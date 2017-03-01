Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Governor Ugwuanyi Gives Money To Woman Who Hawks Pure Water As She Cries (Pics) (14246 Views)

Source; Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi today inspected stands at the Enugu Trade Fair. During the inspection, the governor ordered his security personnel to allow a petty trader who was hawking pure water on a wheel barrow that blocked his walkway to continue her business. The governor equally supported the woman's business with a cash gift as she busted into tears while thanking God for her blessing...Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/03/see-what-enugu-governor-did-for-petty.html 5 Likes

They should stop all this show case



They should work for the states that voted them 27 Likes 4 Shares

Where this money won carry the woman? 3 Likes

E no pass 5k wey e give am 7 Likes

Fayose Replica in Enugu.......................................... Stupid and illiterate Nigerians on showbiz 3 Likes

.if there were good governance that woman wouldn't have been hawking waters in the first place



A country where politicians have turned themselves to semi gods



.stealing with impurities

.



modified **



like seriously, some people are busy quoting me just that author correct changed my word from impunity to "impurity"





Can't someone make mistakes in peace again...hian

. 31 Likes 1 Share

Nigerian politicians and their yeye show off.....





God help ur people ooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooo 1 Like

gburu gburu banyi

Look at the size of his head in the second pic 3 Likes

This man sef! He just dey occupy govt. house! no tangible development in the state! corpers wey Chime been dey pay 10k, this otobolo nwoke come slash am to eight hundred naira! mtcheeew

So the woman hawking water saw the governor and all that crowd advancing towards her path, and she instead of clearing, stayed right put where she was till the governor's security team almost got involved? And then to seal this deliciously cooked propaganda, the governor Ugwuanyi gave the woman right of way for blocking him and wiped her sweat with the sweet smelling scent of crispy Naira notes. incredible, Sweet lies, serve me another plate. I'm not doubting the philanthropic nature of Governor Ugwuanyi, however, the story surrounding this very pictures doesn't add up. 7 Likes 2 Shares

smh

xqzytchyca:

he didn't pay corpers or slashed their pay doesn't mean he's not working given the allocation that the state gets..what of some northern states that don't pay at all?or oil rich states that have owed corpers for years . .development is gradual...

sarrki:

They should stop all this show case





They should work for the states that voted them

You like gossip..



You like gossip..Do you leave in a public yard?

He sure will vomit money in 2019 1 Like

Eye service 1 Like

uzobaby:

he didn't pay corpers or slashed their pay doesn't mean he's not working given the allocation that the state gets..what of some northern states that don't pay at all?or oil rich states that have owed corpers for years . .development is gradual...



2019 is less than 2years o! gradual my foot! 2019 is less than 2years o! gradual my foot! 2 Likes

All these eye service government.



Is this how they are going to alleviate poverty in Enugu state?



There are still about thousands of people like that woman in that state. I hope his poverty alleviation program goes out to them too. 1 Like

Charlie everything na acting nothing real for naija again 2 Likes

Is the governor an hausa man?why wear that type of cloth always?jxt thinking aloud

dats good. it's the woman's day

[quote author=Archaa post=55141596] .if there were good governance that woman wouldn't have been hawking waters in the first place



A country where politicians have turned themselves to semi gods



.stealing with impurities

.





**impunity** is the right word,and not impurities, OK...



Yeah,and it's because we worship them rather than holding the accountable for what they were voted in for. They will rather play to the gallery or go about gerrymandering....

sarrki:

They should stop all this show case





Well you are right but had it been it's your brothers from from the north side you would have been masturbating with hailing what a hypocritical statement

Ok

mtcheeew

Crumb of a crumb of a crumb of a crumb of a crumb...

Tadeknkeepcalm:

5k in a pure water sellers life is really a blessing at the moment for her. Help ten people with such and see the next blessing over your life. Be happy with the woman that got income unexpectedly

Absolute thrash