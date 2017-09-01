₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|NNPC Begins Oil Exploration In The Sokoto Basin by activistjohnny: 4:55am
The Nigeria National Petroleum Cooperation (NNPC) said it has started the process that would lead to the exploration of oil and gas in the Sokoto Basin.
https://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/09/nnpc-begins-prospecting-hydrocarbon-sokoto-basin/
|Re: NNPC Begins Oil Exploration In The Sokoto Basin by activistjohnny: 5:00am
Congratulations to sokoto state on this oil discovery. Sokoto state ought to have been drilling hydrocarbon by now. Since libya land has crude oil definitely sokoto state which is desert areas ought to have been producing oil too.
|Re: NNPC Begins Oil Exploration In The Sokoto Basin by ydass(m): 5:00am
lol waste Nigeria money dey find oil for where there is no oil. Why are people still in support of Buhari. He is a bigot and a johadist
|Re: NNPC Begins Oil Exploration In The Sokoto Basin by Desyner: 5:02am
This is 'scalar' diversification. More magnitude of same entity or more of oil.
We need 'vector' diversification. That is more magnitude in different directions like agriculture, industries etc.
|Re: NNPC Begins Oil Exploration In The Sokoto Basin by Esseite: 5:26am
Circles.... these are just looting strategies through phantom contracts...
What happened to the millions of dollars spent in exploration at chad basin.. now its sokoto, well lets expect yobe, taraba and kaduna next..
|Re: NNPC Begins Oil Exploration In The Sokoto Basin by ONYEUTALI: 5:36am
Effect of restructuring. They want to have their own OYEL money before the country get restructured.
No Niger Delta Oil money? No problem, we've got Sokoto OYEL money.
Oil money fall on una.
|Re: NNPC Begins Oil Exploration In The Sokoto Basin by ERockson: 5:43am
Good development. When north start generating money through oil, the issue of our oyel, marginalization, biafra will down.
|Re: NNPC Begins Oil Exploration In The Sokoto Basin by activistjohnny: 5:44am
ONYEUTALI:as far as am concern sokoto basin no reach niger delta basin in terms of hydrocarbon production. Niger delta oil are so much to the extent that they keep discovering oil wells in the basin.
|Re: NNPC Begins Oil Exploration In The Sokoto Basin by Valro(m): 5:45am
Try harder.
|Re: NNPC Begins Oil Exploration In The Sokoto Basin by Blue3k(m): 5:59am
Hmm odd but what ever. Never heard anything about Sokoto basin til now. If they are getting oil I would assume Benue trough best spot first.
The Nigeria National Petroleum Cooperation (NNPC) has announced that it has started the process that will eventually lead to the exploration of oil in Sokoto.
|Re: NNPC Begins Oil Exploration In The Sokoto Basin by mrvitalis(m): 6:09am
Blue3k:
North has oil but locked so dip it needs mordern technology to explore
|Re: NNPC Begins Oil Exploration In The Sokoto Basin by bobnatlo: 6:11am
Shuuu this govt no get chilloo.
That was how they went looking for oil in chad basin n ended up in the hand of boko guys. Now they wanna try sokoto. Na herdsmen or mateseni them wan collide wt now,
|Re: NNPC Begins Oil Exploration In The Sokoto Basin by Danielmoore(m): 6:13am
I pray they find
|Re: NNPC Begins Oil Exploration In The Sokoto Basin by Nutase(f): 6:21am
Countries are moving away from oil we are wasting the small money that we would have used to repair our bad roads looking for what does not exist.
The earlier we start moving away from oil in Nigeria the better for our future generations.
|Re: NNPC Begins Oil Exploration In The Sokoto Basin by Izonpikin: 6:30am
ONYEUTALI:..they just can't imagine themselves without oil..
|Re: NNPC Begins Oil Exploration In The Sokoto Basin by Deeldorado: 6:42am
Global oil prices are low and will remain so even in the distant future. At the same time, countries are announcing plans to exit the use of fossil fuels via electric cars and investments in green energy. Nigeria should be responding by developing a concrete plan to wean herself of dependency on oil by diversifying her economic base and revenue sources but these daft people are busy searching for more oil where it does not exist. What a pity to be born into a country of daftness where people don't think ahead. The commodity super-cycle is over, Mr. Buhari.
|Re: NNPC Begins Oil Exploration In The Sokoto Basin by johnjay4u2u(m): 6:47am
oil that is becoming useless abi which oil?
|Re: NNPC Begins Oil Exploration In The Sokoto Basin by Bari22(m): 6:58am
don't deceive us please
we are doing pretty good in agriculture
dont make us lazy please
oil only makes people lazy
|Re: NNPC Begins Oil Exploration In The Sokoto Basin by boostdom: 7:21am
The first line in the article literally states that what they are doing are the processes that will eventually lead to oil exploration (oil search, not oil drilling).
It is literally stated there that they don't even know if there will be hydrocarbon in the basin since they haven't even done the surface geochemistry and ground magnetics.
|Re: NNPC Begins Oil Exploration In The Sokoto Basin by Flets: 7:52am
Nigeria is an utterly useless country..... This location is beyond cursed
|Re: NNPC Begins Oil Exploration In The Sokoto Basin by Menapoks: 8:10am
Good news from the nortg
|Re: NNPC Begins Oil Exploration In The Sokoto Basin by olowobaba10: 8:10am
LOOKING FOR A NEEDLE IN A HAYSTACK
|Re: NNPC Begins Oil Exploration In The Sokoto Basin by iamchybs(m): 8:12am
Best of luck
Or probably, na means to chop money... As Nigerian government and Oil na 5&6, Any amount they ask for, they'll get.
|Re: NNPC Begins Oil Exploration In The Sokoto Basin by fk001: 8:12am
Oil oil oil
mtswww we need more than oil
|Re: NNPC Begins Oil Exploration In The Sokoto Basin by awa(m): 8:13am
Good for them
|Re: NNPC Begins Oil Exploration In The Sokoto Basin by Juliojoe: 8:14am
Hope this not another problem for Peace loving people of that region because problem is always attached to anywhere there's Oil
|Re: NNPC Begins Oil Exploration In The Sokoto Basin by ODVanguard: 8:14am
Like seriously This government is a disaster.
|Re: NNPC Begins Oil Exploration In The Sokoto Basin by dustydee: 8:15am
I don't think this is necessary. The government should get private entities to invest in these blocks.
