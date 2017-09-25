Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Events / Is N500k Marriage Still Possible In This Recession? (2334 Views)

I have a heart felt question to ask, can one conduct a wedding ceremony with 500k in this recession. Kindly advice and give a Bachelor a reasonable break down. God bless.



if the former is the case, please hold on a while and try to save some more or reduce your wedding budget by 200k . U should never start a marriage with an empty account balance.

If the latter is the case, i will proceed to breakdown the expenses for you.

Traditional marriage : (200k)

- attire for couple : 30k

-5 crates of malt (120pcs) : 15k

-Half bag of rice and condiments: 40k

-1 cow leg : 15k

- Marriage rites 100k ( This will work only if you have an understanding bride and inlaws)

Borrow a home theater system to her place for music and play from your phone using auxiliary wire.



Wedding / Registry : 300k

Groom suit, shoes, shirt :20k (You can get a wonderful suit from Ariaria market for 14k)

Brides outfit : 50k

Dj :10k (Get a friend to do Mc)

catering for 100 people : 100k .(Budget 1k per person, it will be enough) everybody must not chop

Chairs, canopies, decoration: 50k

Rings, Cake : 50k

photography :50k



Tips on how to save more money

1. Do trad and white same day. This saves half of the cooking and logistics fund which can be utilized elsewhere.

2. Use an open field for reception

3. Avoid buying asoebi with the hope that people will buy from you.most people especially family will just collect and not pay back. give colours of the day instead.

4. You do not need to print 200 invitation cards. about 20 pcs will do for your esteemed guests, the rest can be invited electronically

5. Please , please and please, do not waste money on plenty 5 step cake and a bejeweled bouquet, or even expensive bridal shoes. You will have no need them after that day

6. You do not need emblazoned souvenir bags, there are plenty plastic souvenirs sold for 100 naira each.

7. You do not need to collect photobook ooooo. Many photographers use that to scam couples . What I did during my wedding was that I hired 2 cameras video and photo (5D) for 2 days at 15k each per day. I gave a relative to take pics and he put the soft copies in a flash for me. everything for trad and white cost 70k and i Had great quality pics. I did the photobook and two frames at a later date when we had recovered small and it was way cheaper doing it myself.

8. Please do not serve alcohol at ur wedding if you want to cut cost.



39 Likes 1 Share

I need to ask, is the 500k all the money you have in your savings or just what you have earmarked for you wedding?

if the former is the case, please hold on a while and try to save some more or reduce your wedding budget by 200k . U should never start a marriage with an empty account balance.

If the latter is the case, i will proceed to breakdown the expenses for you.

Traditional marriage : (200k)

- attire for couple : 30k

-5 crates of malt (120pcs) : 15k

-Half bag of rice and condiments: 40k

-1 cow leg : 15k

- Marriage rites 100k ( This will work only if you have an understanding bride and inlaws)

Borrow a home theater system to her place for music and play from your phone using auxiliary wire.



Wedding / Registry : 300k

Groom suit, shoes, shirt :20k (You can get a wonderful suit from Ariaria market for 14k)

Brides outfit : 50k

Dj :10k (Get a friend to do Mc)

catering for 100 people : 100k .(Budget 1k per person, it will be enough) everybody must not chop

Chairs, canopies, decoration: 50k

Rings, Cake : 50k

photography :50k



Tips on how to save more money

1. Do trad and white same day. This saves half of the cooking and logistics fund which can be utilized elsewhere.

2. Use an open field for reception

3. Avoid buying asoebi with the hope that people will buy from you.most people especially family will just collect and not pay back. give colours of the day instead.

4. You do not need to print 200 invitation cards. about 20 pcs will do for your esteemed guests, the rest can be invited electronically

5. Please , please and please, do not waste money on plenty 5 step cake and a bejeweled bouquet, or even expensive bridal shoes. You will have no need them after that day

6. You do not need emblazoned souvenir bags, there are plenty plastic souvenirs sold for 100 naira each.

7. You do not need to collect photobook ooooo. Many photographers use that to scam couples . What I did during my wedding was that I hired 2 cameras video and photo (5D) for 2 days at 15k each per day. I gave a relative to take pics and he put the soft copies in a flash for me. everything for trad and white cost 70k and i Had great quality pics. I did the photobook and two frames at a later date when we had recovered small and it was way cheaper doing it myself.

8. Please do not serve alcohol at ur wedding if you want to cut cost.



If the 500k is for only wedding ceremony then you do not have wahala. Just ensure you and your bride are on the same page and she knows exactly how much you have to spend.





