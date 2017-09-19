₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,880,539 members, 3,799,877 topics. Date: Tuesday, 19 September 2017 at 08:22 AM

Iyabo Ojo To Launch Restaurant, Abula Spot Lounge & Bar In Lekki Lagos On Sunday - Celebrities - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Iyabo Ojo To Launch Restaurant, Abula Spot Lounge & Bar In Lekki Lagos On Sunday (7559 Views)

'How Iyabo Ojo Disgraced A Blogger Who Tried To Interview Her At A Wedding' / Iyabo Ojo Got A Car From Her Pastor Sugar Daddy - Kemi Olunloyo / Popular Nollywood Actress Iyabo Ojo To Wed Soon (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Iyabo Ojo To Launch Restaurant, Abula Spot Lounge & Bar In Lekki Lagos On Sunday by Nollyzonenews: 7:08am
Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo has spread her investment wing.

The beauty salon owner is now the owner of a posh Abula restaurant located in Lekki Lagos.

This was made known by her UK-based colleague, Opeyemi Aiyeola through an Instagram post yesterday.

Iyabo Ojo revealed the official opening date of Abula Restaurant.

The restaurant located at Omorinre Johnson street, off Busola Durosimi Etti street. Lekki phase 1 will officially open to the public this coming Sunday the 24th of September 2017.



http://news.nollyzone.com/actress-iyabo-ojo-set-launch-restaurant-abula-spot-lounge-bar-lekki-lagos-sunday/
Lalasticlala Fynestboi MissyB3 mynd44

Re: Iyabo Ojo To Launch Restaurant, Abula Spot Lounge & Bar In Lekki Lagos On Sunday by Mrsoundoro(m): 7:12am
congratulation my dear

2 Likes

Re: Iyabo Ojo To Launch Restaurant, Abula Spot Lounge & Bar In Lekki Lagos On Sunday by MrNollyzone: 7:13am
Congratulations
Re: Iyabo Ojo To Launch Restaurant, Abula Spot Lounge & Bar In Lekki Lagos On Sunday by Settingz321(m): 7:14am
A very welcome initiatives...... Now some useless slay mama will lose their boo on the platter of abula now

This what you should be expecting

16 Likes 1 Share

Re: Iyabo Ojo To Launch Restaurant, Abula Spot Lounge & Bar In Lekki Lagos On Sunday by DanielsParker(m): 7:18am
God bless her endeavors

1 Like

Re: Iyabo Ojo To Launch Restaurant, Abula Spot Lounge & Bar In Lekki Lagos On Sunday by drizslim(m): 7:18am
One day , My comment will come on top. I will show it to My university teacher, who said that I can't achieve anything in my life.

10 Likes

Re: Iyabo Ojo To Launch Restaurant, Abula Spot Lounge & Bar In Lekki Lagos On Sunday by Lummygold1: 7:20am
Nice one
Re: Iyabo Ojo To Launch Restaurant, Abula Spot Lounge & Bar In Lekki Lagos On Sunday by Hibiscuss(m): 7:20am
Abula lovers denge posing for the day to arrive.

4 Likes

Re: Iyabo Ojo To Launch Restaurant, Abula Spot Lounge & Bar In Lekki Lagos On Sunday by ScotFree(m): 7:21am
Wake me up when food is ready.
Re: Iyabo Ojo To Launch Restaurant, Abula Spot Lounge & Bar In Lekki Lagos On Sunday by RedAlert08(m): 7:21am
Who wants Abula anyway?

1 Like

Re: Iyabo Ojo To Launch Restaurant, Abula Spot Lounge & Bar In Lekki Lagos On Sunday by abejide1000(m): 7:21am
I hope #1000 will be enough to eat there. Besides, I want to know if Sunday's food will be free cuz we need to taste what we'll be buying. grin grin

5 Likes

Re: Iyabo Ojo To Launch Restaurant, Abula Spot Lounge & Bar In Lekki Lagos On Sunday by cassidy1996(m): 7:21am
iyabo
Re: Iyabo Ojo To Launch Restaurant, Abula Spot Lounge & Bar In Lekki Lagos On Sunday by VIPERVENOM(m): 7:21am
wetin do her díldo shop? lipsrsealed
Re: Iyabo Ojo To Launch Restaurant, Abula Spot Lounge & Bar In Lekki Lagos On Sunday by money121(m): 7:21am
Alrty
Re: Iyabo Ojo To Launch Restaurant, Abula Spot Lounge & Bar In Lekki Lagos On Sunday by OrestesDante: 7:22am
How these people are getting their money is what I don't understand?

5 Likes

Re: Iyabo Ojo To Launch Restaurant, Abula Spot Lounge & Bar In Lekki Lagos On Sunday by asaju10(m): 7:22am
Hm
Re: Iyabo Ojo To Launch Restaurant, Abula Spot Lounge & Bar In Lekki Lagos On Sunday by luxy44: 7:24am
Maga don pay! Who b the maga this time? Yewande husband for banana island?

