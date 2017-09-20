₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,881,678 members, 3,803,765 topics. Date: Wednesday, 20 September 2017 at 07:12 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / APC Is A Failure, Has Lily-Livered, Weak Leadership; IPOB Must Be Curbed - Sagay (2489 Views)
EFCC Is Recovering Stolen Money From Diezani Every Day - Itse Sagay / Senate Invites Prof. Itse Sagay Over His Comment On Delayed Screening Of RECs / Wike Climbed Into The Governorship Seat Over Dead Bodies - Prof Itse Sagay (1) (2) (3) (4)
|APC Is A Failure, Has Lily-Livered, Weak Leadership; IPOB Must Be Curbed - Sagay by lightblazingnow(m): 5:09pm
Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC) Chairman Prof Itse Sagay (SAN) yesterday backed the military’s declaration of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) as a terrorist organisation.
http://thenationonlineng.net/sagay-dhq-right-declare-ipob-terrorist-organisation/
|Re: APC Is A Failure, Has Lily-Livered, Weak Leadership; IPOB Must Be Curbed - Sagay by lightblazingnow(m): 5:09pm
Truth be told, and Always be bold to tell it..
One more thing, anytime you begin to notice too much pressure coming from every direction know for sure that after the pressure are good things coming
Be strong and endure it through. It will surely come to pass and the best will show up.
I am speaking from experience...
|Re: APC Is A Failure, Has Lily-Livered, Weak Leadership; IPOB Must Be Curbed - Sagay by PointZerom: 5:13pm
Lalasticlala mynd44 Seun fp Pls.
|Re: APC Is A Failure, Has Lily-Livered, Weak Leadership; IPOB Must Be Curbed - Sagay by Desyner: 5:15pm
A failure indeed!
Not too early to rate them.
|Re: APC Is A Failure, Has Lily-Livered, Weak Leadership; IPOB Must Be Curbed - Sagay by DSS1335: 5:28pm
"Should my tax be used in hanging agbada on a senator? How many times has government provided clothes for workers? But these men who are overpaid are still asking us to clothe them as if they arrived in Abuja Unclad. These same people ask us to pay them hardship allowance for doing their job. What of the man who is earning N18,000 a month, who operates machinery and sweeps the streets? No one pays them hardship allowance! Yet, people who live in tremendous luxury get paid hardship allowance running into billions. Why are Nigerians quiet about it? I don’t understand it” Sagay said
This is preposterous! Outrageous and outright wickedness on the part of NASS members to have approved hardship allowance for themselves. My patriotic DG must hear!!
5 Likes
|Re: APC Is A Failure, Has Lily-Livered, Weak Leadership; IPOB Must Be Curbed - Sagay by Omeokachie: 5:41pm
They should pay him his salary o.
1 Like
|Re: APC Is A Failure, Has Lily-Livered, Weak Leadership; IPOB Must Be Curbed - Sagay by Paperwhite(m): 6:04pm
[/b]b]"So, I think the APC leadership is weak, is too compromising and is certainly a failure as far as I’m concerned."[b] The reality is now real and clearer.Sagay is foolish to believe in a Buhari-APC government given Buhari's previous antecedents. Zombies what sayeth unu?
|Re: APC Is A Failure, Has Lily-Livered, Weak Leadership; IPOB Must Be Curbed - Sagay by Macnnoli4(m): 6:19pm
This guy is incorruptable and honest even for mind. I say 'wehdone sir'.
4 Likes
|Re: APC Is A Failure, Has Lily-Livered, Weak Leadership; IPOB Must Be Curbed - Sagay by lightblazingnow(m): 6:34pm
Fast ta
|Re: APC Is A Failure, Has Lily-Livered, Weak Leadership; IPOB Must Be Curbed - Sagay by SLIDEwaxie(m): 6:55pm
Don't worry, enjoy the freedom. When the thieving politicians descend on you, you go sweat.
I'm glad you know that the Senate are the ones frustrating the corruption war...
But I know, e go better.
1 Like
|Re: APC Is A Failure, Has Lily-Livered, Weak Leadership; IPOB Must Be Curbed - Sagay by Papiikush: 6:55pm
APC is probably there to punish us for our sins. I weep for Nigeria.
|Re: APC Is A Failure, Has Lily-Livered, Weak Leadership; IPOB Must Be Curbed - Sagay by dotcomnamename: 6:55pm
What do you expect from this ogogoro man
|Re: APC Is A Failure, Has Lily-Livered, Weak Leadership; IPOB Must Be Curbed - Sagay by dolphinife: 6:56pm
Wonderful
Sagay is referring to the APC headed by Oyegun and not the government headed by Buhari
|Re: APC Is A Failure, Has Lily-Livered, Weak Leadership; IPOB Must Be Curbed - Sagay by NITRABOMB: 6:56pm
This is crazy
Check my signature
|Re: APC Is A Failure, Has Lily-Livered, Weak Leadership; IPOB Must Be Curbed - Sagay by God1000: 6:56pm
Am new here, please welcome me people.
