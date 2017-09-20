₦airaland Forum

"IPOB Crisis Bigger Than Boko Haram" - Kashim Shettima by sarrki(m): 2:43am
The Indigenous People of Biafra IPOB separatist crisis being spearheaded by Nnamdi Kanu is bigger than the activities of the deadly terrorist group Boko Haram, Borno State Governor Kashim Shettima has said.

No fewer than 20, 000 people are believed to have been killed by Boko Haram since the Islamist sect started its attacks in Borno, Yobe and Adamawa states, especially and partly in Abuja and some other parts of the country about eight years ago.

Thousands of others have been maimed by the sect that was also responsible for the infamous abduction of 276 Chibok schoolgirls in April, 2014. More than 100 of the girls are still in the sect’s custody.



Thousands of others abducted by the sect remain unaccounted for.

Speaking in Owerri on Monday night during a meeting with Imo State Governor Rochas Okorocha, when he led a truce team of North’s governors to the state, Shettima said the threats posed by the Nnamdi Kanu-led secessionist IPOB to the nation’s survival are far bigger than those posed by Boko Haram.

He said it was for this reason that he had to leave the killings going on in his state behind to join Governor Aminu Tambuwal (Sokoto) Simon Lalong (Platueau) Aminu Bello Masari (Katsina) and Abubakar Atiku Bagudu (Kebbi), on visits to Abia, Rivers and Imo, seeking peace.

“Only this morning, 25 people were killed in my state via explosions carried out by three suicide bombers, but I have to be on this mission because of what it means to the nation,” he said.

He noted that the huge population of Nigeria makes it imperative to avoid anything that could lead to war among its tribal groups, wondering which country would have the capacity to accommodate Nigerian refugees in the event of another civil war.

He said: “What we wanted to forestall actually was a mass movement of Nigerians from one part of the country to another. It was a very dangerous signal.


http://thenationonlineng.net/ipob-crisis-bigger-boko-haram/

Re: "IPOB Crisis Bigger Than Boko Haram" - Kashim Shettima by madridguy(m): 2:46am
To me no one is bigger but they are both terrorists group.

Re: "IPOB Crisis Bigger Than Boko Haram" - Kashim Shettima by sarrki(m): 3:09am
I don't even know what to say right now

Re: "IPOB Crisis Bigger Than Boko Haram" - Kashim Shettima by faceURfront(m): 3:14am
Very sttupiid comment from a sitting governor whose state has suffered the most from the BH menace and is still suffering by the way.

In a bid to quantify the effect of the potential magnitude of the IPOB crisis does not mean he should be insensitive about the BH crisis.

Re: "IPOB Crisis Bigger Than Boko Haram" - Kashim Shettima by Desyner: 3:18am
Stupid excuse from a parasitic born-to-rule and milk adult.
So without the NA releasing a casualty figure in its onslaught against IPOBs this parasite was able to put a figure on IPOB casualty and prioritize it above BH. I guess BH has stopped targetting Muslims so they aren't as 'devastating' as before.

Re: "IPOB Crisis Bigger Than Boko Haram" - Kashim Shettima by Nogodye(m): 3:22am
How can you be compare BH with IPOB...IPOB is nothing and we will treat them like that.

Re: "IPOB Crisis Bigger Than Boko Haram" - Kashim Shettima by Desyner: 3:25am
sarrki:

“Only this morning, 25 people were killed in my state via explosions carried out by three suicide bombers, but I have to be on this mission because of what it means to the nation,” he said.

He noted that the huge population of Nigeria makes it imperative to avoid anything that could lead to war among its tribal groups, wondering which country would have the capacity to accommodate Nigerian refugees in the event of another civil war.


So if Nigeria is too big for a war and some persons want out wouldn't it be wise to allow a peaceful breakup? Instead they forcefully keep people in it against their will and expect violence-inspired peace.

Re: "IPOB Crisis Bigger Than Boko Haram" - Kashim Shettima by Vutseck(m): 3:49am
sarrki:
I don't even know what to say right now


You don't need to say anything positive for the progress of the country

your employers would asses your post on naira land to see if you are doing what you are asked to do,


except you want to risk your job..sabotage the South against the north
.

Re: "IPOB Crisis Bigger Than Boko Haram" - Kashim Shettima by TheCabal: 3:56am
sarrki:
the Nnamdi Kanu-led secessionist IPOB to the nation’s survival are far bigger than those posed by Boko Haram.

IPOB will spend the rest of its life convincing the world they are not terrorist.

Re: "IPOB Crisis Bigger Than Boko Haram" - Kashim Shettima by ipobarecriminals: 4:37am
wink wink grin cool grin cheesy wink cool Ipobs militia TERRORISTS. are confused lots.Where are. the BSS clowns?.

Re: "IPOB Crisis Bigger Than Boko Haram" - Kashim Shettima by MediumStout(m): 5:09am
sad
Re: "IPOB Crisis Bigger Than Boko Haram" - Kashim Shettima by dunkem21(m): 5:26am
Vutseck:


You don't need to say anything positive for the progress of the country

your employers would asses your post on naira land to see if you are doing what you are asked to do,


except you want to risk your job..sabotage the South against the north
.

