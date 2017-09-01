₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,881,802 members, 3,804,213 topics. Date: Thursday, 21 September 2017 at 12:24 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Flood Collapses Only Bridge Bebuo Bomaji, Cross River, Residents Lament. Photos (5868 Views)
Nigerians Share Before-and-after Photos Of Buhari, Lament Frail Looks / Governor Udom Escapes Death As Church Building Collapses In Akwa Ibom / Residents Of Ogun State Community Plea With Amosun To Fix Only Bridge In Ilogbo (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Flood Collapses Only Bridge Bebuo Bomaji, Cross River, Residents Lament. Photos by CastedDude: 8:07pm On Sep 20
Bebuo Bomaji the village of Hon Cletus Obun, the APC State Vice Chairman Central Senatorial district in Cross River state - has been cut off from the rest of the world as a result of flood that caused a landslide that destroyed the sole bridge linking the people with the rest of the world. The landslide destruction is so devastating that pedestrian movements is rendered an impossibility. Crops and economic activities are rendered impossible with a story of doom and helpless defining the people...
In a telephone conversation with Hon Cletus Obun, the leading political leader of the area calls for a quick intervention of NDDC and the APC led government to stop the flood that destroyed the only existing bridge making pedestrian and economic activities impossible.
Bellow are the pictures of the collapsed bridge
Joseph Odok
Social Change Agent
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/09/flood-destroys-linking-bridge-bebuo-bomaji-of-boki-lga-crs.html
|Re: Flood Collapses Only Bridge Bebuo Bomaji, Cross River, Residents Lament. Photos by Destined2win: 8:11pm On Sep 20
Every governor under my reign as President must sign an undertaken to hit specific targets at specific times else consider yourself an enemy of the state
4 Likes
|Re: Flood Collapses Only Bridge Bebuo Bomaji, Cross River, Residents Lament. Photos by elsse(m): 8:18pm On Sep 20
2 Likes
|Re: Flood Collapses Only Bridge Bebuo Bomaji, Cross River, Residents Lament. Photos by auntysimbiat(f): 8:31pm On Sep 20
Too bad
|Re: Flood Collapses Only Bridge Bebuo Bomaji, Cross River, Residents Lament. Photos by Harbeyg09(m): 9:14pm On Sep 20
Is it everything government should be doing for them
|Re: Flood Collapses Only Bridge Bebuo Bomaji, Cross River, Residents Lament. Photos by smardray(m): 9:16pm On Sep 20
they shu nt divide labour and reconstruct it.. they shu be lamenting there
|Re: Flood Collapses Only Bridge Bebuo Bomaji, Cross River, Residents Lament. Photos by silasweb(m): 10:19pm On Sep 20
May God help them
|Re: Flood Collapses Only Bridge Bebuo Bomaji, Cross River, Residents Lament. Photos by tayo4ng(f): 10:21pm On Sep 20
sorry. ooooo
|Re: Flood Collapses Only Bridge Bebuo Bomaji, Cross River, Residents Lament. Photos by Yeligray(m): 10:21pm On Sep 20
London bridge is falling down
|Re: Flood Collapses Only Bridge Bebuo Bomaji, Cross River, Residents Lament. Photos by tayo4ng(f): 10:21pm On Sep 20
I wish I can help
|Re: Flood Collapses Only Bridge Bebuo Bomaji, Cross River, Residents Lament. Photos by leofab(f): 10:21pm On Sep 20
This country
|Re: Flood Collapses Only Bridge Bebuo Bomaji, Cross River, Residents Lament. Photos by Nonywendy(m): 10:23pm On Sep 20
I weep for cross river, dat state is so backward in everything
1 Like
|Re: Flood Collapses Only Bridge Bebuo Bomaji, Cross River, Residents Lament. Photos by GrandFinale2017(m): 10:31pm On Sep 20
Ben Ayade and Florence Ita giwa over to you
|Re: Flood Collapses Only Bridge Bebuo Bomaji, Cross River, Residents Lament. Photos by CEOYOMZZYBLOG: 10:31pm On Sep 20
Ok
|Re: Flood Collapses Only Bridge Bebuo Bomaji, Cross River, Residents Lament. Photos by OGHENAOGIE(m): 11:14pm On Sep 20
Teewhy2:
|Re: Flood Collapses Only Bridge Bebuo Bomaji, Cross River, Residents Lament. Photos by drizslim(m): 11:23pm On Sep 20
Nawa! Yawa dey
|Re: Flood Collapses Only Bridge Bebuo Bomaji, Cross River, Residents Lament. Photos by maskamdo(m): 12:09am
This collapsed bridge was erosion inspired
(0) (Reply)
Why Ifeanyi Ubah Wants To Be Governor Of Anambra / Community Chief And Others Arrested In Bayelsa Over Crude Oil Theft / Minister, Aregbesola Disagree Over FG’s Fertiliser Policy
Viewing this topic: verifielive, joelfm, Bashnigga(m), Excellentmind, incomeboostng, Fabulouski(m), kingivie and 26 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 19