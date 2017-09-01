Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Police Demolish Three Shrines In Lagos, Rescue Couple (pic) (11040 Views)

Lagos Police Rescue A White Man From Kidnappers / Lagos Police Demolish Criminal Hideouts In Ishawo Creeks,arrest 3 Kidnappers(pix / Police Demolish Criminal Hideouts In Ishawo Creeks (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Posted By: Precious Igbonwelundu













Policemen have demolished three shrines located in Agbowa area of Ikorodu, Lagos.



They also arrested the owner of one of the shrines in whose premises a couple were rescued on Tuesday night.



The Acting Police Commissioner in the state, Imohimi Edgal, who led broadcast journalists to the shrines on Wednesday, said their (shrines) demolition was part of efforts to ensure complete clampdown on ritualists and fraudsters, who establish such places for criminal purposes.



According to Edgal, the police received intelligence report of illegality at the demolished shrines, adding that they had the backing of all the traditional rulers in the district to pull down individually owned shrines.



Edgal said from findings, the police discovered that most of the people who had been declared missing or fallen victim to operators of “one-chance” buses usually ended up at shrines in that axis, where they are fleeced or murdered.



He said: “We had the backing of all the traditional rulers in Ikorodu to demolish individually owned shrines that are used to perpetrate crime. Some of those shrines are used for ritual purposes. Others were established by fraudsters with the intent to commit crime.



“So, these three we have demolished were identified through police and community partnership. We received information from members of the community and we carried out our own findings too.



“I can tell you that as of Tuesday night, when we were still surveying the places, a husband and wife were rescued in one of the shrines. They fell victim to these criminals and they had been told they would be killed. They were very grateful when the police came to their aid.



“We have arrested an owner. I use this opportunity to appeal to the public to have confidence in the police. They should provide us with valuable information that would lead to the rounding up of all those criminals.



“I want to still assure them that under my watch, their confidentiality is guaranteed. No one would know information came from them. Just as we have gotten these ones, we will get all others and rid Lagos of such criminals.”



http://thenationonlineng.net/police-demolish-three-shrines-lagos-rescue-couple/





lalasticlala 5 Likes





Ritualist disguising themselves as traditional worshippers because there is right to practice whatever religion.



More shrines should be destroyed.

Wicked people. Good. The things happening nowadays is terrible.Ritualist disguising themselves as traditional worshippers because there is right to practice whatever religion.More shrines should be destroyed.Wicked people. 9 Likes 1 Share



Okay ooo good Okay ooo good

That is very good.



Do you need wallpaper or window blind? Check my signature

Them don try

Bloggers included "rescued couple" to sauce the news. Lol 6 Likes

.. ritual money cant make u a BILLIONAIRE... only weak minds and lazy idiots engage in rituals..... 8 Likes

HIGH TIME!!!

Good work





LONG OVERDUE!! HIGH TIME!!!LONG OVERDUE!!

Blah blah blah 1 Like

Almost over for alaka 1 Like

Ok. What happened to the man that said the commissioner head be examined in a counter video when he was paraded.

This is good.

�

Countries are looking forward investing in tech, changing the world. We are still talking shrine in 2017

8 Likes

Finally first to comment, I dedicate this position to all the baby daddies nationwide... baby daddyism must prevail, say no to Marriage because it is simply over hyped... 1 Like

joshingjosh:



It can't be worse than that Igbo girl caught one week ago with a severed adult human head.



Igbos have broken the record for producing the Youngest ritualist in Nigeria's history.



Python piss mixed with Nnamdi Kanu's smelly nkwobi poop fall on you. It can't be worse than that Igbo girl caught one week ago with a severed adult human head.Igbos have broken the record for producing the Youngest ritualist in Nigeria's history.Python piss mixed with Nnamdi Kanu's smelly nkwobi poop fall on you. 2 Likes 2 Shares

joshingjosh:



It can't be worse than that Igbo girl caught one week ago with a severed adult human head.



Igbos have broken the record for producing the Youngest ritualist in Nigeria's history.



Python piss fall on you. It can't be worse than that Igbo girl caught one week ago with a severed adult human head.Igbos have broken the record for producing the Youngest ritualist in Nigeria's history.Python piss fall on you. 1 Like

Thank God for their lives.

joshingjosh:

I know u r just rounding off your nonentity, so enjoy while it lasts afterall, your is nowhere to be found. Not even in exile... Ntoor I know u r just rounding off your nonentity, so enjoy while it lasts afterall, your is nowhere to be found. Not even in exile... Ntoor

That's what Fatai Owoseni fails to do that led to his removal. 1 Like

Ok

joshingjosh:



Sit down there and be screaming afonja, instead of joining your voice with your people's in those your python infested forest to borrow a leaf from "afonjas" so that you can have better society. The so called afonjas are moving up by getting rid of miscreants from their culture. Sit down there and be screaming afonja, instead of joining your voice with your people's in those your python infested forest to borrow a leaf from "afonjas" so that you can have better society. The so called afonjas are moving up by getting rid of miscreants from their culture.

Destroying their Research centres ... 1 Like

Good riddance! Hope they discover more.

i wish d police will always carry out their duties Just Like this but one bad thing will alway cover the good they do.

Lakside1955:

Pls can any that understand bet9ja can help me out here?

I've been jumping all around that I won this ticket this night, I gave it to the bet9ja agent to collect my money only for her to tell me that one of the game did not enter, she says wolves and bristol enter extra time and bet9ja no dey count extra time.

Pls how truth is this cos am boiling right now, 238, 000 no b small money o

She is right. All bets sites don't include extra time score for bet.



If dem score before final whistle, you for chop.



Na wa ooo. One bastard must spoil ticket She is right. All bets sites don't include extra time score for bet.If dem score before final whistle, you for chop.Na wa ooo. One bastard must spoil ticket

Lakside1955:

Pls can any that understand bet9ja can help me out here?

I've been jumping all around that I won this ticket this night, I gave it to the bet9ja agent to collect my money only for her to tell me that one of the game did not enter, she says wolves and bristol enter extra time and bet9ja no dey count extra time.

Pls how truth is this cos am boiling right now, 238, 000 no b small money o na true o.

bet9ja deals only with the regulated 90min. na true o.bet9ja deals only with the regulated 90min.