Police Demolish Three Shrines In Lagos, Rescue Couple (pic) by Islie: 9:15pm On Sep 20
Policemen have demolished three shrines located in Agbowa area of Ikorodu, Lagos.

They also arrested the owner of one of the shrines in whose premises a couple were rescued on Tuesday night.

The Acting Police Commissioner in the state, Imohimi Edgal, who led broadcast journalists to the shrines on Wednesday, said their (shrines) demolition was part of efforts to ensure complete clampdown on ritualists and fraudsters, who establish such places for criminal purposes.

According to Edgal, the police received intelligence report of illegality at the demolished shrines, adding that they had the backing of all the traditional rulers in the district to pull down individually owned shrines.

Edgal said from findings, the police discovered that most of the people who had been declared missing or fallen victim to operators of “one-chance” buses usually ended up at shrines in that axis, where they are fleeced or murdered.

He said: “We had the backing of all the traditional rulers in Ikorodu to demolish individually owned shrines that are used to perpetrate crime. Some of those shrines are used for ritual purposes. Others were established by fraudsters with the intent to commit crime.

“So, these three we have demolished were identified through police and community partnership. We received information from members of the community and we carried out our own findings too.

“I can tell you that as of Tuesday night, when we were still surveying the places, a husband and wife were rescued in one of the shrines. They fell victim to these criminals and they had been told they would be killed. They were very grateful when the police came to their aid.

“We have arrested an owner. I use this opportunity to appeal to the public to have confidence in the police. They should provide us with valuable information that would lead to the rounding up of all those criminals.

“I want to still assure them that under my watch, their confidentiality is guaranteed. No one would know information came from them. Just as we have gotten these ones, we will get all others and rid Lagos of such criminals.”


http://thenationonlineng.net/police-demolish-three-shrines-lagos-rescue-couple/


Re: Police Demolish Three Shrines In Lagos, Rescue Couple (pic) by Silvertrinity(f): 9:21pm On Sep 20
Good. The things happening nowadays is terrible.

Ritualist disguising themselves as traditional worshippers because there is right to practice whatever religion. undecided undecided

More shrines should be destroyed.
Wicked people.

Re: Police Demolish Three Shrines In Lagos, Rescue Couple (pic) by Evablizin(f): 9:27pm On Sep 20
Okay ooo good
Re: Police Demolish Three Shrines In Lagos, Rescue Couple (pic) by Xcelinteriors(f): 10:10pm On Sep 20
That is very good.

Re: Police Demolish Three Shrines In Lagos, Rescue Couple (pic) by flawlessT(f): 10:19pm On Sep 20
Them don try
Re: Police Demolish Three Shrines In Lagos, Rescue Couple (pic) by Flashh: 10:19pm On Sep 20
Bloggers included "rescued couple" to sauce the news. Lol

Re: Police Demolish Three Shrines In Lagos, Rescue Couple (pic) by tobtap: 10:20pm On Sep 20
ritual money cant make u a BILLIONAIRE... only weak minds and lazy idiots engage in rituals... undecided ..

Re: Police Demolish Three Shrines In Lagos, Rescue Couple (pic) by GlorifiedTunde(m): 10:20pm On Sep 20
HIGH TIME!!! angry
Re: Police Demolish Three Shrines In Lagos, Rescue Couple (pic) by Franco2017(m): 10:20pm On Sep 20
Good work
Re: Police Demolish Three Shrines In Lagos, Rescue Couple (pic) by GlorifiedTunde(m): 10:21pm On Sep 20
HIGH TIME!!! angry

LONG OVERDUE!! undecided
Re: Police Demolish Three Shrines In Lagos, Rescue Couple (pic) by KendrickAyomide(m): 10:21pm On Sep 20
Blah blah blah

Re: Police Demolish Three Shrines In Lagos, Rescue Couple (pic) by obo389(m): 10:21pm On Sep 20
Almost over for alaka

