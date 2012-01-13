



The visit led by the President of Ohanaeze in Enugu State, Chief Alex Ogbonna, was to commiserate with them over the fire incident which engulfed a mosque in the area.





A mosque located at Ogrute, the council headquartres was early morning of Saturday last week engulfed by a mysterious fire, which razed the entire roof down.



Ogbonna, who led other members of his exco to the mosque, said he was in the area to re-echo the existing peace and bond existing among all the residents of the State irrespective of their religious and ethnic differences.



Ogbonna, who expressed sadness over the inferno, urged the Muslim faithful to accept the development as an act of God which should not be allowed to affect the existing cordial relationship existing between Christians and Muslims in the State.



“We are here to sympathize with you and to tell you that whatever may be the case, we shall continue to be one.





“You have been here for several years and there has never been any incident of whatever form. So, our appeal is that you all should continue to live in peace.



“So, the essence of our coming here today is to show solidarity with the Imam and thee Muslim community in this area.



“We have Christians, traditionalists and Muslims in this State and all of them practice their religion unhindered.



“There is absolute freedom of worship in Enugu State and as such everybody is free to pursue their religion. That’s why we felt touched that this happened to a house of God”, he said.





Ogbonna further stated that “we felt that what happened is quite unusual because this is the most peaceful State. The Governor is a peaceful man and that is why in Enugu, everybody sleeps with two eyes closed.



“Also, from what we have noticed today, almost all the Muslim faithful here, including the Imam are Igbos. So, this is internal; this has nothing to do with ethnic group or religion. Our people should not be afraid at all.



“However, we are sure that God will find a way in distant time to see to the erection of a better mosque here.”



In a remark, the Chief Imam of Enugu-Ezike, Alhaji Ali Osai expressed happiness with the Ohanaeze leadership over the visit.



He stressed that they had lived in absolute peace with adherents of other religions, stressing that “the peace will be sustained.”



http://www.looknaija.com/2017/09/enugu-mosque-fire-ohanaeze-visits-muslim-community-appeals-calm/



lalasticlala The apex Igbo-socio cultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo yesterday visited the Muslim Community in Igbo-Eze North Local Government Area of Enugu State.The visit led by the President of Ohanaeze in Enugu State, Chief Alex Ogbonna, was to commiserate with them over the fire incident which engulfed a mosque in the area.A mosque located at Ogrute, the council headquartres was early morning of Saturday last week engulfed by a mysterious fire, which razed the entire roof down.Ogbonna, who led other members of his exco to the mosque, said he was in the area to re-echo the existing peace and bond existing among all the residents of the State irrespective of their religious and ethnic differences.Ogbonna, who expressed sadness over the inferno, urged the Muslim faithful to accept the development as an act of God which should not be allowed to affect the existing cordial relationship existing between Christians and Muslims in the State.“We are here to sympathize with you and to tell you that whatever may be the case, we shall continue to be one.“You have been here for several years and there has never been any incident of whatever form. So, our appeal is that you all should continue to live in peace.“So, the essence of our coming here today is to show solidarity with the Imam and thee Muslim community in this area.“We have Christians, traditionalists and Muslims in this State and all of them practice their religion unhindered.“There is absolute freedom of worship in Enugu State and as such everybody is free to pursue their religion. That’s why we felt touched that this happened to a house of God”, he said.Ogbonna further stated that “we felt that what happened is quite unusual because this is the most peaceful State. The Governor is a peaceful man and that is why in Enugu, everybody sleeps with two eyes closed.“Also, from what we have noticed today, almost all the Muslim faithful here, including the Imam are Igbos. So, this is internal; this has nothing to do with ethnic group or religion. Our people should not be afraid at all.“However, we are sure that God will find a way in distant time to see to the erection of a better mosque here.”In a remark, the Chief Imam of Enugu-Ezike, Alhaji Ali Osai expressed happiness with the Ohanaeze leadership over the visit.He stressed that they had lived in absolute peace with adherents of other religions, stressing that “the peace will be sustained.”lalasticlala 8 Likes 1 Share