Igbo Peace Movement & Arewa Groups Reach An Agreement To Build Peace In Nigeria
@VIVIANGIST
The need for peaceful coexistence by all tribes in Nigeria was Wednesday reinforced when Arewa youths in Anambra State signed a peace pact with the Igbo Peace Movement in Awka the capital of the state.
The two youth bodies while signing the pact expressed their unwavering commitment to peace and unity of Nigeria.
In the pact signed at a press conference the two youth bodies also expressed their commitment to an indissoluble Nigeria and urged other youths to emulate them to keep the nation one.
In a communique signed by the President of Arewa Youths in the state, Alhaji Bello Maigari and the leader of Igbo Peace Movement, Ambassador Divine Onyekachi, they stated their resolve to ensure that Nigeria was not plunged into another civil crisis.
They stressed that though there might be valid reasons for agitations in the country by some sections, such agitations must be done through proper procedures.
According to the youths: “Peace and unity of the country are paramount and should supersede every other interest. Nigeria’s strength is in the nation’s unity in diversity and only convergence of efforts from all ethnic groups can make Nigeria reclaim its rightful place in the comity of nations.”
Also the youths acknowledged what they described as the federal and state governments commendable steps towards reassuring Nigerians of the country’s unity as evidenced in the recent visit of some northern governors on a peace mission to the South-East.
They therefore called on MASSOB, Igbo Youth Congress, Indigenous People of Biafra, Arewa Consultative Forum, Northern Youth Congress and Concerned Northerners to do all they could to make the country great.
Ambassador Oneykachi, said that the younger generation must wake up and make a difference in the country by ensuring that peace reigned while his Arewa counterpart, Maigari said the purpose of the meeting was to preach peace among Nigerians.
SOURCE - http://www.viviangist.ng/igbo-peace-movement-and-arewa-groups-finally-reach-an-agreement-to-build-peace-in-nigeria/
CC - Lalasticlala
Re: Igbo Peace Movement & Arewa Groups Reach An Agreement To Build Peace In Nigeria by TimFisher: 2:34pm
Oya ...Onyekachi and Maigari go and collect una money from Obiano and Shettima respectively, u guys acted their script well.
why calling others to embrace peace since una be mouth piece
Ewu!
7 Likes
Re: Igbo Peace Movement & Arewa Groups Reach An Agreement To Build Peace In Nigeria by igbodefender: 2:39pm
We Igbos cannot just abandon Nigeria, Our market of 180 million people in exchange for uncertainty, when we still have hope here.
1 Like
Re: Igbo Peace Movement & Arewa Groups Reach An Agreement To Build Peace In Nigeria by igbodefender: 2:42pm
Nice one. Nation should speak peace to nation. United we stand, Nigeria!
Re: Igbo Peace Movement & Arewa Groups Reach An Agreement To Build Peace In Nigeria by lekjons(m): 3:13pm
For real?
Re: Igbo Peace Movement & Arewa Groups Reach An Agreement To Build Peace In Nigeria by uhuogba(m): 3:13pm
ok
Re: Igbo Peace Movement & Arewa Groups Reach An Agreement To Build Peace In Nigeria by fergie001(m): 3:14pm
Peace is good,but this arrangee na for Hollywood Boulevard,
Oya gbera
Re: Igbo Peace Movement & Arewa Groups Reach An Agreement To Build Peace In Nigeria by Ogashub(m): 3:14pm
I see only one man representing the Igbo's with plenty northerners hope he was not forced to reach agreements behind camera's
Re: Igbo Peace Movement & Arewa Groups Reach An Agreement To Build Peace In Nigeria by abbaapple: 3:15pm
This people should stop decieving us please! After 2years another crisis will rise again, Nigeria is a failed project and I can bet with my 2 balls.
4 Likes 2 Shares
Re: Igbo Peace Movement & Arewa Groups Reach An Agreement To Build Peace In Nigeria by Kazim88: 3:15pm
Nigeria & Fraud
SMH
2 Likes
Re: Igbo Peace Movement & Arewa Groups Reach An Agreement To Build Peace In Nigeria by AngelicBeing: 3:15pm
Peace can only be guaranteed in the presence of equity, fairness, justice but in this present contraption imposed on Nigeria by Lugard, it is only a question of time before the jungle explodes, nonsense
1 Like
Re: Igbo Peace Movement & Arewa Groups Reach An Agreement To Build Peace In Nigeria by Salex007(m): 3:15pm
likes for one NIGERIA, shares for Biafra... but wait ooo even my phone dictionary always auto complete the word biafra...
