See photos below





People were amazed as king of Fuji music K1's tortoise was pictured carrying old and young guests around.



K1, you no try at all. In fact, you'll hear from our lawyers soon!



#AnimalRightsGroup

"Man's inhumanity to animal"

K1, you no try at all. In fact, you'll hear from our lawyers soon!

#AnimalRightsGroup

cool

Tortoise abuse 8 Likes 1 Share

Animal abuse. Well, Na dem. They rapè children, women(married/single), I no go surprise if dem never dey rapé this poor tortoise. 1 Like

dominique:

Tortoise abuse 1 Like

So tortoise has now become an animal to ride on? What happened to horses? 7 Likes 1 Share

I hope the tortoise is just a pet 16 Likes 1 Share

Please man, follow up and let him know he did bad to the tortoise.



Kai.



Please man, follow up and let him know he did bad to the tortoise.

Kai.

K1 is an illiterate person.

tortoise sef don popular

Florblu:

I hope the tortoise is just a pet

Fff













I find tortoises freaking!

Enjoy Sir

Juju things 12 Likes 1 Share

Animal cruelty!!!!



Animal cruelty!!!!

Nonsense...illiteracy at its peak!

Ijapa aiye 2 Likes

2 Likes 1 Share

Those guest are typical mumu they dont know the afonja man is taking away their destiny with the charmed tortoise



Is Evans out?why is he climbing the toi-toi.

Is Evans out?why is he climbing the toi-toi.maybe he still want to upgrade spiritually

Animal cruelty!!!!



Animal cruelty!!!!

Nonsense...illiteracy at its peak!





Source of his power in music

Smh













dominique:

Tortoise abuse

Anybody wet sit or stand on it now for loss small part of in destiny 3 Likes

Sir, please try and petition Lalasticlala for his unruly behavior towards animals, most especially snakes

