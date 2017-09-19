₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,880,746 members, 3,800,521 topics. Date: Tuesday, 19 September 2017 at 12:21 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / I Will Never Support The Breakup Of Nigeria - Wike (3899 Views)
APC Has Succeeded In Dividing Nigeria – Wike Cries Out / Rivers State No Longer Part Of Nigeria – Wike / We Will Never Support PDP Again – Igbo Forum (1) (2) (3) (4)
|I Will Never Support The Breakup Of Nigeria - Wike by aminulive: 7:35am
Governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has stated that he will never support anything that will lead to the breakup or disintegration of Nigeria.
Wike statements came shortly after the Northern governors' forum(NGF) paid him a visit on Monday. The NGF had earlier stated that Wike's state-wide broadcast after an attack carried out by IPOB members on some Hausas in Oyigbo area of Port Harcourt last week, helped to restore normalcy to the state.
In response, Wike said;
"Rivers state believes in the unity of this country. Rivers state will not be a part of those calling for the disintegration of Nigeria. We owe it a duty to protect every Nigerian living in the state.
I will not allow any group to intimidate, harass or attack other Nigerians living in the state. We are Rivers people and we belong to the Niger Delta."
He also advised the aggrieved to dialogue in the interest of peace and development. He said; "I am not against anyone who wants to protest any grievance but, there are channels for such protests".
Wike also said the people of Rivers state have peculiar grievances against developmental issues in the country and pointed out that as governor, he has raised such issues but will never support the disintegration of the country.
Earlier, NGF Chairman and Borno State Governor, Kashim Shettima, expressed happiness with governor Wike and declared, "We are proud of you. We are associating ourselves with you. Nigeria is greater than political differences. We belong to one political family and that is the Federal Republic of Nigeria. No interest should be bigger than the Federal Republic of Nigeria. You believe in the Nigerian Project. For that, we remain eternally grateful."
http://politicsngr.com/2017/09/19/ill-never-support-breakup-nigeria-wike/
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: I Will Never Support The Breakup Of Nigeria - Wike by Ninethmare: 7:37am
Our ass licking south eastern leaders
1 Like
|Re: I Will Never Support The Breakup Of Nigeria - Wike by taylor88(m): 7:39am
For ur information Wike is a die hard pro biafra
My Governor we the rivers men don't expect u to say otherwise
Men that do don't cap..
Ur a man who never disclose his next minute moves
Even when election is favourable on ur side u still cry uve been intimidated by APC Not knowing ur secretly doing ur thing
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: I Will Never Support The Breakup Of Nigeria - Wike by Tattooboy: 7:47am
Those making money wiil be against it. Only broke ass niggas are killing themselves on it.
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: I Will Never Support The Breakup Of Nigeria - Wike by Joephat(m): 7:49am
We know sir...
That's why you're Wike instead of Nwaike
Your father was a sabo n you have grown to be sabo too
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: I Will Never Support The Breakup Of Nigeria - Wike by SmellingAnus(m): 7:49am
Lol
1 Like
|Re: I Will Never Support The Breakup Of Nigeria - Wike by Amberon11: 8:13am
Lol
1 Like
|Re: I Will Never Support The Breakup Of Nigeria - Wike by Antipob777(f): 8:22am
Ipobs over to you.
1 Like
|Re: I Will Never Support The Breakup Of Nigeria - Wike by Nairalandboss: 10:51am
Alright
Thanks for bringing it here
Sheybi you just dey ............
Nigeria will be better
|Re: I Will Never Support The Breakup Of Nigeria - Wike by holatin(m): 10:51am
wike is an afonja Muslim, his real dad is from brown roof of osun, he is not our mouthpiece, our mouthpiece is the greatest coward KANU- Secretary general of idiot and pig of Biafra.
19 Likes 1 Share
|Re: I Will Never Support The Breakup Of Nigeria - Wike by Throwback: 10:51am
You are an Afonja governor.
How dare you question IPOB agenda in Rivers?
Anyway, our brave leader Kanu already has a plan to deal with you in NigerDelta. When he comes out of hiding, he will bravely march on Port Harcourt.
