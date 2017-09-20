Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / "IPOB Crisis Bigger Than Boko Haram" - Kashim Shettima (7662 Views)

Governor Kashim Shettima Harvests Cucumbers From His Farm (Photos) / My Wife Went As Far Being Ready To Die With Me In 2014 - Gov Kashim Shettima / Why Islamic Scholars Are Silent On Boko Haram, By Governor Kashim Shettima (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

The Indigenous People of Biafra IPOB separatist crisis being spearheaded by Nnamdi Kanu is bigger than the activities of the deadly terrorist group Boko Haram, Borno State Governor Kashim Shettima has said.



No fewer than 20, 000 people are believed to have been killed by Boko Haram since the Islamist sect started its attacks in Borno, Yobe and Adamawa states, especially and partly in Abuja and some other parts of the country about eight years ago.



Thousands of others have been maimed by the sect that was also responsible for the infamous abduction of 276 Chibok schoolgirls in April, 2014. More than 100 of the girls are still in the sect’s custody.







Thousands of others abducted by the sect remain unaccounted for.



Speaking in Owerri on Monday night during a meeting with Imo State Governor Rochas Okorocha, when he led a truce team of North’s governors to the state, Shettima said the threats posed by the Nnamdi Kanu-led secessionist IPOB to the nation’s survival are far bigger than those posed by Boko Haram.



He said it was for this reason that he had to leave the killings going on in his state behind to join Governor Aminu Tambuwal (Sokoto) Simon Lalong (Platueau) Aminu Bello Masari (Katsina) and Abubakar Atiku Bagudu (Kebbi), on visits to Abia, Rivers and Imo, seeking peace.



“Only this morning, 25 people were killed in my state via explosions carried out by three suicide bombers, but I have to be on this mission because of what it means to the nation,” he said.



He noted that the huge population of Nigeria makes it imperative to avoid anything that could lead to war among its tribal groups, wondering which country would have the capacity to accommodate Nigerian refugees in the event of another civil war.



He said: “What we wanted to forestall actually was a mass movement of Nigerians from one part of the country to another. It was a very dangerous signal.



http://thenationonlineng.net/ipob-crisis-bigger-boko-haram/ 3 Likes 5 Shares

To me no one is bigger but they are both terrorists group. 7 Likes 2 Shares

I don't even know what to say right now 1 Like

Very sttupiid comment from a sitting governor whose state has suffered the most from the BH menace and is still suffering by the way.



In a bid to quantify the effect of the potential magnitude of the IPOB crisis does not mean he should be insensitive about the BH crisis. 66 Likes 4 Shares

Stupid excuse from a parasitic born-to-rule and milk adult.

So without the NA releasing a casualty figure in its onslaught against IPOBs this parasite was able to put a figure on IPOB casualty and prioritize it above BH. I guess BH has stopped targetting Muslims so they aren't as 'devastating' as before. 37 Likes 2 Shares

How can you be compare BH with IPOB...IPOB is nothing and we will treat them like that. 3 Likes 1 Share

sarrki:



“Only this morning, 25 people were killed in my state via explosions carried out by three suicide bombers, but I have to be on this mission because of what it means to the nation,” he said.



He noted that the huge population of Nigeria makes it imperative to avoid anything that could lead to war among its tribal groups, wondering which country would have the capacity to accommodate Nigerian refugees in the event of another civil war.





So if Nigeria is too big for a war and some persons want out wouldn't it be wise to allow a peaceful breakup? Instead they forcefully keep people in it against their will and expect violence-inspired peace. So if Nigeria is too big for a war and some persons want out wouldn't it be wise to allow a peaceful breakup? Instead they forcefully keep people in it against their will and expect violence-inspired peace. 34 Likes 2 Shares

sarrki:

I don't even know what to say right now





You don't need to say anything positive for the progress of the country



your employers would asses your post on naira land to see if you are doing what you are asked to do,





except you want to risk your job..sabotage the South against the north

. You don't need to say anything positive for the progress of the countryyour employers would asses your post on naira land to see if you are doing what you are asked to do,except you want to risk your job..sabotage the South against the north 46 Likes 3 Shares

sarrki:

the Nnamdi Kanu-led secessionist IPOB to the nation’s survival are far bigger than those posed by Boko Haram.

IPOB will spend the rest of its life convincing the world they are not terrorist.

