|Sylvia Edem Emechete And Her Husband, Chris Pictured by Wobegist: 9:04am
Miss Nigeria 2002, Sylvia Edem-Emechete shared the lovely photos with her husband of 10 years and father of her two daughters, Chris, on her IG page. See more photos below
Source: http://www.wobegist.com/2017/09/ex-miss-nigeria-sylvia-emechete-shares.html?m=1
|Re: Sylvia Edem Emechete And Her Husband, Chris Pictured by Kowor(f): 9:20am
Now this is nice, being in the news for the right reason(s).
|Re: Sylvia Edem Emechete And Her Husband, Chris Pictured by lekjons(m): 11:25am
Kowor:what right reason?
Because they haven't divorced
|Re: Sylvia Edem Emechete And Her Husband, Chris Pictured by Benjom(m): 11:25am
|Re: Sylvia Edem Emechete And Her Husband, Chris Pictured by bikerboy1(m): 11:25am
All these veins for that neck
|Re: Sylvia Edem Emechete And Her Husband, Chris Pictured by CaptainG00D: 11:26am
Nic3 couple
|Re: Sylvia Edem Emechete And Her Husband, Chris Pictured by baike: 11:26am
what is the difference between this one and. chidima and the cucumber
|Re: Sylvia Edem Emechete And Her Husband, Chris Pictured by Abbeyme: 11:26am
I dont know her.
Buh na only one dress she go dey wear...
Let me ask goggle ...
|Re: Sylvia Edem Emechete And Her Husband, Chris Pictured by asawanathegreat(m): 11:26am
Eyah what a faded beauty.
|Re: Sylvia Edem Emechete And Her Husband, Chris Pictured by 40kobo77: 11:27am
Not bad after 2 kids.
Flat stomach and all. Until i looked at the third picture, and noticed she was not breathing with the way she tied her stomach up, and that made the veins on her throat stand up.
Now breath out after sucking in your stomach for the pictures.
|Re: Sylvia Edem Emechete And Her Husband, Chris Pictured by Harbeyg09(m): 11:28am
Shó gbé
|Re: Sylvia Edem Emechete And Her Husband, Chris Pictured by Abudu2000(m): 11:28am
I don't need no fruads ( in Nicki's voice)
|Re: Sylvia Edem Emechete And Her Husband, Chris Pictured by Finstar: 11:29am
Hmm.. Looking responsible unlike thEze useless slay queens who haven't even achieve miss isiukwuato
|Re: Sylvia Edem Emechete And Her Husband, Chris Pictured by uzoclinton(m): 11:30am
ok
|Re: Sylvia Edem Emechete And Her Husband, Chris Pictured by chynagal: 11:33am
ok
|Re: Sylvia Edem Emechete And Her Husband, Chris Pictured by HeGeMon(m): 11:33am
All the Most beautiful Girls in Nigeria that Ben Murray Bruce has finish them then pass to Flavour & others.
|Re: Sylvia Edem Emechete And Her Husband, Chris Pictured by mccoy47(m): 11:36am
lekjons:Yes because they haven't divorced
|Re: Sylvia Edem Emechete And Her Husband, Chris Pictured by abbadsinger: 11:36am
Wobegist:view more
https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=958262054324741&id=100004228653436
|Re: Sylvia Edem Emechete And Her Husband, Chris Pictured by kimbraa(f): 11:36am
40kobo77:Take a closer look at her collarbone and you'll see the neck veins has nothing to do with her waist belt. The belt is too small going by your assumption.
I think it's due to too much exercise.
|Re: Sylvia Edem Emechete And Her Husband, Chris Pictured by Quickone: 11:37am
nice couple
|Re: Sylvia Edem Emechete And Her Husband, Chris Pictured by 40kobo77: 11:37am
kimbraa:
Okay
|Re: Sylvia Edem Emechete And Her Husband, Chris Pictured by Abeos(m): 11:40am
One reason why girls do the unthinkable to become beauty queens...
Put them in the limelight for rich guys to see.
|Re: Sylvia Edem Emechete And Her Husband, Chris Pictured by fergie001(m): 11:40am
Remember Eden,won the MBGN,a year after Agbani's Miss World feat.
She came top 6,in an event that was suppose to be held in Nigeria but last min taken to London because some people couldn't see pants and bra,yet do doggie.
Congrats,Edem
|Re: Sylvia Edem Emechete And Her Husband, Chris Pictured by twilliamx: 11:46am
wow ooooooooooo
Beautiful
are
The
Hills
And
Lake
In the
Background.
|Re: Sylvia Edem Emechete And Her Husband, Chris Pictured by Mckandre(m): 11:48am
Was the pics taken in Nigeria
|Re: Sylvia Edem Emechete And Her Husband, Chris Pictured by Ishilove: 11:49am
I wonder if that thick goat hair on her head causes her heat...
|Re: Sylvia Edem Emechete And Her Husband, Chris Pictured by myk2mic: 11:58am
fergie001:You got it wrong, the lady u r referring to was an igbo lady who has a twin brother, she is currently married to a Yoruba guy. But she was very beautiful ,even more beautiful than agbani darego ( my opinion). Can't remember her name.
|Re: Sylvia Edem Emechete And Her Husband, Chris Pictured by fergie001(m): 12:01pm
myk2mic:Chinenye Ochuba,
But edem won the Miss Nigeria.
Noted!
Thumbs up,had to hit my head hard
