|Underaged Prostitutes Take Over Zimbabwe Bushes, Lure Passersby For Sex (Photos by Towncrier247: 3:07pm On Sep 19
According to popular Zimbabwean news portal, H-Metro,....
Multitudes of young Harare prostitutes, some below double digit age, have once again intensified their operations in the forests adjacent the flyover along Seke road making it virtually their fortress.
Without any degree of shame, they openly solicit for sex from members of the opposite sex using explicit words to lure clients, which makes any normal member of the opposite sex stop and listen.
"Iwee, wambosv.... here nhasi, irika riri pano" (Hey, have you had sex today, come get some) Shockingly enough, their charges rate from as low as 25 cents".
This reporter stumbled upon the unusual occurrence when she was on an assignment somewhere near their sphere of influence. They quickly mistook her for a new prostitute who had come to invade their territory.
"Iwe hure iwe, inda unosv... kwaunosienda. Akuudza kuti tiri kuita mari kuno uku ndiani (You prostitute, go and operate at your usual workplace, who told you that we are making a killing here), said a clearly agitated prostitute, later identified as Ayanda.
Sensing danger, this reporter quickly responded to the authoritative vulgar before hiding at a place where they could not see her to listen to some of the juicy secrets and the bush prostitution lingo "Ini ndirikumhanya mushika shika vasikana, chero coin pa short time ndiri kutora nokui zvinhu zvakadhakwa" (Things are not quite rosy at the moment, so I am operating on rush hour mode, even coins for a quickie, I collect), said another lady who appeared to be pregnant and was being referred to as Scolar.
H-Metro also learnt that there are two distinctive areas of operations for the sex workers. They use the railway lines which lead to the NRZ Harare main station, but, according to some of the prostitutes, that base is not that productive at the moment. "Kunjanji kwakadhakwa mazuvano (There is no business at the railway lines at the momen) quipped one identified as Tanaka
The bush area seems to be a sanctuary for muggers and fugitives as well. The bush adventure ended as soon as a middle aged young man entered the scene and was
informed that a new prostitute (referring to me) wanted to operate at their place and they had to chase her away."Riripi hure iroro ndiris....." (Where is that prostitute so that I may have her myself), said the scar faced man who seemed a captain of some sorts of the hoods.That statement scared this reporter out of her senses and she ran back to civilization
http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/underage-prostitutes-takes-over-zimbabwe-bushes-lures-passersby-for-sex
|Re: Underaged Prostitutes Take Over Zimbabwe Bushes, Lure Passersby For Sex (Photos by Towncrier247: 10:37am
|Re: Underaged Prostitutes Take Over Zimbabwe Bushes, Lure Passersby For Sex (Photos by ceenote: 11:48am
Ok
|Re: Underaged Prostitutes Take Over Zimbabwe Bushes, Lure Passersby For Sex (Photos by brunofarad(m): 11:48am
Pathetic
Moral decadence at its peak
|Re: Underaged Prostitutes Take Over Zimbabwe Bushes, Lure Passersby For Sex (Photos by mayorkyzo: 11:48am
So now the knacking don shift enter bush...smh
|Re: Underaged Prostitutes Take Over Zimbabwe Bushes, Lure Passersby For Sex (Photos by tytope(f): 11:49am
God have mercy on us
|Re: Underaged Prostitutes Take Over Zimbabwe Bushes, Lure Passersby For Sex (Photos by shawnfamous(m): 11:49am
What is the underage here??
Big ass underage!!
|Re: Underaged Prostitutes Take Over Zimbabwe Bushes, Lure Passersby For Sex (Photos by anchor3447(m): 11:49am
FTC
|Re: Underaged Prostitutes Take Over Zimbabwe Bushes, Lure Passersby For Sex (Photos by Jacksparr0w1207(m): 11:49am
|Re: Underaged Prostitutes Take Over Zimbabwe Bushes, Lure Passersby For Sex (Photos by dasilva2(m): 11:49am
interesting
|Re: Underaged Prostitutes Take Over Zimbabwe Bushes, Lure Passersby For Sex (Photos by Oluwaseyi00(m): 11:49am
End time
|Re: Underaged Prostitutes Take Over Zimbabwe Bushes, Lure Passersby For Sex (Photos by Dopeyomi(m): 11:49am
Pls where are the underaged prostitutes?
