Obituary Of Borno Corper, Kenechukwu Ejike Kennedy As Corpse Leaves For Enugu by Callmedondee(m): 8:39am
The body of the Batch B stream 1 NYSC Corp member Kenechukwu Ejike Kennedy departed for his home land Enugu from University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital mortuary Borno State this morning.

Friends and fellow Corp members pay him the last respect at the entrance of the mortuary before his Corps leave for his home town.

R.I.P Obama

But my observation:

Where is this country going to? Imagine how can somebody who died in the cause of serving his nation be convey by road from Borno State to Enugu state?

What a pity...


Re: Obituary Of Borno Corper, Kenechukwu Ejike Kennedy As Corpse Leaves For Enugu by buikem2: 11:52am
I know your pain but you don't except the government to charter plane for him to carry him to Enugu coz he was serving the country.

Comme ça tu demande trop des choses.

May his soul and the soul of all the faithful departed through the mercy of God rest in peace. Amen. Will remember him at Holy Mass.

Re: Obituary Of Borno Corper, Kenechukwu Ejike Kennedy As Corpse Leaves For Enugu by MasterKim: 11:53am
Chai
Re: Obituary Of Borno Corper, Kenechukwu Ejike Kennedy As Corpse Leaves For Enugu by Unbreakable007: 11:53am
Corper shun RIP
Re: Obituary Of Borno Corper, Kenechukwu Ejike Kennedy As Corpse Leaves For Enugu by Oluwaseyi00(m): 11:54am
Re: Obituary Of Borno Corper, Kenechukwu Ejike Kennedy As Corpse Leaves For Enugu by ocshap: 11:54am
go well my dear
Re: Obituary Of Borno Corper, Kenechukwu Ejike Kennedy As Corpse Leaves For Enugu by okerekeikpo: 11:54am
RIP nwanne
Re: Obituary Of Borno Corper, Kenechukwu Ejike Kennedy As Corpse Leaves For Enugu by AreaFada2: 11:54am
RIP
Re: Obituary Of Borno Corper, Kenechukwu Ejike Kennedy As Corpse Leaves For Enugu by serenityaliyu(m): 11:55am
safe journey corpse.
Re: Obituary Of Borno Corper, Kenechukwu Ejike Kennedy As Corpse Leaves For Enugu by RedAlert08(m): 11:55am
What was he doing in Borno in the first place? May his soul rest in peace.

Re: Obituary Of Borno Corper, Kenechukwu Ejike Kennedy As Corpse Leaves For Enugu by defemie(m): 11:55am
So sad, rest in peace
Re: Obituary Of Borno Corper, Kenechukwu Ejike Kennedy As Corpse Leaves For Enugu by Eeroh95(m): 11:56am
seriously? undecided undecided

Re: Obituary Of Borno Corper, Kenechukwu Ejike Kennedy As Corpse Leaves For Enugu by fran6co(m): 11:56am
RIP
Re: Obituary Of Borno Corper, Kenechukwu Ejike Kennedy As Corpse Leaves For Enugu by besticality: 11:56am
R I p
Re: Obituary Of Borno Corper, Kenechukwu Ejike Kennedy As Corpse Leaves For Enugu by DjAndroid: 11:56am
A reminder to all of us. It's inevitable. Are you prepared?

Re: Obituary Of Borno Corper, Kenechukwu Ejike Kennedy As Corpse Leaves For Enugu by Younggod1(m): 11:56am
Obianije
Re: Obituary Of Borno Corper, Kenechukwu Ejike Kennedy As Corpse Leaves For Enugu by sotall(m): 11:56am
OK
Re: Obituary Of Borno Corper, Kenechukwu Ejike Kennedy As Corpse Leaves For Enugu by Chrismentor3: 11:56am
Village people self, they no dey tire??
Re: Obituary Of Borno Corper, Kenechukwu Ejike Kennedy As Corpse Leaves For Enugu by EmeeNaka: 11:57am
Government should trace the source of sudden death of corp members from South, who end up dying in the North in the line of National service.

Re: Obituary Of Borno Corper, Kenechukwu Ejike Kennedy As Corpse Leaves For Enugu by SamuelAnyawu(m): 11:58am
Valar Morghulis cry

Re: Obituary Of Borno Corper, Kenechukwu Ejike Kennedy As Corpse Leaves For Enugu by asatemple(f): 11:58am
Rest in peace my dear, God love you most
Re: Obituary Of Borno Corper, Kenechukwu Ejike Kennedy As Corpse Leaves For Enugu by sweetsih: 11:59am
RIP
Re: Obituary Of Borno Corper, Kenechukwu Ejike Kennedy As Corpse Leaves For Enugu by Judolisco(m): 11:59am
tytope:
..3rd to comment grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin
why angry rip to d dead
Re: Obituary Of Borno Corper, Kenechukwu Ejike Kennedy As Corpse Leaves For Enugu by easymoment: 11:59am
He was the departmental president during my set. Rest in peace great Esutite

