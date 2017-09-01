₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Iceberg Slim: I Am Not Exploiting Juliet Ibrahim For Fame, She Has The 3 C's by kingtobi95: 10:30am
Nigerian rapper, Olusegun Olowokere, popularly known as Iceberg Slim, who has recently taken the Nigerian and Ghanaian social media by storm following the news of him dating Ghanaian actress, Juliet Ibrahim, and flooding our TLs and pages with their loved up photos and ass squeezing..
Though Iceberg hates to talk about his romance with Juliet Ibrahim, the US-born rapper opened up on their romance in a new interview..
What are we expecting from your new song?
Re: Iceberg Slim: I Am Not Exploiting Juliet Ibrahim For Fame, She Has The 3 C's by kingtobi95: 10:31am
Re: Iceberg Slim: I Am Not Exploiting Juliet Ibrahim For Fame, She Has The 3 C's by LifeIsGuhd(f): 10:35am
Character, charm, charisma bawo
Re: Iceberg Slim: I Am Not Exploiting Juliet Ibrahim For Fame, She Has The 3 C's by Dablack1(m): 10:42am
should we fry Ebola??
Re: Iceberg Slim: I Am Not Exploiting Juliet Ibrahim For Fame, She Has The 3 C's by opeyemiieblog(m): 10:53am
Na u sabi
Re: Iceberg Slim: I Am Not Exploiting Juliet Ibrahim For Fame, She Has The 3 C's by NairalandCS(m): 10:57am
Hope you have at least one C for the stuff ?
Re: Iceberg Slim: I Am Not Exploiting Juliet Ibrahim For Fame, She Has The 3 C's by ShawttySoFyne(f): 11:47am
Never heard of iceburg till he started dating juliet ibrahim
Re: Iceberg Slim: I Am Not Exploiting Juliet Ibrahim For Fame, She Has The 3 C's by Macdawid(m): 12:10pm
I just love the way he replied all the questions. Smart ni**a!
Re: Iceberg Slim: I Am Not Exploiting Juliet Ibrahim For Fame, She Has The 3 C's by Esomchi44(m): 12:20pm
OK next ;DOK next
Re: Iceberg Slim: I Am Not Exploiting Juliet Ibrahim For Fame, She Has The 3 C's by Mologi(m): 12:20pm
ShawttySoFyne:
Miss can I know how this statement of yours affects his life?
Re: Iceberg Slim: I Am Not Exploiting Juliet Ibrahim For Fame, She Has The 3 C's by Holyfield1(m): 12:20pm
Y
Re: Iceberg Slim: I Am Not Exploiting Juliet Ibrahim For Fame, She Has The 3 C's by Ruggedfitness: 12:20pm
Critics consider your accusation that Phyno and Peter of P-Square copied the hairstyle you introduced to Nigeria as a publicity stunt. Is this true?
I don't think he should compare a hairstyle to a relationship.
Re: Iceberg Slim: I Am Not Exploiting Juliet Ibrahim For Fame, She Has The 3 C's by holatin(m): 12:20pm
ShawttySoFyne:u were in diapers when he was in the limelight
Re: Iceberg Slim: I Am Not Exploiting Juliet Ibrahim For Fame, She Has The 3 C's by comshots(m): 12:20pm
It's disrespectful to grab a woman by the ass and take a selfish except she is an olosho.
Re: Iceberg Slim: I Am Not Exploiting Juliet Ibrahim For Fame, She Has The 3 C's by Celestyn8213: 12:20pm
Na you sabi.. Who ask you? Whatever happens between u guys, we'll always be here. I love celebrities and social media.
Re: Iceberg Slim: I Am Not Exploiting Juliet Ibrahim For Fame, She Has The 3 C's by bewla(m): 12:21pm
let me think
Re: Iceberg Slim: I Am Not Exploiting Juliet Ibrahim For Fame, She Has The 3 C's by loydsis1759: 12:21pm
who dem elp
Re: Iceberg Slim: I Am Not Exploiting Juliet Ibrahim For Fame, She Has The 3 C's by HMZi(m): 12:21pm
Ice berg slim is not exploiting her fame,he is just using it.....
. any way na way,just do your tin...
Re: Iceberg Slim: I Am Not Exploiting Juliet Ibrahim For Fame, She Has The 3 C's by comshots(m): 12:21pm
Is she through with all the senathugs?
Re: Iceberg Slim: I Am Not Exploiting Juliet Ibrahim For Fame, She Has The 3 C's by Narldon(f): 12:21pm
JULIET IBRAHIM
Don't Worry
I have all the Screenshots of the Pictures
In Anticipation of the Right Moment
When you would come to Instagram to wail
"MEN ARE SCUM!"
Re: Iceberg Slim: I Am Not Exploiting Juliet Ibrahim For Fame, She Has The 3 C's by birdsview(m): 12:21pm
C for Cunt
Re: Iceberg Slim: I Am Not Exploiting Juliet Ibrahim For Fame, She Has The 3 C's by tporsche(m): 12:22pm
Chai, c as him dey grab my crush yansh���# I died���
Re: Iceberg Slim: I Am Not Exploiting Juliet Ibrahim For Fame, She Has The 3 C's by mccoy47(m): 12:23pm
All dis dead artists sef!
Re: Iceberg Slim: I Am Not Exploiting Juliet Ibrahim For Fame, She Has The 3 C's by femi4: 12:23pm
LifeIsGuhd:pressing her yansh be character abi....Oshisko
Re: Iceberg Slim: I Am Not Exploiting Juliet Ibrahim For Fame, She Has The 3 C's by abdelrahman: 12:23pm
Business
Re: Iceberg Slim: I Am Not Exploiting Juliet Ibrahim For Fame, She Has The 3 C's by asawanathegreat(m): 12:25pm
But y squeezing d ass of this babe in that manner? Nawa 4 all these artist oo
Re: Iceberg Slim: I Am Not Exploiting Juliet Ibrahim For Fame, She Has The 3 C's by Divay22(f): 12:27pm
Juliet you enter this one o...
They both know it won't end in marriage
Re: Iceberg Slim: I Am Not Exploiting Juliet Ibrahim For Fame, She Has The 3 C's by fergie001(m): 12:27pm
I know the particular pix everyone is focusing on
You are not exploiting her,you are exploring her.
Continue,Mungo Park.
And you,Juliet ,mtchew
Iceberg,you want to make sure anybody that comes after you is left with nothing else to enjoy,
God is watching you
Kwantinu