Thanks. So far I have managed to save 800k. I told the lady we should try and budget 500k, so we still have some change but she claim I don't value her and says I should step it up to 1.4m. She also say I must buy a ride, DAT she can't be married and trekking.

Thanks. So far I have managed to save 800k. I told the lady we should try and budget 500k, so we still have some change but she claim I don't value her and says I should step it up to 1.4m. She also say I must buy a ride, DAT she can't be married and trekking.

Please do not create problems for yourself. To buttress Ishi's point, majority of the problems we face today are man-made. We spend 20 hours creating problems for ourselves, and then struggle through the remaining hours of the day looking for solutions.



You have saved N800,000. Go ahead and marry a woman that shares same orientation with you. Many women out there do not need the 'ovation' kind of wedding... don't be scared of anything, they all possess the same body structure and endowment. Spending N1 trillion on a wedding won't automatically give you access to four brea.sts on your wedding night.



A group of businessmen just sat down and derived a way to suck out money from intending couples and they felt the best way to go about it is to build wedding dress worth millions, event centres, etc. Since they are aware that many people out there are mu.mu "sheep-ers" to celebrities, they make sure their services and products get endorsed by celebrities.



You are a human with a mind of your own, you can break the chain!



About the car talk, I sincerely think that you're about getting married the wrong woman. If your woman is not ready to take that public transport with you, then quit. Get a car at a convenient period when you're sure that YOU (not a girlfriend) will NEED it.



Please do not create problems for yourself. To buttress Ishi's point, majority of the problems we face today are man-made. We spend 20 hours creating problems for ourselves, and then struggle through the remaining hours of the day looking for solutions.

You have saved N800,000. Go ahead and marry a woman that shares same orientation with you. Many women out there do not need the 'ovation' kind of wedding... don't be scared of anything, they all possess the same body structure and endowment. Spending N1 trillion on a wedding won't automatically give you access to four brea.sts on your wedding night.

A group of businessmen just sat down and derived a way to suck out money from intending couples and they felt the best way to go about it is to build wedding dress worth millions, event centres, etc. Since they are aware that many people out there are mu.mu "sheep-ers" to celebrities, they make sure their services and products get endorsed by celebrities.

You are a human with a mind of your own, you can break the chain!

About the car talk, I sincerely think that you're about getting married the wrong woman. If your woman is not ready to take that public transport with you, then quit. Get a car at a convenient period when you're sure that YOU (not a girlfriend) will NEED it.

If Danfo is what you use, ensure you get a woman that feels comfortable in Danfo, if she bothers you with Uber requests, quit! She's not your type.

Acidosis:





Please do not create problems for yourself. To buttress Ishi's point, majority of the problems we face today are man-made. We spend 20 hours creating problems for ourselves, and then struggle through the remaining hours of the day looking for solutions.



You have saved N800,000. Go ahead and marry a woman that shares same orientation with you. Many women out there do not need the 'ovation' kind of wedding... don't be scared of anything, they all possess the same body structure and endowment. Spending N1 trillion on a wedding won't automatically give you access to four brea.sts on your wedding night.



A group of businessmen just sat down and derived a way to suck out money from intending couples and they felt the best way to go about it is to build wedding dress worth millions, event centres, etc. Since they are aware that many people out there are mu.mu "sheep-ers" to celebrities, they make sure their services and products get endorsed by celebrities.



You are a human with a mind of your own, you can break the chain!



About the car talk, I sincerely think that you're about getting married the wrong woman. If your woman is not ready to take that public transport with you, then quit. Get a car at a convenient period when you're sure that YOU (not a girlfriend) will NEED it.



If Danfo is what you use, ensure you get a woman that feels comfortable in Danfo, if she bothers you with Uber requests, quit! She's not your type.

MrBigiman:





Thanks. So far I have managed to save 800k. I told the lady we should try and budget 500k, so we still have some change but she claim I don't value her and says I should step it up to 1.4m. She also say I must buy a ride, DAT she can't be married and trekking. You should flee from such woman,500k should be enough to have a nice wedding. You shouldn't spend all your savings on a wedding.

You would only remember your wedding day via pictures, thats all,even your guest would have forgotten your wedding day within a short period of time.

In addition,out of the remaining 300k use like 50k and stock up food in the house that will last for a long time

Save little in your account in case of emergency

Use the rest to reinvest in your business if you already have one,if ure still on a salary job,look for a business you can start with the rest.

