|Enugu Mosque Fire: Ohanaeze Visits Muslim Community, Appeals For Calm by pitlaterine(f): 12:11pm
The apex Igbo-socio cultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo yesterday visited the Muslim Community in Igbo-Eze North Local Government Area of Enugu State.
The visit led by the President of Ohanaeze in Enugu State, Chief Alex Ogbonna, was to commiserate with them over the fire incident which engulfed a mosque in the area.
A mosque located at Ogrute, the council headquartres was early morning of Saturday last week engulfed by a mysterious fire, which razed the entire roof down.
Ogbonna, who led other members of his exco to the mosque, said he was in the area to re-echo the existing peace and bond existing among all the residents of the State irrespective of their religious and ethnic differences.
Ogbonna, who expressed sadness over the inferno, urged the Muslim faithful to accept the development as an act of God which should not be allowed to affect the existing cordial relationship existing between Christians and Muslims in the State.
“We are here to sympathize with you and to tell you that whatever may be the case, we shall continue to be one.
“You have been here for several years and there has never been any incident of whatever form. So, our appeal is that you all should continue to live in peace.
“So, the essence of our coming here today is to show solidarity with the Imam and thee Muslim community in this area.
“We have Christians, traditionalists and Muslims in this State and all of them practice their religion unhindered.
“There is absolute freedom of worship in Enugu State and as such everybody is free to pursue their religion. That’s why we felt touched that this happened to a house of God”, he said.
Ogbonna further stated that “we felt that what happened is quite unusual because this is the most peaceful State. The Governor is a peaceful man and that is why in Enugu, everybody sleeps with two eyes closed.
“Also, from what we have noticed today, almost all the Muslim faithful here, including the Imam are Igbos. So, this is internal; this has nothing to do with ethnic group or religion. Our people should not be afraid at all.
“However, we are sure that God will find a way in distant time to see to the erection of a better mosque here.”
In a remark, the Chief Imam of Enugu-Ezike, Alhaji Ali Osai expressed happiness with the Ohanaeze leadership over the visit.
He stressed that they had lived in absolute peace with adherents of other religions, stressing that “the peace will be sustained.”
http://www.looknaija.com/2017/09/enugu-mosque-fire-ohanaeze-visits-muslim-community-appeals-calm/
lalasticlala
|Re: Enugu Mosque Fire: Ohanaeze Visits Muslim Community, Appeals For Calm by sarrki(m): 12:14pm
This are good leaders
Ipobs are criminals
This shows that ipobs are not Igbo
|Re: Enugu Mosque Fire: Ohanaeze Visits Muslim Community, Appeals For Calm by pitlaterine(f): 12:18pm
sarrki:These
|Re: Enugu Mosque Fire: Ohanaeze Visits Muslim Community, Appeals For Calm by samebony1: 12:26pm
Right thing to do
|Re: Enugu Mosque Fire: Ohanaeze Visits Muslim Community, Appeals For Calm by Beeman1(m): 12:27pm
Good.
God bless Mr president
God bless Nigeria
|Re: Enugu Mosque Fire: Ohanaeze Visits Muslim Community, Appeals For Calm by Bari22(m): 12:27pm
u are welcome
|Re: Enugu Mosque Fire: Ohanaeze Visits Muslim Community, Appeals For Calm by devindevin2000: 12:27pm
sarrki:
|Re: Enugu Mosque Fire: Ohanaeze Visits Muslim Community, Appeals For Calm by sarrki(m): 12:33pm
[quote author=devindevin2000 post=60684680][/quote]
|Re: Enugu Mosque Fire: Ohanaeze Visits Muslim Community, Appeals For Calm by newyorks(m): 12:52pm
fake sympaty ai swear. kee dem all
|Re: Enugu Mosque Fire: Ohanaeze Visits Muslim Community, Appeals For Calm by lekjons(m): 2:00pm
Trust me it's not like some of those people appealing to the Muslims doesn't want Biafra, the are just being wise and cares about the lives of innocent people lack of acknowledgement might put in danger.. Unlike Kanu
|Re: Enugu Mosque Fire: Ohanaeze Visits Muslim Community, Appeals For Calm by crackerspub: 2:02pm
|Re: Enugu Mosque Fire: Ohanaeze Visits Muslim Community, Appeals For Calm by abdelrahman: 2:02pm
Thank you,a lovers of peace!
|Re: Enugu Mosque Fire: Ohanaeze Visits Muslim Community, Appeals For Calm by Bolustical: 2:02pm
IPOB supporters are always quick 5o shout INNOCENT CITIZENS, GENOCIDE
But the question that runs through my mind like many other fair Nigerians are:
How will an innocent citizen attack a mosque because they have a problem with the Nigerian Army?
