|Coffins, Dollars, Found In Shrines Destroyed In Lagos. Photos by dainformant(m): 8:04am
Here are Pictures from the joint efforts of Lagos State Police Command Team and the members of Oodua People's Congress (OPC) with other Local Security Outfits as part of efforts to rid Lagos Communities of the Notorious Badoo members.
The operation was led by The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Mr Edgal Imohimi on September 20th, 2017.
Six shrines were demolished in Agbowa - Itokin axis of Ikorodu during the operations.
According to reports, Dollar bills were seen appearing out of nowhere, as one of the shrines was being demolished. Coffins were also found in some of the shrines.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/09/items-found-as-shrines-destroyed-in-lagos-by-security-operatives.html
|Re: Coffins, Dollars, Found In Shrines Destroyed In Lagos. Photos by dainformant(m): 8:05am
see more photos here >>>> https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/09/items-found-as-shrines-destroyed-in-lagos-by-security-operatives.html
|Re: Coffins, Dollars, Found In Shrines Destroyed In Lagos. Photos by Homeboiy(m): 8:07am
see money oo
maybe na the gods dey use am
|Re: Coffins, Dollars, Found In Shrines Destroyed In Lagos. Photos by dainformant(m): 8:07am
cc; lalasticlala
|Re: Coffins, Dollars, Found In Shrines Destroyed In Lagos. Photos by Oluwasaeon(m): 8:08am
Nawa o
|Re: Coffins, Dollars, Found In Shrines Destroyed In Lagos. Photos by columbus007(m): 8:10am
So dis moulded juju can actually dash to the central bank and robb the bank of their dollars and whisk away
|Re: Coffins, Dollars, Found In Shrines Destroyed In Lagos. Photos by mamatayour(f): 8:13am
Hmnnn......God help us
Singing Salawa Abeni song....eru aiye ba mi oh eyin jonman mi
|Re: Coffins, Dollars, Found In Shrines Destroyed In Lagos. Photos by orbgoblin: 8:37am
Perfect setup for 419 shrine. I'm sure those are fake dollars. And all those scary looking idols are to fool unsuspecting victims into thinking this is the real deal.
|Re: Coffins, Dollars, Found In Shrines Destroyed In Lagos. Photos by JoshMedia(m): 10:11am
What a rubbish!!
God will continue to catch them!!
|Re: Coffins, Dollars, Found In Shrines Destroyed In Lagos. Photos by ipobarecriminals: 10:11am
That chief is the head of badoo cult.They should use stone to smash his head the same way they killed innocent people.
|Re: Coffins, Dollars, Found In Shrines Destroyed In Lagos. Photos by Florblu(f): 10:12am
gods sef dey spend Dollar
|Re: Coffins, Dollars, Found In Shrines Destroyed In Lagos. Photos by Madeu(m): 10:13am
Ifa dey chop currencies
|Re: Coffins, Dollars, Found In Shrines Destroyed In Lagos. Photos by scionofurhobo(m): 10:13am
What do we expect? Fake gods, fake dollars!
|Re: Coffins, Dollars, Found In Shrines Destroyed In Lagos. Photos by SenorFax(m): 10:14am
So we should fry beans??
|Re: Coffins, Dollars, Found In Shrines Destroyed In Lagos. Photos by omowolewa: 10:14am
We pretend alot in Nigeria, most people patronizing this shrine and it's devilish services are either Christian or Muslim to the public.
I thought Nolly movies are fake
|Re: Coffins, Dollars, Found In Shrines Destroyed In Lagos. Photos by Dyerrt: 10:14am
E clear... Na Ritualists den
|Re: Coffins, Dollars, Found In Shrines Destroyed In Lagos. Photos by Phonefanatic: 10:15am
orbgoblin:
And you have no idea the owner of the shrine is stinkingly rich and a ritualist....... You've got no idea believe me.
|Re: Coffins, Dollars, Found In Shrines Destroyed In Lagos. Photos by IamPatriotic(m): 10:15am
Fraudster den, fake dollars, a real shrine doesn't need all of those moulded images, only 419s do.
|Re: Coffins, Dollars, Found In Shrines Destroyed In Lagos. Photos by ipobarecriminals: 10:15am
Niagra police and their patronize of Aba made buggy shoes.
|Re: Coffins, Dollars, Found In Shrines Destroyed In Lagos. Photos by itiswellandwell: 10:15am
Ok
|Re: Coffins, Dollars, Found In Shrines Destroyed In Lagos. Photos by Not0fThis: 10:16am
There is only one God and His name is Jesus.
|Re: Coffins, Dollars, Found In Shrines Destroyed In Lagos. Photos by kinghold(m): 10:16am
hmmmm....in this lasgidi! this serious!
|Re: Coffins, Dollars, Found In Shrines Destroyed In Lagos. Photos by edo3(m): 10:16am
eleyi le o
|Re: Coffins, Dollars, Found In Shrines Destroyed In Lagos. Photos by bamite(m): 10:16am
Skull mining at its peak
|Re: Coffins, Dollars, Found In Shrines Destroyed In Lagos. Photos by flemzyjoe(m): 10:16am
|Re: Coffins, Dollars, Found In Shrines Destroyed In Lagos. Photos by AfricanElite: 10:16am
|Re: Coffins, Dollars, Found In Shrines Destroyed In Lagos. Photos by adextetoo(m): 10:17am
Headquarter has been shifted from Ogun state to Lagos abi?
|Re: Coffins, Dollars, Found In Shrines Destroyed In Lagos. Photos by davss02(m): 10:17am
Afonja and skull mining ....smh
|Re: Coffins, Dollars, Found In Shrines Destroyed In Lagos. Photos by Mgvd: 10:17am
|Re: Coffins, Dollars, Found In Shrines Destroyed In Lagos. Photos by Jarus(m): 10:17am
Irunmole trying to bribe the Police with dollar and save its from house destruction. Lol
|Re: Coffins, Dollars, Found In Shrines Destroyed In Lagos. Photos by cjudy(m): 10:17am
Them no dey tire? nawa oooo for Afonja
