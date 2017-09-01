₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Governor Udom Emmanuel Donates N1m To Orphaned UNIUYO Student Who Hawks Food by VastFinder: 2:10pm
Photos: Pretty orphaned undergraduate student who hawks food gets N1m from Akwa Ibom State Governor
Blessing Emah is an undergraduate of the University of Uyo, who sells ekpangnkukwo, a local delicacy in Akwa Ibom State.
She took up the business when her parents died leaving her to cater of her younger siblings.
According to Facebook user,Harrison Essien, Akwa Ibom State Governor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel recently donated the sum of N1 million to help further empower her business. Read his post below:
"While many young Nigerian graduates are roaming the streets in search of white collar jobs, she used her cooking skills learnt from her mother to prepare ekpangnkukwo, Akwa Ibom's most sought after delicacy.
Unfortunately, she lost her parents at a very tender age and as an orphan, life was extremely difficult for her, as she was unable to further her education to the university level and take care of her younger siblings.
Expectedly, her friends mocked her, calling her a school drop-out, but like an eagle, she remained focus in order to achieve her target.
Instead of forming a slay Queen on the social media or jumping from one man to another for survival, she borrowed N20,000 and startup the ekpangnkukwo business.
At a time that many young girls sleep in the comfort of their homes doing make-up or visiting prayer houses for miracles, she explored every available opportunity in the State just to showcase her cooking talents and market her products.
Today, because she is consistent and outstanding in her business, Akwa Ibom State Governor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel has appreciated her efforts and donated N1m as a financial empowerment to her.
The young millionaire is my Facebook friend, Miss Blessing Emah, a student of the University of Uyo."
SOURCE: http://www.wobegist.com/2017/09/photos-pretty-orphaned-undergraduate.html?m=1
|Re: Governor Udom Emmanuel Donates N1m To Orphaned UNIUYO Student Who Hawks Food by FvckShiT: 2:13pm
Hmmmm... fúçking nice! but I blöödyfúçkiñg hope it's not fúçking all for the fúçking camera
Now all fúçking ßîtches in Akwa-ibom would start this blöödyfûçkiñg "Ekpangnkukwo" business... lmao! Shît sounds like a blöödyfúçking incantation
|Re: Governor Udom Emmanuel Donates N1m To Orphaned UNIUYO Student Who Hawks Food by NaWetinDey(m): 2:14pm
She's a rich orphan. Many girls with parents cannot afford to have such restaurant. They should also be given helped by the government. The good thing, though, is that she did not sell off what was left to buy sexy clothes and lingerie for runs like so many of them do. That's a plus and reason.
|Re: Governor Udom Emmanuel Donates N1m To Orphaned UNIUYO Student Who Hawks Food by Mimienudles(f): 2:23pm
Indeed, the Sun has smiled at her. She looks so neat too
Hard work pays...
|Re: Governor Udom Emmanuel Donates N1m To Orphaned UNIUYO Student Who Hawks Food by lekjons(m): 2:52pm
Good gesture.
|Re: Governor Udom Emmanuel Donates N1m To Orphaned UNIUYO Student Who Hawks Food by lekjons(m): 2:52pm
|Re: Governor Udom Emmanuel Donates N1m To Orphaned UNIUYO Student Who Hawks Food by DanielsParker(m): 2:52pm
|Re: Governor Udom Emmanuel Donates N1m To Orphaned UNIUYO Student Who Hawks Food by ceeroh(m): 2:54pm
|Re: Governor Udom Emmanuel Donates N1m To Orphaned UNIUYO Student Who Hawks Food by asawanathegreat(m): 2:55pm
Tell me y God will not continue to Elevate dis man. Other Governors should emulate dis move. Pls help d poor and d needy.
