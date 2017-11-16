₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Hamilton Lloyd And Associates Fresh Graduate & Exp. Job Recruitment(9 Positions) by johncreek: 10:38am
Hamilton Lloyd and Associates, is recruiting on behalf of its clients in various sectors, to fill the following graduate and experienced positions below:
1.) Product Sales Engineer (Process and Measurement Solutions/ Electrical and Instrumentation)
Location: Lagos
Deadline: 24th November, 2017.
Click Here To View Details
2.) Integrated Services Manager
Location: Lagos
Deadline: 24th November, 2017.
Click Here To View Details
3.) Business Development Manager
Location: Lagos
Deadline: 24th November, 2017.
Click Here To View Details
4.) Terminal Automation Engineer
Location: Rivers
Deadline: 24th November, 2017.
Click Here To View Details
5.) Technical Sales/ Service Engineer
Location: Lagos
Deadline: 24th November, 2017.
Click Here To View Details
6.) Graduate Product Sales Engineer (Valve and Control)
Location: Lagos
Deadline: 24th November, 2017.
Click Here To View Details
7.) Regional Sales Executive (Rotating Equipment /Capital Equipment Products)
Location: Lagos
Deadline: 24th November, 2017.
Click Here To View Details
8.) Logistics and Distribution Manager
Location: Lagos
Deadline: 14th Novemeber, 2017.
Click Here To View Details
9.) Graduate Real Estate Business Executive
Location: Lagos
Deadline: 16th November, 2017.
Click Here To View Details
Source: https://www.ournewjobs.com/apply-hamilton-lloyd-associates-fresh-graduate-experience-job-recruitment/
|Re: Hamilton Lloyd And Associates Fresh Graduate & Exp. Job Recruitment(9 Positions) by Johnp001: 11:12am
|Re: Hamilton Lloyd And Associates Fresh Graduate & Exp. Job Recruitment(9 Positions) by Kendroid: 12:40pm
|Re: Hamilton Lloyd And Associates Fresh Graduate & Exp. Job Recruitment(9 Positions) by Benjom(m): 12:42pm
Good... Let those who fit-in apply.
|Re: Hamilton Lloyd And Associates Fresh Graduate & Exp. Job Recruitment(9 Positions) by kendylet(f): 12:46pm
|Re: Hamilton Lloyd And Associates Fresh Graduate & Exp. Job Recruitment(9 Positions) by GreenMavro: 12:53pm
|Re: Hamilton Lloyd And Associates Fresh Graduate & Exp. Job Recruitment(9 Positions) by phkka1(m): 12:55pm
|Re: Hamilton Lloyd And Associates Fresh Graduate & Exp. Job Recruitment(9 Positions) by drake49(m): 12:57pm
