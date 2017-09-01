₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Members Of Neoo Black Movement (Black Axxe) Visit PDP Executive In Delta. Photos by Angelanest: 8:30pm
Neoo Black Movement led by Comr Uti Osakwuni Jude recently visited the Peoples Democratic Party Secretary Chief Goddey Obi Nzete in his office at the party Secretariat Asaba. NBM is an International Organisation which it's main purpose is to fight against discrimination of the black man across the country. That an African man should be treated with same respect like every other human in the world.
The leader of the group made it known that their main purpose is to protect the core values and dignity of the African man, that it is not a cult group but a social cultural group. It is committed in helping the less privilege, visiting prisons. And they wishes to be involved in political activities in the state and Ukwuani as a whole. That they are willing to work with the party and bring good governance to Delta State.
In response Chief Goddey Obi Nzete appreciated them for their coming that it is a well development, that the group has actually differentiated them selves from every other groups he has met, he commended them and urged them to fortify the group so that the group can move forward. He enjoin them to support the Gov Okowa's led administration because this is a trial time for the administration, that PDP is a party and any where there is a loophole they should be corrected, any area the party is lacking they should be free to inform the party to make amendments, he said.
Nzete adviced every one of them to be engaged and be independent in life never to depend on political leaders to survive he said.
Lilly Udeze Okolugbo, Media Assistant,
Office Of Delta State PDP Secretary.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/09/neo-black-movement-nbm-meets-with-chief-obi-nzete.html
|Re: Members Of Neoo Black Movement (Black Axxe) Visit PDP Executive In Delta. Photos by Gossiplover: 8:34pm
this is serious but some people will say NBM is not a cult
|Re: Members Of Neoo Black Movement (Black Axxe) Visit PDP Executive In Delta. Photos by RomeSankara: 8:36pm
Touts
|Re: Members Of Neoo Black Movement (Black Axxe) Visit PDP Executive In Delta. Photos by Chascop: 8:40pm
and what happened next
|Re: Members Of Neoo Black Movement (Black Axxe) Visit PDP Executive In Delta. Photos by abelprice(m): 8:40pm
Equalize which black.... instead dey are oppressing themselves.... individuals with misplaced priorities... thank God for internet... if not I nor go fit type my mind.... I no say una dey here.. ... all d egede and d obontes.... ...
|Re: Members Of Neoo Black Movement (Black Axxe) Visit PDP Executive In Delta. Photos by kingjomezy(m): 8:43pm
ukpaaaaaaaaa!!!!!! warris this?
|Re: Members Of Neoo Black Movement (Black Axxe) Visit PDP Executive In Delta. Photos by cummando(m): 8:45pm
It is finished
Politicians rolling with cultists. For crying out loud these are killers kidnappers and fraudsters. But then again, so are the politicians.
Wetin these idiots take my eye see for school ehn!!!!
Because of my height.
|Re: Members Of Neoo Black Movement (Black Axxe) Visit PDP Executive In Delta. Photos by alcuin(m): 8:48pm
Useless touts. Black ass.
|Re: Members Of Neoo Black Movement (Black Axxe) Visit PDP Executive In Delta. Photos by chiiraq802(m): 8:51pm
weh no hold axe, dat one na ....
|Re: Members Of Neoo Black Movement (Black Axxe) Visit PDP Executive In Delta. Photos by Omaricha166: 9:08pm
Lol Nigeria nd politics, so PDP now welcomes a well known cultist in govt. House, lolx tomorow now Vikings will go nd visit APC in the name of politics, gosh! Increasing cult clash nigeria is really becoming somethin else
|Re: Members Of Neoo Black Movement (Black Axxe) Visit PDP Executive In Delta. Photos by Orodje(m): 9:18pm
Realmen dodos
|Re: Members Of Neoo Black Movement (Black Axxe) Visit PDP Executive In Delta. Photos by ymee(m): 10:09pm
Gossiplover:
|Re: Members Of Neoo Black Movement (Black Axxe) Visit PDP Executive In Delta. Photos by sylviaeo(f): 10:10pm
|Re: Members Of Neoo Black Movement (Black Axxe) Visit PDP Executive In Delta. Photos by alexistaiwo: 10:10pm
Since 2015 head had become tail in Nigeria.
Imagine
|Re: Members Of Neoo Black Movement (Black Axxe) Visit PDP Executive In Delta. Photos by Lucid1(m): 10:10pm
Na wa oh
|Re: Members Of Neoo Black Movement (Black Axxe) Visit PDP Executive In Delta. Photos by nalnaya: 10:11pm
|Re: Members Of Neoo Black Movement (Black Axxe) Visit PDP Executive In Delta. Photos by folakemigeh(f): 10:11pm
See as all of dem face strong!!!! Jeez. I'm so scared seeing all this Alpha Males right now..
I doubt if I'll have a good sleep this night
|Re: Members Of Neoo Black Movement (Black Axxe) Visit PDP Executive In Delta. Photos by virus05(m): 10:11pm
This one weak me
|Re: Members Of Neoo Black Movement (Black Axxe) Visit PDP Executive In Delta. Photos by Chiefbuddle1: 10:12pm
.......Dis 9jia
|Re: Members Of Neoo Black Movement (Black Axxe) Visit PDP Executive In Delta. Photos by reciprokal: 10:12pm
Angelanest:
Looking unkept and undignified like student cultist with horrible dress sense.
Politicians and thugs are inseparable.
|Re: Members Of Neoo Black Movement (Black Axxe) Visit PDP Executive In Delta. Photos by 9jvirgin(m): 10:12pm
They have come to register their support as usual.
|Re: Members Of Neoo Black Movement (Black Axxe) Visit PDP Executive In Delta. Photos by CoolChinex07: 10:12pm
Na waoo!!!!
So Cult group is now legalized after so much killings in Campuses??
|Re: Members Of Neoo Black Movement (Black Axxe) Visit PDP Executive In Delta. Photos by iamkingzlee(m): 10:12pm
You go fear faces na
|Re: Members Of Neoo Black Movement (Black Axxe) Visit PDP Executive In Delta. Photos by ALAYORMII: 10:12pm
Only in Nigeria
|Re: Members Of Neoo Black Movement (Black Axxe) Visit PDP Executive In Delta. Photos by BALLOSKI: 10:12pm
Clear road!
Injustice na crime!
|Re: Members Of Neoo Black Movement (Black Axxe) Visit PDP Executive In Delta. Photos by Ayo4251(m): 10:13pm
|Re: Members Of Neoo Black Movement (Black Axxe) Visit PDP Executive In Delta. Photos by Sixaxis: 10:13pm
As much as I love black..this ain still my kinda "black"!
|Re: Members Of Neoo Black Movement (Black Axxe) Visit PDP Executive In Delta. Photos by SojiCash(m): 10:13pm
Blow them all
|Re: Members Of Neoo Black Movement (Black Axxe) Visit PDP Executive In Delta. Photos by DIKEnaWAR: 10:13pm
Dodorima...
|Re: Members Of Neoo Black Movement (Black Axxe) Visit PDP Executive In Delta. Photos by classicfrank4u(m): 10:13pm
Dy are gradually legalising everything now in Nigeria, trust me cultism will Soon be legal
