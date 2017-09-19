Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Transcript Of President Buhari’s Speech At 72nd United Nations General Assembly (8616 Views)

STATEMENT DELIVERED BY

HIS EXCELLENCY MUHAMMADU BUHARI,

PRESIDENT OF THE FEDERAL REPUBLIC OF NIGERIA

AT



THE GENERAL DEBATE OF THE 72ND SESSION OF UNITED NATIONS GENERAL ASSEMBLY, IN NEW YORK,

ON TUESDAY, 19 SEPTEMBER 2017



Mr. President,

Fellow Heads of State and Government,

Mr. Secretary-General,

Distinguished Delegates,

Ladies and Gentlemen,



On behalf of my country, Nigeria, I congratulate you Mr. President on your election and Mr. Gutteres on his first General Assembly outing as our Secretary-General. I assure you both of my country’s solidarity and cooperation. You will indeed need the cooperation of all member States as we are meeting during extra-ordinarily troubled and dangerous times. Let me also thank former Secretary-General Mr. Ban ki Moon for his service to the United Nations and wish him peaceful retirement.



Mr. President,



2. The previous year has witnessed many far-reaching developments. Some of the most significant events include the Iran Nuclear Deal, the Paris Climate Change Agreement and, of grave concern, the North Korean nuclear crisis.



Mr. President,



3. I must also commend the UN’s role in helping to settle thousands of innocent civilians caught in the conflicts in Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan. In particular, we must collectively thank the Government of the Federal Republic of Germany under the commendable leadership of Chancellor Angela Merkel and the Governments of Italy, Greece and Turkey for assisting hundreds of thousands of refugees.



4. In an exemplary show of solidarity, the international community came together within my own region to assist the countries and communities in the Sahel and the Lake Chad regions to contain the threats posed by Al Qaida and Boko Haram.



5. We thank the Security Council for visiting the countries of the Lake Chad Basin to assess the security situation and humanitarian needs, and for pledging assistance to rebuild lives and livelihoods. Indeed, in Nigeria we are providing relief and humanitarian assistance to millions in camps and those afflicted by terrorism, drought, floods and other natural disasters.



6. In the last year, the international community came together to focus on the need for gender equality, youth empowerment, social inclusion, and the promotion of education, creativity and innovation. The frontiers of good governance, democracy including holding free and fair elections, and enthronement of the rule of law are expanding everywhere, especially in Africa.



7. Our faith in democracy remains firm and unshaken. Our regional organisation ECOWAS came together to uphold democratic principles in The Gambia – as we had done previously in Cote D’Ivoire.





8. Through our individual national efforts, state institutions are being strengthened to promote accountability, and to combat corruption and asset recovery. These can only be achieved through the international community cooperating and providing critical assistance and material support. We shall also cooperate in addressing the growing transnational crimes such as forced labour, modern day slavery, human trafficking and cybercrime.

Mr. President,



9. These cooperative efforts should be sustained. We must collectively devise strategies and mobilise the required responses to stop fleeing ISIS fighters from mutating and infiltrating into the Sahel and the Lake Chad Basin, where there are insufficient resources and response capacity is weak.

10. This will require strong UN cooperation with regional organisations, such as the African Union, in conflict prevention and management. The UN should continue to take primary leadership of the maintenance of international peace and security by providing, in a predictable and sustainable manner, adequate funding and other enablers to regional initiatives and peacekeeping operations authorized by the Security Council.

Mr. President,



11. New conflicts should not make us lose focus on ongoing unresolved old conflicts. For example, several UN Security Council Resolutions from 1967 on the Middle East crisis remain unimplemented. Meanwhile, the suffering of the Palestinian people and the blockade of Gaza continue.



12. Additionally, we are now confronted by the desperate human rights and humanitarian situations in Yemen and most tragically in the Rakhine State of Myanmar. The Myanmar crisis is very reminiscent of what happened in Bosnia in 1995 and in Rwanda in 1994.



