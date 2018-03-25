₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|You’ve Failed The North, ACF, 17 Arewa Groups Tell Buhari, Northern Politicians by Islie: 6:00am
GODWIN ISENYO
http://punchng.com/youve-failed-the-north-acf-nef-16-arewa-groups-tell-buhari-northern-politicians/
|Re: You’ve Failed The North, ACF, 17 Arewa Groups Tell Buhari, Northern Politicians by escodotman: 6:02am
You are gradually receiving sense that the North is really a parasite to Nigeria and the enemy of Nigeria's progress. Despite your born to rule mentality and the fact that the North has ruled Nigeria for so many years, the Northerners still wallow in abject poverty and illetracy because your leaders see you as fo.Ols. How can you blame your leaders when a man would have as many as 40-50 children and leave them to become almajiris, begging on the streets, and say ''it is Allah's will''? Until recently, Northerners refused western education and rather go to arabic schools, only the wise ones that went to school among are now enslaving the rest. They know nothing than to shout ''Sai Buhari'' while they wallow in illetracy and abject poverty.
|Re: You’ve Failed The North, ACF, 17 Arewa Groups Tell Buhari, Northern Politicians by Paperwhite(m): 6:02am
And this is the same fella some fanatic Sai baba zombies are rooting to foist on the Nigerian nation again
Meanwhile guess these groups are also IPOB youths?
Buhari's biggest problem is that he never knew he have been a failure,he is a failure now and will remains a failure forever.
|Re: You’ve Failed The North, ACF, 17 Arewa Groups Tell Buhari, Northern Politicians by Nutase: 6:03am
Once the caliphate rejects you in the north you're as good as gone.
Say me hi to baba daura.
|Re: You’ve Failed The North, ACF, 17 Arewa Groups Tell Buhari, Northern Politicians by Evablizin(f): 6:06am
Good morning to Arewa youth,i thought you all hate education and development like your dullard master.
I wouldn't be surprised if Arewa youth start shouting sai baba tomorrow.
|Re: You’ve Failed The North, ACF, 17 Arewa Groups Tell Buhari, Northern Politicians by bluegrass07: 6:08am
The storms are gathering!
|Re: You’ve Failed The North, ACF, 17 Arewa Groups Tell Buhari, Northern Politicians by link2ok22: 6:12am
He has failed himself
He has failed his wife
He has failed his children
He failed as a military head of state
He failed as the minister for petroleum
He failed as a civilian president
What a shame, Buhari is a shame.
|Re: You’ve Failed The North, ACF, 17 Arewa Groups Tell Buhari, Northern Politicians by bjayx: 6:12am
The vegetable dullard has ear infection plsss
|Re: You’ve Failed The North, ACF, 17 Arewa Groups Tell Buhari, Northern Politicians by purem(m): 6:29am
Problem of humanity = BUHARISM
Check your dictionary
And if you're still thinking of voting him again come here lemme send on an errand to him.......
|Re: You’ve Failed The North, ACF, 17 Arewa Groups Tell Buhari, Northern Politicians by Jflex07(m): 6:44am
Buhari is a cause to Nigeria..
|Re: You’ve Failed The North, ACF, 17 Arewa Groups Tell Buhari, Northern Politicians by emiwanlee(m): 7:09am
They have not seen failure yet, i just pray INEC rigs the election in 2019, the you guys will see failure wearing rapper
|Re: You’ve Failed The North, ACF, 17 Arewa Groups Tell Buhari, Northern Politicians by axeman2(m): 7:19am
Buhari has fail humanity even God has rejected him
|Re: You’ve Failed The North, ACF, 17 Arewa Groups Tell Buhari, Northern Politicians by NaijaMutant(f): 7:23am
|Re: You’ve Failed The North, ACF, 17 Arewa Groups Tell Buhari, Northern Politicians by Penalty82(m): 7:56am
Buhari and APCriminals are coursed.
|Re: You’ve Failed The North, ACF, 17 Arewa Groups Tell Buhari, Northern Politicians by Malawian(m): 10:13am
escodotman:no sense is being received by anyone. Check the signatories, one of them is Ango Abdullahi. Infact, I stopped reading when I got to that point. succinctly, na Dem Dem.
|Re: You’ve Failed The North, ACF, 17 Arewa Groups Tell Buhari, Northern Politicians by Wiseandtrue(f): 10:21am
ACF and 17 Arewa groups
Then who are those people trooping out to welcome him in the north
|Re: You’ve Failed The North, ACF, 17 Arewa Groups Tell Buhari, Northern Politicians by ZombieTAMER: 10:25am
Wiseandtrue:
Those are scavengers... Shoe markers... Almajiris and codeine filled jobless youths...