Its better to have multiple source of income as a family man,anything can happen to that job or that business

You should always be prepared

You should flee from such woman,500k should be enough to have a nice wedding. You shouldn't spend all your savings on a wedding.
You would only remember your wedding day via pictures, thats all,even your guest would have forgotten your wedding day within a short period of time.
In addition,out of the remaining 300k use like 50k and stock up food in the house that will last for a long time
Save little in your account in case of emergency
Use the rest to reinvest in your business if you already have one,if ure still on a salary job,look for a business you can start with the rest.
Its better to have multiple source of income as a family man,anything can happen to that job or that business
You should always be prepared
Instead of buying a car,even if you have the money buy a land first,I know of someone who used his NYSC savings to acquire a piece of land,he was collecting 70,000 monthly after service and continued to live with his parent,within a space of three years he had finished building his house,now he is married.he did a low budget wedding.

Acidosis:





Please do not create problems for yourself. To buttress Ishi's point, majority of the problems we face today are man-made. We spend 20 hours creating problems for ourselves, and then struggle through the remaining hours of the day looking for solutions.



You have saved N800,000. Go ahead and marry a woman that shares same orientation with you. Many women out there do not need the 'ovation' kind of wedding... don't be scared of anything, they all possess the same body structure and endowment. Spending N1 trillion on a wedding won't automatically give you access to four brea.sts on your wedding night.



A group of businessmen just sat down and derived a way to suck out money from intending couples and they felt the best way to go about it is to build wedding dress worth millions, event centres, etc. Since they are aware that many people out there are mu.mu "sheep-ers" to celebrities, they make sure their services and products get endorsed by celebrities.



You are a human with a mind of your own, you can break the chain!



About the car talk, I sincerely think that you're about getting married the wrong woman. If your woman is not ready to take that public transport with you, then quit. Get a car at a convenient period when you're sure that YOU (not a girlfriend) will NEED it.



MrBigiman:





Thanks. So far I have managed to save 800k. I told the lady we should try and budget 500k, so we still have some change but she claim I don't value her and says I should step it up to 1.4m. She also say I must buy a ride, DAT she can't be married and trekking. If she values you she will encourage you to cut your coat according to your cloth.



Wedding is a one day event, but marriage is for life. People often get so carried away by the razzmatazz of wedding preparations that they forget that the real work is in marriage itself. If you use up your entire life savings for a one day event and a car, what next? You want to start marriage with paying off debts and drinking gari?



If yes, will madam endure until you find your feet again?



If she values you she will encourage you to cut your coat according to your cloth.

Wedding is a one day event, but marriage is for life. People often get so carried away by the razzmatazz of wedding preparations that they forget that the real work is in marriage itself. If you use up your entire life savings for a one day event and a car, what next? You want to start marriage with paying off debts and drinking gari?

If yes, will madam endure until you find your feet again?

What am I saying sef. A bucket of gari is now 800. You two can manage one bucket per week if you ration it carefully, so I think you will be just fine

Acidosis:





Please do not create problems for yourself. To buttress Ishi's point, majority of the problems we face today are man-made. We spend 20 hours creating problems for ourselves, and then struggle through the remaining hours of the day looking for solutions.



You have saved N800,000. Go ahead and marry a woman that shares same orientation with you. Many women out there do not need the 'ovation' kind of wedding... don't be scared of anything, they all possess the same body structure and endowment. Spending N1 trillion on a wedding won't automatically give you access to four brea.sts on your wedding night.



A group of businessmen just sat down and derived a way to suck out money from intending couples and they felt the best way to go about it is to build wedding dress worth millions, event centres, etc. Since they are aware that many people out there are mu.mu "sheep-ers" to celebrities, they make sure their services and products get endorsed by celebrities.



You are a human with a mind of your own, you can break the chain!



About the car talk, I sincerely think that you're about getting married the wrong woman. If your woman is not ready to take that public transport with you, then quit. Get a car at a convenient period when you're sure that YOU (not a girlfriend) will NEED it.



MrBigiman:





Thanks. So far I have managed to save 800k. I told the lady we should try and budget 500k, so we still have some change but she claim I don't value her and says I should step it up to 1.4m. She also say I must buy a ride, DAT she can't be married and trekking.

Guy, if the quoted post is true, you are making a big mistake by marrying that girl. You want to put use trailer tyre for Toyota car and you'll regret it.



See, even if you buy a Toyota car right now, can you beat your chest and tell me that when someone else comes with a Range Rover, she won't dump your Toyota ass? If the babe wanted to ride a car, why didn't she get herself one? Why can't her dad get her one?



