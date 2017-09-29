Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / South-East Governors did not declare IPOB a terrorist group – Ikpeazu (8108 Views)

Army Did Not Declare IPOB Terrorist Organisation- Buratai / Nnamdi Kanu, His Father And South-East Governors Meet In Enugu (Photos) / South-East Governors Almost Mobilized Buses, Trucks To Evacuate Igbos From North (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)

Biafra: South-East Governors did not declare IPOB a terrorist group – Ikpeaz



Abia state Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, has said that South-East Governors only banned the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), but did not declare it a terrorist organization.



He stated this while speaking on The Osasu Show, where he also explained that the Governors only proscribed the activities of the group, to douse tension in the region



Ikpeazu warned that labelling IPOB a terrorist organisation has far-reaching consequences.

“Put the action of the south-east governors within context. It became expedient for the south-east governors to look at their mandate,” Ikpeazu said.

“My mandate as a governor is to secure life and property of not only Abians but everybody that is doing business within the geographical space called Abia.

“So at that time, I should protect even those agitating for an independent country called Biafra. I come from a part of the country where the lives and property of visitors within your gate is perhaps more important than your own life.



“My duty and responsibility as at that day was to make sure that I avert bloodshed of monumental proportion.

“People make all types of agitations across Nigeria. But for me as governor, I supported proscription as at that day because we did not want news to gather under one location or another under the aegis of IPOB.

“But going forward to say this group is a terrorist group has international and far-reaching consequences.

“I don’t think the Igbo are getting a fair deal in this country. There is no other ethnic group in this country’s post-war experience that believes in one Nigeria more than the Igbo.

“The information that is available to the federal government is not available to me and if that is what they have said, it is up to them to defend it.

“But me as a person, sitting in my small corner, I can speak on any other Nigerian; ‘oh, the decision is a hasty decision’ but looking at it from the prism of the federal government is another angle.

http://dailypost.ng/2017/09/29/biafra-south-east-governors-not-declare-ipob-terrorist-group-ikpeazu/?utm_source=dlvr.it_dp1&utm_medium=facebook



1 Like

I'm beginning to like this Abaribe, so far he has been the most outspoken. 52 Likes

Every one is getting scared 22 Likes

Did they speak up against its designation as a terrorist group? NO. 33 Likes 1 Share

MetaPhysical:

Did they speak up against its designation as a terrorist group? NO. those fools were intimidated into giving in.

They are now finding their Voice because the world is now against them those fools were intimidated into giving in.They are now finding their Voice because the world is now against them 66 Likes 3 Shares

But going forward to say this group is a terrorist group has international and far-reaching consequences

I hope you guys (SE governors) are now seeing the stupidity of your rush to proscribe IPOB in order please the real terrorists in power which has placed you in collision course against your people, other reasonable Nigerians and the international community.



Bunch of selfish cowards. I hope you guys (SE governors) are now seeing the stupidity of your rush to proscribe IPOB in order please the real terrorists in power which has placed you in collision course against your people, other reasonable Nigerians and the international community.Bunch of selfish cowards. 83 Likes 5 Shares

TheFreeOne:





I hope you guys (SE governors) are now seeing the stupidity of your rush to proscribe IPOB in order please the real terrorists in power which has placed you in collision course against your people, other reasonable Nigerians and the international community.



Bunch of selfish cowards. those fools sold us out with out knowing the North & Buhari's Terrorist Government had Bigger intention by Forcing them to proscribe IPOB those fools sold us out with out knowing the North & Buhari's Terrorist Government had Bigger intention by Forcing them to proscribe IPOB 48 Likes 3 Shares

mazimee:

I'm beginning to like this Abaribe, so far he has been the most outspoken.



Everybody cannot be a fool.



These Govs must go. Ndiigbo cannot have it any other way.



We are a people that have been shot dead on our land for no valuable reason, just becos we have incompetent leaders.



If these crop of govs continue our dead brothers life was not worth more than a chicken, dog or cats, becos if u kill chicken the owner will ask questions. Everybody cannot be a fool.These Govs must go. Ndiigbo cannot have it any other way.We are a people that have been shot dead on our land for no valuable reason, just becos we have incompetent leaders.If these crop of govs continue our dead brothers life was not worth more than a chicken, dog or cats, becos if u kill chicken the owner will ask questions. 48 Likes 3 Shares

Okezuo and his co have sold their brothers. so they must go. 39 Likes 1 Share

all SE governors are cowards and permanent slaves to fulanis.



the bread crumbs they feed from abokki's table is enough to sell off the rights of the entire igbos to the north. when will these idiots learn to stand up and defend their own people?



catalonia sense fall on them. 36 Likes 2 Shares

We elected these govs in the Southeast to look after our interest, they stabbed us in the back and started looking after Kano and Katsina interest.



