|The Best Edikaikong Soup Recipe by eneubane1(f): 2:19pm
Edikaikong soup is a mouth watering nutritious vegetable soup, native to the Efiks of Cross River and Akwa Ibom states in Nigeria and one of their most richest and popular soup recipe.
This delicious soup edikaikong is made with a generous amount of proteinous ingredients which makes it rich in taste and flavour.
Edikaikong is usually prepared with a combination of two different vegetables; Ikong Ubong/Ugwu leaves (pumpkin leaves) and water leaves but in the absence of fluted pumpkin leaves and water leaves, Spinach and Lamb lettuce/Mache (Valerianella locusta) can be used.
Ingredients For Edikaikong Soup
* 1kg Pumpkin ( ugu)/Spinach leaves
* 200g Water leaves
* 500g of assorted meat (cow tripe (shaki), cow's skin (kpomo),
* Stock fish (optional)
* Smoked fish
* 250ml palm oil
* 1 cup Periwinkles (optional)
* 2 tablespoons ground crayfish
* 2 Seasoning cubes
* 1 medium sized onion
* Ground pepper to taste
* salt to taste
Preparation For Edikaikong Soup
Wash the vegetables clean and chop into tiny then set aside. Wash and slice the onions as well and keep aside.
Wash and cut the assorted meat in bite-able sizes. Clean the periwinkles, dried fish and stock fish and set aside.
Cooking Directions For Edikaikong Soup
Place the assorted meat and stock fish in the pot, add a little water, the chopped onion and one stock cube. Cook until both the meat and stock fish is soft and there is just a little liquid in the pot.
Now the meat is done, add the dried fish and periwinkle; add the palm oil, the ground pepper, one seasoning cube and crayfish then leave to boil for about 10 minutes.
Now add the water leaves (or lamb lettuce) and leave to cook for 3 minutes. Then add the Ikong Ubong /Ugu leaves (pumpkin leaves) and salt to taste.
Stir thoroughly and leave to simmer for 5 minutes on low heat and your Edikaikong soup is ready. Enjoy!
Edikaikong soup can be served with Pounded Yam, Eba, Akpu, Wheat meal, Semolina or Amala.
Source: www.versatileblog.com.ng/2017/06/edikaikong-how-to-make-nutritious.html
|Re: The Best Edikaikong Soup Recipe by TINALETC3(f): 3:02pm
Awesome
|Re: The Best Edikaikong Soup Recipe by DanielsParker(m): 3:03pm
I'm not Efik but this tastes good..
|Re: The Best Edikaikong Soup Recipe by WhiteSoup: 3:03pm
We the yorubas have the best recipe for edikainkong soup. It originally originated from oshogbo before spreading to other pant of the south south like calabar.
I does not even knows why people doesn't knows their history and the real pant of where they came from
|Re: The Best Edikaikong Soup Recipe by MediumStout(m): 3:03pm
Useless soup. Ewedu remains the best soup anyday
|Re: The Best Edikaikong Soup Recipe by wizzyenya(m): 3:03pm
ok
|Re: The Best Edikaikong Soup Recipe by ShitHead: 3:03pm
I need a special recipe to fvck my Calabar girl...
|Re: The Best Edikaikong Soup Recipe by sharpshap(m): 3:03pm
Hmmmmm! I love edikaikong soup.......... Off to the market I go!
|Re: The Best Edikaikong Soup Recipe by Mac2016(m): 3:04pm
Am hungry now...
|Re: The Best Edikaikong Soup Recipe by MaziOmenuko: 3:04pm
Nice...
But couldn't fail to notice something that is reoccurring among Nigerians:
What is with we and stock cube (maggi, knor cube, and all other seasoning)
Wash and cut the assorted meat in bite-able sizes. Clean the periwinkles, dried fish and stock fish and set aside.
Notice how rich the selected ingredients are; meat, dried fish, stock fish, crayfish...yet you still prescribe seasoning, why? What other taste will you get from the seasoning that isn't in all the ingredients?
I am asking these because these seasoning are not too healthy for we, yes, especially we guys. Don't be serving your husband food with high monosodium glutamate (MSG).
|Re: The Best Edikaikong Soup Recipe by Lazyreporta(m): 3:04pm
Do you need granite? We can ship it to anywhere you are .. We have Trucks with auxiliary (MACK OR MAN DIESEL) .. We can also haulage sand from one place to another for you...
If you have a contract based sandfilling job, kindly call me or whatsapp me 07030407370
|Re: The Best Edikaikong Soup Recipe by sukkot: 3:04pm
mayne, wtf is periwinkle. that shytt dont even sound like something that should be eaten
|Re: The Best Edikaikong Soup Recipe by IntroVAT: 3:04pm
Na so
|Re: The Best Edikaikong Soup Recipe by sseunth(m): 3:04pm
the brain resetting soup
|Re: The Best Edikaikong Soup Recipe by HazardCosta(m): 3:05pm
It's sweet ooo
|Re: The Best Edikaikong Soup Recipe by Celcius: 3:05pm
MediumStout:
Let's see it please.
...because I believe the eyes and nose decide whether or not to eat a meal.
|Re: The Best Edikaikong Soup Recipe by IJOBA2: 3:05pm
MediumStout:ITS IN YOU
|Re: The Best Edikaikong Soup Recipe by richidinho(m): 3:06pm
|Re: The Best Edikaikong Soup Recipe by iihtlagos: 3:06pm
interesting.........................................................
|Re: The Best Edikaikong Soup Recipe by Boyooosa(m): 3:06pm
Is that all?
|Re: The Best Edikaikong Soup Recipe by coalcoal1(m): 3:07pm
nice. I'll try it out
|Re: The Best Edikaikong Soup Recipe by Intrepid01(m): 3:08pm
That soup is soo over-rated.
|Re: The Best Edikaikong Soup Recipe by Ogashub(m): 3:08pm
Factfinder1 made me this
Op the only swallow that can go with edikaikong is fufu,yellow garri eba or pounded yam the rest is trash
|Re: The Best Edikaikong Soup Recipe by ikorodureporta: 3:09pm
...why soup no go sweet with all thoz ingredients? Compared to some yoruba soup, wey na just okro+pepper ....bsides, wetin maggi/seasoning dey find inside soup after all the ingredients, op?
|Re: The Best Edikaikong Soup Recipe by seunny4lif(m): 3:09pm
Your matter
MediumStout:
|Re: The Best Edikaikong Soup Recipe by Sleyanya1(m): 3:10pm
Lol...
Chaiii....No be this same soup wey dey make children and husbands no gree go back go meet their Mama/wives ??
Nigeria get food sha.
God bless us.
|Re: The Best Edikaikong Soup Recipe by soflygerian(m): 3:10pm
[b][/b] I miss my Ima....I miss my Ima....I miss my Ima....
|Re: The Best Edikaikong Soup Recipe by Intellad(m): 3:11pm
no food is better that big hard black d.ick, and Igbo egwusi soup with fufu.... egwusi is widely accepted by all... even afonja abandoned their godforsaken ewedu for egwusi
|Re: The Best Edikaikong Soup Recipe by VickyRotex(f): 3:12pm
I miss White soup
|Re: The Best Edikaikong Soup Recipe by olayinkajnr(m): 3:12pm
na banga soup I wan learn to cook