1 Like
Re: Igbo Peace Movement & Arewa Groups Reach An Agreement To Build Peace In Nigeria by emmyspark007(m): 3:16pm
abbaapple:Lol
But you just said the gospel truth
Naija is bleeping unstable and anything can happen
I pray before 2019 I don comot dis country go another country; make I follow among those wey dey in diaspora
Re: Igbo Peace Movement & Arewa Groups Reach An Agreement To Build Peace In Nigeria by Discharge: 3:16pm
As much as we need peace in our country Nigeria, we also need equality and fair treatment for all.
Peace
Re: Igbo Peace Movement & Arewa Groups Reach An Agreement To Build Peace In Nigeria by abdelrahman: 3:16pm
Unity beggars,i though they say the Afonjo are the real unity beggars?
Re: Igbo Peace Movement & Arewa Groups Reach An Agreement To Build Peace In Nigeria by praiseoski(m): 3:16pm
Which one is Igbo peace movement again? this one Na yeye news....... Dunno wen some few insignificant persons started acting on behalf of everyone
Re: Igbo Peace Movement & Arewa Groups Reach An Agreement To Build Peace In Nigeria by nairavsdollars: 3:16pm
Kanu only wanted to cause war in Nigeria but i am glad Buhari has dispatched him to the great beyond
Re: Igbo Peace Movement & Arewa Groups Reach An Agreement To Build Peace In Nigeria by Guyman02: 3:16pm
*Now let's reason together and think about my counter views on Igbo bashing as expressed below*
______&&&&&&&-----------
But ask yourself, did the Igbos put guns on anybody's head before buying up Alaba, Ajegunle, isolo and Oshodi in Lagos.
Did they use juju before the Ibadan surrendered Iwo Road to them?
And what were we looking at before the Igbos took over Isida and Adeti in Ilesa.
Where were the YORUBAS when the Igbos thrived and built 90% of the Hotels at Abuja. Was there a law that excluded the YORUBAS from selling building materials? Dei Dei building materials market in Abuja is 90 % Igbo owned.
So the more we point one finger at the Igbos, the more we have the other four fingers pointing at our laziness and lack of initiative as a society.
The YORUBAS should have been better with all our education, but we may be worse that the Fulanis who just roam around the bush.
Why? Because we lack the entrepreneurship spirit. We just want salaries from doing 8am to 5pm job. We proceed in foolishness and we persist in hoping to reap plenty without showing hard. The Igbos are different, hence we are now jealous and envious.
We love wasteful parties and Aso Ebi. Just a little business without even making any profit yet, we usually call musicians to spay money like coffetti .
Many of us are cheering the killing of Igbo youths agitating for Biafra by the Army mostly out of hate and jealousy, while we believe that Nnamdi Kanu and his supporters have taken the wrong route of subversion and attempting to divide the nation, but we are equally held down by the same issues that gave rise to IPOB, youth unemployment, poor infrastructure, poverty and hopelessness in the midst of plenty, poor leadership etc
Where are all the Board Members of Ebenezer Obey today? Where is lawyer Omoyinmi and Lanre Badmus? Where is Oroki Social Club of Osogbo? Where is Felates of Ilesa and the likes whose trade mark was to bring Sunny Ade to Ilesa every Xmas, to waste all income gathered for the year?
The Yoruba society wasted their leading lights on excessive consumption and wasteful attitudes. We wasted our capital on frivolous social gatherings.
We took religion to ridicoulous levels, such that the wealthiest pastors and churches are now Yorubas. But all the wealth extracted by the churches from the Yoruba nation is also merely flaunted to show who's God is the most miraculous.
So we have become paupers and destitutes, as the Yoruba nation cannot now pay salaries. Pensions are owed for years.