They should go and conduct their reelections in Kano and Katsina.



As far as we are concerned they are finished and we the people must make an example of them.



They must leave the office, weather dey like it or not.



it is like the Gov name is getting into their heads and affecting their common senses. 33 Likes 1 Share

Eastfield1:

those fools sold us out with out knowing the North & Buhari's Terrorist Government had Bigger intention by Forcing them to proscribe IPOB

Sold you out?



We're you working with the Governors? When you are busy threatening their job and declaring no election.



Even Atari be that staked his neck to sign bail bond, did you listen to him?



Truth is, the entire ipob went off handle and out of control. If I were a governor, I would do exactly the same.



Who is not enjoying the relative peace in entire south East now. IPOB this, ipob that as if you are the only ones that want Igbos to be free. Only a fool will bring war into his abode. Nnamdi Kanu has got first taste of what he wished for everyone. He has made his father, an Eze, a squatter. And wherever the man is squatting now, it is time for strong sober reflection. As for Nnamdi Kanu, he is a perpetual squatter. Next time choose well before you follow a man that has not built his own house Sold you out?We're you working with the Governors? When you are busy threatening their job and declaring no election.Even Atari be that staked his neck to sign bail bond, did you listen to him?Truth is, the entire ipob went off handle and out of control. If I were a governor, I would do exactly the same.Who is not enjoying the relative peace in entire south East now. IPOB this, ipob that as if you are the only ones that want Igbos to be free. Only a fool will bring war into his abode. Nnamdi Kanu has got first taste of what he wished for everyone. He has made his father, an Eze, a squatter. And wherever the man is squatting now, it is time for strong sober reflection. As for Nnamdi Kanu, he is a perpetual squatter. Next time choose well before you follow a man that has not built his own house 16 Likes 1 Share

FTreloaded:

all SE governors are cowards and permanent slaves to fulanis.

Talk. All talk. All curses and insults. That's all ipob is known for.



You that's is not a slave, ngwa, show the way Talk. All talk. All curses and insults. That's all ipob is known for.You that's is not a slave, ngwa, show the way 3 Likes

TheFreeOne:





I hope you guys (SE governors) are now seeing the stupidity of your rush to proscribe IPOB in order please the real terrorists in power which has placed you in collision course against your people, other reasonable Nigerians and the international community.



Bunch of selfish cowards.

They will pay with their seats, the afonja price to Alimi descendants.



APC will come for them now, and no body will defend them. They will pay with their seats, the afonja price to Alimi descendants.APC will come for them now, and no body will defend them. 19 Likes

They should go Catalonia and see how leaders support their people instead they join oppressors to oppress their own people what a shame... East needs leaders like Nnamdi Kanu, ndia nwodo,ike ekweremmadu they always speak in favor of their people 37 Likes 1 Share

otil1:





Sold you out?



We're you working with the Governors? When you are busy threatening their job and declaring no election.



Even Atari be that staked his neck to sign bail bond, did you listen to him?



Truth is, the entire ipob went off handle and out of control. If I were a governor, I would do exactly the same.



Who is not enjoying the relative peace in entire south East now. IPOB this, ipob that as if you are the only ones that want Igbos to be free. Only a fool will bring war into his abode. Nnamdi Kanu has got first taste of what he wished for everyone. He has made his father, an Eze, a squatter. And wherever the man is squatting now, it is time for strong sober reflection. As for Nnamdi Kanu, he is a perpetual squatter. Next time choose well before you follow a man that has not built his own house

and who told u there was no peace in south east before the invasion? and who told u there was no peace in south east before the invasion? 28 Likes 1 Share

otil1:





Talk. All talk. All curses and insults. That's all ipob is known for.



You that's is not a slave, ngwa, show the way zombie, who called you to my post? zombie, who called you to my post? 13 Likes

otil1:





Sold you out?



We're you working with the Governors? When you are busy threatening their job and declaring no election.



Even Atari be that staked his neck to sign bail bond, did you listen to him?



