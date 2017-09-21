₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,882,066 members, 3,805,059 topics. Date: Thursday, 21 September 2017 at 11:09 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Video Of Lagos Police Destroying Shrines In Ikorodu (5945 Views)
Police Demolish Three Shrines In Lagos, Rescue Couple (pic) / Lagos Police Demolish Criminal Hideouts In Ishawo Creeks,arrest 3 Kidnappers(pix / Ronke Shonde's Murderer, Lekan Shonde, Wanted By Lagos Police (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Video Of Lagos Police Destroying Shrines In Ikorodu by alobispot(m): 9:26am
The police yesterday demolished six shrines at Agbowa, a Lagos suburb arresting the owner of one of the shrines, identified as James Adedeji, in whose premises a couple was said to have been rescued on Tuesday night.
According to reports, the couple, seen in the photos, had reportedly gone to the town for spiritual help but on getting to there, they met with the herbalist, Adedeji James, who had an ulterior plan to use them for ritual purposes.
The Police Commissioner Imohimi Edgal, who led reporters to the shrine yesterday, said their demolition was part of efforts to clamp down on ritualists and fraudsters, who establish such places for criminal purposes.
Edgal said the police received intelligence report of illegality at the demolished shrines, adding that they had the backing of all the traditional rulers in the district to pull them down.
He said;
“We had the backing of all the traditional rulers in Ikorodu to demolish individually owned shrines that are used to perpetrate crime. Some of those shrines are used for ritual purposes. Others were established by fraudsters with the intent to commit a crime.
“So, these six we have demolished were identified as a result of the police and community partnership. We received information from members of the community and we carried out our own findings too.
“I can tell you that as of Tuesday night when we were still surveying the places, a husband and wife were rescued in one of the shrines. They fell victim and they had been told they would be killed. They were very grateful when the police came to their aid.
“We have arrested an owner. I use this opportunity to appeal to the public to have confidence in the police. They should provide us with valuable information that would lead to the rounding up of all those criminals.
“I want to still assure them that under my watch, their confidentiality is guaranteed. No one would know information came from them. Just as we have gotten these ones, we will get all others and rid Lagos of such criminals.”
The police also discovered coffins, which were empty, though the herbalist revealed that they are used for ritual purpose..
Watch video below;
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mhtH1Wgl5dI
See more at >> https://www.celebsnest.com.ng/lagos-state-police-rescues-couple-ritualist-destroys-shrines-ikorodu-photosvideo/
1 Share
|Re: Video Of Lagos Police Destroying Shrines In Ikorodu by Homeboiy(m): 9:30am
ok
|Re: Video Of Lagos Police Destroying Shrines In Ikorodu by benedictnsi(m): 9:34am
Thank God for this couple... Good work by the police
3 Likes
|Re: Video Of Lagos Police Destroying Shrines In Ikorodu by modelmike7(m): 9:59am
Kudos to Nigeria Police
1 Like
|Re: Video Of Lagos Police Destroying Shrines In Ikorodu by adeblow(m): 9:59am
Jazz no dey work on police?
Oboy police wok is dangerous oh
4 Likes
|Re: Video Of Lagos Police Destroying Shrines In Ikorodu by pmc01(m): 10:00am
adeblow:
You fit do the test, bring report come meet us here.
3 Likes
|Re: Video Of Lagos Police Destroying Shrines In Ikorodu by Unbreakable007: 10:00am
Doz that place look lik a shrine
Unless sets of people.
|Re: Video Of Lagos Police Destroying Shrines In Ikorodu by greatman247(m): 10:01am
Police tried here for having the ball to go all out and get this done. Kudos to them. I guess Badoo have really gone down, maybe this have been the root cause. Thank the police for their rapid response.
4 Likes
|Re: Video Of Lagos Police Destroying Shrines In Ikorodu by Royalfurnitures: 10:01am
Good job,but they should be careful and prayerful too
Chexk out my signature for quality and durable furniture
|Re: Video Of Lagos Police Destroying Shrines In Ikorodu by emekaeneh: 10:02am
Let see
|Re: Video Of Lagos Police Destroying Shrines In Ikorodu by Edopesin(m): 10:02am
Is This A Good Thing Or ?
|Re: Video Of Lagos Police Destroying Shrines In Ikorodu by andymofia(m): 10:02am
person wey e hand swell, make e no complain o
|Re: Video Of Lagos Police Destroying Shrines In Ikorodu by fatymore(f): 10:02am
These are fake shrines.. Because original and authentic shrines cant be destroyed like that except the person is fortified
|Re: Video Of Lagos Police Destroying Shrines In Ikorodu by pmc01(m): 10:02am
Police wan build trust and confidence with the public
|Re: Video Of Lagos Police Destroying Shrines In Ikorodu by Bizzyliss(m): 10:03am
Nawa o
|Re: Video Of Lagos Police Destroying Shrines In Ikorodu by bumheit(m): 10:04am
The couple will b like,
|Re: Video Of Lagos Police Destroying Shrines In Ikorodu by bigsmoke2(m): 10:04am
Police sef go Don swallow tortoise before entering the shrine
|Re: Video Of Lagos Police Destroying Shrines In Ikorodu by bumheit(m): 10:04am
bry05942:You again
|Re: Video Of Lagos Police Destroying Shrines In Ikorodu by Apina(m): 10:06am
Is ATR now outlawed in the country?
|Re: Video Of Lagos Police Destroying Shrines In Ikorodu by africansunite: 10:07am
those shrines are no doubt operated by the chest beating developers....
evil people
|Re: Video Of Lagos Police Destroying Shrines In Ikorodu by rockstar435(m): 10:08am
Thunder for fall on the police na... Mtchewww.. No level for the native doctor
|Re: Video Of Lagos Police Destroying Shrines In Ikorodu by Dalek(m): 10:09am
FFS agbowa is under Epe not Ikorodu..
|Re: Video Of Lagos Police Destroying Shrines In Ikorodu by iamchybs(m): 10:11am
Government should stop those oro festivals or whatever it's called that requires human sacrifices in parts of Lagos
1 Like
|Re: Video Of Lagos Police Destroying Shrines In Ikorodu by ipobarecriminals: 10:11am
incomplete if dey bir cripple that man and wreck his gas station and houses
|Re: Video Of Lagos Police Destroying Shrines In Ikorodu by Harfiizman1: 10:12am
Good move!
Managing Director Remanded In Prison For Pirating Nigerian Weekly Law Reports / Cop Commits Suicide In Lagos / Psychiatric Test For Traffic Lawbreakers Begins July 1 –FRSC
Viewing this topic: Aventures(m), Pedagogue, correct7, MDGsVISIBLE, synergetic, dierich, stuffs4me(m), faithfulagaz(m), DVC1, MMJ(m), braining01, xpertoyin, noxy1962(m), udifia4life, gozzy121(m), Vibrantvyv644(f), BOYILO, aloyt(m), sesekennedy(m), jhydebaba(m), soneyemyahoo, demola171, Ourboss, kin4real, Flaghouse1(m), NairalandSARS, bidoublegie(m), iykeval1, sosereal201(m), kenesh(f), Tripletmom and 80 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 11