"Niger Deltans are cowards; we know what to do to them. Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Delta, Rivers, Edo and Cross Rivers State are our territory and anybody who tries to oppose us will be crushed....." Nnamdi Kanu..Leader of IPOB
He will crush you the way he crushed the zoo army.
12 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: I Will Never Support The Breakup Of Nigeria - Wike by AntiWailer: 10:51am
Better
1 Like
|Re: I Will Never Support The Breakup Of Nigeria - Wike by Codedpriest(m): 10:52am
Ok
|Re: I Will Never Support The Breakup Of Nigeria - Wike by Narldon(f): 10:52am
Ok
|Re: I Will Never Support The Breakup Of Nigeria - Wike by Bari22(m): 10:52am
wine owausa
|Re: I Will Never Support The Breakup Of Nigeria - Wike by sapientia(m): 10:53am
Power belongs to the people sir.
Thats why you became a Governor because the people voted you.
Why dont you allow same people to vote if they want to be in one Nigeria.
Ooh!! you must be afraid that saying that might trigger viper dance.
You puppet governors keep giving the FG the bullets to use and kill your people.
When it starts, they will be quick to add "the governor is behind us on this".
But trust me Wike, history will never forgive you, same with Obiano and the South East Governors.
As they were busy playing the script of terrorist prepared by the military, those ones turned around and denied the script..
Shame shame shame.
1 Like
|Re: I Will Never Support The Breakup Of Nigeria - Wike by Nairalandboss: 10:53am
kqt47656:
I will ban you now
How many Account you wan open?
97/100?
|Re: I Will Never Support The Breakup Of Nigeria - Wike by Florblu(f): 10:53am
Before nko
1 Like
|Re: I Will Never Support The Breakup Of Nigeria - Wike by Naijashortcode(m): 10:53am
Wike, you made a right decision
2 Likes
|Re: I Will Never Support The Breakup Of Nigeria - Wike by Bayajidda1: 10:53am
|Re: I Will Never Support The Breakup Of Nigeria - Wike by Bibidear(f): 10:53am
Nigeria isnt working anymore
1 Like
|Re: I Will Never Support The Breakup Of Nigeria - Wike by CR77(f): 10:54am
Joephat:
|Re: I Will Never Support The Breakup Of Nigeria - Wike by Bayajidda1: 10:54am
d
|Re: I Will Never Support The Breakup Of Nigeria - Wike by sotall(m): 10:54am
OK
|Re: I Will Never Support The Breakup Of Nigeria - Wike by burkingx(f): 10:54am
|Re: I Will Never Support The Breakup Of Nigeria - Wike by magoo10: 10:54am
No sane person expects you to support it because you are under the oath of the federal republic of nigeria,a country whose constitution legitimises corruption and looting by public officials.
Agitations for secession lies in the hands of the indigenous people and the masses,they are the ones whose rights are guaranteed to choose where they want to belong.
3 Likes
|Re: I Will Never Support The Breakup Of Nigeria - Wike by Dreambeat: 10:54am
Nobody expects you to,bro.You are part of the problem,part of the rot.Benefitting heavily from the rot.
|Re: I Will Never Support The Breakup Of Nigeria - Wike by burkingx(f): 10:54am
|Re: I Will Never Support The Breakup Of Nigeria - Wike by ibietela2(m): 10:54am
No one wants that what we want is you USELESS governors to pressure the USELESS house of assembly to restructure the country.
So that things will get better
|Re: I Will Never Support The Breakup Of Nigeria - Wike by maxiuc(m): 10:54am
M
|Re: I Will Never Support The Breakup Of Nigeria - Wike by GavelSlam: 10:54am
Some people won't like this.
No Political Party Owns Nigeria -oyedepo / Army Has Copies Of Buhari’s Credentials(GMB Certificates Vandalised)–L. Mohammed / OBJ Is An Experienced & Patriotic Leader Who Transformed Nigeria - GEJ
Viewing this topic: Praktikals(m), Igboblog, PMBtill2023(m), DMarvel(m), enjoy1100(m), sanky346, aladitu(m), Demakalee(m), Kraspo(m), beinstein(m), JAMALLIPORO(m) and 30 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 22