Guy, if the quoted post is true, you are making a big mistake by marrying that girl. You want to put use trailer tyre for Toyota car and you'll regret it.
See, even if you buy a Toyota car right now, can you beat your chest and tell me that when someone else comes with a Range Rover, she won't dump your Toyota ass? If the babe wanted to ride a car, why didn't she get herself one? Why can't her dad get her one?
It's either she undergoes radical character transplant or you let her go and get someone willing to grow with you cos you're not in a relationship, you're in a transaction.

MrBigiman:





Thanks. So far I have managed to save 800k. I told the lady we should try and budget 500k, so we still have some change but she claim I don't value her and says I should step it up to 1.4m. She also say I must buy a ride, DAT she can't be married and trekking.

Beloved, verily I say unto you, you never get better wife.



She wants you to step up your wedding from 500K to 1.4M claiming you don't value her if you do it less than 1.4. Extravagance is not how much you spend but how much is left after spending.



She's making buying a car a pre-requisite for marrying you? There's nothing you'll ever do enough to satisfy that kind of woman. I honestly don't envy you right now.



Beloved, verily I say unto you, you never get better wife.
She wants you to step up your wedding from 500K to 1.4M claiming you don't value her if you do it less than 1.4. Extravagance is not how much you spend but how much is left after spending.
She's making buying a car a pre-requisite for marrying you? There's nothing you'll ever do enough to satisfy that kind of woman. I honestly don't envy you right now.
You may want to argue with me cos you're in love but I can assure you, it takes more than love to sustain a marriage. She'll be unhappy that you can't meet her conditions adequately and you'll be unhappy that your futile efforts at meeting her needs are unappreciated.

Guy, if the quoted post is true, you are making a big mistake by marrying that girl. You want to put use trailer tyre for Toyota car and you'll regret it.



See, even if you buy a Toyota car right now, can you beat your chest and tell me that when someone else comes with a Range Rover, she won't dump your Toyota ass? If the babe wanted to ride a car, why didn't she get herself one? Why can't her dad get her one?



It's either she undergoes radical character transplant or you let her go and get someone willing to grow with you cos you're not in a relationship, you're in a transaction.





Thanks bro. I appreciate u advice.

MrBigiman, church wedding is not by force, neither is it scriptural. It is us humans that have imposed man made doctrines on ourselves. What you should do is traditional wedding then church blessing.



I advise you follow this lady's break down but transfer what you want to spend on white wedding to the trad.

This is exactly my plan. But they say d wedding day belongs to d woman.

MrBigiman:





But it should be an agreement between the couple, regardless.

MrBigiman:





Thanks. So far I have managed to save 800k. I told the lady we should try and budget 500k, so we still have some change but she claim I don't value her and says I should step it up to 1.4m. She also say I must buy a ride, DAT she can't be married and trekking.

Issa very simple something

Tell her ok, you have heard no problem

Go and do introduction with her people.

Fix date for trad and tell everybody

1 week to the trad tell her you have not saved up to 1.4m and you have not bought car, that she should give you another two years to hustle

Na her family sef go come beg you make dem add their own money join

Issa very simple something
Tell her ok, you have heard no problem
Go and do introduction with her people.
Fix date for trad and tell everybody
1 week to the trad tell her you have not saved up to 1.4m and you have not bought car, that she should give you another two years to hustle
Na her family sef go come beg you make dem add their own money join
On a serious note, before you start planning any wedding, make sure both of you are on the same page as regards income, expenditure and saving habits.

Yes, the company I work for made 30billion under this current recession

We are trying to cut our coat according to our size... Remember wedding is just a day thing while marriage is forever. So we shouldn't starve after d one day thing...So with this breakdown one can still have some savings sef...

My opionion though.

Really? how?

MrBigiman:





Thanks. So far I have managed to save 800k. I told the lady we should try and budget 500k, so we still have some change but she claim I don't value her and says I should step it up to 1.4m. She also say I must buy a ride, DAT she can't be married and trekking.

Bros both of you are not on the same page and its not a good sign.



Step it up from 500k to 1.4m haba nau, a whole 900k difference.



1.4 m is not a big deal to some couples but you just can't afford it which is not a bad thing, some people are even looking for less than 500k for their own wedding.



Bros both of you are not on the same page and its not a good sign.

Step it up from 500k to 1.4m haba nau, a whole 900k difference.

1.4 m is not a big deal to some couples but you just can't afford it which is not a bad thing, some people are even looking for less than 500k for their own wedding.

Whatever you do make sure both of you are on the same page.