|Re: Governor Udom Emmanuel Donates N1m To Orphaned UNIUYO Student Who Hawks Food by happney65: 2:55pm
She would end up as the governor's new wife...Ahahhahahahahaha
|Re: Governor Udom Emmanuel Donates N1m To Orphaned UNIUYO Student Who Hawks Food by tyson98: 2:57pm
FvckShiT:Yew are fvcking funny with d mention of d fvcking incantation fvckshit
|Re: Governor Udom Emmanuel Donates N1m To Orphaned UNIUYO Student Who Hawks Food by loobby(m): 2:58pm
|Re: Governor Udom Emmanuel Donates N1m To Orphaned UNIUYO Student Who Hawks Food by brownsugar23: 2:58pm
woooow that nice ooo every all the nairaland slay queens come and see ur mate ooo
|Re: Governor Udom Emmanuel Donates N1m To Orphaned UNIUYO Student Who Hawks Food by cstr1000: 2:59pm
Abeg, I don delete am. I no want wahala.
I just remembered that I am supposed to visit Exxon mobil there next week.
|Re: Governor Udom Emmanuel Donates N1m To Orphaned UNIUYO Student Who Hawks Food by solochris(m): 3:04pm
Good job, but how did the governor come in contact with her? Hope one predator like that is not trying to feed on a prey
|Re: Governor Udom Emmanuel Donates N1m To Orphaned UNIUYO Student Who Hawks Food by cummando(m): 3:05pm
Gotta find her on Facebook
Make I help her
|Re: Governor Udom Emmanuel Donates N1m To Orphaned UNIUYO Student Who Hawks Food by abdelrahman: 3:05pm
|Re: Governor Udom Emmanuel Donates N1m To Orphaned UNIUYO Student Who Hawks Food by haryorbarmie83(m): 3:06pm
Next thing is?
|Re: Governor Udom Emmanuel Donates N1m To Orphaned UNIUYO Student Who Hawks Food by FiringSquad(m): 3:06pm
|Re: Governor Udom Emmanuel Donates N1m To Orphaned UNIUYO Student Who Hawks Food by bidexolumanish(m): 3:07pm
FvckShiT:cwazy fvcking nigga u are, keep the fvck up tho
|Re: Governor Udom Emmanuel Donates N1m To Orphaned UNIUYO Student Who Hawks Food by Iseoluwani: 3:10pm
But does it mean every orphan with a skill should be given money?
|Re: Governor Udom Emmanuel Donates N1m To Orphaned UNIUYO Student Who Hawks Food by TourismMan(m): 3:10pm
FvckShiT:
Na wa o. Fvck fvck fvck fvck everywhere. E no dey taya u?
To the topic, that is a good gesture of the Governor. Congratulations to the recipient.
|Re: Governor Udom Emmanuel Donates N1m To Orphaned UNIUYO Student Who Hawks Food by Sabadon(m): 3:11pm
ekpankukwor style
|Re: Governor Udom Emmanuel Donates N1m To Orphaned UNIUYO Student Who Hawks Food by TourismMan(m): 3:13pm
Mimienudles:
Fleshy chicks like you are my spec. You are pretty
|Re: Governor Udom Emmanuel Donates N1m To Orphaned UNIUYO Student Who Hawks Food by Magnifik18: 3:17pm
God bless your hustle young lady...
|Re: Governor Udom Emmanuel Donates N1m To Orphaned UNIUYO Student Who Hawks Food by vchykp(m): 3:17pm
others hawk sex for money. . God will keep blessing you for keeping your dignity and choose hard work. kuddos..! slayers learn from her pls
|Re: Governor Udom Emmanuel Donates N1m To Orphaned UNIUYO Student Who Hawks Food by Emday(m): 3:20pm
This is the kind of person that should go and represent Nigeria @UN. Not porn stars...
I celebrate you woman...greater heights...
|Re: Governor Udom Emmanuel Donates N1m To Orphaned UNIUYO Student Who Hawks Food by Jacktheripper: 3:25pm
Believe this story at your own risk, it is one of their PR stunt tell me wetin 1m wan do
|Re: Governor Udom Emmanuel Donates N1m To Orphaned UNIUYO Student Who Hawks Food by PrecisionFx: 3:27pm
VastFinder:
what an idiotic idea.
