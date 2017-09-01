₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Moyo Lawal Comes For "Evil Commentators" With Scary Makeup Photo by Mrop(m): 4:05pm
The beautiful actress Moyo Lawal comes for Evil commentators with this scary Makeup Photo.
But which kind of makeup is this... Lol
Source :: http://www.praizeblog.com/2017/09/actress-moyo-lawal-comes-for-evil.html?m=0
|Re: Moyo Lawal Comes For "Evil Commentators" With Scary Makeup Photo by Mrop(m): 4:05pm
Chaii
Real photo of the actress below
See more hot photos of the actress here >>>http://www.praizeblog.com/2017/09/actress-moyo-lawal-comes-for-evil.html?m=0
2 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Moyo Lawal Comes For "Evil Commentators" With Scary Makeup Photo by MhizzAJ(f): 4:09pm
Horrible
Too much of everything is bad
She's a cute lady all d same
|Re: Moyo Lawal Comes For "Evil Commentators" With Scary Makeup Photo by TINALETC3(f): 5:21pm
1 Like
|Re: Moyo Lawal Comes For "Evil Commentators" With Scary Makeup Photo by lekjons(m): 5:21pm
Too much of anything is bad.
If I came across that even in broad daylight, I'd still pick race..
|Re: Moyo Lawal Comes For "Evil Commentators" With Scary Makeup Photo by free2ryhme: 5:22pm
Mrop:
This one just dey look for relevance for her dead career
|Re: Moyo Lawal Comes For "Evil Commentators" With Scary Makeup Photo by Papiikush: 5:22pm
Bìtch looks like a thriller video reject
Damn! She looks like that clown from the movie "IT"
3 Likes
|Re: Moyo Lawal Comes For "Evil Commentators" With Scary Makeup Photo by Nostradamu(m): 5:22pm
TF is this?
|Re: Moyo Lawal Comes For "Evil Commentators" With Scary Makeup Photo by jhudit(f): 5:22pm
Moyo moyo!
always busy posting nyash and breast picture.
|Re: Moyo Lawal Comes For "Evil Commentators" With Scary Makeup Photo by pallybrown(m): 5:22pm
If your married or your in a relationship I recommend this app for you.
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=sendsms.romanticlovesms
|Re: Moyo Lawal Comes For "Evil Commentators" With Scary Makeup Photo by greatmarshall(m): 5:23pm
Her business
|Re: Moyo Lawal Comes For "Evil Commentators" With Scary Makeup Photo by Harbeyg09(m): 5:23pm
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Moyo Lawal Comes For "Evil Commentators" With Scary Makeup Photo by free2ryhme: 5:23pm
Mrop:
All this demon wey just dey look for wetin no lose
Go stay one place
D people wey she dey find don give her distance
|Re: Moyo Lawal Comes For "Evil Commentators" With Scary Makeup Photo by seangy4konji: 5:23pm
i love it...
Bleep
|Re: Moyo Lawal Comes For "Evil Commentators" With Scary Makeup Photo by PatriotTemidayo: 5:23pm
Not scary enough......
|Re: Moyo Lawal Comes For "Evil Commentators" With Scary Makeup Photo by Celestyn8213: 5:23pm
Na photoshop abi na for halloween?
|Re: Moyo Lawal Comes For "Evil Commentators" With Scary Makeup Photo by ELKHALIFAISIS(m): 5:24pm
please who is she
|Re: Moyo Lawal Comes For "Evil Commentators" With Scary Makeup Photo by free2ryhme: 5:24pm
Mrop:
Na for evil comments by commentators this one spend 6 hours on top juju make up
This one don tire me
|Re: Moyo Lawal Comes For "Evil Commentators" With Scary Makeup Photo by beautiful232(f): 5:24pm
run for your life ooo awo ti juju
|Re: Moyo Lawal Comes For "Evil Commentators" With Scary Makeup Photo by biGwal(m): 5:24pm
This won nah war ooooo
|Re: Moyo Lawal Comes For "Evil Commentators" With Scary Makeup Photo by free2ryhme: 5:24pm
Mrop:
All this evil spirit wey no dey let instagram rest
|Re: Moyo Lawal Comes For "Evil Commentators" With Scary Makeup Photo by Generalkaycee(m): 5:24pm
OJUJU CALABAR
|Re: Moyo Lawal Comes For "Evil Commentators" With Scary Makeup Photo by Thelma1552(f): 5:27pm
seangy4konji:
|Re: Moyo Lawal Comes For "Evil Commentators" With Scary Makeup Photo by obaival(m): 5:27pm
ELKHALIFAISIS:An arthur
|Re: Moyo Lawal Comes For "Evil Commentators" With Scary Makeup Photo by Bibidear(f): 5:30pm
Papiikush:why did u call her a bi.tch
|Re: Moyo Lawal Comes For "Evil Commentators" With Scary Makeup Photo by Papiikush: 5:31pm
Bibidear:Bìtch is not just an abusive word.
|Re: Moyo Lawal Comes For "Evil Commentators" With Scary Makeup Photo by MrBrownJay1(m): 5:31pm
she must have been practicing a scary look for the coming Halloween party...
|Re: Moyo Lawal Comes For "Evil Commentators" With Scary Makeup Photo by Bibidear(f): 5:33pm
Papiikush:i dont think its right.....anything that suits u
|Re: Moyo Lawal Comes For "Evil Commentators" With Scary Makeup Photo by Papiikush: 5:37pm
Bibidear:
Errr....you can use the word bìtch for different scenarios.
You can say bìtch and it means Uh
You can say bìtch and it means "don't even try it"
You can say bìtch to make people know you are happy, sad, at your wits end etc.
You can say bìtch to make your friends anxious about what you've got up your sleeves
|Re: Moyo Lawal Comes For "Evil Commentators" With Scary Makeup Photo by silasweb(m): 5:41pm
This is very funny
|Re: Moyo Lawal Comes For "Evil Commentators" With Scary Makeup Photo by ELKHALIFAISIS(m): 5:46pm
obaival:
Why Paw-paw Lost Out On National Award ! / Tonto Dikeh Shares Flirty New Pics+illuminati Sign? / Shakira's Stretchmarks
