Wike Seeks Surveyor-general Help In Retrieving Oil Wells From Bayelsa by lightblazingnow(m): 2:51pm
Wike seeks Surveyor-General help in retrieving oil wells from Bayelsa
Re: Wike Seeks Surveyor-general Help In Retrieving Oil Wells From Bayelsa by lightblazingnow(m): 2:51pm
No one knows tomorrow, Wike connived with the former president Goodluck Ebele Jonathan ceded Rivers oil wells to Bayelsa, to frustrate Ameachi developmental psychology
Today Wike is in the helm of affairs of River state and now wants the monies back, how childish
Mr Governor, the evil that men do live with them right now.
Fear God Almighty and never plan evil against your own flesh and blood.
God Almighty bless us all
Re: Wike Seeks Surveyor-general Help In Retrieving Oil Wells From Bayelsa by taylor88(m): 2:53pm
Wike stop the internal war
More of our oil has been taken by parasitic Afonjas and Arewa who can't survive without Niger delta
Re: Wike Seeks Surveyor-general Help In Retrieving Oil Wells From Bayelsa by Kyase(m): 2:58pm
shey this guy been dey talk nonsense when ameachi was complaining, what happen now.
Wike go meet uncle jona to return it to you.
Re: Wike Seeks Surveyor-general Help In Retrieving Oil Wells From Bayelsa by haske7(f): 3:15pm
Chai hypocrisy of the highest order.... amaechi was screaming to the high heavens about this and wike was among the people cursing him for 'fighting' for this...now just negodu........
Re: Wike Seeks Surveyor-general Help In Retrieving Oil Wells From Bayelsa by Tayonic: 3:24pm
Amaechi fought against this thing
Re: Wike Seeks Surveyor-general Help In Retrieving Oil Wells From Bayelsa by muykem: 3:32pm
But you called Amechi names for the same reason.
Re: Wike Seeks Surveyor-general Help In Retrieving Oil Wells From Bayelsa by EazyMoh(m): 3:37pm
When you were supporting GEJ and PEJ to rob Rivers State of the Oil wells you thought you were doing Ameachi?
Re: Wike Seeks Surveyor-general Help In Retrieving Oil Wells From Bayelsa by seunmsg(m): 3:45pm
This Wike no even get sense. He supported Jonathan to take away the Oil wells for political reasons and now, he wants a Surveyor General of the Federation who is from Bayelsa state to help him get them back. Why should he resolve the issue in favor of Rivers against his own state?
Re: Wike Seeks Surveyor-general Help In Retrieving Oil Wells From Bayelsa by orisa37: 4:33pm
Preparing for Restructuring eh? Wise Wike!!!
Re: Wike Seeks Surveyor-general Help In Retrieving Oil Wells From Bayelsa by lightblazingnow(m): 5:01pm
Re: Wike Seeks Surveyor-general Help In Retrieving Oil Wells From Bayelsa by VickersMK3: 6:27pm
seunmsg:
Re: Wike Seeks Surveyor-general Help In Retrieving Oil Wells From Bayelsa by Franco2017(m): 6:28pm
Sometimes, politicians shoot their foot in the name of opposition.
What goes around, turns around
Re: Wike Seeks Surveyor-general Help In Retrieving Oil Wells From Bayelsa by BALLOSKI: 6:29pm
I'm beginning to love wike in recent time. What a man! He doesn't care. Each time I want to laugh, I Search an interview granted by wike that has to do with Amaechi, police, APC , INEC , court.
Re: Wike Seeks Surveyor-general Help In Retrieving Oil Wells From Bayelsa by Henrylenovo4363: 6:30pm
Hmm, oil matter, okaaaoooo
Re: Wike Seeks Surveyor-general Help In Retrieving Oil Wells From Bayelsa by gbishman: 6:30pm
Let's back up a bit, wasn't this the same oil wells Amaechi was struggling to retrieve from Bayelsa state when GEJ frustrated the living day light out of him. Truly they say what goes around comes around. Hahahah
Re: Wike Seeks Surveyor-general Help In Retrieving Oil Wells From Bayelsa by SamuelAnyawu(m): 6:30pm
What Amaechi complained that got Patience Jonathan angry
Karma Self
Re: Wike Seeks Surveyor-general Help In Retrieving Oil Wells From Bayelsa by gaetano: 6:30pm
give it to the northerners they have succeeded in dividing the south completely. South East people no longer trust their governors, now they are trying to pit rivers against bayelsa. Create chaos knowing fully well the militants will come bombing. Then the federal government will now justify the killings in niger Delta. Naija my country ooooo. Chai
Re: Wike Seeks Surveyor-general Help In Retrieving Oil Wells From Bayelsa by Proudlyngwa(m): 6:33pm
Wike is a hypocrite
Re: Wike Seeks Surveyor-general Help In Retrieving Oil Wells From Bayelsa by papascode: 6:34pm
WIKE YOU GOOF!
Re: Wike Seeks Surveyor-general Help In Retrieving Oil Wells From Bayelsa by ogbeniolola: 6:34pm
Wike is now on the same page with Ameachi.
Re: Wike Seeks Surveyor-general Help In Retrieving Oil Wells From Bayelsa by SonofDevil: 6:35pm
Karma is a biatch if bleeps you when u less expected
Re: Wike Seeks Surveyor-general Help In Retrieving Oil Wells From Bayelsa by Afam4eva(m): 6:35pm
This is exactly what caused the fight between Amaechi and Goodluck Jonathan.
Re: Wike Seeks Surveyor-general Help In Retrieving Oil Wells From Bayelsa by adanny01(m): 6:36pm
If only Wike knew.
Of course, the only thing he knew was violence and power. Now he has both and suddenly realised is not the main ish.
Re: Wike Seeks Surveyor-general Help In Retrieving Oil Wells From Bayelsa by AntiWailer: 6:36pm
Good
Re: Wike Seeks Surveyor-general Help In Retrieving Oil Wells From Bayelsa by kenbee(m): 6:38pm
This is pure karma
Re: Wike Seeks Surveyor-general Help In Retrieving Oil Wells From Bayelsa by shukuokukobambi: 6:39pm
Afam4eva:
You remember. All Politicians are hypocrites who play ludo with the destinies of their people.
Re: Wike Seeks Surveyor-general Help In Retrieving Oil Wells From Bayelsa by Abfinest007(m): 6:41pm
yeye fowl Wati happen to the ones u de use b4
Re: Wike Seeks Surveyor-general Help In Retrieving Oil Wells From Bayelsa by seunmsg(m): 6:44pm
gaetano:
Stop blaming the North for all your problems. Jonathan stole the oil wells for Bayelsa from Rivers state. This has got nothing to do with the north. The stupid Wike who is now complaining kept quiet when Jonathan was doing the nonsense. I just hope the good people of Rivers state can now see who really had their interest at heart and played politics with their interest.
Re: Wike Seeks Surveyor-general Help In Retrieving Oil Wells From Bayelsa by lightblazingnow(m): 6:44pm
Chei Wike
Re: Wike Seeks Surveyor-general Help In Retrieving Oil Wells From Bayelsa by NITRABOMB: 6:45pm
Hahaha
