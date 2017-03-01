₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Governor Ugwuanyi Gives Money To Woman Who Hawks Pure Water As She Cries (Pics) by ChangeIsCostant: 7:34pm On Mar 31
Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi today inspected stands at the Enugu Trade Fair. During the inspection, the governor ordered his security personnel to allow a petty trader who was hawking pure water on a wheel barrow that blocked his walkway to continue her business. The governor equally supported the woman's business with a cash gift as she busted into tears while thanking God for her blessing...
Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/03/see-what-enugu-governor-did-for-petty.html
|Re: Governor Ugwuanyi Gives Money To Woman Who Hawks Pure Water As She Cries (Pics) by ChangeIsCostant: 7:34pm On Mar 31
|Re: Governor Ugwuanyi Gives Money To Woman Who Hawks Pure Water As She Cries (Pics) by sarrki(m): 7:36pm On Mar 31
They should stop all this show case
They should work for the states that voted them
|Re: Governor Ugwuanyi Gives Money To Woman Who Hawks Pure Water As She Cries (Pics) by anotherydz(m): 7:39pm On Mar 31
Where this money won carry the woman?
|Re: Governor Ugwuanyi Gives Money To Woman Who Hawks Pure Water As She Cries (Pics) by Tadeknkeepcalm: 7:41pm On Mar 31
E no pass 5k wey e give am
|Re: Governor Ugwuanyi Gives Money To Woman Who Hawks Pure Water As She Cries (Pics) by Freewoman(f): 7:43pm On Mar 31
Fayose Replica in Enugu.......................................... Stupid and illiterate Nigerians on showbiz
|Re: Governor Ugwuanyi Gives Money To Woman Who Hawks Pure Water As She Cries (Pics) by Archaa(m): 7:43pm On Mar 31
.if there were good governance that woman wouldn't have been hawking waters in the first place
A country where politicians have turned themselves to semi gods
.stealing with impurities
.
modified **
like seriously, some people are busy quoting me just that author correct changed my word from impunity to "impurity"
Can't someone make mistakes in peace again...hian
.
|Re: Governor Ugwuanyi Gives Money To Woman Who Hawks Pure Water As She Cries (Pics) by doctimonyeka(m): 8:09pm On Mar 31
Nigerian politicians and their yeye show off.....
God help ur people ooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooo
|Re: Governor Ugwuanyi Gives Money To Woman Who Hawks Pure Water As She Cries (Pics) by Homeboiy(m): 8:12pm On Mar 31
gburu gburu banyi
|Re: Governor Ugwuanyi Gives Money To Woman Who Hawks Pure Water As She Cries (Pics) by PMPhoenix(m): 8:31pm On Mar 31
Look at the size of his head in the second pic
|Re: Governor Ugwuanyi Gives Money To Woman Who Hawks Pure Water As She Cries (Pics) by xqzytchyca(f): 8:46pm On Mar 31
This man sef! He just dey occupy govt. house! no tangible development in the state! corpers wey Chime been dey pay 10k, this otobolo nwoke come slash am to eight hundred naira! mtcheeew
|Re: Governor Ugwuanyi Gives Money To Woman Who Hawks Pure Water As She Cries (Pics) by Valfrankie(m): 9:17pm On Mar 31
So the woman hawking water saw the governor and all that crowd advancing towards her path, and she instead of clearing, stayed right put where she was till the governor's security team almost got involved? And then to seal this deliciously cooked propaganda, the governor Ugwuanyi gave the woman right of way for blocking him and wiped her sweat with the sweet smelling scent of crispy Naira notes. incredible, Sweet lies, serve me another plate. I'm not doubting the philanthropic nature of Governor Ugwuanyi, however, the story surrounding this very pictures doesn't add up.
|Re: Governor Ugwuanyi Gives Money To Woman Who Hawks Pure Water As She Cries (Pics) by Billyonaire: 10:14pm On Mar 31
smh
|Re: Governor Ugwuanyi Gives Money To Woman Who Hawks Pure Water As She Cries (Pics) by uzobaby(f): 10:15pm On Mar 31
xqzytchyca:he didn't pay corpers or slashed their pay doesn't mean he's not working given the allocation that the state gets..what of some northern states that don't pay at all?or oil rich states that have owed corpers for years . .development is gradual...
|Re: Governor Ugwuanyi Gives Money To Woman Who Hawks Pure Water As She Cries (Pics) by Yorubasgreat(f): 10:17pm On Mar 31
sarrki:
You like gossip..
