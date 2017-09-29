₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,887,147 members, 3,823,262 topics. Date: Saturday, 30 September 2017 at 12:20 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / South-East Governors did not declare IPOB a terrorist group – Ikpeazu (8108 Views)
Army Did Not Declare IPOB Terrorist Organisation- Buratai / Nnamdi Kanu, His Father And South-East Governors Meet In Enugu (Photos) / South-East Governors Almost Mobilized Buses, Trucks To Evacuate Igbos From North (1) (2) (3) (4)
(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)
|South-East Governors did not declare IPOB a terrorist group – Ikpeazu by Eastfield1: 9:14am On Sep 29
Biafra: South-East Governors did not declare IPOB a terrorist group – Ikpeaz
http://dailypost.ng/2017/09/29/biafra-south-east-governors-not-declare-ipob-terrorist-group-ikpeazu/?utm_source=dlvr.it_dp1&utm_medium=facebook
1 Like
|Re: South-East Governors did not declare IPOB a terrorist group – Ikpeazu by mazimee(m): 9:47am On Sep 29
I'm beginning to like this Abaribe, so far he has been the most outspoken.
52 Likes
|Re: South-East Governors did not declare IPOB a terrorist group – Ikpeazu by Eastfield1: 8:38pm On Sep 29
Every one is getting scared
22 Likes
|Re: South-East Governors did not declare IPOB a terrorist group – Ikpeazu by MetaPhysical: 8:40pm On Sep 29
Did they speak up against its designation as a terrorist group? NO.
33 Likes 1 Share
|Re: South-East Governors did not declare IPOB a terrorist group – Ikpeazu by Eastfield1: 8:44pm On Sep 29
MetaPhysical:those fools were intimidated into giving in.
They are now finding their Voice because the world is now against them
66 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: South-East Governors did not declare IPOB a terrorist group – Ikpeazu by TheFreeOne: 8:57pm On Sep 29
But going forward to say this group is a terrorist group has international and far-reaching consequences
I hope you guys (SE governors) are now seeing the stupidity of your rush to proscribe IPOB in order please the real terrorists in power which has placed you in collision course against your people, other reasonable Nigerians and the international community.
Bunch of selfish cowards.
83 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: South-East Governors did not declare IPOB a terrorist group – Ikpeazu by Eastfield1: 9:01pm On Sep 29
TheFreeOne:those fools sold us out with out knowing the North & Buhari's Terrorist Government had Bigger intention by Forcing them to proscribe IPOB
48 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: South-East Governors did not declare IPOB a terrorist group – Ikpeazu by months: 9:08pm On Sep 29
mazimee:
Everybody cannot be a fool.
These Govs must go. Ndiigbo cannot have it any other way.
We are a people that have been shot dead on our land for no valuable reason, just becos we have incompetent leaders.
If these crop of govs continue our dead brothers life was not worth more than a chicken, dog or cats, becos if u kill chicken the owner will ask questions.
48 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: South-East Governors did not declare IPOB a terrorist group – Ikpeazu by ekesimo(m): 9:10pm On Sep 29
Okezuo and his co have sold their brothers. so they must go.
39 Likes 1 Share
|Re: South-East Governors did not declare IPOB a terrorist group – Ikpeazu by FTreloaded(m): 9:11pm On Sep 29
all SE governors are cowards and permanent slaves to fulanis.
the bread crumbs they feed from abokki's table is enough to sell off the rights of the entire igbos to the north. when will these idiots learn to stand up and defend their own people?
catalonia sense fall on them.
36 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: South-East Governors did not declare IPOB a terrorist group – Ikpeazu by months: 9:11pm On Sep 29
We elected these govs in the Southeast to look after our interest, they stabbed us in the back and started looking after Kano and Katsina interest.
They should go and conduct their reelections in Kano and Katsina.
As far as we are concerned they are finished and we the people must make an example of them.
They must leave the office, weather dey like it or not.
it is like the Gov name is getting into their heads and affecting their common senses.
