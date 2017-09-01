₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Police Demolish Three Shrines In Lagos, Rescue Couple (pic) by Islie: 9:15pm On Sep 20
Posted By: Precious Igbonwelundu
http://thenationonlineng.net/police-demolish-three-shrines-lagos-rescue-couple/
|Re: Police Demolish Three Shrines In Lagos, Rescue Couple (pic) by Silvertrinity(f): 9:21pm On Sep 20
Good. The things happening nowadays is terrible.
Ritualist disguising themselves as traditional worshippers because there is right to practice whatever religion.
More shrines should be destroyed.
Wicked people.
|Re: Police Demolish Three Shrines In Lagos, Rescue Couple (pic) by Evablizin(f): 9:27pm On Sep 20
Okay ooo good
|Re: Police Demolish Three Shrines In Lagos, Rescue Couple (pic) by Xcelinteriors(f): 10:10pm On Sep 20
That is very good.
|Re: Police Demolish Three Shrines In Lagos, Rescue Couple (pic) by flawlessT(f): 10:19pm On Sep 20
Them don try
|Re: Police Demolish Three Shrines In Lagos, Rescue Couple (pic) by Flashh: 10:19pm On Sep 20
Bloggers included "rescued couple" to sauce the news. Lol
|Re: Police Demolish Three Shrines In Lagos, Rescue Couple (pic) by tobtap: 10:20pm On Sep 20
ritual money cant make u a BILLIONAIRE... only weak minds and lazy idiots engage in rituals... ..
|Re: Police Demolish Three Shrines In Lagos, Rescue Couple (pic) by GlorifiedTunde(m): 10:20pm On Sep 20
HIGH TIME!!!
|Re: Police Demolish Three Shrines In Lagos, Rescue Couple (pic) by Franco2017(m): 10:20pm On Sep 20
Good work
|Re: Police Demolish Three Shrines In Lagos, Rescue Couple (pic) by GlorifiedTunde(m): 10:21pm On Sep 20
HIGH TIME!!!
LONG OVERDUE!!
|Re: Police Demolish Three Shrines In Lagos, Rescue Couple (pic) by KendrickAyomide(m): 10:21pm On Sep 20
Blah blah blah
|Re: Police Demolish Three Shrines In Lagos, Rescue Couple (pic) by obo389(m): 10:21pm On Sep 20
Almost over for alaka
|Re: Police Demolish Three Shrines In Lagos, Rescue Couple (pic) by thunder74(m): 10:21pm On Sep 20
Ok. What happened to the man that said the commissioner head be examined in a counter video when he was paraded.
|Re: Police Demolish Three Shrines In Lagos, Rescue Couple (pic) by silasweb(m): 10:21pm On Sep 20
This is good.
|Re: Police Demolish Three Shrines In Lagos, Rescue Couple (pic) by caniva(m): 10:22pm On Sep 20
|Re: Police Demolish Three Shrines In Lagos, Rescue Couple (pic) by majekdom2: 10:22pm On Sep 20
Countries are looking forward investing in tech, changing the world. We are still talking shrine in 2017
|Re: Police Demolish Three Shrines In Lagos, Rescue Couple (pic) by joshingjosh(m): 10:22pm On Sep 20
|Re: Police Demolish Three Shrines In Lagos, Rescue Couple (pic) by uzo200(m): 10:22pm On Sep 20
|Re: Police Demolish Three Shrines In Lagos, Rescue Couple (pic) by scholes0(m): 10:24pm On Sep 20
joshingjosh:
It can't be worse than that Igbo girl caught one week ago with a severed adult human head.
Igbos have broken the record for producing the Youngest ritualist in Nigeria's history.
Python piss mixed with Nnamdi Kanu's smelly nkwobi poop fall on you.
|Re: Police Demolish Three Shrines In Lagos, Rescue Couple (pic) by Liftedhands: 10:26pm On Sep 20
Thank God for their lives.
|Re: Police Demolish Three Shrines In Lagos, Rescue Couple (pic) by Boyooosa(m): 10:28pm On Sep 20
joshingjosh:I know u r just rounding off your nonentity, so enjoy while it lasts afterall, your is nowhere to be found. Not even in exile... Ntoor
|Re: Police Demolish Three Shrines In Lagos, Rescue Couple (pic) by Realdeals(m): 10:32pm On Sep 20
That's what Fatai Owoseni fails to do that led to his removal.
|Re: Police Demolish Three Shrines In Lagos, Rescue Couple (pic) by Narldon(f): 10:38pm On Sep 20
Ok
|Re: Police Demolish Three Shrines In Lagos, Rescue Couple (pic) by waldigit: 10:38pm On Sep 20
joshingjosh:
Sit down there and be screaming afonja, instead of joining your voice with your people's in those your python infested forest to borrow a leaf from "afonjas" so that you can have better society. The so called afonjas are moving up by getting rid of miscreants from their culture.
|Re: Police Demolish Three Shrines In Lagos, Rescue Couple (pic) by ja2ken(m): 10:44pm On Sep 20
Destroying their Research centres ...
|Re: Police Demolish Three Shrines In Lagos, Rescue Couple (pic) by delpee(f): 10:58pm On Sep 20
Good riddance! Hope they discover more.
|Re: Police Demolish Three Shrines In Lagos, Rescue Couple (pic) by Abfinest007(m): 11:01pm On Sep 20
i wish d police will always carry out their duties Just Like this but one bad thing will alway cover the good they do.
|Re: Police Demolish Three Shrines In Lagos, Rescue Couple (pic) by dyze: 11:14pm On Sep 20
|Re: Police Demolish Three Shrines In Lagos, Rescue Couple (pic) by MadCow1: 11:24pm On Sep 20
Hmmmm