Nobody is happy with this government unless the zombies
|Re: You’ve Failed The North, ACF, 17 Arewa Groups Tell Buhari, Northern Politicians by Cooly100: 10:45am
ZombieTAMER:
Wicked
|Re: You’ve Failed The North, ACF, 17 Arewa Groups Tell Buhari, Northern Politicians by omowolewa: 11:35am
Even when most appointment was in favor of the North and it's ally
|Re: You’ve Failed The North, ACF, 17 Arewa Groups Tell Buhari, Northern Politicians by naijjaman(m): 3:16pm
ok
|Re: You’ve Failed The North, ACF, 17 Arewa Groups Tell Buhari, Northern Politicians by Omeokachie: 3:16pm
He has failed Nigeria, Nigerians and humanity.
|Re: You’ve Failed The North, ACF, 17 Arewa Groups Tell Buhari, Northern Politicians by Kobicove(m): 3:17pm
The dust is beginning to clear from the morons who supported a common cowherd to lead Africa's largest economy
|Re: You’ve Failed The North, ACF, 17 Arewa Groups Tell Buhari, Northern Politicians by Nwaohafia1(f): 3:17pm
Good morning Arewa. Even with APC's invented Boko Haram during Jonathan government, GEJ still performed better.
|Re: You’ve Failed The North, ACF, 17 Arewa Groups Tell Buhari, Northern Politicians by Primusinterpares(m): 3:17pm
He's a failure to both Africa and the world at large...
Buhari is Failure personified...
come 2019...
|Re: You’ve Failed The North, ACF, 17 Arewa Groups Tell Buhari, Northern Politicians by northvietnam(m): 3:17pm
IPOBAREWA Consultative forum...
Buhari failed even the Dead, not only the North.
but some head slamming Wasterners will never agree.
Cyberba jooor.
|Re: You’ve Failed The North, ACF, 17 Arewa Groups Tell Buhari, Northern Politicians by Delivar(m): 3:17pm
Buhari has failed the North, East, West, South, West-South, Central-South, East-west, North-east, West-West, Geographical-North, Compass-South, South-West, Full-east, South-east, South-North, East-South, central-east, middle-North, partial-south.
|Re: You’ve Failed The North, ACF, 17 Arewa Groups Tell Buhari, Northern Politicians by flokii: 3:18pm
ACF Igbo wing
Ipob e-miscreants won't like this News. It means another 8 years for a fresh Northern candidate.
No Igbo presidency in 2023.
|Re: You’ve Failed The North, ACF, 17 Arewa Groups Tell Buhari, Northern Politicians by hajoke2000(f): 3:18pm
as if buhari is the president of the north and not Nigeria .....
|Re: You’ve Failed The North, ACF, 17 Arewa Groups Tell Buhari, Northern Politicians by conductorl6: 3:19pm
ACF, Arewa youths are IPOB - Luaretta Ngeneukwuenu the Lizard.
Cc Omenka, sarrki
|Re: You’ve Failed The North, ACF, 17 Arewa Groups Tell Buhari, Northern Politicians by yang(m): 3:19pm
Nigeria is a zoo
Divide the zoo called Nigeria now
let every region manage their future and developement
If the North say they prefer Islamic Fundamentalism, Sharia and Feudalism, let them have it afterall there is Niger Republic and they are a country
Stop bothering other tribes and regions with your problems. Deal with your sh**
Biafrans rise up and take your future into your own hands
Say no to tribes and regions who keep dragging us backwards
|Re: You’ve Failed The North, ACF, 17 Arewa Groups Tell Buhari, Northern Politicians by Stallion93(m): 3:22pm
