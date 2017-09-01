Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Sylvia Edem Emechete And Her Husband, Chris Pictured (6726 Views)

Miss Nigeria 2002, Sylvia Edem-Emechete shared the lovely photos with her husband of 10 years and father of her two daughters, Chris, on her IG page. See more photos below







Now this is nice, being in the news for the right reason(s). 6 Likes

Kowor:

Now this is nice, being in the news for the right reason(s). what right reason?





Because they haven't divorced what right reason?Because they haven't divorced 3 Likes

All these veins for that neck All these veins for that neck 6 Likes

Nic3 couple

what is the difference between this one and. chidima and the cucumber 1 Like

I dont know her.



Buh na only one dress she go dey wear...



Let me ask goggle ...

Eyah what a faded beauty. 3 Likes

Not bad after 2 kids.



Flat stomach and all. Until i looked at the third picture, and noticed she was not breathing with the way she tied her stomach up, and that made the veins on her throat stand up.



Now breath out after sucking in your stomach for the pictures. 1 Like

Shó gbé

I don't need no fruads ( in Nicki's voice)

Hmm.. Looking responsible unlike thEze useless slay queens who haven't even achieve miss isiukwuato

All the Most beautiful Girls in Nigeria that Ben Murray Bruce has finish them then pass to Flavour & others. 2 Likes

lekjons:

what right reason?





Because they haven't divorced Yes because they haven't divorced Yes because they haven't divorced

Wobegist:



40kobo77:

Not bad after 2 kids.



Flat stomach and all. Until i looked at the third picture, and noticed she was not breathing with the way she tied her stomach up, and that made the veins on her throat stand up.



Now breath out after sucking in your stomach for the pictures. Take a closer look at her collarbone and you'll see the neck veins has nothing to do with her waist belt. The belt is too small going by your assumption.



I think it's due to too much exercise. Take a closer look at her collarbone and you'll see the neck veins has nothing to do with her waist belt. The belt is too small going by your assumption.I think it's due to too much exercise. 1 Like 1 Share

nice couple

kimbraa:

Take a closer look at her collarbone and you'll see the neck veins has nothing to do with her waist belt. The belt is too small going by your assumption.



I think it's due to too much exercise.

Okay Okay 1 Like





One reason why girls do the unthinkable to become beauty queens...



Put them in the limelight for rich guys to see. One reason why girls do the unthinkable to become beauty queens...Put them in the limelight for rich guys to see. 1 Like

Remember Eden,won the MBGN,a year after Agbani's Miss World feat.



She came top 6,in an event that was suppose to be held in Nigeria but last min taken to London because some people couldn't see pants and bra,yet do doggie.



Congrats,Edem 1 Like

Was the pics taken in Nigeria

I wonder if that thick goat hair on her head causes her heat...

fergie001:

Remember Eden,won the MBGN,a year after Agbani's Miss World feat.



She came top 6,in an event that was suppose to be held in Nigeria but last min taken to London because some people couldn't see pants and bra,yet do doggie.



Congrats,Edem You got it wrong, the lady u r referring to was an igbo lady who has a twin brother, she is currently married to a Yoruba guy. But she was very beautiful ,even more beautiful than agbani darego ( my opinion). Can't remember her name. You got it wrong, the lady u r referring to was an igbo lady who has a twin brother, she is currently married to a Yoruba guy. But she was very beautiful ,even more beautiful than agbani darego ( my opinion). Can't remember her name.