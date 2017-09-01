₦airaland Forum

Sylvia Edem Emechete And Her Husband, Chris Pictured by Wobegist: 9:04am

Miss Nigeria 2002, Sylvia Edem-Emechete shared the lovely photos with her husband of 10 years and father of her two daughters, Chris, on her IG page. See more photos below



Source: http://www.wobegist.com/2017/09/ex-miss-nigeria-sylvia-emechete-shares.html?m=1
Re: Sylvia Edem Emechete And Her Husband, Chris Pictured by Kowor(f): 9:20am
Now this is nice, being in the news for the right reason(s).

6 Likes

Re: Sylvia Edem Emechete And Her Husband, Chris Pictured by lekjons(m): 11:25am
Kowor:
Now this is nice, being in the news for the right reason(s).
what right reason?


Because they haven't divorced

3 Likes

Re: Sylvia Edem Emechete And Her Husband, Chris Pictured by Benjom(m): 11:25am
cheesy
Re: Sylvia Edem Emechete And Her Husband, Chris Pictured by bikerboy1(m): 11:25am
grin All these veins for that neck grin grin

6 Likes

Re: Sylvia Edem Emechete And Her Husband, Chris Pictured by CaptainG00D: 11:26am
Nic3 couple
Re: Sylvia Edem Emechete And Her Husband, Chris Pictured by baike: 11:26am
what is the difference between this one and. chidima and the cucumber

1 Like

Re: Sylvia Edem Emechete And Her Husband, Chris Pictured by Abbeyme: 11:26am
I dont know her.

Buh na only one dress she go dey wear...

Let me ask goggle ...

Re: Sylvia Edem Emechete And Her Husband, Chris Pictured by asawanathegreat(m): 11:26am
Eyah what a faded beauty.

3 Likes

Re: Sylvia Edem Emechete And Her Husband, Chris Pictured by 40kobo77: 11:27am
Not bad after 2 kids.

Flat stomach and all. Until i looked at the third picture, and noticed she was not breathing with the way she tied her stomach up, and that made the veins on her throat stand up.

Now breath out after sucking in your stomach for the pictures.

1 Like

Re: Sylvia Edem Emechete And Her Husband, Chris Pictured by Harbeyg09(m): 11:28am
Shó gbé grin
Re: Sylvia Edem Emechete And Her Husband, Chris Pictured by Abudu2000(m): 11:28am
I don't need no fruads ( in Nicki's voice)
Re: Sylvia Edem Emechete And Her Husband, Chris Pictured by Finstar: 11:29am
Hmm.. Looking responsible unlike thEze useless slay queens who haven't even achieve miss isiukwuato undecided
Re: Sylvia Edem Emechete And Her Husband, Chris Pictured by uzoclinton(m): 11:30am
ok
Re: Sylvia Edem Emechete And Her Husband, Chris Pictured by chynagal: 11:33am
ok
Re: Sylvia Edem Emechete And Her Husband, Chris Pictured by HeGeMon(m): 11:33am
All the Most beautiful Girls in Nigeria that Ben Murray Bruce has finish them then pass to Flavour & others.

2 Likes

Re: Sylvia Edem Emechete And Her Husband, Chris Pictured by mccoy47(m): 11:36am
lekjons:
what right reason?


Because they haven't divorced
Yes because they haven't divorced
Re: Sylvia Edem Emechete And Her Husband, Chris Pictured by abbadsinger: 11:36am
Wobegist:

Miss Nigeria 2002, Sylvia Edem-Emechete shared the lovely photos with her husband of 10 years and father of her two daughters, Chris, on her IG page. See more photos below



Source: http://www.wobegist.com/2017/09/ex-miss-nigeria-sylvia-emechete-shares.html?m=1

view more
https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=958262054324741&id=100004228653436
Re: Sylvia Edem Emechete And Her Husband, Chris Pictured by kimbraa(f): 11:36am
40kobo77:
Not bad after 2 kids.

Flat stomach and all. Until i looked at the third picture, and noticed she was not breathing with the way she tied her stomach up, and that made the veins on her throat stand up.

Now breath out after sucking in your stomach for the pictures.
Take a closer look at her collarbone and you'll see the neck veins has nothing to do with her waist belt. The belt is too small going by your assumption.

I think it's due to too much exercise.

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Sylvia Edem Emechete And Her Husband, Chris Pictured by Quickone: 11:37am
nice couple
Re: Sylvia Edem Emechete And Her Husband, Chris Pictured by 40kobo77: 11:37am
kimbraa:
Take a closer look at her collarbone and you'll see the neck veins has nothing to do with her waist belt. The belt is too small going by your assumption.

I think it's due to too much exercise.

Okay kiss

1 Like

Re: Sylvia Edem Emechete And Her Husband, Chris Pictured by Abeos(m): 11:40am
undecided

One reason why girls do the unthinkable to become beauty queens...

Put them in the limelight for rich guys to see.

1 Like

Re: Sylvia Edem Emechete And Her Husband, Chris Pictured by fergie001(m): 11:40am
Remember Eden,won the MBGN,a year after Agbani's Miss World feat.

She came top 6,in an event that was suppose to be held in Nigeria but last min taken to London because some people couldn't see pants and bra,yet do doggie.

Congrats,Edem

1 Like

Re: Sylvia Edem Emechete And Her Husband, Chris Pictured by twilliamx: 11:46am
shocked wow ooooooooooo














Beautiful




are



The



Hills


And



Lake



In the


Background.
Re: Sylvia Edem Emechete And Her Husband, Chris Pictured by Mckandre(m): 11:48am
Was the pics taken in Nigeria
Re: Sylvia Edem Emechete And Her Husband, Chris Pictured by Ishilove: 11:49am
I wonder if that thick goat hair on her head causes her heat...
Re: Sylvia Edem Emechete And Her Husband, Chris Pictured by myk2mic: 11:58am
fergie001:
Remember Eden,won the MBGN,a year after Agbani's Miss World feat.

She came top 6,in an event that was suppose to be held in Nigeria but last min taken to London because some people couldn't see pants and bra,yet do doggie.

Congrats,Edem
You got it wrong, the lady u r referring to was an igbo lady who has a twin brother, she is currently married to a Yoruba guy. But she was very beautiful ,even more beautiful than agbani darego ( my opinion). Can't remember her name.
Re: Sylvia Edem Emechete And Her Husband, Chris Pictured by fergie001(m): 12:01pm
myk2mic:

You got it wrong, the lady u r referring to was an igbo lady who has a twin brother, she is currently married to a Yoruba guy. But she was very beautiful ,even more beautiful than agbani darego ( my opinion). Can't remember her name.
Chinenye Ochuba,
But edem won the Miss Nigeria.

Noted!
Thumbs up,had to hit my head hard

(0) (1) (Reply)

