The Nigeria National Petroleum Cooperation (NNPC) said it has started the process that would lead to the exploration of oil and gas in the Sokoto Basin.



A statement signed by Gov. Aminu Tambuwal’s spokesman Malam Imam Imam and issued to Newsmen in Sokoto on Wednesday said that “the NNPC’s Group Managing Director, Maikanti Baro, stated this when he received Gov. Tambuwal, who paid a working visit to the NNPC Towers in Abuja’’.



“We have been on the issue of exploration in the frontier basins.



“And so far some measures of steps have been taken, as such already purchased aeromagnetic data and its being interpreted to determine the sedimentary thickness and the basin configuration.



“Secondly, we have awarded a contract for the geological mapping of the basin.



“And I am happy to state here that outcrop samples have been collected, mapped, analysed and geological modelling executed so as to ensure data integration,” Baro said



The GMD added that discussions were on-going with Integrated Data Services Limited (IDSL) to award contract for surface geochemistry, ground gravity and magnetics.



“This is necessary to determine if hydrocarbon is generated in the basins and importantly, to integrate all data for understanding of petroleum systems of the basins.



“NNPC will also carry out high resolution regional 2D seismic data acquisition to identify leads and prospects, after which a 3D seismic data acquisition will be carried out over leads and prospects.



“After all these are carried out, we will then begin to drill for oil and gas in the basin,” Baro added.



While commending Tambuwal for the visit, he assured that the cooperation was giving required attention to renewable energy and inland basins in order to create a prosperous future for the entity.



Earlier, Tambuwal said various studies had been carried out by the government on the Sokoto Basins, the result of which would be made available to the NNPC to aid its efforts.



He said the government, in collaboration with the Usman Danfodio University, would organise a national conference on the Sokoto Basin in October where international scholars would make presentations on the topic.



“We are inviting you and the NNPC to take part in this important conference because we believe it will add value in our search for hydrocarbon in the Sokoto Basin,” he said.



He said historical records indicated that the presence of hydrocarbon in the Sokoto Basin had been a subject of interest to geologists for long, a situation that made Italian oil giants, Elf, to consider preliminary exploration activities beginning from the 50s.



He said Sokoto government would welcome the start of activities and would support any effort that will lead to positive result.



https://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/09/nnpc-begins-prospecting-hydrocarbon-sokoto-basin/

Congratulations to sokoto state on this oil discovery. Sokoto state ought to have been drilling hydrocarbon by now. Since libya land has crude oil definitely sokoto state which is desert areas ought to have been producing oil too. 6 Likes 3 Shares

lol waste Nigeria money dey find oil for where there is no oil. Why are people still in support of Buhari. He is a bigot and a johadist 59 Likes 5 Shares

This is 'scalar' diversification. More magnitude of same entity or more of oil.

We need 'vector' diversification. That is more magnitude in different directions like agriculture, industries etc. 32 Likes 2 Shares

Circles.... these are just looting strategies through phantom contracts...



What happened to the millions of dollars spent in exploration at chad basin.. now its sokoto, well lets expect yobe, taraba and kaduna next.. 2 Likes





No Niger Delta Oil money? No problem, we've got Sokoto OYEL money.



Oil money fall on una. Effect of restructuring. They want to have their own OYEL money before the country get restructured.No Niger Delta Oil money? No problem, we've got Sokoto OYEL money.Oil money fall on una. 22 Likes

Good development. When north start generating money through oil, the issue of our oyel, marginalization, biafra will down. 5 Likes

Effect of restructuring. They want to have their own OYEL money before the country get restructured.



No Niger Delta Oil money? No problem, we've got Sokoto OYEL money.



Oil money fall on una. as far as am concern sokoto basin no reach niger delta basin in terms of hydrocarbon production. Niger delta oil are so much to the extent that they keep discovering oil wells in the basin. as far as am concern sokoto basin no reach niger delta basin in terms of hydrocarbon production. Niger delta oil are so much to the extent that they keep discovering oil wells in the basin.

Try harder. 2 Likes





The Nigeria National Petroleum Cooperation (NNPC) has announced that it has started the process that will eventually lead to the exploration of oil in Sokoto. Hmm odd but what ever. Never heard anything about Sokoto basin til now. If they are getting oil I would assume Benue trough best spot first. 3 Likes

Hmm odd but what ever. Never heard anything about Sokoto basin til now. If they are getting oil I would assume Benue trough best spot first.





North has oil but locked so dip it needs mordern technology to explore North has oil but locked so dip it needs mordern technology to explore



That was how they went looking for oil in chad basin n ended up in the hand of boko guys. Now they wanna try sokoto. Na herdsmen or mateseni them wan collide wt now, Shuuu this govt no get chilloo.That was how they went looking for oil in chad basin n ended up in the hand of boko guys. Now they wanna try sokoto. Na herdsmen or mateseni them wan collide wt now, 7 Likes

I pray they find

Countries are moving away from oil we are wasting the small money that we would have used to repair our bad roads looking for what does not exist.



The earlier we start moving away from oil in Nigeria the better for our future generations. 16 Likes 1 Share

Effect of restructuring. They want to have their own OYEL money before the country get restructured.



No Niger Delta Oil money? No problem, we've got Sokoto OYEL money.



Oil money fall on una. ..they just can't imagine themselves without oil.. ..they just can't imagine themselves without oil.. 10 Likes 1 Share

Global oil prices are low and will remain so even in the distant future. At the same time, countries are announcing plans to exit the use of fossil fuels via electric cars and investments in green energy. Nigeria should be responding by developing a concrete plan to wean herself of dependency on oil by diversifying her economic base and revenue sources but these daft people are busy searching for more oil where it does not exist. What a pity to be born into a country of daftness where people don't think ahead. The commodity super-cycle is over, Mr. Buhari. 9 Likes 1 Share

oil that is becoming useless abi which oil? 2 Likes

don't deceive us please



we are doing pretty good in agriculture



dont make us lazy please



oil only makes people lazy 1 Like

The first line in the article literally states that what they are doing are the processes that will eventually lead to oil exploration (oil search, not oil drilling).



It is literally stated there that they don't even know if there will be hydrocarbon in the basin since they haven't even done the surface geochemistry and ground magnetics. 10 Likes 1 Share

Nigeria is an utterly useless country..... This location is beyond cursed

Good news from the nortg 1 Like

LOOKING FOR A NEEDLE IN A HAYSTACK 11 Likes

Best of luck



Or probably, na means to chop money... As Nigerian government and Oil na 5&6, Any amount they ask for, they'll get. 2 Likes

Oil oil oil





mtswww we need more than oil

Good for them

Hope this not another problem for Peace loving people of that region because problem is always attached to anywhere there's Oil

This government is a disaster. Like seriouslyThis government is a disaster. 2 Likes 1 Share