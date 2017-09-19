₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Transcript Of President Buhari’s Speech At 72nd United Nations General Assembly by newsynews: 5:37pm
STATEMENT DELIVERED BY
|Re: Transcript Of President Buhari’s Speech At 72nd United Nations General Assembly by newsynews: 5:38pm
cc lalasticlala
|Re: Transcript Of President Buhari’s Speech At 72nd United Nations General Assembly by LifestyleTonite: 5:41pm
I thought they said IPOB is coming to stone him
Or are there no stones in New York?
|Re: Transcript Of President Buhari’s Speech At 72nd United Nations General Assembly by Chascop: 5:43pm
useless speech.
|Re: Transcript Of President Buhari’s Speech At 72nd United Nations General Assembly by DonMaxxy(m): 5:43pm
If there is any stuff called `hypocrisy', this speech is an epitome...
If there is any place called `hell', then I am sure of one candidate to go over there...
The continual existence of this hardened hypocrite and doomed soul is the reason why I keep on questioning the existence of God. But God exists and he exists in his own time and space and not in our own time and space...He will act in due time.
Today it is Igbos, Ipobs and Abians...
Tommorrow it will be you...
I am Igbo by default and dubbed `Nigerian' by British setting...one day God will surely reset my current setting
|Re: Transcript Of President Buhari’s Speech At 72nd United Nations General Assembly by oladekanji(m): 5:49pm
Best speech God bless PMB God bless Nigeria
|Re: Transcript Of President Buhari’s Speech At 72nd United Nations General Assembly by liftedhigh: 6:07pm
OK nice 1
|Re: Transcript Of President Buhari’s Speech At 72nd United Nations General Assembly by Sapiosexuality(m): 6:07pm
Hypocrisy at its finest. Hypocrisy walking on two feet. Bold and infectious. He mentioned respect for Democratic values! What a world we live in. What a world! Humans can be many things and not know it.
I watched that speech and was marvelled at the nature of human beings. Everything he said in that speech made sense. Everything. What I couldn't understand is how when it comes to his own country none of those thoughts are shown.
Dude mentioned a negotiation with North Korea. Sending a team of UN delegates to go discuss the issue to calm Kim. I couldn't understand how the same person who suggested such a great idea couldn't apply same in his home country.
Dude also mentioned Gaza and the possibility of a Palestine state. That was a great idea and what every rational mind will suggest but in his own country, such idea is not even negotiable. You are shot by Zombies when you do so.
He also called for an eye into the Rohinga killings going on in Myanmar(he should work on his pronunciation of the name) and a call for calm. This is a man who ordered some weak men(soldiers if you like) to go shoot up peace.
The speech showed that when it comes to Nigerian matters, intellectual insufficiency is not entirely his problem. His problem is utter hypocrisy. The reasons he is proposing for peace in Myanmar and Gaza is simply because Muslims are affected.
There's no way you can spot any other reason. That's a shame. Everything he said made sense but the vessel through which it came out is rusty. If you know what is good for the world why not begin from your home?
|Re: Transcript Of President Buhari’s Speech At 72nd United Nations General Assembly by Victornezzar: 6:08pm
The guy was just beating around the bush
He was just talking about hurricane irma and isis in the middle east...wen flood wan lavish benue
The person that prepared that speech for him is also a dullard....He didn't even say much
The aljazeera correspondent said he didn't focus on the problem in Nigeria
|Re: Transcript Of President Buhari’s Speech At 72nd United Nations General Assembly by Narldon(f): 6:09pm
13. The international community cannot remain silent and not condemn the horrendous suffering caused by what, from all indications is a state-backed programme of brutal depopulation of the Rohingya inhabited areas in Myanmar on the bases of ethnicity and religion. We fully endorse the call by the Secretary-General on the Government of Myanmar to order a halt to the ongoing ethnic cleansing and ensure the safe return of the displaced Rohingya to their homes in safety and dignity.
