₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,880,811 members, 3,800,710 topics. Date: Tuesday, 19 September 2017 at 01:35 PM

Iceberg Slim: I Am Not Exploiting Juliet Ibrahim For Fame, She Has The 3 C’s - Celebrities - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Iceberg Slim: I Am Not Exploiting Juliet Ibrahim For Fame, She Has The 3 C’s (12104 Views)

Iceberg Slim Presses Juliet Ibrahim’s Booty For His Birthday (photos) / Juliet Ibrahim And Her Boyfriend, Iceberg Slim At His Mother's Burial (Photos) / Bisola And Uriel Meet Mercy Johnson, Juliet Ibrahim for first time. (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Iceberg Slim: I Am Not Exploiting Juliet Ibrahim For Fame, She Has The 3 C’s by kingtobi95: 10:30am
Nigerian rapper, Olusegun Olowokere, popularly known as Iceberg Slim, who has recently taken the Nigerian and Ghanaian social media by storm following the news of him dating Ghanaian actress, Juliet Ibrahim, and flooding our TLs and pages with their loved up photos and ass squeezing..

Though Iceberg hates to talk about his romance with Juliet Ibrahim, the US-born rapper opened up on their romance in a new interview..

What are we expecting from your new song?

On my new song ‘Oluwa’, you should be expecting a side of Iceberg Slim that the world has probably never seen. I’ve decided to showcase my versatility.



Why has it taken this long to drop it?

It took this long because I was going through a lot, mentally and emotionally. I took time off, to be with my family and loved ones, during our loss.

In coming back to Nigeria, I needed to make sure that I was in the best state of mind, to release new music.

Is there going be something for your new love, Juliet Ibrahim, in the song?

The song is about me, speaking to God (Oluwa), pleading for his blessings and grace over myself and the people around me.

The genre of music you were exposed to at a tender age is totally different from what you do at the moment: Why is that?

I was exposed to a lot of Sunny Ade, Fela, Obesere and the likes, but growing up in New York City, I couldn’t speak Yoruba. I appreciated the instrumentation and melodies simply for what it was, great music.

I played the drums and the keyboard in church, and it was the things that I learned from those songs that I replicated. I also sang in the choir, and I’d often use the harmonies/melodies that I heard from those artistes.

Why is it that international artistes have a huge influence on most Nigerian artistes than our African legends?

International artists have a huge influence on most Nigerian artists because most yearn to reach those heights, or level of success, so to speak. Many of our artists want to be known and accepted beyond the walls of Africa, which creates this telescopic mindset that

“Whatever they’re doing over there, let me replicate it. Be it the dressing, slang, hair, jewelry etc…” simply put, their eyes are on a bigger market.

How were you able to clinch collaboration with the likes of Ja Rule, 2face, Tiwa Savage, the late Dagrin, Vector, Eldee, Banky W, MI, Ice Prince etc?

I was able to clinch such collaborations simply by the grace of God. I’ve never had to beg or pay for a collaboration, and I believe it’s because everyone that I’ve ever worked with has had this mutual respect for my art and talent.

I’ve been privileged to connect with these people, both personally and musically.



You seem to be well connected internationally, why are you yet to be popular among music lovers in Nigeria?

I think this is because my past, lack of consistency. It’s easy to get people’s attention, but it’s hard to keep it.

Once the spotlight is on me, and people are awaiting what’s next, that’s when I’d usually just disappear. If you don’t hear from or about Iceberg Slim, you’ll forget about him. Perhaps that may be the reason. But this time around, I’m here to stay.

Rumour has it that you are exploiting Juliet Ibrahim’s fame to rise to stardom. How true is this?

Rumour has it? I’ve never heard such, and besides, there will always be rumours when you’re in any form of spotlight. I’d never exploit anyone, for any type of gain.

That would be extremely selfish and immoral. Such behavior goes against my code of ethics.

Critics consider your accusation that Phyno and Peter of P-Square copied the hairstyle you introduced to Nigeria as a publicity stunt. Is this true?

The statement was taken out of context, hence why some would see it as such. I was simply making a reference to the Mohawk hairstyle that became my signature in Nigeria, and then I saw some artists later replicating it.

I wasn’t condemning them, nor was I looking for attention. If they were both unknown artists, my point wouldn’t have been misinterpreted, my words would’ve been understood in the simplest format.

If you weren’t an entertainer, what would you possibly be doing?

If I wasn’t an entertainer, I’d probably be an FBI agent. Growing up, I always took a liking to law enforcement, from solving crimes to bringing people to justice, I admired it all. I went to school to study Criminal Justice.

What was it like when you lost your mom?

Words can’t describe the feeling. It’s like literally losing a part of your body, you can never be the same or whole again. The day that I recorded “Oluwa” was the last day that I had spoken to her, before she passed away.

She had always encouraged me to make songs embracing my faith and background, from the church. When I spoke to her that day, she even assisted with the pronunciation of some of the Yoruba words that I used. I made that song to make her proud. However, God called her home a few days later, and she never got to hear the finished song.

