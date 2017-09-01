Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Flood Collapses Only Bridge Bebuo Bomaji, Cross River, Residents Lament. Photos (5868 Views)

In a telephone conversation with Hon Cletus Obun, the leading political leader of the area calls for a quick intervention of NDDC and the APC led government to stop the flood that destroyed the only existing bridge making pedestrian and economic activities impossible.



Bellow are the pictures of the collapsed bridge



Joseph Odok

Social Change Agent



Every governor under my reign as President must sign an undertaken to hit specific targets at specific times else consider yourself an enemy of the state 4 Likes

2 Likes

Too bad

Is it everything government should be doing for them

they shu nt divide labour and reconstruct it.. they shu be lamenting there

May God help them

sorry. ooooo

London bridge is falling down

I wish I can help

This country

I weep for cross river, dat state is so backward in everything 1 Like

Ben Ayade and Florence Ita giwa over to you

Ok

Teewhy2:

This should be a local government projects, most local government just collect money from the state to pay salaries to their friends and partner while actually the no of utilized work force is not up to 30 % of the people local governments pay. Hardly do you hear local government do a capital project.

If the APC state vice chairman can't use his position to get the local government to do it, it is left to him. A country wer tins wrk dee is no need to lament...d local govt chair ll chart a way forward....see countries hit by hurricane de are wrking tins out...but here na to eat money we sabi God help us





Nawa! Yawa dey