1 Like
|Re: APC Is A Failure, Has Lily-Livered, Weak Leadership; IPOB Must Be Curbed - Sagay by Victorchuks4(m): 6:57pm
Let buhari Fulani soldiers fall on him and his people
|Re: APC Is A Failure, Has Lily-Livered, Weak Leadership; IPOB Must Be Curbed - Sagay by faceURfront(m): 6:57pm
This Sagay is as uncouth in his speech as Nnamdi Kanu
|Re: APC Is A Failure, Has Lily-Livered, Weak Leadership; IPOB Must Be Curbed - Sagay by expensiveguyman(m): 6:57pm
.
|Re: APC Is A Failure, Has Lily-Livered, Weak Leadership; IPOB Must Be Curbed - Sagay by TeamSimple(m): 6:58pm
He made a whole lot of sense. I wish we had someone like OBJ right now .
2 Likes
|Re: APC Is A Failure, Has Lily-Livered, Weak Leadership; IPOB Must Be Curbed - Sagay by Bigii(m): 6:58pm
Prof Sai Gay!
Continue
1 Like
|Re: APC Is A Failure, Has Lily-Livered, Weak Leadership; IPOB Must Be Curbed - Sagay by elderhimself(m): 6:58pm
we have heard all these before,
something new please
|Re: APC Is A Failure, Has Lily-Livered, Weak Leadership; IPOB Must Be Curbed - Sagay by rozayx5(m): 6:59pm
>: (
A major buhari employee telling BMC the bitter truth
2 Likes
|Re: APC Is A Failure, Has Lily-Livered, Weak Leadership; IPOB Must Be Curbed - Sagay by fergie001(m): 7:02pm
|Re: APC Is A Failure, Has Lily-Livered, Weak Leadership; IPOB Must Be Curbed - Sagay by AK481(m): 7:02pm
getting to 3 years now in power,buhari has never visited a full (south east)geo political zone in nigeria.
buhari and APC why?
|Re: APC Is A Failure, Has Lily-Livered, Weak Leadership; IPOB Must Be Curbed - Sagay by SLIDEwaxie(m): 7:02pm
Papiikush:
rozayx5:
You type are dunces and failures in school.
You probably didn't read the article but the headline.
And if you did, you probably didn't understand his angle...
Zero IQ
|Re: APC Is A Failure, Has Lily-Livered, Weak Leadership; IPOB Must Be Curbed - Sagay by menstrualpad: 7:04pm
SLIDEwaxie:Oga your account has been credited again... hence the rise from slumber
That is the Sagay I used to know.
|Re: APC Is A Failure, Has Lily-Livered, Weak Leadership; IPOB Must Be Curbed - Sagay by pentax: 7:04pm
n
|Re: APC Is A Failure, Has Lily-Livered, Weak Leadership; IPOB Must Be Curbed - Sagay by Papiikush: 7:04pm
SLIDEwaxie:
A Zombie has risen from its slumber. Here to attack anyone who speaks up against a cruel government
|Re: APC Is A Failure, Has Lily-Livered, Weak Leadership; IPOB Must Be Curbed - Sagay by asawanathegreat(m): 7:04pm
U see ur life, we will know ur fate sooner than u expect
|Re: APC Is A Failure, Has Lily-Livered, Weak Leadership; IPOB Must Be Curbed - Sagay by ademoladeji(m): 7:09pm
DSS1335:
You've said it all
(0) (Reply)
Cheapest Forcadors And Blco For Sale / Dana Crash: Controversy Surrounds Insurance Claims Settlement / Forbes Ranks Nigeria As The 20th Saddest Nation In The World
Viewing this topic: fergie001(m), Ajakayekoke(m), Funmiladey(m), greatiyk4u(m), wayaa007(m), degamemaster(m), ab2014(m), IgboticGirl(f), GeneralOjukwu, lawrence83, lightblazingnow(m), Enkaynwa(f), Salligreen, ColdNight(m), benardtotti(m), murphyibiam15(m), CrazyG, dayomike(m), skerries, muderkid(m), hardeforlah, Lloydfather, kunleham, ademoladeji(m), braine, JefLonDon(m), Toeyoursea(m), lanre4411, cross50(m), eji1979, HonabFaj(m), ordained(m), PHILipu1(m), jeliok4us, cooldudeng(m), DzTzl(f), Naijabin(m), valentineuwakwe(m), menstrualpad, Killurself, codybanks23, kopite(m), Intrepid01(m), survtony(m), Joyintwos(m), chuksonu, Champella(m), Bants(m), tunjijones(m), Buksz, Blackethics, royale22(m), 76fa, mcevans1(m), Pedagogue, emmalux2(m), kingsleyugo41, korent265, Donjiggar, Bloodforblood, kennyunlimited(m), sepalapen(m), Donjoe19, faithbukky(m), curlarpy, jayloms, tooth4tooth, SPRINDID, Sambest2(m), Deprofessional(m), ruffDiamond, Briteiyobo1(m), iamyungkizzy(m), Lescalier, Ezezima2012(m), gbemoh, stiggymode(m), BCISLTD, prolove22(m), Eaa247(m), logica(m), mcquin(m), tete7000(m), oluwaseyi000(m), anthony86(m), Bolustical, rose54321, onyetrucks(m), OluwabuqqyYOLO, pentax, walley112, Thessysol(m), Lacelash, Samson712, wizzy106, karmaA3, mosisadez(m), emalek86(m), sureheaven(m), maestrojohn(m), onojujohn53, MrRichy(m), muredo(m), leemond(m), Diedara(m), johnisaola(m), Mkolayinka, Jessewizy(m), BOYILO, lagbaja(m), Tochijude2000(f), hardywaltz(m), Lerumo, eraly(m), viroblaze, Ayodee2(m), skyisthelimit(m) and 199 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 9