Exactly.. One day, God will assess his post on NL cool

Re: "IPOB Crisis Bigger Than Boko Haram" - Kashim Shettima by DaVinChiSam(m): 5:52am
When these old men eat kunu and drink tuwo they begin to spew trash

Re: "IPOB Crisis Bigger Than Boko Haram" - Kashim Shettima by Atiku2019: 5:55am
shocked
Re: "IPOB Crisis Bigger Than Boko Haram" - Kashim Shettima by sarrki(m): 5:57am
dunkem21:


Exactly.. One day, God will assess his post on NL cool

God is not a man
Re: "IPOB Crisis Bigger Than Boko Haram" - Kashim Shettima by dunkem21(m): 6:00am
sarrki:


God is not a man


Yet he assessed pharaoh.

Re: "IPOB Crisis Bigger Than Boko Haram" - Kashim Shettima by Omeokachie: 6:11am
It is a big threat and yet you supported and backed up the quit notice issuing arewa youth using the instruments of government?

Re: "IPOB Crisis Bigger Than Boko Haram" - Kashim Shettima by 9japrof(m): 6:14am
These northerners are jokes.... IPOB crisis bigger than boko Haram, looks like the mofos forget took easily.

Bokoharam onslaught on Maiduguri 2011 comes to mind, which was bigger crisis?

Re: "IPOB Crisis Bigger Than Boko Haram" - Kashim Shettima by attackgat: 6:19am
Shettima said that Boko Haram killed 22 people. Can he point to anyone IPOB killed?

Re: "IPOB Crisis Bigger Than Boko Haram" - Kashim Shettima by giftq: 6:23am
Shettima needs to resign due to his crass incompetence

Re: "IPOB Crisis Bigger Than Boko Haram" - Kashim Shettima by EnEnPeecee: 6:59am
useless slow fool with his useless lips that drip saliva when talking.

Again this man is the most useless governor in africa

Re: "IPOB Crisis Bigger Than Boko Haram" - Kashim Shettima by freeze001(f): 7:05am
sarrki:
I don't even know what to say right now


You will not and can never know!

Re: "IPOB Crisis Bigger Than Boko Haram" - Kashim Shettima by Ngokafor(f): 7:11am
Northerners and their morbid fear of seperation from the South has no part two..inspite of claims of 'feeding' the whole world..but themselves apparantly undecided


Anyway,Very insane comments by a social misfit...The funny thing is that his comment echoes the mindset of the ingrates on nairaland and beyond (especially from the north and SW)supporting the Fg and NA show of shame and disastrous exploits in the SE..They are all as diabolical as they come..make no mistake about it.

It is only in a useless country one will find large number of people like this shettima clown who believes that a World renowed terrorists homicidal group like boko-haram is less dangerous than a group like IPOB agitating for a seperate country and have killed no one..


A shitty country indeed..little wonder this country is retrogressing rapidly and a butt of joke in the commitee of nations..

Re: "IPOB Crisis Bigger Than Boko Haram" - Kashim Shettima by fatymore(f): 7:13am
If I start to talk now.. They will say I hate hausa. And one person would report me to mod for ban... Why do This people think like this. Does agitation for freedom same thing with destruction...Just that Dilector isn't diplomatic these days..
I love hausa guys sha.. They are cute and caring undecided
Re: "IPOB Crisis Bigger Than Boko Haram" - Kashim Shettima by NnaaMenn: 7:14am
grin grin. Because they know what the Igbos are capable of. Many who experienced it before swore never to witness it again. That is why anything about Igbos gives all of them nightmares.

See the way they're sending all their army and airforce to the East. You would almost think the war has started already
Re: "IPOB Crisis Bigger Than Boko Haram" - Kashim Shettima by anitapreeti(f): 7:15am
This is ridiculous.....
Re: "IPOB Crisis Bigger Than Boko Haram" - Kashim Shettima by Paperwhite(m): 7:18am
No wonder Nigeria is where It's today and the north remains the most backward region despite having being in power for a long time.Stupid fools ruling over stark illiterate and zombies.

Re: "IPOB Crisis Bigger Than Boko Haram" - Kashim Shettima by freeze001(f): 7:19am
Someone left state sponsored murder and mayhem in his home to come and talk rubbish elsewhere. Am o surprised? Of course not! That is the demonic mindset they bring to bear everywhere.

The grim reaper is really taking his time while there so many idiots ripe for harvest such as ds mistake of a governor and his ilk.

Re: "IPOB Crisis Bigger Than Boko Haram" - Kashim Shettima by navada99: 7:20am
fatymore:
If I start to talk now.. They will say I hate hausa. And one person would report me to mod for ban... Why do This people think like this. Does agitation for freedom same thing with destruction...Just that Dilector isn't diplomatic these days..
I love hausa guys sha.. They are cute and caring undecided

Re: "IPOB Crisis Bigger Than Boko Haram" - Kashim Shettima by Kokolet11: 7:21am
mumu people everywhere,IPOB giving some people sleepless night

Re: "IPOB Crisis Bigger Than Boko Haram" - Kashim Shettima by fatymore(f): 7:25am
navada99:


menini grin