Acidosis:





Please do not create problems for yourself. To buttress Ishi's point, majority of the problems we face today are man-made. We spend 20 hours creating problems for ourselves, and then struggle through the remaining hours of the day looking for solutions.



You have saved N800,000. Go ahead and marry a woman that shares same orientation with you. Many women out there do not need the 'ovation' kind of wedding... don't be scared of anything, they all possess the same body structure and endowment. Spending N1 trillion on a wedding won't automatically give you access to four brea.sts on your wedding night.



A group of businessmen just sat down and derived a way to suck out money from intending couples and they felt the best way to go about it is to build wedding dress worth millions, event centres, etc. Since they are aware that many people out there are mu.mu "sheep-ers" to celebrities, they make sure their services and products get endorsed by celebrities.



You are a human with a mind of your own, you can break the chain!



About the car talk, I sincerely think that you're about getting married the wrong woman. If your woman is not ready to take that public transport with you, then quit. Get a car at a convenient period when you're sure that YOU (not a girlfriend) will NEED it.



Your last paragraph...exactly what was on my mind.

MrBigiman:





Thanks. So far I have managed to save 800k. I told the lady we should try and budget 500k, so we still have some change but she claim I don't value her and says I should step it up to 1.4m. She also say I must buy a ride, DAT she can't be married and trekking. lwkmd.. Sorry but is she kidding ? How old is she? Your woman shud be able to plan arnd what u have. I am having my trad and registry marriage this December.The registry wedding will be a private affair, just few persons going with us.For the trad, we are planning for only 200 guests. Finally, we no go spend pass 800k.We settled for that to cut costs and save money for projects that will benefit our lives. Better that way, than clearing our account just so we can have a society wedding to the detriment of our finances. My point is she should be concerned abt your lives after marriage than a one day affair. Thankfully i and le boo are very real about our finances. We have a lot to do with money after marriage, hence decided to do what we can easily afford . If she wants you to steal, no wahala. But u have to sit her down and let her know what u can afford. I am sure she is trying to impress friends. Just tell her to be realistic. What you spend getting married isn't a guarantee that the union will be a happy one. Left to me sef, i would just walk into a registry, get married in jeans and go on vacation with d money i would have used to feed crowd. An older friend of mine told me how she and her husband got married with 25k,and they are still happily married after many years. They didn't have a reception, just paid for food for few friends who followed them to a restaurant. Bottomline, she has to understand and plan with what u have, except she wants to assist u financially. Don't empty your account because you want to marry, it's just one day. Una no go chop love o! Have a budget and stick to it. You guys will be fine with good planning. lwkmd.. Sorry but is she kidding ? How old is she? Your woman shud be able to plan arnd what u have. I am having my trad and registry marriage this December.The registry wedding will be a private affair, just few persons going with us.For the trad, we are planning for only 200 guests. Finally, we no go spend pass 800k.We settled for that to cut costs and save money for projects that will benefit our lives. Better that way, than clearing our account just so we can have a society wedding to the detriment of our finances. My point is she should be concerned abt your lives after marriage than a one day affair. Thankfully i and le boo are very real about our finances. We have a lot to do with money after marriage, hence decided to do what we can easily afford . If she wants you to steal, no wahala. But u have to sit her down and let her know what u can afford. I am sure she is trying to impress friends. Just tell her to be realistic. What you spend getting married isn't a guarantee that the union will be a happy one. Left to me sef, i would just walk into a registry, get married in jeans and go on vacation with d money i would have used to feed crowd. An older friend of mine told me how she and her husband got married with 25k,and they are still happily married after many years. They didn't have a reception, just paid for food for few friends who followed them to a restaurant. Bottomline, she has to understand and plan with what u have, except she wants to assist u financially. Don't empty your account because you want to marry, it's just one day. Una no go chop love o! Have a budget and stick to it. You guys will be fine with good planning. 3 Likes 1 Share

N500,000 wedding is possible, even in Lagos. You two do not need to rent a N1 million hall for the reception; the church premises could suffice.



As for the food, you can try to limit the guest list to under 300, so that you wouldn't have to spend much on catering.

Cut your coat according to your size... i dont even know why i would spend millions on wedding sef.... my own opinion na introduction, Engagement and registry.... anything more than this, or her family demanding for more?? make dem carry their pikin i no marry again be that.. and they will be damned when i already don plant seed inside her womb

Some people will even borrow N2 million just to hold a wedding that lasts for a few hours. That is just insanity. I can't imagine spending my entire life savings on a wedding; that will never happen.