|Wasiu Ayinde K1 Unveils His Tortoise, Allows It To Carry Old & Young Guests by zoba88: 1:55pm
People were amazed as king of Fuji music K1's tortoise was pictured carrying old and young guests around.
See photos below
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/09/k1-tortoise-pictured-carrying-old-and.html?m=1
1 Like
|Re: Wasiu Ayinde K1 Unveils His Tortoise, Allows It To Carry Old & Young Guests by Benjom(m): 1:57pm
"Man's inhumanity to animal"
K1, you no try at all. In fact, you'll hear from our lawyers soon!
#AnimalRightsGroup
.
19 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Wasiu Ayinde K1 Unveils His Tortoise, Allows It To Carry Old & Young Guests by michytluv: 1:57pm
cool
|Re: Wasiu Ayinde K1 Unveils His Tortoise, Allows It To Carry Old & Young Guests by dominique(f): 1:58pm
Tortoise abuse
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Wasiu Ayinde K1 Unveils His Tortoise, Allows It To Carry Old & Young Guests by crisycent: 2:00pm
Animal abuse. Well, Na dem. They rapè children, women(married/single), I no go surprise if dem never dey rapé this poor tortoise.
1 Like
|Re: Wasiu Ayinde K1 Unveils His Tortoise, Allows It To Carry Old & Young Guests by HsLBroker(m): 2:04pm
dominique:
1 Like
|Re: Wasiu Ayinde K1 Unveils His Tortoise, Allows It To Carry Old & Young Guests by Beremx(f): 2:06pm
So tortoise has now become an animal to ride on? What happened to horses?
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Wasiu Ayinde K1 Unveils His Tortoise, Allows It To Carry Old & Young Guests by Florblu(f): 2:25pm
I hope the tortoise is just a pet
16 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Wasiu Ayinde K1 Unveils His Tortoise, Allows It To Carry Old & Young Guests by juman(m): 3:04pm
Benjom:
Please man, follow up and let him know he did bad to the tortoise.
Kai.
K1 is an illiterate person.
3 Likes
|Re: Wasiu Ayinde K1 Unveils His Tortoise, Allows It To Carry Old & Young Guests by opeyemiieblog(m): 3:05pm
tortoise sef don popular
|Re: Wasiu Ayinde K1 Unveils His Tortoise, Allows It To Carry Old & Young Guests by Annabel1(f): 3:07pm
Benjom:
Benjom:
1 Like
|Re: Wasiu Ayinde K1 Unveils His Tortoise, Allows It To Carry Old & Young Guests by LifeofAirforce(m): 3:08pm
Florblu:
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Wasiu Ayinde K1 Unveils His Tortoise, Allows It To Carry Old & Young Guests by jeffobodo: 3:28pm
Fff
|Re: Wasiu Ayinde K1 Unveils His Tortoise, Allows It To Carry Old & Young Guests by lekjons(m): 3:49pm
What's that all about
I find tortoises freaking!
1 Like
|Re: Wasiu Ayinde K1 Unveils His Tortoise, Allows It To Carry Old & Young Guests by olaolulazio(m): 3:50pm
Enjoy Sir
|Re: Wasiu Ayinde K1 Unveils His Tortoise, Allows It To Carry Old & Young Guests by MadCow1: 3:50pm
Juju things
12 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Wasiu Ayinde K1 Unveils His Tortoise, Allows It To Carry Old & Young Guests by ANBAKO: 3:51pm
Animal cruelty!!!!
Nonsense...illiteracy at its peak!
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Wasiu Ayinde K1 Unveils His Tortoise, Allows It To Carry Old & Young Guests by greenhulk: 3:51pm
Ijapa aiye
2 Likes
|Re: Wasiu Ayinde K1 Unveils His Tortoise, Allows It To Carry Old & Young Guests by Japhet04(m): 3:51pm
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Wasiu Ayinde K1 Unveils His Tortoise, Allows It To Carry Old & Young Guests by tgmservice: 3:51pm
Those guest are typical mumu they dont know the afonja man is taking away their destiny with the charmed tortoise
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Wasiu Ayinde K1 Unveils His Tortoise, Allows It To Carry Old & Young Guests by TimFisher: 3:51pm
Is Evans out?why is he climbing the toi-toi.
maybe he still want to upgrade spiritually
1 Like
|Re: Wasiu Ayinde K1 Unveils His Tortoise, Allows It To Carry Old & Young Guests by ANBAKO: 3:52pm
Animal cruelty!!!!
Nonsense...illiteracy at its peak!
1 Like
|Re: Wasiu Ayinde K1 Unveils His Tortoise, Allows It To Carry Old & Young Guests by generalbush: 3:52pm
lol..
|Re: Wasiu Ayinde K1 Unveils His Tortoise, Allows It To Carry Old & Young Guests by ayamprecious: 3:52pm
So it z now a car.. .
Source of his power in music
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Wasiu Ayinde K1 Unveils His Tortoise, Allows It To Carry Old & Young Guests by Rextayne: 3:52pm
Smh
|Re: Wasiu Ayinde K1 Unveils His Tortoise, Allows It To Carry Old & Young Guests by bodegaru: 3:53pm
dominique:
|Re: Wasiu Ayinde K1 Unveils His Tortoise, Allows It To Carry Old & Young Guests by soul2: 3:53pm
Anybody wet sit or stand on it now for loss small part of in destiny
3 Likes
|Re: Wasiu Ayinde K1 Unveils His Tortoise, Allows It To Carry Old & Young Guests by Chascop: 3:53pm
Benjom:
Sir, please try and petition Lalasticlala for his unruly behavior towards animals, most especially snakes
|Re: Wasiu Ayinde K1 Unveils His Tortoise, Allows It To Carry Old & Young Guests by moscobabs(m): 3:53pm
|Re: Wasiu Ayinde K1 Unveils His Tortoise, Allows It To Carry Old & Young Guests by seedorfbiggy(m): 3:53pm
|Re: Wasiu Ayinde K1 Unveils His Tortoise, Allows It To Carry Old & Young Guests by paparazzi1987(m): 3:53pm
Benjom:like say u no dey chop chicken
1 Like
|Re: Wasiu Ayinde K1 Unveils His Tortoise, Allows It To Carry Old & Young Guests by maxiuc(m): 3:53pm
Whose great grandfather is that
