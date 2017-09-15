₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Aviation Workers Protest Airport Concession - Pictures by 40ng: 12:16pm
Aviation unions protest over concession block roads, passengers suffer , see pictures beow
And According the Punch Newspaper's Report , Read the News below.
Workers of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria on Tuesday morning disrupted activities at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport as they protest the proposed concession of the airport and the Nnamdi Azikwe Airport, Abuja.
The protest was led by the National Union of Air Transport Employees, the National Union of Pensioners and Air Transport Services Senior Staff Association in Nigeria.
The Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, had, last Monday, announced that the Federal Executive Council had agreed to the concession of the Murtala Muhammed Internationa Airport, Lagos; and Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport, Abuja.
Source : http://www.viviangist.ng/aviation-workers-protest-airport-concession-pictures/
|Re: Aviation Workers Protest Airport Concession - Pictures by tjsviverma: 12:22pm
why they are doing so.
|Re: Aviation Workers Protest Airport Concession - Pictures by auntysimbiat(f): 12:28pm
NA WA OO
|Re: Aviation Workers Protest Airport Concession - Pictures by fabulousfortune(m): 1:20pm
Buh it hasn't gotten to dis na
|Re: Aviation Workers Protest Airport Concession - Pictures by hakeem4(m): 1:20pm
|Re: Aviation Workers Protest Airport Concession - Pictures by shurley22(f): 1:20pm
And what's the reason for the concession??
|Re: Aviation Workers Protest Airport Concession - Pictures by Narldon(f): 1:20pm
|Re: Aviation Workers Protest Airport Concession - Pictures by mayorkyzo: 1:21pm
|Re: Aviation Workers Protest Airport Concession - Pictures by modupeleke(f): 1:21pm
|Re: Aviation Workers Protest Airport Concession - Pictures by eleojo23: 1:21pm
Please what is the implication of this concession?
What does it mean?
|Re: Aviation Workers Protest Airport Concession - Pictures by klem93(m): 1:21pm
I don’t understand meaning of concession oh but the truth to be spoken I think Nigerians have problem that is bigger than Africa as a continent
|Re: Aviation Workers Protest Airport Concession - Pictures by Queerworld(m): 1:22pm
Osinbajo has been misled
|Re: Aviation Workers Protest Airport Concession - Pictures by zeusdgrt(m): 1:23pm
This kpomor sweet o
|Re: Aviation Workers Protest Airport Concession - Pictures by positivelord: 1:23pm
I dont even understand this country....refineries, NEPA, airport, in fact all agencies, are not working, the workers there are so comfortable with it. As soon as Govt decide to bring in private firm to manage it..these workers will start protesting... na so we go dey...this is so funny.
|Re: Aviation Workers Protest Airport Concession - Pictures by tobtap: 1:24pm
most nations privatise/concession their airports...we shud encourage govt to concession more airports to enable professionals mange them
|Re: Aviation Workers Protest Airport Concession - Pictures by benosky(m): 1:25pm
|Re: Aviation Workers Protest Airport Concession - Pictures by SuperKlean: 1:26pm
|Re: Aviation Workers Protest Airport Concession - Pictures by Pavarottii(m): 1:27pm
Me na scientist, abeg a commerce student come and explain this grammar in lay man's grammar, siting a clear example of operational change in d airport.
|Re: Aviation Workers Protest Airport Concession - Pictures by emekaeneh: 1:28pm
Everyw3re na problem for naija
|Re: Aviation Workers Protest Airport Concession - Pictures by KingMicky3286: 1:29pm
|Re: Aviation Workers Protest Airport Concession - Pictures by suremanpatriot: 1:29pm
Yaaaaaa-aaaaduaaaa! Walahi mak Una no gree o because they want sale efrintin wet naija get to a few, instead of refining and restructuring the system.
|Re: Aviation Workers Protest Airport Concession - Pictures by KingMicky3286: 1:32pm
|Re: Aviation Workers Protest Airport Concession - Pictures by quentin06: 1:32pm
someone has been given the exclusive right to run the airport there will be massive sack of its workers and unbridled exploitation of pasrengers. History tells us that previous concession arrangements in the past never changed anything.
|Re: Aviation Workers Protest Airport Concession - Pictures by aguiyi2: 1:33pm
Get it into your skull,government should have no business doing business.You people are so used to free money and occupational negligence.
|Re: Aviation Workers Protest Airport Concession - Pictures by Ekoishome: 1:35pm
It's about time the airports are concessioned to professionals who know how to manage world class airports! Ours down seem to be the worst all over the world!! You want to use the toilets and no tissues when cleaners manage to give you a slice of tissue they expect settle! As you disembark the tunnel from plane to main airport halls have leaking roofs, messed up and dirty rugs!!! Escalators hardly work!!!!
The worst of them all is getting your luggage from the conveyors that hardly work...?pheew!!!
Please government should not look back on this! Borrow a leaf from out telecom industry!!!
|Re: Aviation Workers Protest Airport Concession - Pictures by Dee60: 1:36pm
|Re: Aviation Workers Protest Airport Concession - Pictures by pallybrown(m): 1:39pm