5 Likes

Ipobs militia TERRORISTS. are confused lots.Where are. the BSS clowns?. Ipobs militia TERRORISTS. are confused lots.Where are. the BSS clowns?. 4 Likes

Vutseck:





You don't need to say anything positive for the progress of the country



your employers would asses your post on naira land to see if you are doing what you are asked to do,





except you want to risk your job..sabotage the South against the north

.

Exactly.. One day, God will assess his post on NL Exactly.. One day, God will assess his post on NL 7 Likes

When these old men eat kunu and drink tuwo they begin to spew trash 3 Likes

dunkem21:





Exactly.. One day, God will assess his post on NL

God is not a man God is not a man

sarrki:





God is not a man





Yet he assessed pharaoh. Yet he assessed pharaoh. 1 Like

It is a big threat and yet you supported and backed up the quit notice issuing arewa youth using the instruments of government? 3 Likes

These northerners are jokes.... IPOB crisis bigger than boko Haram, looks like the mofos forget took easily.



Bokoharam onslaught on Maiduguri 2011 comes to mind, which was bigger crisis? 7 Likes

Shettima said that Boko Haram killed 22 people. Can he point to anyone IPOB killed? 16 Likes 1 Share

Shettima needs to resign due to his crass incompetence 4 Likes

useless slow fool with his useless lips that drip saliva when talking.



Again this man is the most useless governor in africa 8 Likes 1 Share

sarrki:

I don't even know what to say right now





You will not and can never know! You will not and can never know! 3 Likes







Anyway,Very insane comments by a social misfit...The funny thing is that his comment echoes the mindset of the ingrates on nairaland and beyond (especially from the north and SW)supporting the Fg and NA show of shame and disastrous exploits in the SE..They are all as diabolical as they come..make no mistake about it.



It is only in a useless country one will find large number of people like this shettima clown who believes that a World renowed terrorists homicidal group like boko-haram is less dangerous than a group like IPOB agitating for a seperate country and have killed no one..





A shitty country indeed..little wonder this country is retrogressing rapidly and a butt of joke in the commitee of nations.. Northerners and their morbid fear of seperation from the South has no part two..inspite of claims of 'feeding' the whole world..but themselves apparantlyAnyway,Very insane comments by a social misfit...The funny thing is that his comment echoes the mindset of the ingrates on nairaland and beyond (especially from the north and SW)supporting the Fg and NA show of shame and disastrous exploits in the SE..They are all as diabolical as they come..make no mistake about it.It is only in a useless country one will find large number of people like this shettima clown who believes that a World renowed terrorists homicidal group like boko-haram is less dangerous than a group like IPOB agitating for a seperate country and have killed no one..A shitty country indeed..little wonder this country is retrogressing rapidly and a butt of joke in the commitee of nations.. 15 Likes



I love hausa guys sha.. They are cute and caring If I start to talk now.. They will say I hate hausa. And one person would report me to mod for ban... Why do This people think like this. Does agitation for freedom same thing with destruction...Just that Dilector isn't diplomatic these days..I love hausa guys sha.. They are cute and caring

. Because they know what the Igbos are capable of. Many who experienced it before swore never to witness it again. That is why anything about Igbos gives all of them nightmares.



See the way they're sending all their army and airforce to the East. You would almost think the war has started already . Because they know what the Igbos are capable of. Many who experienced it before swore never to witness it again. That is why anything about Igbos gives all of them nightmares.See the way they're sending all their army and airforce to the East. You would almost think the war has started already

This is ridiculous.....

No wonder Nigeria is where It's today and the north remains the most backward region despite having being in power for a long time.Stupid fools ruling over stark illiterate and zombies. 3 Likes

Someone left state sponsored murder and mayhem in his home to come and talk rubbish elsewhere. Am o surprised? Of course not! That is the demonic mindset they bring to bear everywhere.



The grim reaper is really taking his time while there so many idiots ripe for harvest such as ds mistake of a governor and his ilk. 7 Likes

fatymore:

If I start to talk now.. They will say I hate hausa. And one person would report me to mod for ban... Why do This people think like this. Does agitation for freedom same thing with destruction...Just that Dilector isn't diplomatic these days..

I love hausa guys sha.. They are cute and caring

mumu people everywhere,IPOB giving some people sleepless night 6 Likes