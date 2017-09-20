Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Rochas Okorocha Splashes 5.5m To Igboist Facebook Group, Still Owes Salaries (5208 Views)

Buhari Poses With Rochas Okorocha In Aso Rock (photos) / Okorocha Splashes N1m On A Pure Water Seller & Girl Whose Parents Are Jobless / Recession:okorocha Splashes N1.2billion On Imo Pensioners (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





This has come on the heels of intense suffering for the state workers and pensioners who are been owed backlogs of salaries and areas



Announcing this news on her Facebook page, Maria Ude Nwachi (Nwanyi) Afikpo who is a legislator at the Ebonyi State House of Assembly and also an Admin of that group in her page













Several members of the group







Nairalanders what is your take on this about this?



SOURCE In celebration of his 55th Birthday, the Governor of Imo state owelle Rochas Anayo Okorocha has splashed 5.5 million naira to a facebook group which will be dispersed through various contestThis has come on the heels of intense suffering for the state workers and pensioners who are been owed backlogs of salaries and areasAnnouncing this news on her Facebook page, Maria Ude Nwachi (Nwanyi) Afikpo who is a legislator at the Ebonyi State House of Assembly and also an Admin of that group in her page Maria Ude Nwachi (Nwanyi) Afikpo was of high praises to the GovernorSeveral members of the group igboist showed their displeasure citing the fact the governor has refused to pay his workers and still had the effrontery to splash such huge sum to a group which has no economic benefit to his state.Nairalanders what is your take on this about this?

hehe, busted!

A

"When I remember Mbakwe,water running down my eyes,

Ayeeeee,ayeeeeee,water running down my eyes



When I remember Okpara,water running down my eyes,

Ayeeeee,ayeeeee,water running down me eyes



When I remember zik,water running down my eyes,

Ayeeee,ayeeeee,water running down my eyes."



"One of the saddest lessons of history is this: If we’ve been bamboozled long enough, we tend to reject any evidence of the bamboozle. We’re no longer interested in finding out the truth. The bamboozle has captured us. It’s simply too painful to acknowledge, even to ourselves, that we’ve been taken. Once you give a charlatan power over you, you almost never get it back." (C.S)





"................visiting the iniquity of the fathers on the children, on the third and the fourth generations of those who hate me." (Exodus 20:5b)



Tears of those workers will always haunt you,trust God. 2 Likes

That is how foolish a thug and 419 who claims to be a governor can be.



It is all about politics and maintaining the status quo.



Yahoo Yahoo leaders. 8 Likes 1 Share

Rochas himself

And some people will go and join the Facebook group 1 Like

bb

OTONDO, Always making headlines for the wrong reasons.

Issorite

Aturu Hausa

i hav and will continue saying dis, dis okoroawusa is a 419, he won't stop til he achieve his mission in Imo state

all this na camp....... .

Indeed Imo is finished under this man, may God help my people.



Visionless mumu! This one na human beignVisionless mumu!

T







________________________________



Earn free Bitcoins by completing tasks on websites, the concept is that you visit the site and get some amounts of Bitcoins.. PS the site is verified by COMODO see for yourself......



https://freebitco.in/?r=7609728 Ok oo________________________________Earn free Bitcoins by completing tasks on websites, the concept is that you visit the site and get some amounts of Bitcoins.. PS the site is verified by COMODO see for yourself......

jst anoda case ov misplaced priorities jst anoda case ov misplaced priorities

owelle is just Ewu Hausa.....

















am i right or rights

Wc kind group b that. Wc kind governor b this

Hmmm



In celebration of his 55th Birthday, the Governor of Imo state owelle Rochas Anayo Okorocha has splashed 5.5 million naira to a facebook group which will be dispersed through various contest.

So you guys don't catch the drift? Okorocha is a very "wise" man, 5.5million to celebrate 55th birthday. Next year it will be 5.6 million. Apc dey use us play for this country. 1 Like

Their governor, their vote, their 2ND term palava tooo

So What? Am Begginning To Suspect A Conspiracy Against Rochas Okorocha Ahead Of The 2023 General Elections. But Let Me Shock You All.

'If' The Flagbearer For The Presidential Election In The South Has To Be From The SE.

Then Rochas Okorocha Would Definitely Succeede Leadership. Why?



1. There Is Distrust Between Igbos And Other Ethnic Groups Due To Their Importunate Call For Succession. Thus, Rochas Comes To Mind.



2 Rochas Is A Muslim And An Igbo Man;

Thus The North Will Have To Produce A Vice President. Preferrably From Middle Belt (A Predominantly Christian Region). It Means They, "Middle Beltans" Will Give Him Their Total Support



3. If The Continued Call For Succession By Ipob Further Strengthens The Alliance Between Yorubas/ Hausas Till 2023, Rochas Okorocha Will Definitely Ganer Huge Conciliations From The SW.



4. Okorocha Would Be The Flagbearer Of APC, Which Will See Him Winning States Like Edo And Imo.



5. Nnamdi Kanu "Mumu Never Do". He Will Keep On Spewing Trash Till 2023.

What is all of you consignment there

Some people are just unnecessarily bitter. As far as it has not been proven that the 5.5 million was taken from the pocket of Imo state, i don't think people should castigate the move unnecessaily. I for one, i'm not a pro Rochas person but i don't see anything wrong with what he has done and why take it out on Maria Udechi (Nwanyi Afikpo)? Her own is just to distribute goodwill given to her by politicians and busness men. People such as Orji Uzor Kalu and that governorship candidate in Abia state did it in the past.



It's funny that the same people castigating the move will be the first to land on Ndigbo page to see what they can get. The Hunger is real. 1 Like

Johngla:

A

You dull sha, you dey find FTC when your mate they comment better. Really busted You dull sha, you dey find FTC when your mate they comment better. Really busted