Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Wike Seeks Surveyor-general Help In Retrieving Oil Wells From Bayelsa (2646 Views)

Asari Dokubo Retrieving Palm Fruits From His Domain (Photos) / Latest Results From Bayelsa State Rerun: Sahararepoters / Early Results From Bayelsa Election -vanguard (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Wike seeks Surveyor-General help in retrieving oil wells from Bayelsa

thenewsnigeria.com.ng





Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has urged the Surveyor-General of the Federation to resolve the lingering dispute over oil wells of the state wrongly ceded to Bayelsa state during the administration of former President Goodluck Jonathan.



Speaking during a courtesy visit by the Forum of Surveyors-General of States on Tuesday at the Government House Port Harcourt, Governor Wike said that the Surveyor-General of the Federation is in the best position to address the boundary conflict.



He said: “I call on the Surveyor-General of the Federation to help in resolving the dispute between Rivers State and Bayelsa States.



“We believe that the oil wells belong to us. We are brothers and there is no need for this conflict to linger. Imagine if it was between two states with no relationship , it would have been worse”.



The governor pointed to the deadly boundary conflict between Kogi and Anambra over oil found in the area.



Speaking on the surveying profession, Governor Wike said that his administration will sponsor the training and retraining of surveyors.



It could be recalled that the ceding of oil wells belonging to Rivers was a very contentious issue that brought former Governor Chibuike Amaechi at a collision with former President Jonathan.



Amaechi had accusing the former President of using his powers to shortchange the state.



Earlier, the Chairman of the Forum of Surveyors-General of States, Michael Abiodun expressed gratitude to Governor Wike for being a progressive in terms of delivery of democracy dividends.



He urged the Rivers State Government to acquire satellite and aerial imagery of the entire state to enhance development.



Also speaking, the Surveyor-General of the Federation, Ebisintei Awudu said that the transformation taking place in Rivers State is massive.



He called for the digitization of the Rivers State Surveyor-General’s office to enhance revenue generation.









http://thenewsnigeria.com.ng/2017/09/wike-seeks-surveyor-general-help-in-retrieving-oil-wells-from-bayelsa/

No one knows tomorrow, Wike connived with the former president Goodluck Ebele Jonathan ceded Rivers oil wells to Bayelsa, to frustrate Ameachi developmental psychology



Today Wike is in the helm of affairs of River state and now wants the monies back, how childish



Mr Governor, the evil that men do live with them right now.



Fear God Almighty and never plan evil against your own flesh and blood.



God Almighty bless us all 14 Likes 1 Share

Wike stop the internal war















More of our oil has been taken by parasitic Afonjas and Arewa who can't survive without Niger delta 2 Likes

shey this guy been dey talk nonsense when ameachi was complaining, what happen now.



Wike go meet uncle jona to return it to you. 10 Likes 1 Share

Chai hypocrisy of the highest order.... amaechi was screaming to the high heavens about this and wike was among the people cursing him for 'fighting' for this...now just negodu........ 7 Likes 1 Share

Amaechi fought against this thing 3 Likes

But you called Amechi names for the same reason. 8 Likes 1 Share

When you were supporting GEJ and PEJ to rob Rivers State of the Oil wells you thought you were doing Ameachi? 9 Likes 1 Share

This Wike no even get sense. He supported Jonathan to take away the Oil wells for political reasons and now, he wants a Surveyor General of the Federation who is from Bayelsa state to help him get them back. Why should he resolve the issue in favor of Rivers against his own state? 10 Likes

Preparing for Restructuring eh? Wise Wike!!!

Cc lalasticlala

seunmsg:

This Wike no even get sense. He supported Jonathan to take away the Oil wells for political reasons and now, he wants a Surveyor General of the Federation who is from Bayelsa state to help him get them back. Why should he resolve the issue in favor of Rivers against his own state? 1 Like

Sometimes, politicians shoot their foot in the name of opposition.

What goes around, turns around

I'm beginning to love wike in recent time. What a man! He doesn't care. Each time I want to laugh, I Search an interview granted by wike that has to do with Amaechi, police, APC , INEC , court.

Hmm, oil matter, okaaaoooo

Let's back up a bit, wasn't this the same oil wells Amaechi was struggling to retrieve from Bayelsa state when GEJ frustrated the living day light out of him. Truly they say what goes around comes around. Hahahah 7 Likes





Karma Self What Amaechi complained that got Patience Jonathan angryKarma Self 2 Likes

give it to the northerners they have succeeded in dividing the south completely. South East people no longer trust their governors, now they are trying to pit rivers against bayelsa. Create chaos knowing fully well the militants will come bombing. Then the federal government will now justify the killings in niger Delta. Naija my country ooooo. Chai 1 Like

Wike is a hypocrite 2 Likes

WIKE YOU GOOF! 1 Like

Wike is now on the same page with Ameachi.

Karma is a biatch if bleeps you when u less expected 2 Likes

This is exactly what caused the fight between Amaechi and Goodluck Jonathan. 1 Like

If only Wike knew.



Of course, the only thing he knew was violence and power. Now he has both and suddenly realised is not the main ish. 1 Like

Good

This is pure karma

Afam4eva:

This is exactly what caused the fight between Amaechi and Goodluck Jonathan.

You remember. All Politicians are hypocrites who play ludo with the destinies of their people. You remember. All Politicians are hypocrites who play ludo with the destinies of their people.

yeye fowl Wati happen to the ones u de use b4

gaetano:

give it to the northerners they have succeeded in dividing the south completely. South East people no longer trust their governors, now they are trying to pit rivers against bayelsa. Create chaos knowing fully well the militants will come bombing. Then the federal government will now justify the killings in niger Delta. Naija my country ooooo. Chai

Stop blaming the North for all your problems. Jonathan stole the oil wells for Bayelsa from Rivers state. This has got nothing to do with the north. The stupid Wike who is now complaining kept quiet when Jonathan was doing the nonsense. I just hope the good people of Rivers state can now see who really had their interest at heart and played politics with their interest. Stop blaming the North for all your problems. Jonathan stole the oil wells for Bayelsa from Rivers state. This has got nothing to do with the north. The stupid Wike who is now complaining kept quiet when Jonathan was doing the nonsense. I just hope the good people of Rivers state can now see who really had their interest at heart and played politics with their interest.

Chei Wike