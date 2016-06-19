Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Food / The Best Edikaikong Soup Recipe (3338 Views)

This delicious soup edikaikong is made with a generous amount of proteinous ingredients which makes it rich in taste and flavour.



Edikaikong is usually prepared with a combination of two different vegetables; Ikong Ubong/Ugwu leaves (pumpkin leaves) and water leaves but in the absence of fluted pumpkin leaves and water leaves, Spinach and Lamb lettuce/Mache (Valerianella locusta) can be used.



Ingredients For Edikaikong Soup

* 1kg Pumpkin ( ugu)/Spinach leaves

* 200g Water leaves

* 500g of assorted meat (cow tripe (shaki), cow's skin (kpomo),

* Stock fish (optional)

* Smoked fish

* 250ml palm oil

* 1 cup Periwinkles (optional)

* 2 tablespoons ground crayfish

* 2 Seasoning cubes

* 1 medium sized onion

* Ground pepper to taste

* salt to taste



Preparation For Edikaikong Soup

Wash the vegetables clean and chop into tiny then set aside. Wash and slice the onions as well and keep aside.



Wash and cut the assorted meat in bite-able sizes. Clean the periwinkles, dried fish and stock fish and set aside.



Cooking Directions For Edikaikong Soup

Place the assorted meat and stock fish in the pot, add a little water, the chopped onion and one stock cube. Cook until both the meat and stock fish is soft and there is just a little liquid in the pot.



Now the meat is done, add the dried fish and periwinkle; add the palm oil, the ground pepper, one seasoning cube and crayfish then leave to boil for about 10 minutes.



Now add the water leaves (or lamb lettuce) and leave to cook for 3 minutes. Then add the Ikong Ubong /Ugu leaves (pumpkin leaves) and salt to taste.



Stir thoroughly and leave to simmer for 5 minutes on low heat and your Edikaikong soup is ready. Enjoy!



Edikaikong soup can be served with Pounded Yam, Eba, Akpu, Wheat meal, Semolina or Amala.



Awesome

I'm not Efik but this tastes good.. 2 Likes





I does not even knows why people doesn't knows their history and the real pant of where they came from We the yorubas have the best recipe for edikainkong soup. It originally originated from oshogbo before spreading to other pant of the south south like calabar.I does not even knows why people doesn't knows their history and the real pant of where they came from 1 Like 1 Share

Useless soup. Ewedu remains the best soup anyday 2 Likes 1 Share

ok 1 Like

I need a special recipe to fvck my Calabar girl...

Hmmmmm! I love edikaikong soup.......... Off to the market I go! 1 Like

Am hungry now...





But couldn't fail to notice something that is reoccurring among Nigerians:



What is with we and stock cube (maggi, knor cube, and all other seasoning)



Wash and cut the assorted meat in bite-able sizes. Clean the periwinkles, dried fish and stock fish and set aside.



Place the assorted meat and stock fish in the pot, add a little water, the chopped onion and one stock cube

Notice how rich the selected ingredients are; meat, dried fish, stock fish, crayfish...yet you still prescribe seasoning, why? What other taste will you get from the seasoning that isn't in all the ingredients?



I am asking these because these seasoning are not too healthy for we, yes, especially we guys. Don't be serving your husband food with high monosodium glutamate (MSG). Nice...But couldn't fail to notice something that is reoccurring among Nigerians:What is with we and stock cube (maggi, knor cube, and all other seasoning)Notice how rich the selected ingredients are; meat, dried fish, stock fish, crayfish...yet you still prescribe seasoning, why? What other taste will you get from the seasoning that isn't in all the ingredients?I am asking these because these seasoning are not too healthy for we, yes, especially we guys. Don't be serving your husband food with high monosodium glutamate (MSG). 1 Like

















mayne, wtf is periwinkle. that shytt dont even sound like something that should be eaten

Na so

the brain resetting soup

It's sweet ooo

MediumStout:

Useless soup. Ewedu remains the best soup anyday

Let's see it please.

...because I believe the eyes and nose decide whether or not to eat a meal. Let's see it please....because I believe the eyes and nose decide whether or not to eat a meal. 1 Like

MediumStout:

Useless soup. Ewedu remains the best soup anyday ITS IN YOU ITS IN YOU 1 Like

interesting.........................................................

Is that all?

nice. I'll try it out

That soup is soo over-rated.

Factfinder1 made me this



Op the only swallow that can go with edikaikong is fufu,yellow garri eba or pounded yam the rest is trash 1 Like

....bsides, wetin maggi/seasoning dey find inside soup after all the ingredients, op? ...why soup no go sweet with all thoz ingredients? Compared to some yoruba soup, wey na just okro+pepper....bsides, wetin maggi/seasoning dey find inside soup after all the ingredients, op?



Your matter MediumStout:

Useless soup. Ewedu remains the best soup anyday Your matter 1 Like





Lol...



Chaiii....No be this same soup wey dey make children and husbands no gree go back go meet their Mama/wives ??





Nigeria get food sha.

God bless us. Lol...Nigeria get food sha.God bless us. 1 Like

I miss my Ima.... I miss my Ima.... I miss my Ima.... [b][/b]I miss my Ima....I miss my Ima....

no food is better that big hard black d.ick, and Igbo egwusi soup with fufu.... egwusi is widely accepted by all... even afonja abandoned their godforsaken ewedu for egwusi

I miss White soup