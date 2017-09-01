₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Adesua Etomi Visits Governor Obaseki (Photos) by stephenduru: 5:33pm
Award-winning Nollywood star, Adesua Etomi on Thursday paid a courtesy visit to the Governor of Edo State, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, at the Government House in Benin City.
The actress, who hails from Edo State, commended the Obaseki-led administration for the giant strides it has made in empowering women and caring for the less-privileged in the society as well as providing critical infrastructure and enthroning law and order in the state.
The multi-talented star said her visit was to show her solidarity for governor Obaseki and his team that are gradually transforming the state without making noise about it.
The first-class honours graduate of the University of Wolverhampton has featured in several films including Knocking on Heaven’s Door, The Arbitration, The Wedding Party and Falling, amongst other highly rated films.
Her star performance in Falling earned her the 2016 Africa Magic Viewers Choice Award for Best Actress in a Drama.
Photo Caption:
Award-winning Actress, Adesua Etomi and Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State, when she paid a courtesy visit to the Governor at the Edo State Government House in Benin City on Thursday, September 21, 2017.
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/09/nollywood-star-adesua-etomi-visits.html?m=1
|Re: Adesua Etomi Visits Governor Obaseki (Photos) by midehi2(f): 5:33pm
This girl too fine
|Re: Adesua Etomi Visits Governor Obaseki (Photos) by thesicilian: 5:37pm
Black and white.
|Re: Adesua Etomi Visits Governor Obaseki (Photos) by Bayajidda1: 5:38pm
|Re: Adesua Etomi Visits Governor Obaseki (Photos) by eezeribe(m): 5:38pm
OK
|Re: Adesua Etomi Visits Governor Obaseki (Photos) by Bayajidda1: 5:38pm
|Re: Adesua Etomi Visits Governor Obaseki (Photos) by mofeoluwadassah: 5:40pm
my type of girl
|Re: Adesua Etomi Visits Governor Obaseki (Photos) by Mimienudles(f): 5:42pm
Each time I see this girl, I don't stop appreciating God
She is Pretty
|Re: Adesua Etomi Visits Governor Obaseki (Photos) by nikkypearl(f): 5:50pm
Mimienudles:you can say that again
|Re: Adesua Etomi Visits Governor Obaseki (Photos) by greatman247(m): 5:59pm
She's so pretty.
|Re: Adesua Etomi Visits Governor Obaseki (Photos) by Bayajidda1: 6:12pm
|Re: Adesua Etomi Visits Governor Obaseki (Photos) by hezy4real01(m): 6:12pm
This her smile deep oooo... Mr. Governor what's up naw
|Re: Adesua Etomi Visits Governor Obaseki (Photos) by Arry110: 6:12pm
Sweet pussy
|Re: Adesua Etomi Visits Governor Obaseki (Photos) by yeyerolling: 6:13pm
mofeoluwadassah:u be transgendered
|Re: Adesua Etomi Visits Governor Obaseki (Photos) by ussy09(m): 6:13pm
Apart from BET 9ja, which other youth Empowerment
Program in Nigeria do u know??
|Re: Adesua Etomi Visits Governor Obaseki (Photos) by attention007(m): 6:13pm
This one hit front page o... na wa today o
|Re: Adesua Etomi Visits Governor Obaseki (Photos) by hola106(m): 6:13pm
wen u Neva see suffer before
|Re: Adesua Etomi Visits Governor Obaseki (Photos) by Discharge(m): 6:14pm
Waiting for wedding party II.... that's all I care
|Re: Adesua Etomi Visits Governor Obaseki (Photos) by Billyonaire: 6:14pm
This girl, I am sure, will teach Banks a thing or two about life.
|Re: Adesua Etomi Visits Governor Obaseki (Photos) by Donald3d(m): 6:14pm
ussy09:Nairaland,..
|Re: Adesua Etomi Visits Governor Obaseki (Photos) by IamZod(m): 6:15pm
Beautiful creature.
|Re: Adesua Etomi Visits Governor Obaseki (Photos) by angelTI(f): 6:15pm
Edo State Governors all have something in common though in varying degrees
|Re: Adesua Etomi Visits Governor Obaseki (Photos) by Deyhmee(f): 6:16pm
|Re: Adesua Etomi Visits Governor Obaseki (Photos) by martineverest(m): 6:16pm
esan people fine sha
|Re: Adesua Etomi Visits Governor Obaseki (Photos) by ProPredict: 6:16pm
ussy09:
Wetin Bet9ja do you na
Check my signature sha
|Re: Adesua Etomi Visits Governor Obaseki (Photos) by abdelrahman: 6:16pm
Obaseki be like wo omo bo se pon yoto yoto,banky you de gbadun oooooo,i swear my bald head and your bald head
|Re: Adesua Etomi Visits Governor Obaseki (Photos) by Smooyis(m): 6:18pm
Good
|Re: Adesua Etomi Visits Governor Obaseki (Photos) by Oju4190: 6:19pm
Osiomole babe?
|Re: Adesua Etomi Visits Governor Obaseki (Photos) by doctorkush(m): 6:19pm
see as the man don dey lick the babe skin already
abi wet in do him lips for the second pix
|Re: Adesua Etomi Visits Governor Obaseki (Photos) by Praktikals(m): 6:19pm
Mimienudles:I also appreciated God after seeing your dp.
