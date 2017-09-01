



The leader of the group made it known that their main purpose is to protect the core values and dignity of the African man, that it is not a cult group but a social cultural group. It is committed in helping the less privilege, visiting prisons. And they wishes to be involved in political activities in the state and Ukwuani as a whole. That they are willing to work with the party and bring good governance to Delta State.



In response Chief Goddey Obi Nzete appreciated them for their coming that it is a well development, that the group has actually differentiated them selves from every other groups he has met, he commended them and urged them to fortify the group so that the group can move forward. He enjoin them to support the Gov Okowa's led administration because this is a trial time for the administration, that PDP is a party and any where there is a loophole they should be corrected, any area the party is lacking they should be free to inform the party to make amendments, he said.



Nzete adviced every one of them to be engaged and be independent in life never to depend on political leaders to survive he said.



Lilly Udeze Okolugbo, Media Assistant,

Office Of Delta State PDP Secretary.



