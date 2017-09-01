Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Governor Udom Emmanuel Donates N1m To Orphaned UNIUYO Student Who Hawks Food (4655 Views)

Blessing Emah is an undergraduate of the University of Uyo, who sells ekpangnkukwo, a local delicacy in Akwa Ibom State.



She took up the business when her parents died leaving her to cater of her younger siblings.



According to Facebook user,Harrison Essien, Akwa Ibom State Governor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel recently donated the sum of N1 million to help further empower her business. Read his post below:



"While many young Nigerian graduates are roaming the streets in search of white collar jobs, she used her cooking skills learnt from her mother to prepare ekpangnkukwo, Akwa Ibom's most sought after delicacy.

Unfortunately, she lost her parents at a very tender age and as an orphan, life was extremely difficult for her, as she was unable to further her education to the university level and take care of her younger siblings.



Expectedly, her friends mocked her, calling her a school drop-out, but like an eagle, she remained focus in order to achieve her target.



Instead of forming a slay Queen on the social media or jumping from one man to another for survival, she borrowed N20,000 and startup the ekpangnkukwo business.



At a time that many young girls sleep in the comfort of their homes doing make-up or visiting prayer houses for miracles, she explored every available opportunity in the State just to showcase her cooking talents and market her products.



Today, because she is consistent and outstanding in her business, Akwa Ibom State Governor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel has appreciated her efforts and donated N1m as a financial empowerment to her.



The young millionaire is my Facebook friend, Miss Blessing Emah, a student of the University of Uyo."







Hmmmm... fúçking nice! but I blöödyfúçkiñg hope it's not fúçking all for the fúçking camera





Now all fúçking ßîtches in Akwa-ibom would start this blöödyfûçkiñg "Ekpangnkukwo" business... lmao! Shît sounds like a blöödyfúçking incantation 9 Likes

She's a rich orphan. Many girls with parents cannot afford to have such restaurant. They should also be given helped by the government. The good thing, though, is that she did not sell off what was left to buy sexy clothes and lingerie for runs like so many of them do. That's a plus and reason. 1 Like

Indeed, the Sun has smiled at her. She looks so neat too

Hard work pays... 7 Likes

Good gesture.

Thats good!

Lovely

Tell me y God will not continue to Elevate dis man. Other Governors should emulate dis move. Pls help d poor and d needy.

She would end up as the governor's new wife...Ahahhahahahahaha 1 Like

Hmmm

woooow that nice ooo every all the nairaland slay queens come and see ur mate ooo



I just remembered that I am supposed to visit Exxon mobil there next week. Abeg, I don delete am. I no want wahala.I just remembered that I am supposed to visit Exxon mobil there next week. 1 Like

Good job, but how did the governor come in contact with her? Hope one predator like that is not trying to feed on a prey

Gotta find her on Facebook



















Make I help her 1 Like

That is great

Next thing is?

Good for her



But does it mean every orphan with a skill should be given money?

Na wa o. Fvck fvck fvck fvck everywhere. E no dey taya u?



To the topic, that is a good gesture of the Governor. Congratulations to the recipient. Na wa o. Fvck fvck fvck fvck everywhere. E no dey taya u?To the topic, that is a good gesture of the Governor. Congratulations to the recipient.

ekpankukwor style

God bless your hustle young lady...

others hawk sex for money. . God will keep blessing you for keeping your dignity and choose hard work. kuddos..! slayers learn from her pls

This is the kind of person that should go and represent Nigeria @UN. Not porn stars...

I celebrate you woman...greater heights...

Believe this story at your own risk, it is one of their PR stunt tell me wetin 1m wan do