13. The international community cannot remain silent and not condemn the horrendous suffering caused by what, from all indications is a state-backed programme of brutal depopulation of the Rohingya inhabited areas in Myanmar on the bases of ethnicity and religion. We fully endorse the call by the Secretary-General on the Government of Myanmar to order a halt to the ongoing ethnic cleansing and ensure the safe return of the displaced Rohingya to their homes in safety and dignity.



14. In all these crises, the primary victims are the people, the most vulnerable being women and children. That is why the theme of this session: Focusing on People: Striving for Peace and Decent Life for All on a Sustainable Planet” is most apposite.



15. While the international community grapples to resolve these conflicts, we must be mindful and focus on the widening inequalities within societies, and the gap between the rich and the poor nations. These inequalities and gaps are part of the underlying root causes of competition for resources, frustration and anger leading to spiraling instability.



16. The most pressing threat to international peace and security today is the accelerated nuclear weapons development programme by North Korea. Since the Cuban missile crisis of 1962, we have never come so close to the threat of nuclear war as we have now.



17. All necessary pressure and diplomatic efforts must be brought to bear on North Korea to accept peaceful resolution of the crisis. As Hiroshima and Nagasaki painfully remind us, if we fail, the catastrophic and devastating human loss and environmental degradation cannot be imagined.



Mr. President,



18. Nigeria proposes a strong UN delegation to urgently engage the North Korean Leader. The delegation, led by the Security Council, should include members from all the regions.



19. The crisis in the Korean peninsula underscores the urgency for all member states, guided by the spirit of enthroning a safer and more peaceful world, to ratify without delay the Treaty prohibiting nuclear weapons, which will be open for signature here tomorrow.



Mr. President,



20. I end my remarks by reiterating Nigeria’s abiding commitment to the foundational principles and goals of the United Nations. Since our admission as a member state in 1960, we have always participated in all efforts to bring about global peace, security and development. Nigeria will continue to support the UN in all its efforts, including the attainment of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

I thank you.





I thought they said IPOB is coming to stone him

useless speech. 25 Likes 4 Shares

If there is any stuff called `hypocrisy', this speech is an epitome...



If there is any place called `hell', then I am sure of one candidate to go over there...



The continual existence of this hardened hypocrite and doomed soul is the reason why I keep on questioning the existence of God. But God exists and he exists in his own time and space and not in our own time and space...He will act in due time.





Today it is Igbos, Ipobs and Abians...

Tommorrow it will be you...



I am Igbo by default and dubbed `Nigerian' by British setting...one day God will surely reset my current setting 54 Likes 7 Shares

Best speech God bless PMB God bless Nigeria

Hypocrisy at its finest. Hypocrisy walking on two feet. Bold and infectious. He mentioned respect for Democratic values! What a world we live in. What a world! Humans can be many things and not know it.



I watched that speech and was marvelled at the nature of human beings. Everything he said in that speech made sense. Everything. What I couldn't understand is how when it comes to his own country none of those thoughts are shown.



Dude mentioned a negotiation with North Korea. Sending a team of UN delegates to go discuss the issue to calm Kim. I couldn't understand how the same person who suggested such a great idea couldn't apply same in his home country.



Dude also mentioned Gaza and the possibility of a Palestine state. That was a great idea and what every rational mind will suggest but in his own country, such idea is not even negotiable. You are shot by Zombies when you do so.



He also called for an eye into the Rohinga killings going on in Myanmar(he should work on his pronunciation of the name) and a call for calm. This is a man who ordered some weak men(soldiers if you like) to go shoot up peace.



The speech showed that when it comes to Nigerian matters, intellectual insufficiency is not entirely his problem. His problem is utter hypocrisy. The reasons he is proposing for peace in Myanmar and Gaza is simply because Muslims are affected.



There's no way you can spot any other reason. That's a shame. Everything he said made sense but the vessel through which it came out is rusty. If you know what is good for the world why not begin from your home? 40 Likes 7 Shares

The guy was just beating around the bush

He was just talking about hurricane irma and isis in the middle east...wen flood wan lavish benue

The person that prepared that speech for him is also a dullard....He didn't even say much

The aljazeera correspondent said he didn't focus on the problem in Nigeria 38 Likes 5 Shares



13. The international community cannot remain silent and not condemn the horrendous suffering caused by what, from all indications is a state-backed programme of brutal depopulation of the Rohingya inhabited areas in Myanmar on the bases of ethnicity and religion. We fully endorse the call by the Secretary-General on the Government of Myanmar to order a halt to the ongoing ethnic cleansing and ensure the safe return of the displaced Rohingya to their homes in safety and dignity.