1 Like

Re: Iyabo Ojo To Launch Restaurant, Abula Spot Lounge & Bar In Lekki Lagos On Sunday by Naijashortcode(m): 7:25am
Interesting
Re: Iyabo Ojo To Launch Restaurant, Abula Spot Lounge & Bar In Lekki Lagos On Sunday by dewums(m): 7:26am
Sugar Daddy ti San owo

3 Likes

Re: Iyabo Ojo To Launch Restaurant, Abula Spot Lounge & Bar In Lekki Lagos On Sunday by takenadoh: 7:26am
What is Abula please?
i don't understand jiberish!Thanks
Re: Iyabo Ojo To Launch Restaurant, Abula Spot Lounge & Bar In Lekki Lagos On Sunday by YomzzyDBlogger: 7:26am
Ok
Re: Iyabo Ojo To Launch Restaurant, Abula Spot Lounge & Bar In Lekki Lagos On Sunday by martineverest(m): 7:26am
maga dey pay....smh

1 Like

Re: Iyabo Ojo To Launch Restaurant, Abula Spot Lounge & Bar In Lekki Lagos On Sunday by Moreoffaith(m): 7:27am
Good one..
Re: Iyabo Ojo To Launch Restaurant, Abula Spot Lounge & Bar In Lekki Lagos On Sunday by HeWrites: 7:28am
VIPERVENOM:
wetin do her díldo shop? lipsrsealed
E yaff Shut down
Re: Iyabo Ojo To Launch Restaurant, Abula Spot Lounge & Bar In Lekki Lagos On Sunday by bewla(m): 7:29am
gne giri
Re: Iyabo Ojo To Launch Restaurant, Abula Spot Lounge & Bar In Lekki Lagos On Sunday by FriendlyDeji: 7:29am
OrestesDante:
How these people are getting their money is what I don't understand?
How they get theirs isnt my own problems nor yours, we should be thinking about how to get ours or keep making more...

6 Likes

Re: Iyabo Ojo To Launch Restaurant, Abula Spot Lounge & Bar In Lekki Lagos On Sunday by moshoodn(m): 7:30am
VIPERVENOM:
wetin do her díldo shop? lipsrsealed
Diversification....
Re: Iyabo Ojo To Launch Restaurant, Abula Spot Lounge & Bar In Lekki Lagos On Sunday by Alary: 7:30am
takenadoh:
What is Abula please? i don't understand jiberish!Thanks
The way i dont understand ofe nsala

1 Like

Re: Iyabo Ojo To Launch Restaurant, Abula Spot Lounge & Bar In Lekki Lagos On Sunday by LadyGoddiva(f): 7:31am
If you know, you know grin
Abula korh
Re: Iyabo Ojo To Launch Restaurant, Abula Spot Lounge & Bar In Lekki Lagos On Sunday by ipobarecriminals: 7:32am
cool small wrap of amala,poundo yam.fufu,eba plus assorted. meat 5k
Re: Iyabo Ojo To Launch Restaurant, Abula Spot Lounge & Bar In Lekki Lagos On Sunday by emmasege: 7:33am
Am not surprised this made the fp in less than 20 minutes. That's the corruption ongoing in nairaland. While many much more important threads with scores of comments are begging for fp attention in various threads, mods have cultivated the habit of pushing very less important threads like this to the fp.

Am beginning to think that most of these celebs are either bribing mods in cash or kind, directly or indirectly through their agents on nairaland.

1 Like

Re: Iyabo Ojo To Launch Restaurant, Abula Spot Lounge & Bar In Lekki Lagos On Sunday by ipobarecriminals: 7:35am
VIPERVENOM:
wetin do her díldo shop? lipsrsealed
undecided
VIPERVENOM:
wetin do her díldo shop? lipsrsealed
she's not the one but Bisi ex GF/wife of the fame senate kick boxer/musician"Aje kun iya"

(0) (1) (Reply)

Who's Met Anyone By The Name "judas" Or "cain"? / Who Is Saheed Osupa's Fan Here? B'cos Im One / Baba Suwe Will Excrete Drugs – NDLEA

Viewing this topic: Cool19boy(m), afrodoc2, sirtom25(m), tkpoint2(m), africansunite, femijunior4, ikofgod(f), noit(m), inyass2580, Effiezynews, Yello1(m), DWJOBScom(m), BabaAlabi, Tbagwell1(m), IFAA(m), joshradiance1, personalshopper(f), tbagjames(m), mojeks, dawizzy, eyram112(m), Janetmc(f), Alabi1997(m), oluphilip2008(f), robedu, faithisallihave, Shallypop(f), firmgate, Ajebaba(m), yankosbaba(m), Ademidd(f), Depe(f), citrate(f), Jesutourmewer(m), multiconcept(m), ontheway2017, passionatebae, samzheee(m), makkosky(m), ibkkk(f), lekbuks, thonyokun(m), digitalheadline(m), Ayo4251, Umunri, Damtol22, rooftop(m), Bigframe, touson10(m), Rayd502(m), RisMas(m), Wasquad(m), RobinRay(m), duchess02(m), Sagamaje(m), Omokayode128(m), luwabrooklyn(m), ndubuwakennedy, Tinalex(f), Iamkakashi, topmost0029, krayon22, Walesundays22(m), Movichabiodun(m), necoD, deesmallz, Olayinka777, honeyjoyce(f), Hustlerlomo(m), borngeologist(m), tklala(m), seun1960(m), Danielmoore(m), bisotec(m), holusormi(m), gambia, Mayoribadan(m) and 122 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 306
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.