How will an unharmed people be searching for Hausas to kill?
IPOB members, over to you.
|Re: Enugu Mosque Fire: Ohanaeze Visits Muslim Community, Appeals For Calm by Bolustical: 2:02pm
Ok o the
|Re: Enugu Mosque Fire: Ohanaeze Visits Muslim Community, Appeals For Calm by kendylet(f): 2:02pm
it is well...
|Re: Enugu Mosque Fire: Ohanaeze Visits Muslim Community, Appeals For Calm by Bolustical: 2:03pm
IPOB is a non violent movement indeed.
|Re: Enugu Mosque Fire: Ohanaeze Visits Muslim Community, Appeals For Calm by boldcow: 2:04pm
samebony1:
|Re: Enugu Mosque Fire: Ohanaeze Visits Muslim Community, Appeals For Calm by fyneIjay(f): 2:04pm
pitlaterine:He is part of Quota system Education
|Re: Enugu Mosque Fire: Ohanaeze Visits Muslim Community, Appeals For Calm by hischoice(m): 2:05pm
Wait a minute.
Where is Kanu Nnamdi?
If he was escaping to Cameroon by leg, he should be there already, shouldn't he?
And should have got data to upload something online, at least.
I suspect that lad was whisked away by the soldiers.
You can't effectively fight a government from outside.
|Re: Enugu Mosque Fire: Ohanaeze Visits Muslim Community, Appeals For Calm by kasheemawo(m): 2:05pm
[quote author=devindevin2000 post=60684680][/quote]
you need food
|Re: Enugu Mosque Fire: Ohanaeze Visits Muslim Community, Appeals For Calm by yahmohy27: 2:05pm
sarrki:And they will say ipob activities are not criminal Chai
|Re: Enugu Mosque Fire: Ohanaeze Visits Muslim Community, Appeals For Calm by Amajerry83(m): 2:05pm
Blind people agitating for Biafra. Some wasted their lives for nothing yet many have not learnt. Ask yourself where is Cownu? Am not an Hausa but am partly Ibo and I can never be a part of this. You people call him freedom fighter my foot. Call names like Nelson Mandela, Steve Biko, Martin Luther King Jr and more who were freedom fighters. They never ran. They always stood their grounds until death. Cownu go push una go front then run leave una. Igbos have more investments in Hausa land than Hausas does in the East. I have many Igbos friends that grew up in the North and dey can speak Hausa language very well. How many Hausa men have u seen that can speak Igbo? Worst of all is Ipobs using sticks and stones to fight the Nigeria military. Make una wise oh
Ipobs on nairaland chasing me like..
|Re: Enugu Mosque Fire: Ohanaeze Visits Muslim Community, Appeals For Calm by Laple0541(m): 2:06pm
Igbo muslims? may Allah bless them, never knew their are Igbo muslims.
|Re: Enugu Mosque Fire: Ohanaeze Visits Muslim Community, Appeals For Calm by jhoshy55: 2:06pm
sarrki:
|Re: Enugu Mosque Fire: Ohanaeze Visits Muslim Community, Appeals For Calm by 9jvirgin(m): 2:07pm
pitlaterine:
Go and download a brain from Apple store then come back and we will help you.
|Re: Enugu Mosque Fire: Ohanaeze Visits Muslim Community, Appeals For Calm by yahmohy27: 2:07pm
Their plan failed ,had it mean northerners were not stopped from taking revenge ,they would have succeeded ,but thank God who doesn't take side with criminals
|Re: Enugu Mosque Fire: Ohanaeze Visits Muslim Community, Appeals For Calm by orishafemi: 2:07pm
See my account balance is working for all mtn sim
|Re: Enugu Mosque Fire: Ohanaeze Visits Muslim Community, Appeals For Calm by emmabest2000(m): 2:07pm
sarrki:
Where is your brain ?
Buhari you see the result of EGWU EKE
APC should trade with careful oooo
|Re: Enugu Mosque Fire: Ohanaeze Visits Muslim Community, Appeals For Calm by Oladipo1166(m): 2:08pm
:
|Re: Enugu Mosque Fire: Ohanaeze Visits Muslim Community, Appeals For Calm by freeze001(f): 2:08pm
How many times did they visit fellow Christians whose churches got torched up North? This one is even accidental fire o! Let me not bother with whether Arewa Forum has aver visited any Christian community who faced same challenge of having their churches m homes destroyed by their rabid northern youths and agents.
|Re: Enugu Mosque Fire: Ohanaeze Visits Muslim Community, Appeals For Calm by WowSweetGuy(m): 2:09pm
and who said its ipobs doing or christians?
