Flood Collapses Only Bridge Bebuo Bomaji, Cross River, Residents Lament. Photos by CastedDude: 8:07pm On Sep 20
Bebuo Bomaji the village of Hon Cletus Obun, the APC State Vice Chairman Central Senatorial district in Cross River state - has been cut off from the rest of the world as a result of flood that caused a landslide that destroyed the sole bridge linking the people with the rest of the world. The landslide destruction is so devastating that pedestrian movements is rendered an impossibility. Crops and economic activities are rendered impossible with a story of doom and helpless defining the people...

In a telephone conversation with Hon Cletus Obun, the leading political leader of the area calls for a quick intervention of NDDC and the APC led government to stop the flood that destroyed the only existing bridge making pedestrian and economic activities impossible.

Bellow are the pictures of the collapsed bridge

Joseph Odok
Social Change Agent

Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/09/flood-destroys-linking-bridge-bebuo-bomaji-of-boki-lga-crs.html

Re: Flood Collapses Only Bridge Bebuo Bomaji, Cross River, Residents Lament. Photos by Destined2win: 8:11pm On Sep 20
Every governor under my reign as President must sign an undertaken to hit specific targets at specific times else consider yourself an enemy of the state

Re: Flood Collapses Only Bridge Bebuo Bomaji, Cross River, Residents Lament. Photos by elsse(m): 8:18pm On Sep 20
grin

Re: Flood Collapses Only Bridge Bebuo Bomaji, Cross River, Residents Lament. Photos by auntysimbiat(f): 8:31pm On Sep 20
Too bad
Re: Flood Collapses Only Bridge Bebuo Bomaji, Cross River, Residents Lament. Photos by Harbeyg09(m): 9:14pm On Sep 20
Is it everything government should be doing for them
Re: Flood Collapses Only Bridge Bebuo Bomaji, Cross River, Residents Lament. Photos by smardray(m): 9:16pm On Sep 20
they shu nt divide labour and reconstruct it.. they shu be lamenting there
Re: Flood Collapses Only Bridge Bebuo Bomaji, Cross River, Residents Lament. Photos by silasweb(m): 10:19pm On Sep 20
May God help them
Re: Flood Collapses Only Bridge Bebuo Bomaji, Cross River, Residents Lament. Photos by tayo4ng(f): 10:21pm On Sep 20
sorry. ooooo
Re: Flood Collapses Only Bridge Bebuo Bomaji, Cross River, Residents Lament. Photos by Yeligray(m): 10:21pm On Sep 20
London bridge is falling down
Re: Flood Collapses Only Bridge Bebuo Bomaji, Cross River, Residents Lament. Photos by tayo4ng(f): 10:21pm On Sep 20
I wish I can help
Re: Flood Collapses Only Bridge Bebuo Bomaji, Cross River, Residents Lament. Photos by leofab(f): 10:21pm On Sep 20
This country
Re: Flood Collapses Only Bridge Bebuo Bomaji, Cross River, Residents Lament. Photos by Nonywendy(m): 10:23pm On Sep 20
I weep for cross river, dat state is so backward in everything

Re: Flood Collapses Only Bridge Bebuo Bomaji, Cross River, Residents Lament. Photos by GrandFinale2017(m): 10:31pm On Sep 20
Ben Ayade and Florence Ita giwa over to you
Re: Flood Collapses Only Bridge Bebuo Bomaji, Cross River, Residents Lament. Photos by CEOYOMZZYBLOG: 10:31pm On Sep 20
Ok
Re: Flood Collapses Only Bridge Bebuo Bomaji, Cross River, Residents Lament. Photos by OGHENAOGIE(m): 11:14pm On Sep 20
Teewhy2:
This should be a local government projects, most local government just collect money from the state to pay salaries to their friends and partner while actually the no of utilized work force is not up to 30 % of the people local governments pay. Hardly do you hear local government do a capital project.
If the APC state vice chairman can't use his position to get the local government to do it, it is left to him. A country wer tins wrk dee is no need to lament...d local govt chair ll chart a way forward....see countries hit by hurricane de are wrking tins out...but here na to eat money we sabi God help us


Re: Flood Collapses Only Bridge Bebuo Bomaji, Cross River, Residents Lament. Photos by drizslim(m): 11:23pm On Sep 20
Nawa! Yawa dey
Re: Flood Collapses Only Bridge Bebuo Bomaji, Cross River, Residents Lament. Photos by maskamdo(m): 12:09am
This collapsed bridge was erosion inspired