33 Likes 1 Share
|Re: South-East Governors did not declare IPOB a terrorist group – Ikpeazu by otil1: 9:12pm On Sep 29
Eastfield1:
Sold you out?
We're you working with the Governors? When you are busy threatening their job and declaring no election.
Even Atari be that staked his neck to sign bail bond, did you listen to him?
Truth is, the entire ipob went off handle and out of control. If I were a governor, I would do exactly the same.
Who is not enjoying the relative peace in entire south East now. IPOB this, ipob that as if you are the only ones that want Igbos to be free. Only a fool will bring war into his abode. Nnamdi Kanu has got first taste of what he wished for everyone. He has made his father, an Eze, a squatter. And wherever the man is squatting now, it is time for strong sober reflection. As for Nnamdi Kanu, he is a perpetual squatter. Next time choose well before you follow a man that has not built his own house
16 Likes 1 Share
|Re: South-East Governors did not declare IPOB a terrorist group – Ikpeazu by otil1: 9:14pm On Sep 29
FTreloaded:
Talk. All talk. All curses and insults. That's all ipob is known for.
You that's is not a slave, ngwa, show the way
3 Likes
|Re: South-East Governors did not declare IPOB a terrorist group – Ikpeazu by pazienza(m): 9:17pm On Sep 29
TheFreeOne:
They will pay with their seats, the afonja price to Alimi descendants.
APC will come for them now, and no body will defend them.
19 Likes
|Re: South-East Governors did not declare IPOB a terrorist group – Ikpeazu by Totti9(m): 9:17pm On Sep 29
They should go Catalonia and see how leaders support their people instead they join oppressors to oppress their own people what a shame... East needs leaders like Nnamdi Kanu, ndia nwodo,ike ekweremmadu they always speak in favor of their people
37 Likes 1 Share
|Re: South-East Governors did not declare IPOB a terrorist group – Ikpeazu by ekesimo(m): 9:18pm On Sep 29
otil1:
and who told u there was no peace in south east before the invasion?
28 Likes 1 Share
|Re: South-East Governors did not declare IPOB a terrorist group – Ikpeazu by FTreloaded(m): 9:19pm On Sep 29
otil1:zombie, who called you to my post?
13 Likes
|Re: South-East Governors did not declare IPOB a terrorist group – Ikpeazu by Eastfield1: 9:27pm On Sep 29
otil1:Who will read this load of Crap & Bullshit
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: South-East Governors did not declare IPOB a terrorist group – Ikpeazu by OjukwuWarBird: 9:31pm On Sep 29
All Igbos must vote out this set of governors
16 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: South-East Governors did not declare IPOB a terrorist group – Ikpeazu by pazienza(m): 9:36pm On Sep 29
Totti9:
Even Pique of Barcelona is openly supporting and canvasing for Catalonia independence on social media , including Guardiola.
It's only in Igboland that efulefus will be pointing at their father's house with cursed left fingers, while masking their stupidity as wisdom.
Spain even invited Pique for their next world cup qualifiers, and he is coming to play for them, yet that does not in any means mean that he is pro Spain unity.
Pique has alot to lose if Spain disintegrates, he would miss his team mates, yet he is sticking with his people. That's integrity.
45 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: South-East Governors did not declare IPOB a terrorist group – Ikpeazu by Paperwhite(m): 9:38pm On Sep 29
Damage control gone wrong.And now the world should behold these shameless lots that betrayed their own people now singing a different tune.Posterity will never forgive you guys.
19 Likes 1 Share
|Re: South-East Governors did not declare IPOB a terrorist group – Ikpeazu by magoo10: 9:38pm On Sep 29
Those who calls Igbo's terrorist are going to the extreme ,when the adverse consequences set in it will be too hot to contain.
Nnamdi KANU in one of his prophetic messages said to his listeners that 'A time will come when they will call you terrorist just to dampen your spirit' but it will not rather will strengthen your resolve.