Do you leave in a public yard?
|Re: Governor Ugwuanyi Gives Money To Woman Who Hawks Pure Water As She Cries (Pics) by Tarnisis(m): 10:31pm On Mar 31
He sure will vomit money in 2019
|Re: Governor Ugwuanyi Gives Money To Woman Who Hawks Pure Water As She Cries (Pics) by Kemperor: 10:31pm On Mar 31
Eye service
|Re: Governor Ugwuanyi Gives Money To Woman Who Hawks Pure Water As She Cries (Pics) by xqzytchyca(f): 10:52pm On Mar 31
uzobaby:
2019 is less than 2years o! gradual my foot!
|Re: Governor Ugwuanyi Gives Money To Woman Who Hawks Pure Water As She Cries (Pics) by MrTypist: 11:49pm On Mar 31
All these eye service government.
Is this how they are going to alleviate poverty in Enugu state?
There are still about thousands of people like that woman in that state. I hope his poverty alleviation program goes out to them too.
|Re: Governor Ugwuanyi Gives Money To Woman Who Hawks Pure Water As She Cries (Pics) by brostheo(m): 11:51pm On Mar 31
Charlie everything na acting nothing real for naija again
|Re: Governor Ugwuanyi Gives Money To Woman Who Hawks Pure Water As She Cries (Pics) by Splendid235: 12:09am
Is the governor an hausa man?why wear that type of cloth always?jxt thinking aloud
|Re: Governor Ugwuanyi Gives Money To Woman Who Hawks Pure Water As She Cries (Pics) by BoneBlogger(m): 10:14am
dats good. it's the woman's day
|Re: Governor Ugwuanyi Gives Money To Woman Who Hawks Pure Water As She Cries (Pics) by MONITZ: 11:07am
[quote author=Archaa post=55141596] .if there were good governance that woman wouldn't have been hawking waters in the first place
A country where politicians have turned themselves to semi gods
.stealing with impurities
.
**impunity** is the right word,and not impurities, OK...
Yeah,and it's because we worship them rather than holding the accountable for what they were voted in for. They will rather play to the gallery or go about gerrymandering....
|Re: Governor Ugwuanyi Gives Money To Woman Who Hawks Pure Water As She Cries (Pics) by durangokid: 11:21am
sarrki:Well you are right but had it been it's your brothers from from the north side you would have been masturbating with hailing what a hypocritical statement
|Re: Governor Ugwuanyi Gives Money To Woman Who Hawks Pure Water As She Cries (Pics) by austinoeze(m): 12:50pm
Ok
|Re: Governor Ugwuanyi Gives Money To Woman Who Hawks Pure Water As She Cries (Pics) by dhamstar(m): 12:51pm
mtcheeew
|Re: Governor Ugwuanyi Gives Money To Woman Who Hawks Pure Water As She Cries (Pics) by ElsonMorali: 12:54pm
Crumb of a crumb of a crumb of a crumb of a crumb...
|Re: Governor Ugwuanyi Gives Money To Woman Who Hawks Pure Water As She Cries (Pics) by obataokenwa(m): 12:54pm
Tadeknkeepcalm:5k in a pure water sellers life is really a blessing at the moment for her. Help ten people with such and see the next blessing over your life. Be happy with the woman that got income unexpectedly
|Re: Governor Ugwuanyi Gives Money To Woman Who Hawks Pure Water As She Cries (Pics) by IYANGBALI: 12:55pm
Absolute thrash
|Re: Governor Ugwuanyi Gives Money To Woman Who Hawks Pure Water As She Cries (Pics) by Micah360(m): 12:55pm
Eastern Governors dey try abeg.. I wasn't referring 2 dis particular deed tho