Do you feel comfortable with where you are in the Nigerian music industry?

I’m not comfortable with where I am in the Nigerian music industry, but I am content because I know God has a bigger and better plan. I’m working on God’s time, not man’s.

Why didn’t you practice criminal justice since that was the first thing you studied?
I didn’t practice Criminal Justice because I had a huge battle within myself. The tussle was between Goals vs Dreams…Career vs Passion.

After two years, I left the University where I was studying Criminal Justice, to enroll myself in a music school, to study Audio Engineering and Production. It was definitely a tough decision.

How would you describe yourself: a lover, a romantic, a fighter, or what?

I’d probably say I’m all of the above, because I can romantically fight for love.

What do you look out for in your women?

I’ve found what I’ve been looking for, in the woman that I have. The three C’s…Character, Charm, and Charisma.

https://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/09/can-romantically-fight-love-iceberg-slim/

2 Likes

Re: Iceberg Slim: I Am Not Exploiting Juliet Ibrahim For Fame, She Has The 3 C’s by kingtobi95: 10:31am
cc lalasticlala cc mynd44

See more at >> https://www.celebsnest.com.ng/im-not-exploiting-juliet-ibrahim-fame-character-charm-charisma-boyfriend-iceberg-slim-speaks/

Re: Iceberg Slim: I Am Not Exploiting Juliet Ibrahim For Fame, She Has The 3 C’s by LifeIsGuhd(f): 10:35am
Character, charm, charisma bawo cheesy cheesy cheesy
Re: Iceberg Slim: I Am Not Exploiting Juliet Ibrahim For Fame, She Has The 3 C’s by Dablack1(m): 10:42am
should we fry Ebola??
Re: Iceberg Slim: I Am Not Exploiting Juliet Ibrahim For Fame, She Has The 3 C’s by opeyemiieblog(m): 10:53am
Na u sabi






hilarious skit

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RixCnrnB85E&feature=youtu.be
Re: Iceberg Slim: I Am Not Exploiting Juliet Ibrahim For Fame, She Has The 3 C’s by NairalandCS(m): 10:57am
Hope you have at least one C for the stuff ? grin

4 Likes

Re: Iceberg Slim: I Am Not Exploiting Juliet Ibrahim For Fame, She Has The 3 C’s by ShawttySoFyne(f): 11:47am
Never heard of iceburg till he started dating juliet ibrahim

14 Likes 1 Share

Re: Iceberg Slim: I Am Not Exploiting Juliet Ibrahim For Fame, She Has The 3 C’s by Macdawid(m): 12:10pm
I just love the way he replied all the questions. Smart ni**a!

22 Likes

Re: Iceberg Slim: I Am Not Exploiting Juliet Ibrahim For Fame, She Has The 3 C’s by Esomchi44(m): 12:20pm
OK next ;DOK next
Re: Iceberg Slim: I Am Not Exploiting Juliet Ibrahim For Fame, She Has The 3 C’s by Mologi(m): 12:20pm
ShawttySoFyne:
Never heard of iceburg till he started dating juliet ibrahim

Miss can I know how this statement of yours affects his life?

5 Likes

Re: Iceberg Slim: I Am Not Exploiting Juliet Ibrahim For Fame, She Has The 3 C’s by Holyfield1(m): 12:20pm
Y
Re: Iceberg Slim: I Am Not Exploiting Juliet Ibrahim For Fame, She Has The 3 C’s by Ruggedfitness: 12:20pm
Critics consider your accusation that Phyno and Peter of P-Square copied the hairstyle you introduced to Nigeria as a publicity stunt. Is this true?

I don't think he should compare a hairstyle to a relationship.

In other news
Check Out How This Guy Killed 8,000 Mosquitoes
http://www.realfitbody.com/2017/09/this-guy-killed-8000-mosquitoes.html

8 Celebrities Who Are Known To Be Extremely Dirty In Real Life
http://www.realfitbody.com/2017/09/celebrities-extremely-dirty.html
Re: Iceberg Slim: I Am Not Exploiting Juliet Ibrahim For Fame, She Has The 3 C’s by holatin(m): 12:20pm
ShawttySoFyne:
Never heard of iceburg till he started dating juliet ibrahim
u were in diapers when he was in the limelight

2 Likes

Re: Iceberg Slim: I Am Not Exploiting Juliet Ibrahim For Fame, She Has The 3 C’s by comshots(m): 12:20pm
It's disrespectful to grab a woman by the ass and take a selfish except she is an olosho.

9 Likes 1 Share

Re: Iceberg Slim: I Am Not Exploiting Juliet Ibrahim For Fame, She Has The 3 C’s by Celestyn8213: 12:20pm
Na you sabi.. Who ask you? Whatever happens between u guys, we'll always be here. I love celebrities and social media.