Tell me, is Osun State filled with human beings or goats to have tolerated Aregbesola, when they rejected Akande. Say it loud, is the Constituted Authority of Ibadan sane to just bring about 21 Obas from nowhere to receive salaries, where there is no money to reopen Ladoja Akintola University?
Are the Ondos so wise to have allowed Mimiko to devastate their terrain as to be now saddled with 12 months salary arrears? What of Ekiti with rabble rousing Fayose and the intellectually arrogant Fayemi?
Even Lagos, there is nothing to write home about it, despite all the hype.
But the Igbos are hard workers. Let us not continue to deceive ourselves. 20 of their young boys can live in the shop from where they sell goods. There is no place too dirty or remote for them to hibernate and incubate their ideas. Give them 5 years, you will see them buy and take over all shops and lands.
True, some of them are criminals, but majority of the Igbo youths build and build physical structures away, while the YORUBAS are content with looking for salaried jobs, so that they can have siesta in the afternoons and then attend parties on Saturdays. Then spend Sundays in church wishing and praying for divine miracles.
How foolish, as the Igbo people are meeting and strategizing on Sunday, so that they can gather money and come and buy the houses and lands owned by our Yoruba fathers.
Whether we like it or not, Obokungbusi Town Hall will soon be on concessional PPP sale. The Igbos will buy it. The proceeds will be used to pay backlog of salaries owed to impoverished Ijeshas. It will come willy nilly.
It will happen even in a declared Oduduwa Republic. Afterall, the Chinese, the Lebanese and the South Africans are buying us out with reckless abandon. See how ShopRite is buying up everywhere. I heard that they bought Owena Motel estate in Akure. How come we did not sell it to the Igbos?
We shall continue to grumble and hate the Igbos until eternity. Unless we spy on them, copy their ways and imbibe their can do attitude.
The Yoruba nation and society have been pauperised and destituted. In desperation, we shall soon start to behave like the Almajiris' in the North.
In grinding poverty and out of jealousy, the Almajiris of the North regularly loot Igbo shops and businesses. Very soon Yoruba urchins will start looting too to show that they hate the Igbos.
Even some of us here will defend it to show our hatred for the Igbos. Whereas, the looting is as a result of hunger and uselessness of our society.
How sad for the Yoruba Nation.
Copied.
1 Like 1 Share
Re: Igbo Peace Movement & Arewa Groups Reach An Agreement To Build Peace In Nigeria by greatwhite(m): 3:16pm
Good one. I hope the signatures would be strong enough to stop the blood testy demons that wants to kill people on october 1st.
Re: Igbo Peace Movement & Arewa Groups Reach An Agreement To Build Peace In Nigeria by Schrodinger1(m): 3:16pm
No price is too big to pay for peàce
Re: Igbo Peace Movement & Arewa Groups Reach An Agreement To Build Peace In Nigeria by ShitHead: 3:16pm
g
Re: Igbo Peace Movement & Arewa Groups Reach An Agreement To Build Peace In Nigeria by soberdrunk(m): 3:17pm
Re: Igbo Peace Movement & Arewa Groups Reach An Agreement To Build Peace In Nigeria by ITbomb(m): 3:17pm
Peace starts from restructuring
Re: Igbo Peace Movement & Arewa Groups Reach An Agreement To Build Peace In Nigeria by laffwitmi: 3:17pm
But why is that yahoo yahoo boi called Cownu
Re: Igbo Peace Movement & Arewa Groups Reach An Agreement To Build Peace In Nigeria by walozanga(m): 3:17pm
Na signature go bring peace abi?
Re: Igbo Peace Movement & Arewa Groups Reach An Agreement To Build Peace In Nigeria by princebaby(m): 3:18pm
Paid fools
Re: Igbo Peace Movement & Arewa Groups Reach An Agreement To Build Peace In Nigeria by Intellad(m): 3:18pm
EWEDU soup is the worst thing that happened to Nigeria after boko-haram
Re: Igbo Peace Movement & Arewa Groups Reach An Agreement To Build Peace In Nigeria by tansho(m): 3:18pm
How many peace pacts have been signed in the past 57 years?
Re: Igbo Peace Movement & Arewa Groups Reach An Agreement To Build Peace In Nigeria by chinoxstock: 3:21pm
We don't want no peace, we want equal right and justice...We want out of this zoo
