bar In Lekki Lagos On Sunday by YomzzyDBlogger: 7:26am
Ok
|Re: Iyabo Ojo To Launch Restaurant, Abula Spot Lounge & Bar In Lekki Lagos On Sunday by martineverest(m): 7:26am
maga dey pay....smh
1 Like
|Re: Iyabo Ojo To Launch Restaurant, Abula Spot Lounge & Bar In Lekki Lagos On Sunday by Moreoffaith(m): 7:27am
Good one..
|Re: Iyabo Ojo To Launch Restaurant, Abula Spot Lounge & Bar In Lekki Lagos On Sunday by HeWrites: 7:28am
VIPERVENOM:E yaff Shut down
|Re: Iyabo Ojo To Launch Restaurant, Abula Spot Lounge & Bar In Lekki Lagos On Sunday by bewla(m): 7:29am
gne giri
|Re: Iyabo Ojo To Launch Restaurant, Abula Spot Lounge & Bar In Lekki Lagos On Sunday by FriendlyDeji: 7:29am
OrestesDante:How they get theirs isnt my own problems nor yours, we should be thinking about how to get ours or keep making more...
6 Likes
|Re: Iyabo Ojo To Launch Restaurant, Abula Spot Lounge & Bar In Lekki Lagos On Sunday by moshoodn(m): 7:30am
VIPERVENOM:Diversification....
|Re: Iyabo Ojo To Launch Restaurant, Abula Spot Lounge & Bar In Lekki Lagos On Sunday by Alary: 7:30am
takenadoh:The way i dont understand ofe nsala
1 Like
|Re: Iyabo Ojo To Launch Restaurant, Abula Spot Lounge & Bar In Lekki Lagos On Sunday by LadyGoddiva(f): 7:31am
If you know, you know
Abula korh
|Re: Iyabo Ojo To Launch Restaurant, Abula Spot Lounge & Bar In Lekki Lagos On Sunday by ipobarecriminals: 7:32am
small wrap of amala,poundo yam.fufu,eba plus assorted. meat 5k
|Re: Iyabo Ojo To Launch Restaurant, Abula Spot Lounge & Bar In Lekki Lagos On Sunday by emmasege: 7:33am
Am not surprised this made the fp in less than 20 minutes. That's the corruption ongoing in nairaland. While many much more important threads with scores of comments are begging for fp attention in various threads, mods have cultivated the habit of pushing very less important threads like this to the fp.
Am beginning to think that most of these celebs are either bribing mods in cash or kind, directly or indirectly through their agents on nairaland.
1 Like
|Re: Iyabo Ojo To Launch Restaurant, Abula Spot Lounge & Bar In Lekki Lagos On Sunday by ipobarecriminals: 7:35am
VIPERVENOM:
VIPERVENOM:she's not the one but Bisi ex GF/wife of the fame senate kick boxer/musician"Aje kun iya"
Who's Met Anyone By The Name "judas" Or "cain"? / Who Is Saheed Osupa's Fan Here? B'cos Im One / Baba Suwe Will Excrete Drugs – NDLEA
Viewing this topic: Cool19boy(m), afrodoc2, sirtom25(m), tkpoint2(m), africansunite, femijunior4, ikofgod(f), noit(m), inyass2580, Effiezynews, Yello1(m), DWJOBScom(m), BabaAlabi, Tbagwell1(m), IFAA(m), joshradiance1, personalshopper(f), tbagjames(m), mojeks, dawizzy, eyram112(m), Janetmc(f), Alabi1997(m), oluphilip2008(f), robedu, faithisallihave, Shallypop(f), firmgate, Ajebaba(m), yankosbaba(m), Ademidd(f), Depe(f), citrate(f), Jesutourmewer(m), multiconcept(m), ontheway2017, passionatebae, samzheee(m), makkosky(m), ibkkk(f), lekbuks, thonyokun(m), digitalheadline(m), Ayo4251, Umunri, Damtol22, rooftop(m), Bigframe, touson10(m), Rayd502(m), RisMas(m), Wasquad(m), RobinRay(m), duchess02(m), Sagamaje(m), Omokayode128(m), luwabrooklyn(m), ndubuwakennedy, Tinalex(f), Iamkakashi, topmost0029, krayon22, Walesundays22(m), Movichabiodun(m), necoD, deesmallz, Olayinka777, honeyjoyce(f), Hustlerlomo(m), borngeologist(m), tklala(m), seun1960(m), Danielmoore(m), bisotec(m), holusormi(m), gambia, Mayoribadan(m) and 122 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 306