|Anambra Governorship: 500 Members Of PPA Decamp To PDP by akelicious(m): 9:39am
Over 500 members of the MoFugas, a strong political structure in Anambra State formerly with the governorship candidate of the Peoples Progressive Alliance (PPA), Mr. Godwin Ezeemo, has collapsed its structure to the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr. Oseloka H. Obaze, ahead of the election on November 18th.Speaking during the event, leader of the group,Mr. Shedrack Anakwue, said their decision to join Mr. Obaze’s campaign was influenced by their desire to support the best and most qualified candidate and a party that is widely tipped to win the election. He said the number that attended the event was only a select few as many more were out in the field.
In his remarks, Mr. Obaze, a former United Nations official and the immediate past SSG of Anambra thanked the visibly excited group for its timely support reminding them that the party now has the best opportunity to win Anambra State. The Public Policy expert restated his commitment to keying Anambra State into the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of the United Nations by reviving the Anambra Integrated Development Strategy (ANIDS) used by the Peter Obi administration to achieve the MDGs but abandoned by the current government.
In his words “the problem of most government in Nigeria including the current government in Anambra State is that government policies are transaction-driven not public-interest driven, governance is about adding value and service delivery”.He further stressed that no community will be left behind in his administration insisting that he will conduct local government elections in the State in the first six months in office if elected. Obaze also underlined the need for development human capital via robust education funding.
Receiving them, a Chieftain of the PDP and former Commissioner for Information Anambra State, Chief Joe-Martins Uzodike, commended the group for making one of the wisest decisions in its recent history urging them to go out to the field and work for the success of the party at the forthcoming election. He told the group that they will be officially received in a formal event organized by the party soon.
|Re: Anambra Governorship: 500 Members Of PPA Decamp To PDP by IJOBA2: 10:15am
WHERE IS MY FRIEND MYND44
|Re: Anambra Governorship: 500 Members Of PPA Decamp To PDP by IJOBA2: 10:17am
MEANWHILE FREGLOBE AKA ATLANTICBREEZE AKA GLOBEMONEY RIGHT NOW
|Re: Anambra Governorship: 500 Members Of PPA Decamp To PDP by olatt00: 11:24am
It has started
|Re: Anambra Governorship: 500 Members Of PPA Decamp To PDP by Ayo4251(m): 11:24am
We should now goan fry coconut
|Re: Anambra Governorship: 500 Members Of PPA Decamp To PDP by drizslim(m): 11:25am
Nonsensical nonsense
|Re: Anambra Governorship: 500 Members Of PPA Decamp To PDP by SageTravels: 11:26am
Even The Owner of PPA is Now in APC
|Re: Anambra Governorship: 500 Members Of PPA Decamp To PDP by Abfinest007(m): 11:26am
all this people can lie .is not up to that numbe.u people will hype every thing
|Re: Anambra Governorship: 500 Members Of PPA Decamp To PDP by cimonizy(m): 11:27am
|Re: Anambra Governorship: 500 Members Of PPA Decamp To PDP by PROPUNTER(m): 11:28am
PPA Na Party ??
|Re: Anambra Governorship: 500 Members Of PPA Decamp To PDP by nairavsdollars: 11:29am
|Re: Anambra Governorship: 500 Members Of PPA Decamp To PDP by sanfranka2(m): 11:29am
|Re: Anambra Governorship: 500 Members Of PPA Decamp To PDP by dhamstar(m): 11:29am
|Re: Anambra Governorship: 500 Members Of PPA Decamp To PDP by Intellad(m): 11:29am
hungry yorubas
|Re: Anambra Governorship: 500 Members Of PPA Decamp To PDP by BornnAgainChild(f): 11:30am
|Re: Anambra Governorship: 500 Members Of PPA Decamp To PDP by austano1234: 11:31am
Is my eye deceiving me? With d number of persons I saw in that pics...
|Re: Anambra Governorship: 500 Members Of PPA Decamp To PDP by waastota: 11:35am
|Re: Anambra Governorship: 500 Members Of PPA Decamp To PDP by madridguy(m): 11:35am
Where are the " No election crew " in Anambra
|Re: Anambra Governorship: 500 Members Of PPA Decamp To PDP by omenka(m): 11:35am
I wonder if ipob terrorists are still planning to observe "Nsala and Hero" Day sad instructed by Ohamadike Bin Kanu.
Obiano right now..
|Re: Anambra Governorship: 500 Members Of PPA Decamp To PDP by LasGidiOwner: 11:37am
|Re: Anambra Governorship: 500 Members Of PPA Decamp To PDP by BabaRamotu1988: 11:38am
i don't know why nothing excites me again about Nigeria
Thunder scatter Buhari Insha'Allah amin
|Re: Anambra Governorship: 500 Members Of PPA Decamp To PDP by Throwback: 11:38am
Are all these people deaf that the humiliated IPOB has declared by usurpation that there will be no election anymore in Igbo land?
Or could it be many who were terrified of the terrorist IPOB, now have the freedom to express their political franchise that the Nigerian citizenship and constitution guarantees, without fear of IPOB threats and menace?
Last last, Buhari restored democracy and human rights to the SouthEast.
Even the governors can now work effectively with peace.
|Re: Anambra Governorship: 500 Members Of PPA Decamp To PDP by BabaRamotu1988: 11:39am
shatap
and read this
when i say that Buhari is a terroristi don't mean he's in the class of Osama bin Laden rather am telling you categorically that Buhari and Imam Abubakar shekau are in the same category because both are illiterate terrorist - Elrufai (June 2015)
|Re: Anambra Governorship: 500 Members Of PPA Decamp To PDP by SeraphicTimes: 11:43am
|Re: Anambra Governorship: 500 Members Of PPA Decamp To PDP by VIPERVENOM(m): 11:43am
Dat PPA logo sha
|Re: Anambra Governorship: 500 Members Of PPA Decamp To PDP by greatman247(m): 11:44am
Politics is crazy, no permanent party, home, friends and enemies. Everything had to keep changing to achieve your desired aims
|Re: Anambra Governorship: 500 Members Of PPA Decamp To PDP by agbonkamen(f): 11:53am
|Re: Anambra Governorship: 500 Members Of PPA Decamp To PDP by kjhova(m): 12:03pm
The children of hate will never be excited at this time as they run out of bad news to "celebrate" their desire for Nigeria's downfall.
After 6 consecutive quarters of recession, Nigeria has now achieved 2 back-to-back quarters of growth. Boko Haram has been considerably degraded to no longer pose existential threat to Nigeria. The twin dangers of the Shite and IPOB have been well contained before they had the chance to fester. The new age militant avengers have been put in their place. Kidnappers and herdsmen are being put in their proper place and the reports of their rampage is reducing periodically. Odious shrines are being found and demolished while proceeds of corruption are being repartriated. Petroleum products supply has stabilized, currency exchange rate is now well under control, inflation is falling and food prices have been stable over a year.
The children of hate will continue to feel a bitter taste in their mouth as Buhari survives their wicked wishes for him and continues to move the nation forward.