Mr President
"A Man whose House is on Fire; does not go about pursuing Rats" -Narldon, 1847
Permit Me to ask;
What Efforts have been put in place to control:
-Boko Haram Menace in the North
-Fulani Herdsmen all over the Country
-The Marginalization of Igbos
-The Change from Democracy to Autocracy
-Flooding in Benue State and other parts of the Country
-The Internally Displaced Persons in the North-East
-The Ban on Freedom of Speech
-The impending Genocide that has overhauled Abia State
-The incessant Oil Pollution and Pipeline vandalism in the South
-The Religious Division between the Muslims and Christians
Mr President, Let's tell ourselves the Truth...
|Re: Transcript Of President Buhari’s Speech At 72nd United Nations General Assembly by UncleTee3Odds: 6:09pm
Victornezzar:Wailer!
|Re: Transcript Of President Buhari’s Speech At 72nd United Nations General Assembly by soberdrunk(m): 6:09pm
Sai baba!!! Very intelligent and straight to the points speech......
|Re: Transcript Of President Buhari’s Speech At 72nd United Nations General Assembly by 9jvirgin(m): 6:09pm
This man is innocent. May GOD bless you sir. Some stoopid eediots were constituting nusiance today saying they are protesting at UN. People who have nothing to offer other than living in the US too are clamoring for Biafra.
The world can see you are innocent sir.
|Re: Transcript Of President Buhari’s Speech At 72nd United Nations General Assembly by madridguy(m): 6:10pm
God Bless Nigeria.
|Re: Transcript Of President Buhari’s Speech At 72nd United Nations General Assembly by cr7rooney10(m): 6:10pm
God bless mr presido 500. Likes for buhari
|Re: Transcript Of President Buhari’s Speech At 72nd United Nations General Assembly by sukkot: 6:10pm
|Re: Transcript Of President Buhari’s Speech At 72nd United Nations General Assembly by piperson(m): 6:11pm
Mtcheeww
|Re: Transcript Of President Buhari’s Speech At 72nd United Nations General Assembly by dignity33: 6:11pm
All this peace move after invading Kanu home by Northern lead Soldier just hope Kanu and parents are still alive.
|Re: Transcript Of President Buhari’s Speech At 72nd United Nations General Assembly by Kingluqman89(m): 6:11pm
Hope they interpreted it into English for the English speaking people again? I never hear or understand wetin Buhari dey always talk before.
|Re: Transcript Of President Buhari’s Speech At 72nd United Nations General Assembly by 9jvirgin(m): 6:11pm
DonMaxxy:
Come, take this N100, go and buy sense. Ask them to give you a functional one.
|Re: Transcript Of President Buhari’s Speech At 72nd United Nations General Assembly by whatmoreng: 6:11pm
A hypocrite is the kind of politician who would
cut down a precious redwood tree, then mount the stump as a podium and make a speech for conservation.
Oga practice what you preach
|Re: Transcript Of President Buhari’s Speech At 72nd United Nations General Assembly by eduandgist: 6:11pm
newsynews:
Immediately this speech was delivered, I was the first to post and Mynd44 had the guts to block it saying it's fake news.
I wonder what he'll say now
|Re: Transcript Of President Buhari’s Speech At 72nd United Nations General Assembly by Worwor(m): 6:11pm
Buhari face don dey full oh, Choi!!
|Re: Transcript Of President Buhari’s Speech At 72nd United Nations General Assembly by EnEnPeecee: 6:12pm
written for him by liar muhhamad.
The slow dullard is even talking about dialogue whereas he sent python to dance in his home country.
mumu dullard
|Re: Transcript Of President Buhari’s Speech At 72nd United Nations General Assembly by seunmsg(m): 6:12pm
Good speech. A little surprised he didn't use the platform to further reiterate the need for Nigeria to be made a permanent member of the security council in a restructured United nations.
The president also need to stop his hostility towards Isreal. He should leave Isreal and Palestine to settle their differences whenever they are ready. His annual agitation in support of Palestine is unnecessary.
I like his proposal as regards the North Korea nuclear issue and his call for an end to the genocide being perpetrated in Myanmar against the Rohingya.
|Re: Transcript Of President Buhari’s Speech At 72nd United Nations General Assembly by mikeczay: 6:12pm
Bikoo. Is this buhari or the Somalian impostor?
|Re: Transcript Of President Buhari’s Speech At 72nd United Nations General Assembly by TIDDOLL(m): 6:12pm
Not bad
|Re: Transcript Of President Buhari’s Speech At 72nd United Nations General Assembly by Victornezzar: 6:13pm
UncleTee3Odds:Am not a wailer