People wey i dey see na women wey don born o!
|Re: Underaged Prostitutes Take Over Zimbabwe Bushes, Lure Passersby For Sex (Photos by Biggiestep(m): 11:49am
o yeah
|Re: Underaged Prostitutes Take Over Zimbabwe Bushes, Lure Passersby For Sex (Photos by banom(m): 11:49am
end of the world
|Re: Underaged Prostitutes Take Over Zimbabwe Bushes, Lure Passersby For Sex (Photos by cummando(m): 11:49am
How far is Zimbabwe embassy from Ikeja?
|Re: Underaged Prostitutes Take Over Zimbabwe Bushes, Lure Passersby For Sex (Photos by tobtap: 11:49am
poverty is cause... zimbabwe economy is in tatters
|Re: Underaged Prostitutes Take Over Zimbabwe Bushes, Lure Passersby For Sex (Photos by Mophasa(m): 11:49am
End time children
|Re: Underaged Prostitutes Take Over Zimbabwe Bushes, Lure Passersby For Sex (Photos by Unbreakable007: 11:49am
My love for sex is.......
|Re: Underaged Prostitutes Take Over Zimbabwe Bushes, Lure Passersby For Sex (Photos by quiverfull(m): 11:49am
Zimbabwe again? Why are they always in the news for the wrong reasons?
|Re: Underaged Prostitutes Take Over Zimbabwe Bushes, Lure Passersby For Sex (Photos by Younggod1(m): 11:50am
OK
|Re: Underaged Prostitutes Take Over Zimbabwe Bushes, Lure Passersby For Sex (Photos by Moreoffaith(m): 11:50am
zimbabwe
|Re: Underaged Prostitutes Take Over Zimbabwe Bushes, Lure Passersby For Sex (Photos by Oluwaseyi00(m): 11:50am
anchor3447:
|Re: Underaged Prostitutes Take Over Zimbabwe Bushes, Lure Passersby For Sex (Photos by valgbo(m): 11:50am
Hmmmm
|Re: Underaged Prostitutes Take Over Zimbabwe Bushes, Lure Passersby For Sex (Photos by lollypeezle(m): 11:51am
The only place i have seen sex in the bush is a Nollywood movie.
Inu Igbo...Aiye Le Ibosi oooo
|Re: Underaged Prostitutes Take Over Zimbabwe Bushes, Lure Passersby For Sex (Photos by shokolokobang: 11:51am
Lol a sub waiting for Zimbabwe on Twitter when we finally clash
|Re: Underaged Prostitutes Take Over Zimbabwe Bushes, Lure Passersby For Sex (Photos by Lanty01(m): 11:51am
Why is Zimbabwe always in the fore front of any Sex story
|Re: Underaged Prostitutes Take Over Zimbabwe Bushes, Lure Passersby For Sex (Photos by mccoy47(m): 11:51am
And their president's son just acquired 2 rose royce machines!
|Re: Underaged Prostitutes Take Over Zimbabwe Bushes, Lure Passersby For Sex (Photos by Unbreakable007: 11:52am
See me see zimbabwe.
Free sex on my mind.
|Re: Underaged Prostitutes Take Over Zimbabwe Bushes, Lure Passersby For Sex (Photos by jashar(f): 11:52am
Waaawwuuuu......
|Re: Underaged Prostitutes Take Over Zimbabwe Bushes, Lure Passersby For Sex (Photos by whatmoreng: 11:52am
True be told there is no better place for sex than in the Jungle. Its brings out the real animal in you.
Who else have tried it?
