



Friends and fellow Corp members pay him the last respect at the entrance of the mortuary before his Corps leave for his home town.



R.I.P Obama



But my observation:



Where is this country going to? Imagine how can somebody who died in the cause of serving his nation be convey by road from Borno State to Enugu state?



What a pity...





