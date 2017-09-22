Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Coffins, Dollars, Found In Shrines Destroyed In Lagos. Photos (12748 Views)

Video Of Lagos Police Destroying Shrines In Ikorodu / Police Demolish Three Shrines In Lagos, Rescue Couple (pic) / Abayomi Alaka's Badoo Shrine Destroyed In Lagos (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)





The operation was led by The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Mr Edgal Imohimi on September 20th, 2017.



Six shrines were demolished in Agbowa - Itokin axis of Ikorodu during the operations.



According to reports, Dollar bills were seen appearing out of nowhere, as one of the shrines was being demolished. Coffins were also found in some of the shrines.



Source; Here are Pictures from the joint efforts of Lagos State Police Command Team and the members of Oodua People's Congress (OPC) with other Local Security Outfits as part of efforts to rid Lagos Communities of the Notorious Badoo members.The operation was led by The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Mr Edgal Imohimi on September 20th, 2017.Six shrines were demolished in Agbowa - Itokin axis of Ikorodu during the operations.According to reports, Dollar bills were seen appearing out of nowhere, as one of the shrines was being demolished. Coffins were also found in some of the shrines.Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/09/items-found-as-shrines-destroyed-in-lagos-by-security-operatives.html 1 Like 1 Share

see more photos here >>>> https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/09/items-found-as-shrines-destroyed-in-lagos-by-security-operatives.html

see money oo

maybe na the gods dey use am 6 Likes

cc; lalasticlala 1 Like

Nawa o

So dis moulded juju can actually dash to the central bank and robb the bank of their dollars and whisk away 7 Likes 1 Share



Singing Salawa Abeni song....eru aiye ba mi oh eyin jonman mi Hmnnn......God help usSinging Salawa Abeni song....eru aiye ba mi oh eyin jonman mi 3 Likes 1 Share

Perfect setup for 419 shrine. I'm sure those are fake dollars. And all those scary looking idols are to fool unsuspecting victims into thinking this is the real deal. 34 Likes 3 Shares

What a rubbish!!



God will continue to catch them!!







Check my signature

That chief is the head of badoo cult.They should use stone to smash his head the same way they killed innocent people. That chief is the head of badoo cult.They should use stone to smash his head the same way they killed innocent people. 1 Like

gods sef dey spend Dollar 1 Like

Ifa dey chop currencies

What do we expect? Fake gods, fake dollars!

So we should fry beans?? 5 Likes

We pretend alot in Nigeria, most people patronizing this shrine and it's devilish services are either Christian or Muslim to the public.



I thought Nolly movies are fake 2 Likes

E clear... Na Ritualists den

orbgoblin:

Perfect setup for 419 shrine. I'm sure those are fake dollars. And all those scary looking idols are to fool unsuspecting victims into thinking this is the real deal.

And you have no idea the owner of the shrine is stinkingly rich and a ritualist....... You've got no idea believe me. And you have no idea the owner of the shrine is stinkingly rich and a ritualist....... You've got no idea believe me. 3 Likes

Fraudster den, fake dollars, a real shrine doesn't need all of those moulded images, only 419s do. 2 Likes

Niagra police and their patronize of Aba made buggy shoes. Niagra police and their patronize of Aba made buggy shoes.

Ok

There is only one God and His name is Jesus. 11 Likes 2 Shares

hmmmm....in this lasgidi! this serious!

eleyi le o

Skull mining at its peak





A 10-year-old boy was killed and 10 others injured in Togo’s capital as hundreds of thousands of opposition supporters demonstrated Wednesday, the security minister said.



The protesters were rallying against a vote by the West African nation’s parliament on a bill they fear will allow the president to run for more terms.



Togo’s security minister Col. Damehame Yark blamed opposition members for the violence, saying they brought weapons to the demonstrations.



Thousands of people across the small West African nation have been demonstrating since last month for term limits on President Faure Gnassingbe, who has been in power since his father died in 2005. The Gnassingbe family has ruled the small West African nation for 50 years.

read more How A Boy Was killed at massive Togo protest.A 10-year-old boy was killed and 10 others injured in Togo’s capital as hundreds of thousands of opposition supporters demonstrated Wednesday, the security minister said.The protesters were rallying against a vote by the West African nation’s parliament on a bill they fear will allow the president to run for more terms.Togo’s security minister Col. Damehame Yark blamed opposition members for the violence, saying they brought weapons to the demonstrations.Thousands of people across the small West African nation have been demonstrating since last month for term limits on President Faure Gnassingbe, who has been in power since his father died in 2005. The Gnassingbe family has ruled the small West African nation for 50 years.read more http://plus1gist.com.ng/2017/09/22/boy-killed-massive-togo-protest/#more

Headquarter has been shifted from Ogun state to Lagos abi? 3 Likes

Afonja and skull mining ....smh 2 Likes

Irunmole trying to bribe the Police with dollar and save its from house destruction. Lol