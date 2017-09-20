₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Okorocha Accused Of Destroying N60million Building Belonging To A Widow (Photos) by stane007: 2:34pm
An Instagram user, Ingrid Adaeze Okonta has called out governor Rochas Okorocha for allegedly destroying her grandmother’s building worth N60million.
She shared a photo of her grandma and the building and wrote;
“My grandma Chief/Mrs. P.A Nwameme built this 3 story rental property with 18 first level storefronts in Mgbidi,IMO State in 1976. Governor Rochas and his evil contractors only gave her verbal notice to remodel the building to the standard of the new market. So my mother and her siblings decided to call from the U. S to look for a contractor who can remodel the three story building. The plan was when a suitable contractor was found, my mother and her siblings will all go to Nigeria in order to supervise the renovation. Before we knew it, my mother got a call from Nigeria that my grandmother’s three story building was bulldozed. Governor Rochas and his evil contractors never gave any time for a renovation. With no type of remorse he destroyed a 60million Naira worth building, with no compensation. This is illegal and shameful on the governor’s part. People live in that three story building and they have their businesses there. He has displaced so many people.My grandmother is a widow and this is one of her retirement incomes. This is so wrong on every level. They encourage Igbo people in diaspora to come back to Nigeria to develop but , yet they are destroying our property. It is very discouraging to want give back when your own people treat you like rubbish.”
http://www.lailasblog.com/gov-rochas-okorocha-allegedly-destroys-building-worth-n60million-belonging-widow/
|Re: Okorocha Accused Of Destroying N60million Building Belonging To A Widow (Photos) by PointZerom: 2:36pm
Okoroawusa and his pot belly of wickedness
|Re: Okorocha Accused Of Destroying N60million Building Belonging To A Widow (Photos) by tyson98: 2:37pm
Despite the fact that I no support okorocha but the house needs renovation tru tru
|Re: Okorocha Accused Of Destroying N60million Building Belonging To A Widow (Photos) by taylor88(m): 2:38pm
I wonder where Okija shrine and sons nig.ltd are when u need them most
This man obviously need another spiritual Road side slap with corn on his jaw
Any Governor wey him 2 legs no dey equal is that one a Governor?
|Re: Okorocha Accused Of Destroying N60million Building Belonging To A Widow (Photos) by Juliette05(f): 2:49pm
Three storey?
Where is my glasses, It seems I can see only two.
Tell Granny to report the issue to Donald trump, Okorocha needs to be labelled a terrorist
|Re: Okorocha Accused Of Destroying N60million Building Belonging To A Widow (Photos) by hazandino(m): 3:14pm
Take heart dear, dat'z nigeria for u were tinz just happen in a jiffy.... I knw u ain't gonna understand because u don't stay in Nigeria,but we dat live in Nigeria can actually relate to dis...
|Re: Okorocha Accused Of Destroying N60million Building Belonging To A Widow (Photos) by greatmarshall(m): 3:26pm
This gov sef
|Re: Okorocha Accused Of Destroying N60million Building Belonging To A Widow (Photos) by lekjons(m): 3:29pm
This government sef, just destroying people's properties without compensation funds...
|Re: Okorocha Accused Of Destroying N60million Building Belonging To A Widow (Photos) by nwaUrasi(m): 3:30pm
..
|Re: Okorocha Accused Of Destroying N60million Building Belonging To A Widow (Photos) by Florblu(f): 3:31pm
This same man that celebrated his birthday with 27 cakes again?
|Re: Okorocha Accused Of Destroying N60million Building Belonging To A Widow (Photos) by magoo10: 3:31pm
ok ,when spirits start slapping him now
|Re: Okorocha Accused Of Destroying N60million Building Belonging To A Widow (Photos) by TimFisher: 3:31pm
No be una vote am?
it serves u guys right....wat Rochas go still do una is still pregnant
don't be surprise...tomorrow gullible ones go still vote am for President.
|Re: Okorocha Accused Of Destroying N60million Building Belonging To A Widow (Photos) by bodegaru: 3:31pm
greatmarshall:
|Re: Okorocha Accused Of Destroying N60million Building Belonging To A Widow (Photos) by IgedeBushBoy(m): 3:31pm
Is that the building? It needed urgent and drastic attention tho
#Pele
|Re: Okorocha Accused Of Destroying N60million Building Belonging To A Widow (Photos) by miarhpe: 3:32pm
1) I see a two storey building
2) Governance in Nigeria is a shame.