Re: Police Demolish Three Shrines In Lagos, Rescue Couple (pic) by thunder74(m): 10:21pm On Sep 20
Ok. What happened to the man that said the commissioner head be examined in a counter video when he was paraded.
Re: Police Demolish Three Shrines In Lagos, Rescue Couple (pic) by silasweb(m): 10:21pm On Sep 20
This is good.
Re: Police Demolish Three Shrines In Lagos, Rescue Couple (pic) by caniva(m): 10:22pm On Sep 20
Re: Police Demolish Three Shrines In Lagos, Rescue Couple (pic) by majekdom2: 10:22pm On Sep 20
Countries are looking forward investing in tech, changing the world. We are still talking shrine in 2017 shocked
Re: Police Demolish Three Shrines In Lagos, Rescue Couple (pic) by joshingjosh(m): 10:22pm On Sep 20
grin grin

Re: Police Demolish Three Shrines In Lagos, Rescue Couple (pic) by uzo200(m): 10:22pm On Sep 20
Finally first to comment, I dedicate this position to all the baby daddies nationwide... baby daddyism must prevail, say no to Marriage because it is simply over hyped...

Re: Police Demolish Three Shrines In Lagos, Rescue Couple (pic) by scholes0(m): 10:24pm On Sep 20
joshingjosh:
grin

It can't be worse than that Igbo girl caught one week ago with a severed adult human head.

Igbos have broken the record for producing the Youngest ritualist in Nigeria's history.

Python piss mixed with Nnamdi Kanu's smelly nkwobi poop fall on you.

Re: Police Demolish Three Shrines In Lagos, Rescue Couple (pic) by scholes0(m): 10:26pm On Sep 20
joshingjosh:
grin grin

It can't be worse than that Igbo girl caught one week ago with a severed adult human head.

Igbos have broken the record for producing the Youngest ritualist in Nigeria's history.

Python piss fall on you.

Re: Police Demolish Three Shrines In Lagos, Rescue Couple (pic) by Liftedhands: 10:26pm On Sep 20
Thank God for their lives.
Re: Police Demolish Three Shrines In Lagos, Rescue Couple (pic) by Boyooosa(m): 10:28pm On Sep 20
joshingjosh:
grin grin
I know u r just rounding off your nonentity, so enjoy while it lasts afterall, your is nowhere to be found. Not even in exile... Ntoor
Re: Police Demolish Three Shrines In Lagos, Rescue Couple (pic) by Realdeals(m): 10:32pm On Sep 20
That's what Fatai Owoseni fails to do that led to his removal.

Re: Police Demolish Three Shrines In Lagos, Rescue Couple (pic) by Narldon(f): 10:38pm On Sep 20
Ok
Re: Police Demolish Three Shrines In Lagos, Rescue Couple (pic) by waldigit: 10:38pm On Sep 20
joshingjosh:
grin grin

Sit down there and be screaming afonja, instead of joining your voice with your people's in those your python infested forest to borrow a leaf from "afonjas" so that you can have better society. The so called afonjas are moving up by getting rid of miscreants from their culture.
Re: Police Demolish Three Shrines In Lagos, Rescue Couple (pic) by ja2ken(m): 10:44pm On Sep 20
Destroying their Research centres ... grin

Re: Police Demolish Three Shrines In Lagos, Rescue Couple (pic) by delpee(f): 10:58pm On Sep 20
Good riddance! Hope they discover more.
Re: Police Demolish Three Shrines In Lagos, Rescue Couple (pic) by Abfinest007(m): 11:01pm On Sep 20
i wish d police will always carry out their duties Just Like this but one bad thing will alway cover the good they do.
Re: Police Demolish Three Shrines In Lagos, Rescue Couple (pic) by dyze: 11:14pm On Sep 20
Re: Police Demolish Three Shrines In Lagos, Rescue Couple (pic) by michresa(m): 11:16pm On Sep 20
Re: Police Demolish Three Shrines In Lagos, Rescue Couple (pic) by MadCow1: 11:24pm On Sep 20
Hmmmm