Mr President



"A Man whose House is on Fire; does not go about pursuing Rats" -Narldon, 1847



Permit Me to ask;



What Efforts have been put in place to control:



-Boko Haram Menace in the North



-Fulani Herdsmen all over the Country



-The Marginalization of Igbos



-The Change from Democracy to Autocracy



-Flooding in Benue State and other parts of the Country



-The Internally Displaced Persons in the North-East



-The Ban on Freedom of Speech



-The impending Genocide that has overhauled Abia State



-The incessant Oil Pollution and Pipeline vandalism in the South



-The Religious Division between the Muslims and Christians





Mr President, Let's tell ourselves the Truth...





Victornezzar:

The guy was just beating around the bush

He was just talking about hurricane irma and isis in the middle east...wen flood wan lavish benue

The person that prepared that speech for him is also a dullard....He didn't even say much

Sai baba!!! Very intelligent and straight to the points speech...... 7 Likes

This man is innocent. May GOD bless you sir. Some stoopid eediots were constituting nusiance today saying they are protesting at UN. People who have nothing to offer other than living in the US too are clamoring for Biafra.



The world can see you are innocent sir. 11 Likes 1 Share

All this peace move after invading Kanu home by Northern lead Soldier just hope Kanu and parents are still alive. 4 Likes 1 Share

Hope they interpreted it into English for the English speaking people again? I never hear or understand wetin Buhari dey always talk before. 4 Likes 2 Shares

DonMaxxy:

If there is any stuff called `hypocrisy', this speech is an epitome...



If there is any place called `hell', then I am sure of one candidate to go over there...



The continual existence of this hardened hypocrite and doomed soul is the reason why I keep on questioning the existence of God. But God exists and he exists in his own time and space and not in our own time and space...He will act in due time.



Today it is Igbos, Ipobs and Abians...

Tommorrow it will be you...



I am Igbo by default and dubbed `Nigerian' by British setting...one day God will surely reset my current setting

Additionally, we are now confronted by the desperate human rights and humanitarian situations in Yemen and most tragically in the Rakhine State of Myanmar. The Myanmar crisis is

very reminiscent of what happened in Bosnia in 1995 and in Rwanda in 1994.



The international community cannot remain silent and not condemn the horrendous suffering caused by what, from all indications is a state-backed programme of brutal depopulation of the Rohingya inhabited areas in Myanmar on the bases of ethnicity and religion. We fully endorse the call by the Secretary-General on the

Government of Myanmar to order a halt to the ongoing ethnic cleansing and ensure the safe return of the displaced Rohingya to their homes in

safety and dignity.







A hypocrite is the kind of politician who would

cut down a precious redwood tree, then mount the stump as a podium and make a speech for conservation.

Oga practice what you preach A hypocrite is the kind of politician who wouldcut down a precious redwood tree, then mount the stump as a podium and make a speech for conservation.Oga practice what you preach 4 Likes

Immediately this speech was delivered, I was the first to post and Mynd44 had the guts to block it saying it's fake news.

I wonder what he'll say now

I wonder what he'll say now Immediately this speech was delivered, I was the first to post and Mynd44 had the guts to block it saying it's fake news.I wonder what he'll say now 1 Like

written for him by liar muhhamad.



The slow dullard is even talking about dialogue whereas he sent python to dance in his home country.



mumu dullard 6 Likes

Good speech. A little surprised he didn't use the platform to further reiterate the need for Nigeria to be made a permanent member of the security council in a restructured United nations.



The president also need to stop his hostility towards Isreal. He should leave Isreal and Palestine to settle their differences whenever they are ready. His annual agitation in support of Palestine is unnecessary.



I like his proposal as regards the North Korea nuclear issue and his call for an end to the genocide being perpetrated in Myanmar against the Rohingya. 3 Likes 1 Share