3) When the invisible slaps start coming, the run to and fro. why not avoid the slaps
4) when can we trust our judicial system to bring justice to the deprived, even if we seek redress for occasions like these?
5) Na things like these dey make person taya for this country begin reason yanki
#Pyongyang vs POTUS
#the storm is brewing
|Re: Okorocha Accused Of Destroying N60million Building Belonging To A Widow (Photos) by fSociety: 3:32pm
tyson98:
Did you bother to read the write up?
|Re: Okorocha Accused Of Destroying N60million Building Belonging To A Widow (Photos) by Gkemz(m): 3:33pm
Such a poor widow. But wait a minute.... this building needs renovation, not demolition. Another ghost is doing press up for Rochas getting ready to serve him another holy slap.
|Re: Okorocha Accused Of Destroying N60million Building Belonging To A Widow (Photos) by vanderbolt: 3:33pm
Guy I will give you free ban. Be careful
|Re: Okorocha Accused Of Destroying N60million Building Belonging To A Widow (Photos) by Foodforthought(m): 3:33pm
Is he a widower?
|Re: Okorocha Accused Of Destroying N60million Building Belonging To A Widow (Photos) by mondob2k(m): 3:33pm
A widow that has N60m is that one a widow?
|Re: Okorocha Accused Of Destroying N60million Building Belonging To A Widow (Photos) by ekensi01(m): 3:33pm
This is serious.
When election comes people bring stories that happened when you where alone in the room too.
God have mercy.
|Re: Okorocha Accused Of Destroying N60million Building Belonging To A Widow (Photos) by iamchybs(m): 3:33pm
One of his many accomplishments.... Destruction of properties.
|Re: Okorocha Accused Of Destroying N60million Building Belonging To A Widow (Photos) by Rolly22(m): 3:33pm
Okoroawusa and his gay contractors
|Re: Okorocha Accused Of Destroying N60million Building Belonging To A Widow (Photos) by pentax: 3:33pm
Plenty curses dey Rochas head but like every of our politicians, curses no dey affect him
|Re: Okorocha Accused Of Destroying N60million Building Belonging To A Widow (Photos) by MadCow1: 3:34pm
Mtcheeeeew.. How did I end up with some of you fhuckers in the same country..
The house was built in 1976.. That makes it 40 years old plus. And remember it's a commercial building meaning it's had more use than a private residence.
None of you have any information on the structural integrity of the building yet you are all cursing the Governor. The same you Guys will travel overseas and come and be telling us stories and sharing photographs of fine buildings you took pictures inside. Yet when you return here you will all run out with machetes to stop the Government from moving a Market away from the Center of town.
If that building collapses tomorrow, you people will start shouting how government is inefficient of how the dead people were used for election sacrifice.
The person that posted that nonsense and her family are in the United States.. If that building collapses and kills anybody, they will just lock up and not return to even help bury the dead.
Please some of you need to start using your brains more. Poverty is not an excuse to be foolish.
|Re: Okorocha Accused Of Destroying N60million Building Belonging To A Widow (Photos) by ehissi(m): 3:34pm
Zombies! Oya come and clap for okoroawusa......
|Re: Okorocha Accused Of Destroying N60million Building Belonging To A Widow (Photos) by Wiseandtrue(f): 3:34pm
Misplaced priority
The bushes/forest wey full Imo don get building finish
This days, you don't need Google to identify APC ruling states.
Renovation my foot!
|Re: Okorocha Accused Of Destroying N60million Building Belonging To A Widow (Photos) by silasweb(m): 3:35pm
That guy can destroy for africa