1 Like

Re: Iceberg Slim: I Am Not Exploiting Juliet Ibrahim For Fame, She Has The 3 C’s by bewla(m): 12:21pm
let me think
Re: Iceberg Slim: I Am Not Exploiting Juliet Ibrahim For Fame, She Has The 3 C’s by loydsis1759: 12:21pm
who dem elp
Re: Iceberg Slim: I Am Not Exploiting Juliet Ibrahim For Fame, She Has The 3 C’s by HMZi(m): 12:21pm
Ice berg slim is not exploiting her fame,he is just using it.....

. any way na way,just do your tin...
Re: Iceberg Slim: I Am Not Exploiting Juliet Ibrahim For Fame, She Has The 3 C’s by comshots(m): 12:21pm
Is she through with all the senathugs?
Re: Iceberg Slim: I Am Not Exploiting Juliet Ibrahim For Fame, She Has The 3 C’s by Narldon(f): 12:21pm


JULIET IBRAHIM


Don't Worry


I have all the Screenshots of the Pictures



In Anticipation of the Right Moment


When you would come to Instagram to wail


"MEN ARE SCUM!"


3 Likes

Re: Iceberg Slim: I Am Not Exploiting Juliet Ibrahim For Fame, She Has The 3 C’s by birdsview(m): 12:21pm
C for Cunt

2 Likes

Re: Iceberg Slim: I Am Not Exploiting Juliet Ibrahim For Fame, She Has The 3 C’s by tporsche(m): 12:22pm
Chai, c as him dey grab my crush yansh���# I died���
Re: Iceberg Slim: I Am Not Exploiting Juliet Ibrahim For Fame, She Has The 3 C’s by mccoy47(m): 12:23pm
All dis dead artists sef!

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Iceberg Slim: I Am Not Exploiting Juliet Ibrahim For Fame, She Has The 3 C’s by femi4: 12:23pm
LifeIsGuhd:
Character, charm, charisma bawo cheesy cheesy cheesy
pressing her yansh be character abi....Oshisko

3 Likes

Re: Iceberg Slim: I Am Not Exploiting Juliet Ibrahim For Fame, She Has The 3 C’s by abdelrahman: 12:23pm
Business
Re: Iceberg Slim: I Am Not Exploiting Juliet Ibrahim For Fame, She Has The 3 C’s by asawanathegreat(m): 12:25pm
But y squeezing d ass of this babe in that manner? Nawa 4 all these artist oo

1 Like

Re: Iceberg Slim: I Am Not Exploiting Juliet Ibrahim For Fame, She Has The 3 C’s by Divay22(f): 12:27pm
Juliet you enter this one o...
They both know it won't end in marriage
Re: Iceberg Slim: I Am Not Exploiting Juliet Ibrahim For Fame, She Has The 3 C’s by fergie001(m): 12:27pm
I know the particular pix everyone is focusing on shocked shocked shocked

You are not exploiting her,you are exploring her.
Continue,Mungo Park.

And you,Juliet ,mtchew

Iceberg,you want to make sure anybody that comes after you is left with nothing else to enjoy,
God is watching you
Kwantinu

(0) (1) (Reply)

(photos) Check Out Blackstars Player, Asamoah Gyan’s Beautiful Mansion And Fleet / Ramsey Nouah ,omotola Jalade Win 2011 Ghana Movie Awards / Kemi Omololu-olunloyo Rubbish Linda Ikeji,ladun Liadi And Others Nigeria Blogger

Viewing this topic: brandon180(m), nwaokeleme100(m), FamousRemdee, OnyekachukwuC, skimasks(m), sommysomzy, andywaves(m), igwe44(m), elladee, Osezzua(m), gr8tsuccess, thekhal, Ultimatesammie(m), laonidolla(m), ojoagba, Indomixx, henryguy9944, sexyjuly(f), Tunbolity, Crativjosh(m), 2funkyy(f), Houseofglam7, MoraxLanre(m), highchiefpee(m), Yomidee(m), Bernardinho(m), kirchofff(m), olasunkhanmi, Mizjeh(f), sampatdikachi(m), joshuaarmani2, Onikkalaw, okpokossss, AyoSomebody, tapzy(m), brigadier747, NewsinPidgin(f), adedapodvirus001, aomekeh(m), Opey4luv(m), sirsamzy, Juliuxxx, abels(m), Ace2013(m), holarmedey40, Kukos419, SIRTAYLOR(m), nerry4show, Cloudrise, paragon40(m), 9gerian, alexbigtin, praise010(m), kingkom247, Nerica(m), ayukdaboss(m), 0lumide, icon8, obyno6ix, emmachukwu99(m), deboski60, Sameercarter(m), Joshjnr(m), walex25(m), tochivitus(m), ejitest1, wildchild02, majordiran(m), samir101ng(m), samdavjustin(m), 2undeee(m), Dangobill, enoumoh, XaNdEr101(m), Smartphil(m), allbymyself, olusteady79, Okitam, obosirow, yinka20(f), insecticide, Immality(m), bjnice(m) and 123 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 11
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.