Agitations of 50years can not be stopped by brute force using guns and bullets
24 Likes 1 Share
|Re: South-East Governors did not declare IPOB a terrorist group – Ikpeazu by Paperwhite(m): 9:38pm On Sep 29
So what did you called them? Coward governors that could not look @ the oppressors of their people in the eyes and tell them the truth but rather chose to side with them.They have unwittingly corrupted themselves with the APC's lying gene.Too bad.
TheFreeOne:You can say that again my brother
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: South-East Governors did not declare IPOB a terrorist group – Ikpeazu by naijaisGOOD: 9:40pm On Sep 29
I don't really understand the south eastern governors and due to the fact they are confused is the reason why all these is happening.. God help us..
By the way, a good news for car owners in Nigeria, kindly check this out as it is very important >>> http://www.nairaland.com/4086781/offline-navigation-map-cars-reverse#60956723
|Re: South-East Governors did not declare IPOB a terrorist group – Ikpeazu by wellmax(m): 9:40pm On Sep 29
IPOB IS A TERRORIST ORGANISATION
2 Likes
|Re: South-East Governors did not declare IPOB a terrorist group – Ikpeazu by sonofdgods: 9:41pm On Sep 29
South East Governors are now doing damage control.
They said they banned IPOB but did not declare them terrorists ��
You banned your people and exposed them to savagery. The same Umahi who refused our plea to say no to grazing was amongst those who quickly conveyed and told the world their unarmed children are no good, threw them to the enemy.
Only Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe and Senator Theodore Orji listened to that plea.
Today, Governor Ikpeazu is telling us they banned IPOB but never declared them terrorists.
We have heard. Spare us the details sir. You are still our leaders willy nilly so we need you to do one thing.
Can you all get together and demand prosecution of those involved in the murder of those boys who were drowned in the mud river ?
Governor Umahi should be the one to read out the demand exactly the same way he did during the proscription he had no power to do.
For now, we know only Evangelist Ukoh, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, Chief Nnia Nwodo, Femi Falana and all lovers of truth including Dele Momodu.
30 Likes
|Re: South-East Governors did not declare IPOB a terrorist group – Ikpeazu by valentineuwakwe(m): 9:42pm On Sep 29
oh one of the south east governors don begin change mouth..hmmm. .this is wonderful. .well in the coming days more talk go happen
3 Likes
|Re: South-East Governors did not declare IPOB a terrorist group – Ikpeazu by asawanathegreat(m): 9:44pm On Sep 29
So what did u governor's declare them militant or B. H group?
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: South-East Governors did not declare IPOB a terrorist group – Ikpeazu by Dearlord(m): 9:45pm On Sep 29
Everyday the same news.
|Re: South-East Governors did not declare IPOB a terrorist group – Ikpeazu by TheFreeOne: 9:45pm On Sep 29
Eastfield1:
Aside their foolish miscalculation they must have been afraid of Kanu rising influence and threat to their political fortunes too.
But unfortunately for them by proscribing IPOB they indirectly shot themselves on the foot cos they've become betrayals in the sight of their people.
Kanu may have his flaws in the way he went about secession agitation but SE leaders should have managed the situation better and not allow IPOB be tagged terrorist group.
However IPOB/Biafra is still a continuing story.....we awaits how pans out at the long run. But nobody can deny the fact that it has deepen the discourses on restructuring and the need to discuss our coexistence as a country.
11 Likes
EFCC Denies Report Linking Its Officials With Arms Fraud / Buhari Explains His Reasons For Crying During The Campaign / Suit Challenging Buhari’s Appointment Of Hameed Ali As Customs Boss Struck Out
Viewing this topic: Ochasky23(m), Arizona042, stanislaus67(m), MT, StaffofOrayan(m), bigfish3k, Wisdombankxz, mekadonpat(m), San60, comshots(m), AyencoH2O(m), Alary, IFEANYI50(m), adegeye38(m) and 31 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 21