Truth is, the entire ipob went off handle and out of control. If I were a governor, I would do exactly the same.



Who is not enjoying the relative peace in entire south East now. IPOB this, ipob that as if you are the only ones that want Igbos to be free. Only a fool will bring war into his abode. Nnamdi Kanu has got first taste of what he wished for everyone. He has made his father, an Eze, a squatter. And wherever the man is squatting now, it is time for strong sober reflection. As for Nnamdi Kanu, he is a perpetual squatter. Next time choose well before you follow a man that has not built his own house Who will read this load of Crap & Bullshit Who will read this load of Crap & Bullshit 10 Likes 1 Share

All Igbos must vote out this set of governors 16 Likes 2 Shares

Totti9:

They should go Catalonia and see how leaders support their people instead they join oppressors to oppress their own people what a shame... East needs leaders like Nnamdi Kanu, ndia nwodo,ike ekweremmadu they always speak in favor of their people

Even Pique of Barcelona is openly supporting and canvasing for Catalonia independence on social media , including Guardiola.



It's only in Igboland that efulefus will be pointing at their father's house with cursed left fingers, while masking their stupidity as wisdom.



Spain even invited Pique for their next world cup qualifiers, and he is coming to play for them, yet that does not in any means mean that he is pro Spain unity.



Pique has alot to lose if Spain disintegrates, he would miss his team mates, yet he is sticking with his people. That's integrity. Even Pique of Barcelona is openly supporting and canvasing for Catalonia independence on social media , including Guardiola.It's only in Igboland that efulefus will be pointing at their father's house with cursed left fingers, while masking their stupidity as wisdom.Spain even invited Pique for their next world cup qualifiers, and he is coming to play for them, yet that does not in any means mean that he is pro Spain unity.Pique has alot to lose if Spain disintegrates, he would miss his team mates, yet he is sticking with his people. That's integrity. 45 Likes 5 Shares

Damage control gone wrong.And now the world should behold these shameless lots that betrayed their own people now singing a different tune.Posterity will never forgive you guys. 19 Likes 1 Share

Those who calls Igbo's terrorist are going to the extreme ,when the adverse consequences set in it will be too hot to contain.



Nnamdi KANU in one of his prophetic messages said to his listeners that 'A time will come when they will call you terrorist just to dampen your spirit' but it will not rather will strengthen your resolve.



Agitations of 50years can not be stopped by brute force using guns and bullets 24 Likes 1 Share

TheFreeOne:



I hope you guys (SE governors) are now seeing the stupidity of your rush to proscribe IPOB in order please the real terrorists in power which has placed you in collision course against your people, other reasonable Nigerians and the international community.

Bunch of selfish cowards. You can say that again my brother So what did you called them? Coward governors that could not look @ the oppressors of their people in the eyes and tell them the truth but rather chose to side with them.They have unwittingly corrupted themselves with the APC's lying gene.Too bad.You can say that again my brother 8 Likes 1 Share









By the way, a good news for car owners in Nigeria, kindly check this out as it is very important >>> I don't really understand the south eastern governors and due to the fact they are confused is the reason why all these is happening.. God help us..By the way, a good news for car owners in Nigeria, kindly check this out as it is very important >>> http://www.nairaland.com/4086781/offline-navigation-map-cars-reverse#60956723

IPOB IS A TERRORIST ORGANISATION 2 Likes

South East Governors are now doing damage control.



They said they banned IPOB but did not declare them terrorists ��



You banned your people and exposed them to savagery. The same Umahi who refused our plea to say no to grazing was amongst those who quickly conveyed and told the world their unarmed children are no good, threw them to the enemy.



Only Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe and Senator Theodore Orji listened to that plea.



Today, Governor Ikpeazu is telling us they banned IPOB but never declared them terrorists.



We have heard. Spare us the details sir. You are still our leaders willy nilly so we need you to do one thing.



Can you all get together and demand prosecution of those involved in the murder of those boys who were drowned in the mud river ?



Governor Umahi should be the one to read out the demand exactly the same way he did during the proscription he had no power to do.



For now, we know only Evangelist Ukoh, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, Chief Nnia Nwodo, Femi Falana and all lovers of truth including Dele Momodu. 30 Likes

oh one of the south east governors don begin change mouth..hmmm. .this is wonderful. .well in the coming days more talk go happen 3 Likes

So what did u governor's declare them militant or B. H group? 5 Likes 1 Share

Everyday the same news.