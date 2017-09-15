Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Career / Aviation Workers Protest Airport Concession - Pictures (1925 Views)

Workers of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria on Tuesday morning disrupted activities at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport as they protest the proposed concession of the airport and the Nnamdi Azikwe Airport, Abuja.



The protest was led by the National Union of Air Transport Employees, the National Union of Pensioners and Air Transport Services Senior Staff Association in Nigeria.



The Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, had, last Monday, announced that the Federal Executive Council had agreed to the concession of the Murtala Muhammed Internationa Airport, Lagos; and Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport, Abuja.



And what's the reason for the concession??







Please what is the implication of this concession?

What does it mean? 1 Like

I don’t understand meaning of concession oh but the truth to be spoken I think Nigerians have problem that is bigger than Africa as a continent 2 Likes

Osinbajo has been misled

I dont even understand this country....refineries, NEPA, airport, in fact all agencies, are not working, the workers there are so comfortable with it. As soon as Govt decide to bring in private firm to manage it..these workers will start protesting... na so we go dey...this is so funny. 1 Like

most nations privatise/concession their airports...we shud encourage govt to concession more airports to enable professionals mange them 2 Likes 1 Share

Me na scientist, abeg a commerce student come and explain this grammar in lay man's grammar, siting a clear example of operational change in d airport.

Yaaaaaa-aaaaduaaaa! Walahi mak Una no gree o because they want sale efrintin wet naija get to a few, instead of refining and restructuring the system.

someone has been given the exclusive right to run the airport there will be massive sack of its workers and unbridled exploitation of pasrengers. History tells us that previous concession arrangements in the past never changed anything.

Get it into your skull,government should have no business doing business.You people are so used to free money and occupational negligence. 1 Like

It's about time the airports are concessioned to professionals who know how to manage world class airports! Ours down seem to be the worst all over the world!! You want to use the toilets and no tissues when cleaners manage to give you a slice of tissue they expect settle! As you disembark the tunnel from plane to main airport halls have leaking roofs, messed up and dirty rugs!!! Escalators hardly work!!!!

The worst of them all is getting your luggage from the conveyors that hardly work...?pheew!!!

Please government should not look back on this! Borrow a leaf from out telecom industry!!!

